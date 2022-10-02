|
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny star as Seahawks beat Lions 48-45
DETROIT (AP) Geno Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the first half, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Detroit Lions for a 48-45 win Sunday.
The Seahawks (2-2) were stopped on a third down late in the third quarter, but the Ford Field play clock wasn't set properly. Seattle took advantage of the second chance and Detroit's unorganized defense on Rashaad Penny's 36-yard touchdown run on a third-and-16, opening a 38-23 lead.
T.J. Hockenson had eight receptions and set career highs with 179 yards receiving and two touchdowns, the second of which helped the Lions (1-3) pull within three with 5:26 remaining.
Smith picked apart Detroit on the ensuing drive, which ended with Penny's 41-yard touchdown run on third-and-5. Penny finished with 151 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Jared Goff's fourth touchdown pass went to Justin Jackson with 1:06 left, cutting the deficit to three once again. The Lions' comeback hopes ended when Seattle recovered the onside kick and Penny's run converted a third-and-5 in their territory.
Smith finished 23 of 30 for 320 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly and a 2-yard pass to Noah Fant that gave the Seahawks a 15-point lead late in the first half. The veteran quarterback ran seven times for 49 yards, including an 8-yard score on his second drive.
Smith's favorite target was DK Metcalf, who had seven catches for 149 yards and beat Jeff Okudah in at least two one-on-one situations after saying the cornerback wasn't locking down anyone.
The Lions were led by their punt team in the first quarter that helped set up nine points, forcing Tyler Lockett to fumble on a return and pulling off a fake with Jack Fox throwing to convert a fourth down.
Detroit's high-scoring offense was productive, but it could not overcome the team's dismal defense that allowed the Seahawks to score more in one afternoon than they had combined in their three previous games.
Goff was 26 of 39 for 378 yards with four touchdowns and an interception on the first snap of the second half that Tariq Woolen returned 40 yards for a score that put Seattle up 31-15.
Jamaal Williams, carrying a heavier load with D'Andre Swift out with injuries, ran 19 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Detroit kicker Dominik Eberle, filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, missed two extra points in the first half that Goff made up for in the second half with 2-point conversions.
INJURIES
Seahawks: LB Darryl Johnson (ankle) was hurt during the game and did not return.
Lions: Quintez Ceophus (foot) left the game with an injury, another hit for a WR group that had starters Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark inactive due to ankle injuries. ... CB Amani Oruwariye went out late in the game with a neck injury.
UP NEXT
Seahawks: Stay on the road to face New Orleans on Sunday.
Lions: Visit New England on Sunday and don't play at home until Oct. 30 against Miami.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:06
|26:54
|1st Downs
|27
|27
|Rushing
|12
|6
|Passing
|14
|19
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-12
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|555
|520
|Total Plays
|63
|66
|Avg Gain
|8.8
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|235
|145
|Rush Attempts
|33
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.1
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|320
|375
|Comp. - Att.
|23-30
|27-40
|Yards Per Pass
|10.7
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|11-76
|8-59
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-48.5
|Return Yards
|47
|62
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-62
|Int. - Returns
|1-40
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|320
|PASS YDS
|375
|
|
|235
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|555
|TOTAL YDS
|520
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
34
FPTS
|G. Smith
|23/30
|320
|2
|0
|34
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Penny 20 RB
28
FPTS
|R. Penny
|17
|151
|2
|41
|28
|
G. Smith 7 QB
34
FPTS
|G. Smith
|7
|49
|1
|17
|34
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|8
|29
|0
|13
|3
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|6
|0
|6
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|10
|7
|149
|0
|54
|21
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|8
|6
|91
|0
|34
|13
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
13
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|4
|4
|39
|1
|17
|13
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|3
|2
|28
|0
|15
|4
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
R. Penny 20 RB
28
FPTS
|R. Penny
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|28
|
N. Fant 87 TE
7
FPTS
|N. Fant
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Mafe 53 LB
|B. Mafe
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 23 CB
|S. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
Q. Jefferson 77 DE
|Q. Jefferson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 26 DB
|R. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
|D. Dallas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DE
|P. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 OLB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Muse 58 LB
|T. Muse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Crawford 37 DB
|X. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bellore 44 FB
|N. Bellore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 NT
|A. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tabor 39 CB
|T. Tabor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
12
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/3
|56
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
23
FPTS
|J. Williams
|19
|108
|2
|51
|23
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|2
|30
|0
|21
|5
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|3
|0
|3
|8
|
J. Goff 16 QB
41
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1
|1
|0
|1
|41
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
39
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|12
|8
|179
|2
|81
|39
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
21
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|8
|7
|81
|1
|26
|21
|
T. Kennedy 85 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Kennedy
|5
|3
|54
|0
|28
|8
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|5
|3
|38
|0
|21
|4
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
3
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|5
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|4
|1
|2
|8
|
J. Williams 30 RB
23
FPTS
|J. Williams
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 DB
|K. Joseph
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 53 DE
|C. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kennedy 85 WR
|T. Kennedy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 LB
|J. Okwara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DT
|M. Brockers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 17 K
5
FPTS
|D. Eberle
|1/1
|49
|2/4
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|2
|48.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Alexander 15 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Alexander
|3
|20.7
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to W.Dissly pushed ob at SEA 34 for 9 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 34(14:18 - 1st) R.Penny left end to SEA 35 for 1 yard (D.Elliott).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(13:48 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 42 for 7 yards (M.Hughes).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SEA 42(13:12 - 1st) R.Penny left end to SEA 42 for no gain (A.McNeill).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - SEA 42(12:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to R.Penny pushed ob at SEA 48 for 6 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(11:49 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly to DET 44 for 8 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SEA 44(11:17 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep middle to T.Lockett [A.Hutchinson].
|Penalty
3 & 2 - SEA 44(11:11 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DET 44 - No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - SEA 49(11:11 - 1st) G.Smith scrambles left end ran ob at DET 32 for 17 yards (C.Board).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 32(10:30 - 1st) R.Penny left tackle to DET 32 for no gain (M.Rodriguez - J.Okwara).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 32(9:48 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-A.Hutchinson - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DET 32 - No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 27(9:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to C.Parkinson to DET 12 for 15 yards (K.Joseph).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 12(8:49 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-C.Cross - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 12 - No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - SEA 17(8:29 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep right to W.Dissly for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 59 yards from SEA 35 to DET 6. M.Alexander to DET 26 for 20 yards (D.Dallas - T.Tabor).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 26(8:16 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 31 for 5 yards (Q.Diggs - C.Bryant).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DET 31(7:46 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to K.Raymond.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DET 31(7:41 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to DET 31 for no gain (R.Neal).
|Fumble
4 & 5 - DET 31(7:05 - 1st) J.Fox punts 48 yards to SEA 21 - Center-S.Daly. T.Lockett to SEA 28 for 7 yards (M.Rodriguez). FUMBLES (M.Rodriguez) - touched at SEA 32 - RECOVERED by DET-S.Daly at SEA 32.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - DET 32(6:54 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep left to T.Hockenson for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SEA-T.Woolen - Defensive Holding - declined.
|Missed PAT
|(6:47 - 1st) D.Eberle extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 1st) D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(6:47 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at SEA 38 for 13 yards (J.Okudah).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 38(6:17 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep middle to D.Metcalf to DET 39 for 23 yards (D.Elliott).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39(5:41 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep middle to D.Metcalf to DET 18 for 21 yards (D.Elliott). PENALTY on DET-I.Buggs - Roughing the Passer - 9 yards - enforced at DET 18.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 9(5:12 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to DET 8 for 1 yard (A.Hutchinson).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - SEA 8(4:40 - 1st) G.Smith up the middle for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 63 yards from SEA 35 to DET 2. M.Alexander to DET 28 for 26 yards (T.Muse - B.Mafe).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28(4:26 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to DET 32 for 4 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DET 32(3:51 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Jackson right end to DET 35 for 3 yards (C.Barton).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DET 35(3:12 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to T.Hockenson.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - DET 35(3:07 - 1st) J.Fox pass short left to Q.Cephus to DET 41 for 6 yards (X.Crawford). Seattle challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(2:23 - 1st) K.Raymond right tackle to DET 44 for 3 yards (T.Woolen).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - DET 44(1:25 - 1st) Ja.Williams right tackle to SEA 48 for 8 yards (Q.Jefferson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 48(0:49 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Hockenson to SEA 43 for 5 yards (S.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - DET 43(0:14 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 43 - No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - DET 48(15:00 - 2nd) C.Reynolds up the middle pushed ob at SEA 27 for 21 yards (T.Woolen).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 27(14:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-B.Wright - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 27 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - DET 32(14:00 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to SEA 31 for 1 yard (J.Brooks; U.Nwosu).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - DET 31(13:22 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to Q.Cephus (U.Nwosu).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - DET 31(13:18 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to T.Kennedy.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - DET 31(13:12 - 2nd) D.Eberle 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:07 - 2nd) D.Eberle kicks 60 yards from DET 35 to SEA 5 - out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(13:07 - 2nd) K.Walker left tackle to SEA 43 for 3 yards (D.Barnes).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 43(12:32 - 2nd) D.Eskridge left end to SEA 49 for 6 yards (D.Elliott; A.Anzalone).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 49(12:07 - 2nd) G.Smith right tackle to DET 49 for 2 yards (M.Rodriguez; M.Brockers).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 49(11:27 - 2nd) K.Walker left end to DET 36 for 13 yards (D.Elliott).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 36(10:48 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to M.Goodwin. PENALTY on SEA-K.Walker - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 36 - No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 20 - SEA 46(10:42 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to K.Walker to SEA 49 for -5 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+13 YD
2 & 25 - SEA 49(10:06 - 2nd) G.Smith scrambles left end to DET 38 for 13 yards (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SEA 38(9:17 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - SEA 38(9:13 - 2nd) J.Myers 56 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to DET 0. M.Alexander to DET 16 for 16 yards (B.Mafe).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(9:02 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to Ja.Williams pushed ob at DET 17 for 1 yard (B.Mafe).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - DET 17(8:32 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left end to DET 21 for 4 yards (J.Brooks).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - DET 21(7:58 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Kennedy pushed ob at DET 30 for 9 yards (C.Bryant).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(7:26 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 32 for 2 yards (J.Brooks).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - DET 32(6:52 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep left to K.Raymond to SEA 47 for 21 yards (C.Bryant). FUMBLES (C.Bryant) - touched at SEA 46 - RECOVERED by SEA-J.Brooks at SEA 45. J.Brooks to SEA 48 for 3 yards (T.Kennedy).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 48(6:42 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to N.Fant pushed ob at DET 39 for 13 yards (K.Joseph). PENALTY on SEA-D.Metcalf - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 48 - No Play. Penalty on SEA-P.Hart - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - SEA 38(6:22 - 2nd) R.Penny left end to SEA 44 for 6 yards (D.Elliott - M.Rodriguez).
|+54 YD
2 & 14 - SEA 44(5:43 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at DET 2 for 54 yards (D.Elliott).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 2(5:09 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 25(5:04 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass deep right to J.Reynolds to DET 45 for 20 yards (Q.Diggs). PENALTY on DET-M.Nelson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 25 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - DET 15(4:36 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right end to DET 22 for 7 yards (S.Harris - Q.Diggs).
|Penalty
2 & 13 - DET 22(4:03 - 2nd) J.Goff scrambles right end ran ob at DET 24 for 2 yards (C.Barton). PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 22 - No Play.
|+28 YD
2 & 23 - DET 12(3:41 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep right to T.Kennedy pushed ob at DET 40 for 28 yards (C.Barton) [Q.Jefferson].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 40(3:03 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete short right [D.Johnson]. PENALTY on SEA-B.Mone - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at DET 40 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 45(2:56 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to Q.Cephus to SEA 46 for 9 yards (J.Brooks).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - DET 46(2:29 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to SEA 40 for 6 yards (B.Mafe).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(2:00 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left tackle to SEA 35 for 5 yards (S.Harris; J.Brooks).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - DET 35(1:30 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Hockenson to SEA 27 for 8 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 27(1:05 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Kennedy (C.Barton).
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - DET 27(1:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep left to J.Reynolds to SEA 1 for 26 yards (J.Brooks; C.Bryant).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DET 1(0:34 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left tackle to SEA 1 for no gain (N.Bellore; S.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 1(0:25 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DET 1(0:20 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to SEA 1 for no gain (Q.Jefferson).
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - DET 1(0:03 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:00 - 2nd) D.Eberle extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass short right intended for T.Hockenson INTERCEPTED by T.Woolen at DET 40. T.Woolen for 40 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(14:49 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 29 for 4 yards (P.Ford).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DET 29(14:15 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 32 for 3 yards (C.Barton; U.Nwosu).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - DET 32(13:42 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 36 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 36(13:11 - 3rd) J.Jackson left end to DET 36 for no gain (J.Brooks - A.Woods).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 36(12:34 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Jackson to DET 38 for 2 yards (B.Mafe - C.Barton).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DET 38(11:54 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at DET 29 for -9 yards (U.Nwosu).
|Punt
4 & 17 - DET 29(11:16 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 49 yards to SEA 22 - Center-S.Daly - downed by DET-J.Woods.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 22(11:04 - 3rd) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf to SEA 48 for 26 yards (J.Okudah).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(10:34 - 3rd) R.Penny right tackle pushed ob at DET 26 for 26 yards (D.Elliott).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 26(10:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at DET 26 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - SEA 31(9:46 - 3rd) K.Walker left end to DET 27 for 4 yards (J.Okudah).
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - SEA 27(9:06 - 3rd) R.Penny up the middle to DET 26 for 1 yard (A.Hutchinson; A.Anzalone).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - SEA 26(8:20 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to DET 21 for 5 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Good
4 & 5 - SEA 21(7:33 - 3rd) J.Myers 39 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DET 29(7:29 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep middle to K.Raymond to DET 46 for 17 yards (Q.Diggs). DET-K.Raymond was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(7:11 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right end to DET 49 for 3 yards (S.Jones; B.Mafe).
|+51 YD
2 & 7 - DET 49(6:39 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle for 51 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(6:30 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Goff is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on SEA-S.Jones - Defensive Holding - 1 yard - enforced at SEA 2 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(6:30 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Goff rushes left tackle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 3rd) D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(6:30 - 3rd) K.Walker right end to SEA 23 for -2 yards (M.Hughes).
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - SEA 23(6:01 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 34 for 11 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 34(5:23 - 3rd) K.Walker right end to SEA 35 for 1 yard (M.Rodriguez - A.Hutchinson). DET-M.Rodriguez was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(4:51 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly pushed ob at SEA 40 for 5 yards (D.Barnes).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 40(4:15 - 3rd) R.Penny right end ran ob at DET 45 for 15 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 45(3:35 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep middle to D.Metcalf.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 45(3:26 - 3rd) G.Smith pass deep right to N.Fant pushed ob at DET 28 for 17 yards (D.Barnes). PENALTY on SEA-C.Cross - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 45 - No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 20 - SEA 45(2:59 - 3rd) G.Smith pass deep right to T.Lockett to DET 39 for 16 yards (D.Elliott).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - SEA 39(2:29 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to DET 30 for 9 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 30(1:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-J.Okwara - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DET 30 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 5 - SEA 25(1:29 - 3rd) R.Penny right tackle to DET 26 for -1 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SEA 26(0:46 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right [M.Rodriguez]. PENALTY on SEA-G.Smith - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 26.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - SEA 36(0:34 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|+36 YD
3 & 16 - SEA 36(0:40 - 3rd) R.Penny up the middle for 36 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 25(0:33 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 28 for 3 yards (C.Bryant). PENALTY on DET-D.Skipper - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 25 - No Play.
|+81 YD
1 & 20 - DET 15(0:11 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Hockenson to SEA 4 for 81 yards (C.Barton - T.Woolen).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DET 4(15:00 - 4th) Ja.Williams left tackle to SEA 3 for 1 yard (C.Barton - S.Harris).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - DET 3(14:27 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SEA-M.Jackson - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+2 YD
|(14:23 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Goff pass to T.Hockenson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:23 - 4th) D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 25(14:23 - 4th) K.Walker left end to SEA 35 for 10 yards (J.Okudah). PENALTY on SEA-M.Goodwin - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - SEA 15(14:05 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 25 for 10 yards (J.Okudah).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 25(13:38 - 4th) G.Smith up the middle ran ob at SEA 36 for 11 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 36(12:58 - 4th) K.Walker left end to SEA 39 for 3 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 39(12:24 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to C.Parkinson pushed ob at DET 48 for 13 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 48(11:39 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (J.Okudah).
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 48(11:34 - 4th) G.Smith pass deep middle to T.Lockett to DET 14 for 34 yards (A.Oruwariye) [A.Hutchinson].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 14(11:05 - 4th) K.Walker left tackle to DET 9 for 5 yards (M.Hughes - D.Elliott).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SEA 9(10:26 - 4th) K.Walker left end to DET 7 for 2 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SEA 7(9:42 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett (A.Oruwariye).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - SEA 7(9:36 - 4th) J.Myers 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 25(9:32 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to Ja.Williams.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - DET 25(9:28 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to DET 40 for 15 yards (T.Woolen).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(8:59 - 4th) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 43 for 3 yards (S.Harris; B.Mone).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - DET 43(8:27 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Hockenson to SEA 48 for 9 yards (J.Brooks - C.Barton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 48(7:50 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to Ja.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 48(7:45 - 4th) Ja.Williams left tackle to SEA 48 for no gain (B.Mone - J.Brooks).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DET 48(7:16 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep middle to K.Raymond (J.Jones).
|+17 YD
4 & 10 - DET 48(7:07 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Kennedy to SEA 31 for 17 yards (C.Bryant).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DET 31(6:33 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson to SEA 15 for 16 yards (R.Neal).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 15(6:07 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Reynolds. PENALTY on SEA-T.Woolen - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 10(6:03 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DET 10(5:59 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to SEA 4 for 6 yards (T.Woolen).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - DET 4(5:28 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 4th) D.Eberle extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 4th) D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(5:26 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to D.Eskridge to SEA 35 for 10 yards (A.Oruwariye). SEA-D.Eskridge was injured during the play. DET-A.Oruwariye was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(4:52 - 4th) R.Penny left end to SEA 34 for -1 yards (A.McNeill - C.Harris).
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - SEA 34(4:10 - 4th) R.Penny up the middle to SEA 43 for 9 yards (M.Rodriguez; K.Joseph).
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - SEA 43(3:44 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett to DET 46 for 11 yards (K.Joseph).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 46(3:02 - 4th) R.Penny up the middle to DET 41 for 5 yards (C.Harris). DET-A.Hutchinson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SEA 41(2:28 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to C.Parkinson (C.Harris).
|+41 YD
3 & 5 - SEA 41(2:22 - 4th) R.Penny right end for 41 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:14 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds pushed ob at DET 38 for 13 yards (S.Jones). Seattle challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(2:08 - 4th) C.Reynolds up the middle to DET 47 for 9 yards (Q.Diggs - J.Brooks). DET-E.Brown was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - DET 47(2:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to C.Reynolds pushed ob at SEA 41 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(1:54 - 4th) J.Goff pass deep right to J.Reynolds pushed ob at SEA 27 for 14 yards (S.Jones) [Q.Jefferson].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 27(1:48 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DET 27(1:44 - 4th) J.Goff scrambles right end ran ob at SEA 26 for 1 yard (D.Taylor).
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - DET 26(1:38 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Hockenson to SEA 2 for 24 yards (Q.Diggs - C.Bryant).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DET 2(1:14 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DET 2(1:09 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to J.Jackson for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 4th) D.Eberle extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 4th) D.Eberle kicks onside 11 yards from DET 35 to DET 46 - impetus ends at DET 44. D.Dallas (didn't try to advance) to DET 46 for no gain.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 46(1:04 - 4th) R.Penny up the middle to DET 45 for 1 yard (A.Anzalone - A.Oruwariye).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 45(1:01 - 4th) R.Penny left end to DET 41 for 4 yards (A.Hutchinson; M.Brockers).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - SEA 41(0:58 - 4th) R.Penny left tackle to DET 34 for 7 yards (I.Buggs).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 34(0:54 - 4th) G.Smith kneels to DET 35 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - SEA 35(0:30 - 4th) G.Smith kneels to DET 36 for -1 yards.
