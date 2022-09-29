|
|
|ARI
|CAR
Cardinals-Panthers Preview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers.
Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have.
The Panthers have owned the series matchup against the Cardinals, winning 14 of 19 games, including six straight victories. They've defeated Arizona in each of the last three seasons - twice with Murray as the starting QB - and six straight times overall dating to 2015 by a whopping average margin of 35-17.
Two of those wins came in the playoffs, including the 2015 NFC championship game in which the Panthers destroyed the Cardinals 49-15 to reach their second Super Bowl.
''It means something,'' defensive end Brian Burns said. ''I would say from the history we have always had their number and always had it out for them.''
You have to go back to 2013 when Carson Palmer was playing quarterback for the Cardinals' last win against the Panthers.
Of course, right now both teams are simply thinking about getting back to .500 after starting the season 1-2 when they meet Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule knows getting a win against Murray won't be easy. Rhule called Murray one of the great quarterbacks in the league, citing his ''magical'' ability to extend plays as he did earlier this season in an overtime victory over Las Vegas.
Rhule also remembers facing Murray in college when the QB threw six touchdowns and ran for another score in Oklahoma's 63-33 win over Rhule's Baylor Bears.
''I saw him do things in college that made me just want to walk off the field,'' Rhule said. ''We sacked him and knocked the ball out of his hands, it bounced on the ground three times; he picked it up and threw it for an 18-yard first down. He's one of the most amazing players I've ever seen.''
KYLER AT 50
Murray is still a young quarterback, but he's far from a rookie.
Now in his fourth NFL season, he'll play his 50th professional game Sunday.
''Fifty games? That's a lot of games,'' Murray said. ''It doesn't feel like it, honestly. That's crazy.''
Murray was the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2019. He's already a two-time Pro Bowl selection and helped lead the Cardinals to a playoff berth last season.
He said he has learned a lot over 50 games, but the biggest is simply perseverance.
''You've just got to keep going,'' Murray said. ''Control what you can control. Obviously, we've had a lot of ups and downs. But it's a long season - one game doesn't make or break you. The team knows that, the locker room knows that, so you can't dwell on how we feel right now.''
WHERE'S THE BEEF?
The Cardinals are very thin at receiver right now with injuries to A.J. Green and Antoine Wesley.
They're also very small.
After Green left last Sunday's game against the Rams with a knee injury, the Cardinals were left with the 5-foot-7 Greg Dortch and the 5-foot-9 Andy Isabella and Marquise Brown.
Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury hopes Rondale Moore can return this week, which will help. But Moore is also just 5-7, so that doesn't help the height problem.
''We've just got to be smart about how we maximize those guys and utilize them, take advantage of what they do well,'' Kingsbury said.
Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is also out while he misses the fourth game of a six-game suspension for breaking the NFL's rules on performance-enhancing drugs.
JUST GET OPEN
This season has been a struggle so far for Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has the second-lowest completion in the league and is 25th overall in QB rating.
Rhule has refused to place all of the blame on his new quarterback, challenging the team's wide receivers to do a better job of getting separation from defenders.
''Get open and the ball will come your way,'' Rhule said.
Rhule added of Mayfield: ''I think Baker's going to be play great this week. He's focused. He's prepared.''
PINEIRO'S POP
There was a bit of panic from the Panthers when kicker Zane Gonzalez was lost for the year with a groin injury in the preseason.
But replacement Eddy Pineiro, who lost a training camp competition to Greg Zuerlein with the Jets, has been up to the task. He's 7 of 7 on field goal attempts and is perfect on extra points, too.
TAKING IT AWAY
The Panthers failed to register a takeaway in their first two games, but they turned things around last week against the Saints with three takeaways to get back to even on the season in the turnover differential.
Carolina blitzed more against Jameis Winston and they're expected to use that same strategy to get Murray off his mark Sunday.
---
AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Glendale, Arizona, contributed.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|38:35
|21:25
|1st Downs
|20
|11
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|338
|220
|Total Plays
|70
|51
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|132
|40
|Rush Attempts
|37
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|206
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|23-32
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-61
|6-76
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-56.7
|4-52.3
|Return Yards
|79
|123
|Punts - Returns
|3-12
|2-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-43
|4-62
|Int. - Returns
|2-24
|1-33
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|206
|PASS YDS
|180
|
|
|132
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|220
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
26
FPTS
|K. Murray
|23/32
|207
|2
|1
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 6 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Conner
|15
|55
|0
|8
|10
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
4
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|5
|36
|0
|15
|4
|
K. Murray 1 QB
26
FPTS
|K. Murray
|12
|26
|1
|10
|26
|
D. Williams 24 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Williams
|4
|19
|0
|13
|1
|
R. Moore 4 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Moore
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 2 WR
20
FPTS
|M. Brown
|11
|6
|88
|1
|23
|20
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
16
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|6
|6
|47
|1
|23
|16
|
T. McBride 85 TE
5
FPTS
|T. McBride
|3
|3
|24
|0
|11
|5
|
J. Conner 6 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Conner
|3
|3
|22
|0
|14
|10
|
R. Moore 4 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Moore
|5
|3
|11
|0
|7
|4
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
4
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|4
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Williams 24 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|
M. Golden 44 OLB
|M. Golden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 21 CB
|T. Mullen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Dogbe 91 DE
|M. Dogbe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 LB
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
8
FPTS
|M. Prater
|2/2
|39
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|3
|56.7
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
4
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|2
|21.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|3
|4.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
7
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|22/36
|197
|1
|2
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
25
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|8
|27
|0
|10
|25
|
D. Moore 2 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|11
|0
|11
|12
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
7
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
25
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|9
|9
|81
|1
|34
|25
|
D. Moore 2 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Moore
|11
|6
|50
|0
|16
|12
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|6
|3
|34
|0
|16
|6
|
R. Anderson 3 WR
5
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|5
|3
|26
|0
|13
|5
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|6-5
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DT
|M. Ioannidis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
|S. Chandler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 MLB
|D. Wilson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCall 78 DT
|M. McCall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
4
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|1/1
|54
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|4
|52.3
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|2
|14.5
|17
|0
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|
S. Sullivan 84 TE
0
FPTS
|S. Sullivan
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|2
|14.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 62 yards from CAR 35 to ARI 3. E.Benjamin to ARI 24 for 21 yards (G.Ricci).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 24(14:55 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to T.McBride to ARI 30 for 6 yards (J.Horn; D.Wilson).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - ARI 30(14:27 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 32 for 2 yards (J.Horn). PENALTY on ARI-Z.Ertz - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 30 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - ARI 20(13:55 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 30 for 10 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARI 30(13:17 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to R.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARI 30(13:12 - 1st) A.Lee punts 60 yards to CAR 10 - Center-A.Brewer. S.Smith to CAR 29 for 19 yards (T.Vallejo). FUMBLES (T.Vallejo) - recovered by CAR-K.Taylor at CAR 30. K.Taylor to CAR 30 for no gain (S.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 30(12:59 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to I.Thomas to CAR 36 for 6 yards (I.Simmons).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 36(12:16 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left guard to CAR 39 for 3 yards (J.Thompson; Z.Allen).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAR 39(11:39 - 1st) B.Mayfield up the middle to CAR 39 for no gain (Z.Allen - M.Dogbe).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CAR 39(10:58 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 39 for no gain (M.Golden; Z.Collins).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(10:53 - 1st) D.Williams up the middle to CAR 34 for 5 yards (B.Burns; D.Wilson).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 34(10:17 - 1st) E.Benjamin left end to CAR 19 for 15 yards (S.Thompson; F.Luvu). CAR-J.Chinn was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 19(9:32 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle to CAR 14 for 5 yards (D.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARI 14(8:54 - 1st) K.Murray left tackle to CAR 14 for no gain (B.Burns).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 14(8:12 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to CAR 10 for 4 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - ARI 10(7:31 - 1st) R.Moore right tackle to CAR 14 for -4 yards (B.Burns).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 14(7:28 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to I.Thomas.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 14(7:25 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 22 for 8 yards (B.Baker; N.Vigil).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CAR 22(6:45 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to I.Thomas (N.Vigil) [Z.Allen].
|Punt
4 & 2 - CAR 22(6:41 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 49 yards to ARI 29 - Center-J.Jansen. G.Dortch to ARI 34 for 5 yards (S.Chandler; M.Blair).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 34(6:28 - 1st) J.Conner left end to ARI 38 for 4 yards (F.Luvu; B.Burns).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 38(5:48 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 38 for no gain (M.Ioannidis).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 38(5:13 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Williams (J.Horn).
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARI 38(5:07 - 1st) A.Lee punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-A.Brewer - Touchback. PENALTY on CAR-S.Franklin - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 20.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 10(4:55 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to CAR 11 for 1 yard (Z.Allen; C.Thomas).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 11(4:16 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right guard to CAR 21 for 10 yards (D.Kennard; Z.Collins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 21(3:39 - 1st) Direct snap to L.Shenault. L.Shenault right tackle to CAR 21 for no gain (Z.Allen - T.Vallejo).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 21(3:01 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at CAR 32 for 11 yards (I.Simmons).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(2:19 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 45 for 13 yards (D.Gardeck).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45(1:29 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 47 for 2 yards (M.Golden).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 47(0:48 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 45 for -2 yards (M.Golden).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 45(0:04 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to T.Tremble.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAR 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 54 yards to ARI 1 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-S.Franklin. PENALTY on CAR-C.Hubbard - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 1. Penalty on CAR-M.Blair - Face Mask - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 16(14:51 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 19 for 3 yards (S.Thompson).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 19(14:12 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 27 for 8 yards (F.Luvu).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 27(13:40 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 34 for 7 yards (Y.Gross-Matos; D.Wilson).
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 34(13:08 - 2nd) K.Murray left end to ARI 31 for -3 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 31(12:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by F.Luvu [M.Ioannidis] at ARI 33. F.Luvu for 33 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 2nd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 69 yards from CAR 35 to ARI -4. E.Benjamin to ARI 18 for 22 yards (C.Hubbard - G.Ricci).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 18(12:08 - 2nd) J.Conner left guard to ARI 20 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 20(11:33 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 27 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 27(10:48 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 33 for 6 yards (F.Luvu; S.Thompson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 33(10:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 33(10:14 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 37 for 4 yards (D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 37(9:33 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz to ARI 42 for 5 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ARI 42(9:03 - 2nd) R.Hudson to ARI 29 for -13 yards. FUMBLES - recovered by ARI-K.Murray at ARI 21. K.Murray pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 42(8:57 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at ARI 36 for 6 yards (N.Vigil). ARI-N.Vigil was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 36(8:21 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to ARI 33 for 3 yards (Z.Collins).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 33(7:41 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to ARI 32 for 1 yard (B.Baker; M.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 32(6:58 - 2nd) B.Mayfield FUMBLES (Aborted) at ARI 36 - touched at ARI 36 - RECOVERED by ARI-B.Niemann at ARI 35.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 35(6:53 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right to M.Brown to CAR 44 for 21 yards (X.Woods).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 44(6:31 - 2nd) K.Murray left tackle to CAR 46 for -2 yards (B.Burns).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - ARI 46(5:53 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at CAR 37 for 9 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - ARI 37(5:07 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep left to M.Brown pushed ob at CAR 21 for 16 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 21(5:00 - 2nd) J.Conner left tackle to CAR 18 for 3 yards (F.Luvu - M.Haynes).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 18(4:26 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to CAR 20 for -2 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARI 20(3:41 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - ARI 20(3:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-X.Woods - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 20 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARI 15(3:37 - 2nd) M.Prater 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 69 yards from ARI 35 to CAR -4. L.Shenault pushed ob at CAR 24 for 28 yards (D.Gardeck).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 24(3:29 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to R.Anderson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 24(3:24 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 34 for 10 yards (I.Simmons - B.Baker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 34(3:03 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to CAR 42 for 8 yards (B.Niemann).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 42(2:19 - 2nd) D.Moore right end to ARI 47 for 11 yards (B.Murphy).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 47(2:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 47(1:56 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to ARI 42 for 5 yards (B.Niemann; Z.Allen).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAR 42(1:12 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep left intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by J.Thompson at ARI 18. J.Thompson to ARI 18 for no gain (D.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 18(1:05 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to J.Conner ran ob at ARI 23 for 5 yards (S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 23(0:59 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to J.Conner to ARI 26 for 3 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARI 26(0:37 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to M.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARI 26(0:32 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 48 yards to CAR 26 - Center-A.Brewer. S.Smith to CAR 35 for 9 yards (D.Gardeck).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(0:21 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Tremble to CAR 42 for 7 yards (T.Mullen).
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 42(0:14 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Tremble to ARI 42 for 16 yards (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 42(0:09 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to S.Smith (Z.Allen).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 42(0:05 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Moore ran ob at ARI 36 for 6 yards.
|Field Goal
3 & 4 - CAR 36(0:02 - 2nd) E.Pineiro 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey right guard to CAR 30 for 5 yards (B.Baker - J.Watt).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAR 30(14:25 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey left guard to CAR 30 for no gain (M.Golden; B.Niemann).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAR 30(13:43 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 21 for -9 yards (Z.Allen).
|Punt
4 & 14 - CAR 21(13:01 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 57 yards to ARI 22 - Center-J.Jansen. G.Dortch to ARI 32 for 10 yards (S.Chandler). PENALTY on ARI-C.Matthew - Unnecessary Roughness - 11 yards - enforced at ARI 22.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 11(12:50 - 3rd) J.Conner left end to ARI 24 for 13 yards (M.Hartsfield). PENALTY on ARI-R.Hudson - Offensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 11 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARI 6(12:16 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to M.Brown (D.Brown).
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - ARI 6(12:13 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to J.Conner to ARI 20 for 14 yards (S.Chandler).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 20(11:47 - 3rd) K.Murray right end to ARI 22 for 2 yards (J.Horn).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 22(11:10 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz pushed ob at ARI 45 for 23 yards (J.Horn).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 45(10:42 - 3rd) E.Benjamin right end to ARI 48 for 3 yards (M.McCall; S.Thompson).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 48(10:07 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to E.Benjamin to CAR 43 for 9 yards (S.Chandler).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 43(9:17 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to M.Brown. PENALTY on CAR-C.Henderson - Defensive Pass Interference - 37 yards - enforced at CAR 43 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ARI 6(9:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-T.McBride - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 6 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 11 - ARI 11(9:10 - 3rd) E.Benjamin right end to CAR 3 for 8 yards (F.Luvu).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 3(8:25 - 3rd) J.Conner left tackle to CAR 2 for 1 yard (C.Henderson).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ARI 2(7:46 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(7:42 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Anderson to CAR 38 for 13 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 38(7:21 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 38(7:14 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to T.Tremble (Z.Allen).
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 38(7:09 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey to CAR 41 for 3 yards (Z.Collins).
|Penalty
4 & 7 - CAR 41(6:24 - 3rd) J.Hekker pass short right to S.Franklin to ARI 45 for 14 yards (T.Mullen; C.Banjo). PENALTY on CAR-D.Wilson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 41 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CAR 36(6:00 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 49 yards to ARI 15 - Center-J.Jansen. G.Dortch to ARI 22 for 7 yards (S.Chandler; J.Jansen).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 22(5:48 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to R.Moore.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 22(5:42 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 38 for 16 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 38(4:56 - 3rd) D.Williams left guard to ARI 38 for no gain (S.Thompson; C.Littleton).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 38(4:13 - 3rd) D.Williams up the middle to CAR 49 for 13 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 49(3:56 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to D.Williams to CAR 25 for 24 yards (D.Brown) [B.Burns]. PENALTY on ARI-D.Humphries - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 49 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - ARI 46(3:20 - 3rd) K.Murray right guard to CAR 44 for 10 yards (X.Woods).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 44(2:42 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles left end to CAR 37 for 7 yards (M.Hartsfield). FUMBLES (M.Hartsfield) - ball out of bounds at CAR 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 37(2:01 - 3rd) J.Conner left tackle to CAR 32 for 5 yards (M.Haynes).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 32(1:19 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to G.Dortch pushed ob at CAR 26 for 6 yards (C.Henderson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(0:49 - 3rd) E.Benjamin right tackle to CAR 21 for 5 yards (X.Woods; M.Ioannidis).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 21(0:09 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to T.McBride to CAR 10 for 11 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 10(15:00 - 4th) J.Conner right guard to CAR 7 for 3 yards (F.Luvu). PENALTY on CAR-F.Luvu - Unnecessary Roughness - 4 yards - enforced at CAR 7. PENALTY on ARI-W.Hernandez - Disqualification - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - ARI 18(14:05 - 4th) K.Murray sacked ob at CAR 19 for -1 yards (B.Burns).
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - ARI 19(13:32 - 4th) K.Murray right end to CAR 17 for 2 yards (X.Woods).
|Penalty
3 & 17 - ARI 17(12:43 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles right end to CAR 6 for 11 yards (F.Luvu). CAR-F.Luvu was injured during the play. PENALTY on ARI-J.Conner - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 17 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 27 - ARI 27(12:12 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to R.Moore to CAR 21 for 6 yards (F.Luvu).
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - ARI 21(11:26 - 4th) M.Prater 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(11:22 - 4th) E.Benjamin kicks 45 yards from ARI 35 to CAR 20. S.Sullivan to CAR 25 for 5 yards (E.Benjamin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(11:17 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by D.Gardeck (J.Watt) at CAR 29. D.Gardeck pushed ob at CAR 5 for 24 yards (B.Mayfield).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 5(11:08 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to CAR 4 for 1 yard (M.Ioannidis).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 4(10:32 - 4th) K.Murray right end for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 4th) E.Benjamin kicks 61 yards from ARI 35 to CAR 4. C.Hubbard MUFFS catch - and recovers at CAR 5. C.Hubbard to CAR 22 for 17 yards (D.Gardeck).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 22(10:22 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CAR 22 for no gain (J.Watt). Penalty on CAR-B.Christensen - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 22(10:04 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to T.Tremble.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 22(10:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CAR 31 for 9 yards (J.Watt; T.Mullen).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CAR 31(9:16 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (Z.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 31(9:13 - 4th) D.Williams left guard to CAR 30 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 30(8:28 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to T.McBride to CAR 23 for 7 yards (F.Luvu).
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 23(7:44 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep right to M.Brown for 23 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:37 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Murray is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 4th) E.Benjamin kicks 52 yards from ARI 35 to CAR 13. C.Hubbard MUFFS catch - and recovers at CAR 14. C.Hubbard to CAR 26 for 12 yards (S.Anderson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 26(7:33 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 31 for 5 yards (J.Thompson).
|+34 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 31(7:14 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at ARI 35 for 34 yards (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 35(6:35 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (J.Watt).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 35(6:31 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Moore to ARI 32 for 3 yards (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAR 32(6:08 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to S.Smith.
|+16 YD
4 & 7 - CAR 32(6:04 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Moore to ARI 16 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 16(5:38 - 4th) B.Mayfield sacked at ARI 24 for -8 yards (D.Gardeck). Penalty on CAR-T.Moton - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+11 YD
2 & 18 - CAR 24(5:17 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Tremble to ARI 13 for 11 yards (Z.Collins).
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - CAR 13(4:53 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to C.McCaffrey for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:47 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Mayfield pass to S.Smith is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks onside 12 yards from CAR 35 to CAR 47. Z.Ertz (didn't try to advance) ran ob at CAR 49 for -2 yards.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 49(4:44 - 4th) J.Conner left guard to CAR 41 for 8 yards (Y.Gross-Matos; X.Woods).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 41(3:58 - 4th) J.Conner left tackle to CAR 37 for 4 yards (C.Littleton; B.Burns).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 37(3:14 - 4th) J.Conner left guard to CAR 31 for 6 yards (J.Horn; X.Woods).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 31(3:09 - 4th) J.Conner left guard to CAR 28 for 3 yards (J.Horn; S.Thompson).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 28(2:25 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to CAR 26 for 2 yards (M.Ioannidis; F.Luvu).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(2:00 - 4th) K.Murray kneels to CAR 27 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 27(1:18 - 4th) K.Murray kneels to CAR 28 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - ARI 28(0:35 - 4th) K.Murray kneels to CAR 29 for -1 yards.
-
DEN
LV
23
32
4th 1:28 CBS
-
NE
GB
24
24
OT 8:33 CBS
-
KC
TB
0
047 O/U
-2
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LAR
SF
0
042 O/U
-1.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
MIA
CIN
15
27
Final AMZN
-
MIN
NO
28
25
Final NFLN
-
BUF
BAL
23
20
Final CBS
-
CHI
NYG
12
20
Final FOX
-
CLE
ATL
20
23
Final CBS
-
JAC
PHI
21
29
Final CBS
-
LAC
HOU
34
24
Final CBS
-
NYJ
PIT
24
20
Final CBS
-
SEA
DET
48
45
Final FOX
-
TEN
IND
24
17
Final FOX
-
WAS
DAL
10
25
Final FOX
-
ARI
CAR
26
16
Final FOX