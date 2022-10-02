|
|
|TEN
|IND
Henry reigns as Titans hold off Colts for 24-17 victory
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards and one touchdown and Tennessee's defense held up late Sunday to preserve the Titans' 24-17 victory.
Tennessee (2-2) has won a franchise-record four straight in the series and improved to 11-2 against AFC South opponents since 2020.
Indy (1-2-1) has one win in its past six games and blew late three scoring chances that could have cut the deficit to less than seven.
The Titans followed a familiar script by leaning heavily on the two-time NFL rushing champ early and held on despite scoring no second-half points for the second consecutive week.
Henry broke a bone in his right foot during last season's trip to Indy and hadn't looked like himself in the first three games.
But on Sunday, his bruising style was back with a bang. Against the league's No. 3 run defense, Henry topped the 100-yard mark for the fifth time in six games against Indy and he only needed one half to do it as the Titans took a commanding 24-3 lead.
Tennessee converted Matt Ryan's fumble on Indy's opening drive into a 7-yard TD pass from Ryan Tannehill to Robert Woods and Henry made it 14-0 when he made a defender miss in the backfield and sprinted 19 yards to the end zone.
After trading field goals, Tannehill found Chig Okonkwo on an 8-yard TD pass to make it 24-3.
The Colts answered with Ryan's 14-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox and cut the deficit to 24-17 when Ryan and Alie-Cox hooked up on another TD pass midway through the third quarter.
But a sack knocked Indy out of field-goal range on the final play of the third quarter, Jonathan Taylor lost a fumble on the Colts' next series and Chase McLaughlin missed a 51-yard field goal with 1:58 to play.
INJURY REPORT
Titans: Starting linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and starting safety Amani Hooker (concussion) missed the game. Linebacker Bud Dupree returned but reinjured his hip in the first half. Rookie receiver Treylon Burks did not return after being carted to the locker room in the second half with a right foot injury.
Colts: Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back surgery) made his season debut but it didn't last long. He went to the locker room after colliding with a teammate in the second quarter and was diagnosed with a concussion. Taylor, the defending rushing champ, left late with an injured ankle.
UP NEXT
Titans: Head to Washington next Sunday.
Colts: Visit Denver on Thursday night.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:03
|33:57
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|9
|17
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|243
|365
|Total Plays
|52
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|38
|Rush Attempts
|28
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|1.7
|Net Yards Passing
|116
|327
|Comp. - Att.
|17-21
|27-37
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-40
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-52.8
|2-33.5
|Return Yards
|105
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-105
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|327
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|38
|
|
|243
|TOTAL YDS
|365
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
17
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|17/21
|137
|2
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
23
FPTS
|D. Henry
|22
|114
|1
|19
|23
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
17
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|5
|9
|0
|9
|17
|
T. Burks 16 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Burks
|1
|4
|0
|4
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
12
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|3
|3
|38
|1
|23
|12
|
D. Henry 22 RB
23
FPTS
|D. Henry
|5
|3
|33
|0
|22
|23
|
R. Woods 2 WR
13
FPTS
|R. Woods
|4
|4
|30
|1
|10
|13
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|4
|4
|18
|0
|8
|5
|
T. Burks 16 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Burks
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
K. Philips 18 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Philips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 48 MLB
|J. Schobert
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 CB
|C. Farley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 47 DB
|A. Adams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 LB
|R. Weaver
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Autry 96 DT
|D. Autry
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
M. Edwards 97 DT
|M. Edwards
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 LB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 97 DT
|K. Strong
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 NT
|J. Simmons
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 28 DB
|J. Kalu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DE
|T. Tart
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
6
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|1/1
|44
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|4
|52.8
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
0
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|4
|26.3
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
22
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|27/37
|356
|2
|1
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
26
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|6
|6
|85
|2
|34
|26
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|6
|4
|80
|0
|44
|12
|
K. Granson 83 TE
10
FPTS
|K. Granson
|4
|4
|62
|0
|20
|10
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
8
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|4
|4
|43
|0
|20
|8
|
J. Woods 80 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|4
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|6
|3
|31
|0
|14
|6
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|3
|
N. Hines 21 RB
2
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|2
|3
|0
|6
|2
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
M. Strachan 17 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Strachan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|8-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 SAF
|R. Thomas II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Domann 57 LB
|J. Domann
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Paye 51 DE
|K. Paye
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Leonard 53 OLB
|S. Leonard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Banogu 52 DE
|B. Banogu
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
5
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|1/2
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|2
|33.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
2
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|10.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 26 for 1 yard (B.Dupree; J.Simmons).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - IND 26(14:27 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 36 for 10 yards (K.Byard - A.Adams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(13:51 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to J.Taylor (T.Tart).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 36(13:45 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 34 for -2 yards (J.Simmons; D.Long).
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - IND 34(13:04 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson to IND 48 for 14 yards (R.McCreary).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48(12:27 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to 50 for 2 yards (J.Schobert).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 50(11:49 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to 50 for no gain (D.Cole).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IND 50(11:10 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to M.Pittman. PENALTY on TEN-D.Autry - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 45(11:04 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 45(11:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - IND 45(10:56 - 1st) PENALTY on IND - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 45 - No Play.
|Fumble
3 & 15 - IND 50(10:56 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at IND 40 for -10 yards (D.Autry). FUMBLES (D.Autry) [D.Autry] - touched at IND 33 - RECOVERED by TEN-B.Dupree at IND 32. Credit sack for -18 yards for TEN #96 Autry.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 32(10:47 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to IND 30 for 2 yards (G.Stewart - Z.Franklin).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 30(10:09 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Hilliard to IND 28 for 2 yards (S.Leonard - K.Moore) [K.Paye].
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - TEN 28(9:25 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles up the middle to IND 19 for 9 yards (K.Moore).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 19(8:43 - 1st) D.Henry right end pushed ob at IND 7 for 12 yards (R.Thomas).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 7(8:04 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(8:00 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 27 for 2 yards (D.Cole).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 27(7:20 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to J.Taylor (D.Long).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 27(7:16 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Strachan.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 27(7:12 - 1st) M.Haack punts 48 yards to TEN 25 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by R.Woods.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:05 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 31 for 6 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 31(6:29 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 32 for 1 yard (E.Speed).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 32(5:49 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper to TEN 36 for 4 yards (B.Facyson - Z.Franklin).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 36(5:13 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to IND 42 for 22 yards (R.Thomas).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(4:32 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Okonkwo pushed ob at IND 19 for 23 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 19(3:53 - 1st) D.Henry right end for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(3:46 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson to IND 44 for 19 yards (D.Long - R.McCreary).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(3:11 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 45 for 1 yard (M.Edwards).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - IND 45(2:37 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to TEN 45 for 10 yards (C.Farley).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(1:55 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to TEN 46 for -1 yards (D.Cole - M.Edwards).
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - IND 46(1:19 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to TEN 26 for 20 yards (J.Kalu).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(0:38 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to TEN 24 for 2 yards (D.Cole).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - IND 24(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to TEN 6 for 18 yards (D.Cole - J.Kalu).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - IND 6(14:12 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to TEN 4 for 2 yards (D.Cole; T.Tart).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 4(13:37 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 4(13:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - IND 4(13:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 4 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IND 9(13:28 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 69 yards from IND 35 to TEN -4. H.Haskins to TEN 33 for 37 yards (R.Thomas - B.Banogu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 33(13:19 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Henry.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 33(13:14 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to TEN 43 for 10 yards (E.Speed; Z.Franklin). PENALTY on IND-I.Odenigbo - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at TEN 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(12:54 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to IND 35 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - TEN 35(12:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-N.Petit-Frere - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 35 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 40(11:58 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to IND 33 for 7 yards (I.Rodgers - B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 33(11:17 - 2nd) T.Burks right end to IND 29 for 4 yards (B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 29(10:35 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to IND 26 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEN 26(9:53 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to D.Henry.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 26(9:49 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to T.Burks [Y.Ngakoue].
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TEN 26(9:44 - 2nd) R.Bullock 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 28(9:34 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to IND 27 for 1 yard (T.Lewis; S.Leonard). PENALTY on IND-G.Stewart - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at IND 27.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 22(9:11 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on TEN-T.Burks - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 4.
|+3 YD
1 & 2 - TEN 14(9:03 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to IND 11 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin; K.Moore).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 11(8:23 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to IND 8 for 3 yards (T.Lewis).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 8(7:46 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Okonkwo for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. IND-S.Leonard was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(7:40 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:40 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 26 for 1 yard (T.Tart; K.Byard).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - IND 26(6:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 33 for 7 yards (K.Fulton).
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - IND 33(6:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to TEN 49 for 18 yards (A.Adams) [R.Weaver]. Penalty on TEN-R.McCreary - Defensive Holding - declined.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 49(5:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan up the middle to IND 45 for -6 yards (R.Weaver).
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - IND 45(5:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to TEN 41 for 14 yards (A.Adams).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IND 41(4:39 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to TEN 38 for 3 yards (K.Strong).
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(4:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Woods to TEN 5 for 33 yards (A.Adams).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - IND 5(3:19 - 2nd) Direct snap to J.Taylor. J.Taylor right tackle to TEN 4 for 1 yard (J.Schobert). PENALTY on IND-M.Pryor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 5 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - IND 15(2:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to TEN 14 for 1 yard (D.Long).
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - IND 14(2:20 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Alie-Cox for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on TEN-R.McCreary - Illegal Contact - declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:13 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 60 yards from IND 35 to TEN 5. H.Haskins to TEN 26 for 21 yards (J.Domann).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 26(2:08 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 33 for 7 yards (Z.Franklin; I.Rodgers).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TEN 33(2:00 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 34 for 1 yard (Y.Ngakoue; Z.Franklin).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - TEN 34(1:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods to TEN 44 for 10 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 44(1:28 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to IND 44 for 12 yards (K.Moore).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 44(0:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Hilliard to IND 39 for 5 yards (R.McLeod - B.Okereke).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - TEN 39(0:46 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on IND-Z.Franklin - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at IND 39 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 34(0:40 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard pushed ob at IND 31 for 3 yards (R.McLeod).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 31(0:29 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to IND 25 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TEN 25(0:19 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at IND 25 for 0 yards (G.Stewart).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TEN 25(0:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 25 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 60 yards from IND 35 to TEN 5. H.Haskins to TEN 24 for 19 yards (B.Banogu; J.Domann).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 24(14:55 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 27 for 3 yards (K.Paye; T.Lewis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEN 27(14:16 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 15 for -12 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
|Penalty
3 & 19 - TEN 15(13:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-N.Petit-Frere - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 15 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 24 - TEN 10(13:10 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Hilliard to TEN 18 for 8 yards (R.McLeod).
|Punt
4 & 16 - TEN 18(12:42 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 49 yards to IND 33 - Center-M.Cox - fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(12:35 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 34 for 1 yard (J.Simmons; D.Cole).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - IND 34(11:55 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 40 for 6 yards (K.Byard - A.Adams).
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - IND 40(11:18 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep left to A.Pierce to TEN 35 for 25 yards (T.Mitchell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 35(10:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 5 - IND 30(10:11 - 3rd) J.Taylor left tackle to TEN 19 for 11 yards (T.Mitchell; K.Byard).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(9:35 - 3rd) J.Taylor left guard to TEN 17 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - IND 17(8:52 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson to TEN 8 for 9 yards (D.Cole; K.Fulton).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IND 8(8:12 - 3rd) J.Taylor left tackle to TEN 7 for 1 yard (D.Long; J.Schobert).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - IND 7(7:31 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Alie-Cox for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 68 yards from IND 35 to TEN -3. H.Haskins to TEN 25 for 28 yards (B.Banogu; J.Domann).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:21 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to TEN 28 for 3 yards (R.McLeod - B.Okereke).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEN 28(6:38 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 28 for no gain (G.Stewart; Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 28(5:51 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to K.Philips. Penalty on TEN - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 28(5:46 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 57 yards to IND 15 - Center-M.Cox. N.Hines to IND 21 for 6 yards (J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - IND 21(5:36 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep left to K.Granson ran ob at IND 41 for 20 yards [R.Weaver].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41(5:17 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Dulin.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IND 41(5:14 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to IND 47 for 6 yards (R.McCreary).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IND 47(4:33 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Dulin to TEN 45 for 8 yards (J.Kalu; D.Long).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(3:56 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to TEN 42 for 3 yards (J.Schobert).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - IND 42(3:19 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to TEN 44 for -2 yards (R.McCreary; K.Byard).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - IND 44(2:38 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to A.Dulin to TEN 34 for 10 yards (R.McCreary).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(2:02 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to TEN 36 for -2 yards (D.Long - J.Schobert).
|Fumble
2 & 12 - IND 36(1:22 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at TEN 42 for -6 yards (R.Weaver). FUMBLES (R.Weaver) - touched at TEN 40 - recovered by IND-M.Pryor at TEN 49.
|+10 YD
3 & 25 - IND 49(0:31 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to TEN 39 for 10 yards (K.Byard).
|Punt
4 & 15 - IND 39(15:00 - 4th) M.Haack punts 19 yards to TEN 20 - Center-L.Rhodes - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 20(14:53 - 4th) D.Henry right end to TEN 17 for -3 yards (I.Rodgers).
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - TEN 17(14:16 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to T.Burks to TEN 25 for 8 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - TEN 25(13:31 - 4th) R.Tannehill scrambles up the middle to TEN 28 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin). IND-T.Lewis was injured during the play. TEN-T.Burks was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEN 28(13:06 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 50 yards to IND 22 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(12:56 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to TEN 44 for 34 yards (K.Fulton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 44(12:13 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to TEN 44 for no gain (J.Schobert - K.Strong).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IND 44(11:34 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to A.Pierce to TEN 38 for 6 yards (C.Farley).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - IND 38(10:54 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to A.Pierce to TEN 33 for 5 yards (C.Farley).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(10:17 - 4th) M.Ryan scrambles right end to TEN 31 for 2 yards (R.McCreary).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - IND 31(9:36 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to TEN 24 for 7 yards (D.Long).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - IND 24(8:49 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to TEN 23 for 1 yard (J.Schobert). FUMBLES (J.Schobert) - RECOVERED by TEN-K.Fulton at TEN 22.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 22(8:40 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on IND-S.Gilmore - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 22 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 27(8:32 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to TEN 35 for 8 yards (B.Okereke).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - TEN 35(7:49 - 4th) D.Henry left end to TEN 42 for 7 yards (B.Okereke - K.Paye).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(7:03 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 46 for 4 yards (B.Okereke).
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 46(6:24 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 44 for -2 yards (E.Speed; D.Odeyingbo).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEN 44(5:44 - 4th) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 35 for -9 yards (K.Paye).
|Punt
4 & 17 - TEN 35(4:57 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 55 yards to IND 10 - Center-M.Cox. N.Hines to IND 24 for 14 yards (H.Haskins). PENALTY on TEN-M.Cox - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 34(4:46 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to A.Pierce.
|+44 YD
2 & 10 - IND 34(4:41 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right to A.Pierce to TEN 22 for 44 yards (C.Farley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 22(4:01 - 4th) N.Hines right tackle to TEN 22 for no gain (T.Tart).
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - IND 22(3:27 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to N.Hines to TEN 25 for -3 yards (R.McCreary) [D.Autry].
|No Gain
3 & 13 - IND 25(2:45 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at TEN 33 for -8 yards (D.Autry).
|No Good
4 & 21 - IND 33(2:10 - 4th) C.McLaughlin 51 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 41(1:58 - 4th) D.Henry right end to TEN 43 for 2 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 43(1:53 - 4th) D.Henry right end to TEN 47 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - TEN 47(1:49 - 4th) D.Radunz reported in as eligible. R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Okonkwo to IND 46 for 7 yards (K.Moore).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 46(1:42 - 4th) R.Tannehill kneels to IND 47 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - TEN 47(1:09 - 4th) R.Tannehill kneels to IND 48 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - TEN 48(0:38 - 4th) R.Tannehill kneels to IND 49 for -1 yards.
