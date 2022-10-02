|
|
|BUF
|BAL
4th-down stop, last-second kick lift Bills past Ravens 23-20
BALTIMORE (AP) Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game's final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday.
With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had second down from the Buffalo 1-yard line. Two straight runs failed to reach the end zone, and Baltimore decided to go for it on fourth down from the 2.
Lamar Jackson had to scramble a bit, then threw a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Jordan Poyer for a touchback with 4:09 remaining - a disastrous result for the Ravens because it meant the Bills (3-1) weren't pinned deep like they would have been following an incompletion.
From there, Allen calmly guided Buffalo into field goal range, capping his team's comeback from a 20-3 deficit late in the second quarter. It was the second straight home game in which Baltimore let a sizeable lead slip away. Miami rallied from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Ravens 42-38 two weekends ago.
Allen threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Jackson passed for 144 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The matchup of star quarterbacks didn't really live up to its potential on a rainy day near the Chesapeake Bay. Jackson and Allen did their usual damage with their legs but were largely limited to short completions.
J.K. Dobbins scored two early touchdowns for the Ravens, but they allowed a 4-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Isaiah McKenzie in the waning seconds of the first half to make it 20-10.
Buffalo controlled the third quarter and tied it on Allen's 11-yard touchdown run. The Ravens didn't do much offensively in the second half until Jackson led them from their own 5 all the way to Buffalo's 1 in the fourth. It looked like Baltimore was poised to take the lead, but then it all went terribly wrong for the Ravens.
Buffalo had scored a touchdown on its opening possession in eight straight games, playoffs included, but that streak ended when the Allen was intercepted in the first minute of the game. Dobbins opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD pass from Jackson, and after the Bills kicked a field goal, Dobbins ran 4 yards for a touchdown to cap a 15-play, 81-yard drive that took 9:08.
Buffalo caught a break in the second quarter when Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was called for offensive pass interference, negating a reception near the Buffalo goal line. The Ravens settled for a field goal and a 17-3 lead.
INJURIES
McKenzie left the game in the third quarter with a concussion. ... Ravens RB Justice Hill left in the fourth with a hamstring injury.
UP NEXT
Bills: Host the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.
Ravens: Host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|21:50
|38:10
|1st Downs
|22
|22
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|14
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|326
|296
|Total Plays
|62
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|162
|Rush Attempts
|25
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|201
|134
|Comp. - Att.
|19-36
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-31
|9-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.3
|3-50.7
|Return Yards
|53
|66
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-46
|2-40
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-26
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|134
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|162
|
|
|326
|TOTAL YDS
|296
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Allen
|19/36
|213
|1
|1
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Allen
|11
|70
|1
|20
|25
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|11
|49
|0
|18
|10
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|3
|6
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
10
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|6
|4
|62
|0
|23
|10
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|5
|4
|47
|0
|16
|10
|
D. Knox 88 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Knox
|6
|3
|40
|0
|20
|7
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|2
|2
|23
|0
|14
|4
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
12
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|6
|4
|21
|1
|8
|12
|
G. Davis 13 WR
2
FPTS
|G. Davis
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Cook 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
0
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|4-2
|0.0
|2
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 50 DE
|G. Rousseau
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Elam 24 CB
|K. Elam
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 99 DT
|T. Settle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Bryant 93 DT
|B. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dodson 53 LB
|T. Dodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Spector 54 LB
|B. Spector
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Basham Jr. 55 DE
|B. Basham Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Emili 94 DT
|P. Emili
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
|D. Singletary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Morse 60 C
|M. Morse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
11
FPTS
|T. Bass
|3/3
|39
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|3
|45.3
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
12
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|23.0
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
14
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|20/29
|144
|1
|2
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
14
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|11
|73
|0
|18
|14
|
J. Hill 43 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Hill
|8
|45
|0
|14
|7
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
22
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|13
|41
|1
|16
|22
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
4
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|5
|4
|51
|0
|21
|9
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
22
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|4
|4
|22
|1
|20
|22
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
4
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|3
|3
|17
|0
|7
|4
|
R. Bateman 7 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Bateman
|6
|3
|17
|0
|13
|4
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|5
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Hill 43 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Hill
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|7
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|3
|2
|10
|0
|7
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 32 FS
|M. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 DE
|J. Pierre-Paul
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 ILB
|J. Bynes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DE
|J. Madubuike
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
|L. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 98 DT
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tucker 9 K
|J. Tucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 ILB
|M. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 53 LB
|D. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Copeland 51 OLB
|B. Copeland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
8
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|2/2
|51
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|3
|50.7
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|20.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 26 for 1 yard (C.Clark).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BUF 26(14:26 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox (M.Peters).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 26(14:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left intended for D.Knox INTERCEPTED by M.Humphrey (C.Campbell) at BUF 34. M.Humphrey pushed ob at BUF 8 for 26 yards (M.Morse; D.Singletary). PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins - Face Mask - 4 yards - enforced at BUF 8.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 4(14:08 - 1st) J.Dobbins up the middle to BUF 1 for 3 yards (D.Hamlin; T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 1(13:30 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Dobbins for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(13:26 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 64 yards from BAL 35 to BUF 1. I.McKenzie pushed ob at BUF 43 for 42 yards (J.Tucker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 43(13:19 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to J.Crowder.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 43(13:13 - 1st) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 46 for 3 yards (C.Clark; M.Peters).
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - BUF 46(12:34 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BAL 36 for 18 yards (M.Peters; M.Williams).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 36(11:57 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 36 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 5 - BUF 31(11:42 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BAL 23 for 8 yards (O.Oweh).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 23(11:04 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to J.Crowder.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 23(11:00 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BAL 20 for 3 yards (C.Clark) [P.Queen].
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 20(10:21 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to I.McKenzie (B.Stephens).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - BUF 20(10:18 - 1st) T.Bass 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 58 yards from BUF 35 to BAL 7. D.Duvernay to BAL 19 for 12 yards (T.Dodson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 19(10:09 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end pushed ob at BAL 23 for 4 yards (T.Johnson).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 23(9:26 - 1st) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 32 for 9 yards (D.Jackson).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 32(8:43 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay to BAL 44 for 12 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 44(8:04 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to R.Bateman.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 44(7:58 - 1st) J.Hill right guard to BAL 45 for 1 yard (V.Miller).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - BAL 45(7:15 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle pushed ob at BUF 45 for 10 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(6:31 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to BUF 43 for 2 yards (B.Bryant; P.Emili).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 43(5:50 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Robinson to BUF 40 for 3 yards (M.Milano).
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 40(5:10 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to R.Bateman to BUF 27 for 13 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 27(4:29 - 1st) L.Jackson left end pushed ob at BUF 18 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 18(3:56 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to BUF 16 for 2 yards (M.Milano).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 16(3:13 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to BUF 10 for 6 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 10(2:32 - 1st) J.Dobbins right guard to BUF 7 for 3 yards (T.Johnson; T.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BAL 7(1:47 - 1st) P.Ricard up the middle to BUF 4 for 3 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 4(1:10 - 1st) J.Dobbins left tackle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 47 yards from BAL 35 to BUF 18. I.McKenzie ran ob at BUF 22 for 4 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 22(1:04 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 22(1:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to BUF 32 for 10 yards (O.Oweh).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(0:28 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 36 for 4 yards (O.Oweh). FUMBLES (O.Oweh) - RECOVERED by BAL-M.Williams at BUF 36.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(0:20 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Dobbins to BUF 16 for 20 yards (G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 16(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 16(14:54 - 2nd) J.Hill left tackle to BUF 12 for 4 yards (J.Poyer).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - BAL 12(14:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BUF 1 for 11 yards (D.Hamlin). PENALTY on BAL-M.Andrews - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 12 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BAL 22(13:42 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BUF 24 for -2 yards (V.Miller).
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - BAL 24(12:57 - 2nd) J.Tucker 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(12:54 - 2nd) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 30 for 5 yards (J.Bynes).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 30(12:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to BUF 34 for 4 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUF 34(12:02 - 2nd) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 34 for no gain (J.Madubuike; M.Peters).
|Punt
4 & 1 - BUF 34(11:26 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 37 yards to BAL 29 - Center-R.Ferguson - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(11:19 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard to BAL 33 for 4 yards (P.Emili; M.Milano).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 33(10:43 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 49 for 16 yards (J.Poyer; K.Elam).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 49(10:01 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to 50 for 1 yard (G.Rousseau; P.Emili).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - BAL 50(9:19 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right end pushed ob at BUF 49 for 1 yard (D.Hamlin). PENALTY on BAL-T.Linderbaum - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 19 - BAL 40(8:54 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep left to D.Duvernay to BUF 39 for 21 yards (D.Hamlin) [S.Lawson].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 39(8:10 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to BUF 38 for 1 yard (C.Basham; M.Milano).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 38(7:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard to BUF 31 for 7 yards (B.Bryant).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 31(6:42 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Hill pushed ob at BUF 29 for 2 yards (T.Johnson - T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 29(6:07 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to BUF 29 for no gain (T.Settle; D.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 29(5:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BUF 37 for -8 yards (sack split by G.Rousseau and D.Jones).
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - BAL 37(4:45 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay to BUF 28 for 9 yards (M.Milano).
|Penalty
4 & 9 - BAL 28(3:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 28 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - BAL 33(3:44 - 2nd) J.Tucker 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(3:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Crowder to BUF 32 for 7 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BUF 32(3:06 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to J.Cook.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BUF 32(3:02 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to J.Crowder (J.Bynes).
|Punt
4 & 3 - BUF 32(2:58 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 43 yards to BAL 25 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 25(2:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews pushed ob at BAL 32 for 7 yards (M.Milano). PENALTY on BAL-D.Faalele - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BAL 20(2:33 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to R.Bateman.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - BAL 20(2:28 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Hill to BAL 30 for 10 yards (T.Settle - T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAL 30(2:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to D.Robinson (J.Poyer).
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAL 30(1:57 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 46 yards to BUF 24 - Center-N.Moore - downed by BAL-K.Seymour.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 24(1:47 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis pushed ob at BUF 37 for 13 yards (M.Peters). Penalty on BAL-B.Stephens - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(1:41 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie ran ob at BUF 42 for 5 yards [O.Oweh].
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 42(1:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs to BAL 41 for 17 yards (M.Humphrey). Penalty on BAL-M.Humphrey - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(1:30 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BAL 32 for 9 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BUF 32(1:05 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to I.McKenzie (J.Madubuike).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 32(1:01 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to BAL 28 for 4 yards (C.Clark; P.Queen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 28(0:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 28(0:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to BAL 14 for 14 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 14(0:21 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 14(0:18 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox pushed ob at BAL 4 for 10 yards (G.Stone) [P.Queen].
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 4(0:13 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 58 yards from BUF 35 to BAL 7. D.Duvernay to BAL 35 for 28 yards (B.Spector).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 35(14:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL-T.Linderbaum - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BAL 30(14:52 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to R.Bateman to BAL 30 for no gain (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BAL 30(14:10 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BAL 30(14:05 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right [T.Edmunds].
|Punt
4 & 15 - BAL 30(14:00 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 49 yards to BUF 21 - Center-N.Moore. J.Crowder to BUF 28 for 7 yards (D.Phillips; M.Harrison).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 28(13:49 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 48 for 20 yards (M.Williams).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48(13:04 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end pushed ob at BAL 34 for 18 yards (C.Campbell).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(12:34 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to BAL 25 for 9 yards (C.Clark).
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 25(12:01 - 3rd) D.Singletary right guard to BAL 29 for -4 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 29(11:19 - 3rd) J.Allen FUMBLES (Aborted) at BAL 33 - and recovers at BAL 33. J.Allen to BAL 25 for 8 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - BUF 25(10:40 - 3rd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen scrambles left end to BAL 21 for 4 yards (J.Bynes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 21(9:59 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 21(9:54 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to D.Knox [P.Queen].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 21(9:49 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to Q.Morris (J.Madubuike).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BUF 21(9:45 - 3rd) T.Bass 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(9:42 - 3rd) J.Hill left guard to BAL 29 for 4 yards (M.Milano).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 29(9:07 - 3rd) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 41 for 12 yards (J.Poyer).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(8:30 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left end to BAL 39 for -2 yards (M.Milano).
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - BAL 39(7:47 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to R.Bateman to BAL 43 for 4 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAL 43(7:03 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to R.Bateman.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAL 43(7:00 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 57 yards to end zone - Center-N.Moore - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(6:53 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs to BUF 43 for 23 yards.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(6:19 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BAL 43 for 14 yards (M.Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(5:42 - 3rd) D.Singletary up the middle to BAL 40 for 3 yards (T.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 40(5:11 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - BUF 40(5:04 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to BAL 32 for 8 yards (B.Stephens). BUF-I.McKenzie was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 32(4:43 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 32(4:39 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to K.Shakir to BAL 18 for 14 yards (J.Pierre-Paul). BAL-J.Bynes was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 18(4:11 - 3rd) J.Allen right guard to BAL 11 for 7 yards (C.Campbell; B.Copeland).
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 11(3:32 - 3rd) J.Allen left end for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(3:26 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to P.Ricard to BAL 31 for 6 yards (T.Johnson).
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 31(2:49 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 29 for -2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - BAL 29(2:06 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles left end ran ob at BAL 34 for 5 yards (K.Elam). Baltimore challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BAL 34(1:34 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle to BAL 36 for 2 yards (G.Rousseau).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(0:54 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Dobbins to BAL 41 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 41(0:12 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left tackle to BAL 48 for 7 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 48(15:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle intended for M.Andrews INTERCEPTED by J.Poyer (P.Emili) at 50. J.Poyer to 50 for no gain (L.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 50(14:54 - 4th) Z.Moss right guard to BAL 49 for 1 yard (O.Oweh).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BUF 49(14:23 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 49(14:18 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at BUF 39 for -12 yards (O.Oweh).
|Punt
4 & 21 - BUF 39(13:45 - 4th) S.Martin punts 56 yards to BAL 5 - Center-R.Ferguson - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 5(13:38 - 4th) J.Hill left end to BAL 15 for 10 yards (J.Poyer).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 15(13:02 - 4th) J.Hill up the middle pushed ob at BAL 27 for 12 yards (K.Elam).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 27(12:20 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to D.Robinson. PENALTY on BUF-T.Johnson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 27 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 32(12:15 - 4th) L.Jackson left end to BAL 31 for -1 yards (T.Edmunds). PENALTY on BAL-K.Zeitler - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 32 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - BAL 22(11:52 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Robinson to BAL 29 for 7 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - BAL 29(11:13 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles left end to BAL 34 for 5 yards (M.Milano).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 34(10:29 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 43 for 9 yards (J.Poyer; K.Elam).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 43(9:44 - 4th) J.Hill left tackle to BAL 43 for no gain (S.Lawson).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BAL 43(9:10 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews. PENALTY on BUF-T.Johnson - Defensive Pass Interference - 17 yards - enforced at BAL 43 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 40(9:06 - 4th) J.Hill left end to BUF 26 for 14 yards (J.Poyer). BAL-J.Hill was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 26(8:29 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL-T.Linderbaum - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 26 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - BAL 31(8:28 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles left end to BUF 24 for 7 yards (M.Milano).
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 24(7:44 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Dobbins to BUF 28 for -4 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+18 YD
3 & 12 - BAL 28(7:05 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to BUF 10 for 18 yards (M.Milano).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 10(6:25 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay to BUF 1 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 1(5:41 - 4th) J.Dobbins right end to BUF 4 for -3 yards (M.Milano).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BAL 4(4:59 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to BUF 2 for 2 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BAL 2(4:15 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right intended for D.Duvernay INTERCEPTED by J.Poyer at BUF -6. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(4:09 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 24 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 24(3:35 - 4th) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 28 for 4 yards (B.Washington; J.Pierre-Paul).
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - BUF 28(2:59 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep right to D.Knox pushed ob at BUF 48 for 20 yards (M.Williams).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48(2:53 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles right end to BAL 45 for 7 yards (O.Oweh; J.Madubuike).
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 45(2:14 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to K.Shakir pushed ob at BAL 36 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 36(2:06 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 36 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - BUF 41(2:06 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary. PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at BAL 41 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 26(2:03 - 4th) D.Singletary left guard to BAL 27 for -1 yards (P.Queen).
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - BUF 27(2:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BAL 11 for 16 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 11(1:50 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary left guard to BAL 3 for 8 yards (O.Oweh).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 3(1:43 - 4th) J.Allen left guard to BAL 1 for 2 yards (C.Campbell; C.Clark).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 1(1:02 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to BAL 2 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 2(0:36 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to BAL 3 for -1 yards.
|Field Goal
3 & 3 - BUF 3(0:03 - 4th) T.Bass 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
-
ARI
CAR
3
10
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
DEN
LV
10
16
2nd 3:15 CBS
-
NE
GB
3
7
2nd 5:07 CBS
-
KC
TB
0
047 O/U
-2
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LAR
SF
0
042 O/U
-1.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
MIA
CIN
15
27
Final AMZN
-
MIN
NO
28
25
Final NFLN
-
BUF
BAL
23
20
Final CBS
-
CHI
NYG
12
20
Final FOX
-
CLE
ATL
20
23
Final CBS
-
JAC
PHI
21
29
Final CBS
-
LAC
HOU
34
24
Final CBS
-
NYJ
PIT
24
20
Final CBS
-
SEA
DET
48
45
Final FOX
-
TEN
IND
24
17
Final FOX
-
WAS
DAL
10
25
Final FOX