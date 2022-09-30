|
|MIA
|CIN
Bengals top Miami 27-15 after injured Tagovailoa carted off
CINCINNATI (AP) Behind an overhauled offensive line coalescing in front of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense forcing turnovers, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking more like the defending AFC champions.
After losing their first two games, the Bengals have reeled off two wins in a span of five days.
They beat the New York Jets on Sunday, then turned around and took down Miami 27-15 in a Thursday night game marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off the field on a stretcher.
Tagovailoa was taken to a hospital, but was expected to be released and fly home with the team. Coach Mike McDaniel said the QB sustained a concussion.
Burrow tossed a late a 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal the win after Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell picked off Miami backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with three minutes left in the game.
''All day the protection was awesome,'' said Burrow, who was 20 for 31 for 287 yards and two touchdowns. ''I had all the time I needed in the pocket to find the guys I needed.''
Tee Higgins caught seven passes for 124 yards and a TD for Cincinnati (2-2)
Evan McPherson kicked two fourth-quarter field goals - including a 57-yarder - when the Bengals' drives stalled.
''Joe was lights out,'' Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. ''You had to beat man coverage. We had the guys to do it and the protection to match it and the quarterback who, that's what he wants to see.''
Bridgewater threw an incomplete pass on Miami's final drive to turn the ball over on downs with 57 seconds left.
Tagovailoa was 8 for 14 for 110 yards and an interception before his injury. Bridgewater finished 14 for 23 for 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception in relief.
''It's a tough loss,'' Bridgewater said. ''It's tough walking away, especially under the circumstances.''
Tyreek Hill paced the Dolphins with 10 catches for 160 yards. Jason Sanders kicked three field goals and had one blocked. He also missed a point-after attempt.
''You're going to lose games to very good teams if you lose the turnover battle and you're kicking field goals instead of trying for touchdowns,'' Miami coach Mike McDaniel said. ''We had been executing. We didn't today. You don't get free passes against good teams.''
`SCARY MOMENT'
The Bengals handed Miami its first loss of the season. The Dolphins departed Cincinnati with uncertainty surrounding the future of their starting quarterback.
Tagovailoa was chased down and thrown to the turf by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being taken to a hospital with reported head and neck injuries.
His teammates gathered around as they worked on him.
''Very scary moment,'' McDaniel said. ''He was evaluated for a concussion. He's in the concussion protocol, but he's being discharged. It's an emotional moment. It's not a part of the deal you sign up for.''
The 24-year-old Tagovailoa was suffering from a sore back and was listed as questionable for most of the week ahead of the game.
Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills after appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury after taking a hard hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano late in the first half. He missed just three snaps and returned after halftime.
The team and Tagovailoa said after Sunday's game the quarterback had a back injury that caused his awkward stumble and fall after he was slammed into the turf in the second quarter. The team said Monday that Tagovailoa was not in concussion protocol. He said he ''hyper-extended'' his back after getting his legs caught under someone on a quarterback sneak.
CHEERS
At halftime, the Bengals added two players to their fledgling Ring of Honor at Paycor Stadium.
Isaac Curtis is regarded as one the team's all-time great receivers. The four-time Pro-Bowler played in Cincinnati in 1973-84 and still holds the Bengals record for average yards per reception (17.07).
Tackle Willie Anderson was considered one of the best offensive linemen of his era. Anderson played in 182 games (regular and postseason) for Cincinnati in 1996-2007 and went to the Pro Bowl four times.
They join last year's Ring of Honor inaugural class: team founder/coach Paul Brown, quarterback Ken Anderson, tackle Anthony Munoz and cornerback Ken Riley.
INJURIES
Dolphins: CB Xavien Howard left in the second half after suffering a groin injury.
Bengals: TE Devin Asiasi left in the second half with an ankle injury.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: At New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Bengals: At Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 9.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:25
|31:35
|1st Downs
|20
|16
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|378
|371
|Total Plays
|60
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|85
|67
|Rush Attempts
|22
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|293
|304
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|21-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-41
|6-74
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.0
|4-39.8
|Return Yards
|48
|69
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-42
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-46
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|293
|PASS YDS
|304
|
|
|85
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|378
|TOTAL YDS
|371
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
12
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|14/23
|193
|1
|1
|12
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|8/14
|110
|0
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
9
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|15
|69
|0
|25
|9
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
12
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|1
|11
|0
|11
|12
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|5
|6
|0
|4
|9
|
T. Hill 10 WR
26
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|26
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
26
FPTS
|T. Hill
|14
|10
|160
|0
|64
|26
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
9
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|6
|4
|55
|0
|16
|9
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|5
|2
|39
|0
|20
|5
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|4
|2
|23
|0
|21
|4
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|2
|14
|1
|7
|9
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
9
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|9
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 CB
|E. Rowe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 SS
|B. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 27 DB
|K. Crossen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 OLB
|M. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 CB
|N. Needham
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 93 LB
|T. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
9
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|3/4
|48
|0/1
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|3
|50.0
|0
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
9
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 FS
0
FPTS
|J. Holland
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
25
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|9
|7
|124
|1
|59
|25
|
J. Chase 1 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Chase
|6
|4
|81
|0
|36
|12
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|5
|2
|47
|0
|43
|6
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
11
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|4
|3
|27
|1
|19
|11
|
M. Wilcox 84 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Wilcox
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
17
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|4
|4
|13
|0
|9
|17
|
S. Perine 34 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Perine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Asiasi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Evans 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|4-0
|0.0
|2
|0
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tupou 68 DT
|J. Tupou
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 33 CB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sample 96 DE
|C. Sample
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ossai 58 DE
|J. Ossai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
9
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|2/2
|57
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|4
|39.8
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 26 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins; X.Howard).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 26(14:28 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 34 for 8 yards (K.Crossen).
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 34(13:46 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to MIA 47 for 19 yards (E.Roberts; J.Holland).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47(13:04 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to MIA 37 for 10 yards (J.Baker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37(12:33 - 1st) J.Mixon left guard to MIA 35 for 2 yards (Br.Jones - T.Flowers).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 35(11:54 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst to MIA 29 for 6 yards (K.Kohou). PENALTY on MIA-K.Crossen - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 14(11:28 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-Z.Sieler - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 14 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 9(11:15 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 9(11:12 - 1st) J.Mixon right tackle to MIA 5 for 4 yards (E.Rowe).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 5(10:26 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(10:19 - 1st) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 32 for 7 yards (G.Pratt - B.Hill).
|+26 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 32(9:38 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to CIN 42 for 26 yards (J.Bates).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 42(8:59 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to CIN 22 for 20 yards (J.Bates).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 22(8:18 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki (B.Hill).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 22(8:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield pushed ob at CIN 11 for 11 yards (V.Bell).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 11(7:38 - 1st) T.Hill right end to CIN 12 for -1 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - MIA 12(6:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to C.Edmonds to CIN 5 for 7 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIA 5(6:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to C.Edmonds.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIA 5(6:09 - 1st) J.Sanders 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 25(6:05 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 25(6:01 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to CIN 34 for 9 yards (D.Riley).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 34(5:16 - 1st) J.Mixon left end to CIN 37 for 3 yards (Br.Jones; K.Crossen).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37(4:35 - 1st) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 39 for 2 yards (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 39(3:51 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CIN 39(3:47 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to S.Perine [J.Phillips].
|Punt
4 & 8 - CIN 39(3:43 - 1st) K.Huber punts 48 yards to MIA 13 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by T.Hill.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 13(3:36 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to MIA 25 for 12 yards (Z.Carter). PENALTY on MIA-T.Hill - Offensive Holding - 6 yards - enforced at MIA 13 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 16 - MIA 7(3:12 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill ran ob at MIA 10 for 3 yards (V.Bell).
|+21 YD
2 & 13 - MIA 10(2:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to M.Gesicki to MIA 31 for 21 yards (J.Bates) [S.Hubbard].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 31(1:51 - 1st) R.Mostert right guard to MIA 33 for 2 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIA 33(1:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle intended for T.Hill INTERCEPTED by V.Bell at CIN 29. V.Bell to CIN 29 for no gain (T.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 29(1:06 - 1st) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 36 for 7 yards (E.Rowe).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 36(0:31 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 38 for 2 yards (R.Davis; C.Wilkins).
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 38(15:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to M.Wilcox to MIA 44 for 18 yards (J.Holland) [C.Wilkins].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 44(14:12 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to MIA 39 for 5 yards (J.Baker).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 39(13:36 - 2nd) J.Mixon left tackle to MIA 35 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 35(12:59 - 2nd) J.Mixon left guard to MIA 33 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins - E.Roberts).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 33(12:16 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to D.Asiasi.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 33(12:12 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles right end pushed ob at MIA 28 for 5 yards (K.Kohou).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 28(11:33 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to MIA 24 for 4 yards (J.Baker - N.Needham).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CIN 24(10:45 - 2nd) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon right end to MIA 24 for no gain (E.Rowe; J.Holland).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 24(10:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle. PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 24 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - MIA 19(10:37 - 2nd) C.Edmonds right guard to MIA 23 for 4 yards (M.Hilton).
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - MIA 23(9:58 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Hill to MIA 40 for 17 yards (J.Bates).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 40(9:17 - 2nd) C.Edmonds right end to MIA 41 for 1 yard (L.Wilson).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 41(8:33 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 46 for 5 yards (C.Awuzie).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - MIA 46(7:57 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill. PENALTY on CIN-C.Awuzie - Defensive Pass Interference - 24 yards - enforced at MIA 46 - No Play. Penalty on CIN-C.Awuzie - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 30(7:52 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to J.Waddle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 30(7:48 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to J.Waddle (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIA 30(7:43 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hill [T.Hendrickson].
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MIA 30(7:36 - 2nd) J.Sanders 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(7:31 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CIN 30 for 5 yards (Br.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 30(6:56 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CIN 30(6:52 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CIN 30(6:47 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 28 yards to MIA 42 - Center-C.Adomitis - downed by CIN-C.Adomitis.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 42(6:38 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill. PENALTY on CIN-J.Ossai - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 42 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 43(6:31 - 2nd) R.Mostert right tackle to CIN 40 for 3 yards (B.Hill; G.Pratt).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 40(5:57 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at 50 for -10 yards (J.Tupou). MIA-T.Tagovailoa was injured during the play.
|+16 YD
3 & 17 - MIA 50(5:15 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to T.Sherfield to CIN 34 for 16 yards (J.Bates).
|No Good
4 & 1 - MIA 34(4:27 - 2nd) J.Sanders 52 yard field goal is BLOCKED (J.Gunter) - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 42(4:22 - 2nd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 43 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins).
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 43(3:43 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to CIN 41 for -2 yards (D.Riley).
|+59 YD
3 & 11 - CIN 41(2:58 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep left to T.Higgins for 59 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:50 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(2:50 - 2nd) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 27 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MIA 27(2:12 - 2nd) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 31 for 4 yards (Z.Carter; B.Hill). PENALTY on CIN-S.Hubbard - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 31.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 46(2:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to J.Waddle to CIN 35 for 19 yards (V.Bell) [M.Hilton].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 35(1:21 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to T.Sherfield [T.Hendrickson].
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 35(1:15 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at CIN 24 for 11 yards (V.Bell).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 24(1:09 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Mostert pushed ob at CIN 18 for 6 yards (G.Pratt).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - MIA 18(1:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 18 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 23(1:05 - 2nd) R.Mostert right guard to CIN 19 for 4 yards (A.Davis-Gaither - L.Wilson).
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - MIA 19(0:24 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to T.Sherfield pushed ob at CIN 7 for 12 yards (M.Hilton).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 7(0:15 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Edmonds for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN [S.Hubbard].
|Missed PAT
|(0:09 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 59 yards from CIN 35 to MIA 6. R.Mostert to MIA 24 for 18 yards (M.Bailey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 24(14:57 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left end to MIA 24 for no gain (M.Hilton; B.Hill).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIA 24(14:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIA-T.Armstead - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MIA 19(13:49 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to T.Sherfield.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MIA 19(13:42 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to R.Cracraft.
|Punt
4 & 15 - MIA 19(13:37 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 45 yards to CIN 36 - Center-B.Ferguson - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(13:30 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 44 for 8 yards (J.Baker).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 44(12:54 - 3rd) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 46 for 2 yards (R.Davis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 46(12:17 - 3rd) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 49 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 49(11:39 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to 50 for 1 yard (J.Baker; D.Riley).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CIN 50(10:59 - 3rd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 44 for -6 yards (J.Phillips). Penalty on CIN-C.Volson - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CIN 44(10:22 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 48 yards to MIA 8 - Center-C.Adomitis. J.Holland to MIA 14 for 6 yards (T.Flowers).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 14(10:11 - 3rd) R.Mostert right tackle to MIA 19 for 5 yards (E.Apple; B.Hill).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 19(9:33 - 3rd) R.Mostert right guard to MIA 20 for 1 yard (G.Pratt; L.Wilson).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - MIA 20(8:49 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Gesicki to MIA 22 for 2 yards (M.Hilton).
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIA 22(8:15 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 66 yards to CIN 12 - Center-B.Ferguson. T.Taylor to CIN 35 for 23 yards (D.Smythe; D.Riley).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 35(8:01 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to MIA 49 for 16 yards (X.Howard).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49(7:21 - 3rd) J.Mixon left end to MIA 45 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CIN 45(6:35 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to J.Chase (N.Needham).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CIN 45(6:29 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to C.Evans.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CIN 45(6:25 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 35 yards to MIA 10 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by J.Holland.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 10(6:18 - 3rd) R.Mostert left end to MIA 15 for 5 yards (G.Pratt; J.Ossai).
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 15(5:35 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to T.Sherfield to MIA 31 for 16 yards (G.Pratt).
|+64 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 31(4:56 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to T.Hill to CIN 5 for 64 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 5(4:11 - 3rd) R.Mostert right guard to CIN 2 for 3 yards (J.Tupou).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 2(3:36 - 3rd) R.Mostert right guard to CIN 2 for no gain (L.Wilson; S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIA 2(2:51 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to T.Hill (J.Bates).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MIA 2(2:43 - 3rd) J.Sanders 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:40 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 25(2:40 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst to CIN 41 for 16 yards (E.Rowe; J.Holland). PENALTY on CIN-L.Collins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 25 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - CIN 15(2:15 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 24 for 9 yards (D.Riley).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CIN 24(1:36 - 3rd) S.Perine left tackle to CIN 24 for no gain (D.Riley; C.Wilkins).
|+23 YD
3 & 11 - CIN 24(0:56 - 3rd) T.Boyd pass deep right to J.Chase pushed ob at CIN 47 for 23 yards (J.Holland).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47(0:17 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to MIA 49 for 4 yards (K.Kohou).
|+43 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 49(15:00 - 4th) J.Burrow pass deep left to T.Boyd to MIA 6 for 43 yards (K.Kohou).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 6(14:20 - 4th) J.Mixon right tackle to MIA 3 for 3 yards (E.Rowe).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 3(13:34 - 4th) J.Mixon up the middle to MIA 1 for 2 yards (J.Baker; E.Roberts).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CIN 1(12:48 - 4th) J.Mixon left guard to MIA 1 for no gain (A.Van Ginkel).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - CIN 1(12:03 - 4th) E.McPherson 19 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(12:00 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 32 for 7 yards (E.Apple).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 32(11:24 - 4th) C.Edmonds right tackle to MIA 34 for 2 yards (J.Tupou).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 34(10:42 - 4th) C.Edmonds right guard to MIA 33 for -1 yards (L.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIA 33(9:58 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 39 yards to CIN 28 - Center-B.Ferguson - downed by MIA-J.Bethel.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 28(9:49 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 28 for no gain (J.Phillips; J.Holland).
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 28(9:12 - 4th) J.Burrow pass deep middle to T.Higgins to 50 for 22 yards (K.Kohou).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 50(8:33 - 4th) J.Mixon right tackle to 50 for no gain (M.Ingram).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 50(7:54 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase ran ob at MIA 36 for 14 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(7:11 - 4th) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon right tackle to MIA 34 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 34(6:26 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CIN 34(6:20 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CIN 39(6:20 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Boyd.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - CIN 39(6:18 - 4th) E.McPherson 57 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 67 yards from CIN 35 to MIA -2. R.Mostert to MIA 22 for 24 yards (M.Bailey).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 22(6:07 - 4th) R.Mostert right end to MIA 47 for 25 yards (J.Bates).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(5:32 - 4th) R.Mostert right tackle to MIA 44 for -3 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - MIA 44(4:57 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 47 for 3 yards (G.Pratt).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MIA 47(4:51 - 4th) T.Bridgewater scrambles left end pushed ob at CIN 42 for 11 yards (C.Awuzie). PENALTY on CIN-E.Apple - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 37(4:42 - 4th) R.Mostert right end to CIN 29 for 8 yards (C.Sample).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MIA 29(4:04 - 4th) R.Mostert right guard to CIN 26 for 3 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 26(3:22 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to J.Waddle [S.Hubbard].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 26(3:17 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle intended for M.Gesicki INTERCEPTED by V.Bell at CIN 9. V.Bell to MIA 45 for 46 yards (R.Cracraft).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45(3:05 - 4th) J.Mixon right tackle to MIA 42 for 3 yards (K.Kohou).
|+36 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 42(2:58 - 4th) J.Burrow pass deep left to J.Chase to MIA 6 for 36 yards (K.Crossen).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 6(2:10 - 4th) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon left guard to MIA 2 for 4 yards (R.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CIN 2(2:00 - 4th) J.Mixon right tackle to MIA 2 for no gain (N.Needham; C.Wilkins).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 2(1:56 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on MIA-D.Riley - Defensive Holding - declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 4th) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(1:52 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to T.Hill to MIA 35 for 10 yards (L.Wilson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(1:31 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to T.Hill ran ob at MIA 49 for 14 yards (C.Awuzie).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 49(1:23 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to R.Mostert [B.Hill].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 49(1:20 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right [B.Hill].
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - MIA 49(1:13 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Mostert to CIN 45 for 6 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
4 & 4 - MIA 45(0:57 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
