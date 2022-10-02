|
|
|LAC
|HOU
Ekeler scores 3 touchdowns, Chargers hold off Texans 34-24
HOUSTON (AP) Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Ekeler scored three times as the Los Angeles Chargers built a big early lead and held on for a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Houston scored 17 straight points to get within three with about 8 1/2 minutes left. The Chargers (2-2) then put together a 12-play, 84-yard drive, capped by Ekeler's 14-yard reception, to put the game away and snap a two-game skid.
The Chargers faced fourth-and-2 from their 45 when Herbert connected with Ekeler on a 21-yard reception to keep the game-sealing drive going.
Ekeler, who had struggled this season as the Chargers ranked last in the league in yards rushing, had his best game this year, scoring on runs of 10 and 20 yards in the second quarter as Los Angeles raced out to a 21-0 lead.
The banged-up Chargers looked great early, scoring on five of their first six possessions to build a 27-7 lead by halftime despite Herbert still dealing with a rib injury and the team playing without star defender Joey Bosa, who had groin surgery, and top receiver Keenan Allen.
Sunday marked the first time the Texans (0-3-1) had scored in the fourth quarter this season after entering the game having been outscored 30-0 in the final period. But it wasn't enough to dig them out of the early hole as they remained winless in coach Lovie Smith's first season.
Davis Mills threw for 246 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, getting going after halftime after failing to move the offense effectively in the first half. A bright spot for the Texans was the continued strong play of rookie Dameon Pierce, who had 131 yards rushing, highlighted by a 75-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Herbert topped 300 yards passing for the 19th time, tying the record for such games in a player's first three seasons. It was his seventh straight 300-plus-yard game on the road.
The Chargers led by 20 at halftime. Mills threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead to get Houston within 27-14 late in the third quarter.
Mills found Nico Collins for a 58-yard reception on Houston's next drive and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks on the next play to cut the lead to 27-21.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin forced a fumble by DeAndre Carter on the ensuing kickoff and M.J. Stewart recovered to give Houston the ball back at the 16.
Mills was sacked and fumbled on second down, but the Texans recovered the ball. They settled for a 40-yard field goal that got them within 27-24.
Things went wrong for Houston immediately when Nasir Adderley intercepted Mills on the third play of the game and returned it 30 yards.
Herbert then connected with Gerald Everett on an 18-yard TD.
The Texans had a chance to cut the lead late in the first quarter, but Ka'imi Fairbairn's 46-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
Ekeler made it 14-0 when he scored his first touchdown of the season on a 10-yard run early in the second quarter.
His second touchdown came when he scampered 20 yards on the next drive to extend the lead to 21-0 three minutes later. That score was set up Mike Williams, who had 120 yards receiving, grabbed a 50-yard reception a play before.
Pierce dashed 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play of Houston's next drive. It was the third-longest run in franchise history and the longest run by a rookie since Miami's Kalen Ballage also had a 75-yard run in 2018.
INJURIES
Houston LB Blake Cashman left the game in the first half with a head injury.
METCHIE'S CATCH
Houston rookie receiver John Metchie III, who was diagnosed with leukemia this summer, was on the sideline Sunday as the league promoted cancer awareness with its ''Crucial Catch'' campaign to encourage early detection and risk reduction.
A video was shown on the stadium's big screens at the end of the first quarter showing Metchie hosting other people fighting cancer at the stadium this week.
Metchie was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. The second-round pick from Alabama is taking time off from football to focus on his health and recovery.
He received a big ovation from the crowd when he waved to fans as he was shown on the big screens wearing a hoodie that said ''Intercept Cancer.''
UP NEXT
Chargers: At Cleveland next Sunday.
Texans: At Jacksonville next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:39
|28:21
|1st Downs
|22
|16
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|419
|346
|Total Plays
|67
|53
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|131
|Rush Attempts
|27
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|9.4
|Net Yards Passing
|338
|215
|Comp. - Att.
|27-39
|26-35
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-61
|9-67
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.3
|3-52.0
|Return Yards
|131
|32
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-68
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|2-39
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|338
|PASS YDS
|215
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|419
|TOTAL YDS
|346
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|27/39
|340
|2
|0
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
34
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|13
|60
|2
|20
|34
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|4
|15
|0
|6
|1
|
S. Michel 20 RB
5
FPTS
|S. Michel
|6
|11
|0
|4
|5
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|4
|-5
|0
|-1
|25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Williams 81 WR
19
FPTS
|M. Williams
|11
|7
|120
|0
|50
|19
|
G. Everett 7 TE
17
FPTS
|G. Everett
|6
|5
|61
|1
|18
|17
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|2
|2
|49
|0
|25
|6
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
34
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|7
|6
|49
|1
|21
|34
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|3
|
D. Carter 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|3
|2
|16
|0
|14
|1
|
S. Michel 20 RB
5
FPTS
|S. Michel
|3
|3
|16
|0
|9
|5
|
T. McKitty 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. McKitty
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
|M. Bandy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Niemann 31 LB
|N. Niemann
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 95 DE
|C. Covington
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hopkins 6 K
|D. Hopkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 94 LB
|C. Rumph II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 6 K
10
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|2/2
|37
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|4
|46.3
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|4
|17.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
17
FPTS
|D. Mills
|26/35
|246
|2
|2
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
25
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|14
|131
|1
|75
|25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Collins 12 WR
11
FPTS
|N. Collins
|5
|3
|82
|0
|58
|11
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
18
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|7
|7
|57
|1
|20
|18
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
14
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|5
|5
|39
|1
|13
|14
|
J. Akins 88 TE
5
FPTS
|J. Akins
|2
|2
|33
|0
|30
|5
|
O. Howard 83 TE
4
FPTS
|O. Howard
|5
|2
|27
|0
|22
|4
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
25
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|6
|6
|8
|0
|8
|25
|
M. Schreck 47 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Schreck
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
C. Moore 15 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Moore
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cashman 53 LB
|B. Cashman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DL
|R. Green
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 DE
|J. Greenard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Wallow 32 LB
|G. Wallow
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Collins 12 WR
|N. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 1 DB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 29 CB
|M. Stewart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
|D. Ogunbowale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 93 DL
|K. Hinish
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Booker 56 DT
|T. Booker
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
6
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|1/2
|40
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|3
|52.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|2
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 29 for 4 yards (A.Johnson - K.Murray).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 29(14:21 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to D.Pierce to HOU 30 for 1 yard (A.Samuel).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 30(13:40 - 1st) D.Mills pass deep right intended for N.Collins INTERCEPTED by N.Adderley [K.Mack] at LARC 45. N.Adderley to HOU 25 for 30 yards (N.Collins).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(13:28 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to HOU 26 for -1 yards (R.Lopez).
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - LAC 26(12:58 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams to HOU 23 for 3 yards (D.Stingley).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LAC 23(12:22 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-J.Greenard - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 23 - No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - LAC 18(12:04 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep middle to G.Everett for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(12:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 61 yards from LARC 35 to HOU 4. T.Smith to HOU 28 for 24 yards (N.Niemann; D.Hopkins).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(11:53 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 37 for 9 yards (D.James; D.Tranquill).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 37(11:19 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 41 for 4 yards (A.Samuel).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 41(10:41 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to B.Cooks. PENALTY on LARC-A.Samuel - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at HOU 41 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 43(10:35 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to LARC 44 for -1 yards (S.Joseph).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - HOU 44(9:57 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to M.Schreck to LARC 44 for no gain (D.James).
|Penalty
3 & 11 - HOU 44(9:15 - 1st) D.Mills pass deep left to B.Cooks to LARC 22 for 22 yards (B.Callahan). PENALTY on HOU-K.Green - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - HOU 46(8:53 - 1st) D.Mills sacked at HOU 36 for -10 yards (M.Fox).
|Punt
4 & 31 - HOU 36(8:14 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to LARC 15 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Carter to LARC 27 for 12 yards (B.Cashman).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 27(8:03 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (B.Cashman).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 27(7:58 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 25 for -2 yards (B.Cashman - M.Collins).
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - LAC 25(7:20 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to G.Everett to LARC 32 for 7 yards (S.Nelson).
|Punt
4 & 5 - LAC 32(6:39 - 1st) J.Scott punts 53 yards to HOU 15 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by D.King. PENALTY on LARC-M.Davis - Fair Catch Interference - 15 yards - enforced at HOU 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 30(6:26 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 30 for no gain (K.Murray - K.Mack).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 30(5:49 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 37 for 7 yards (D.James).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 37(5:12 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 44 for 7 yards (B.Callahan).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(4:35 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to LARC 49 for 7 yards (K.Murray). PENALTY on LARC-K.Murray - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at LARC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 34(4:10 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to O.Howard (D.James).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 34(4:05 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to O.Howard to LARC 29 for 5 yards (D.Tranquill).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - HOU 29(3:27 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 29 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 34(3:01 - 1st) D.Mills pass short middle to R.Burkhead to LARC 28 for 6 yards (D.Tranquill - A.Gilman).
|No Good
4 & 4 - HOU 28(2:23 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 46 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 36(2:19 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to Z.Horvath.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 36(2:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to T.McKitty to LARC 40 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - LAC 40(1:38 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter to HOU 46 for 14 yards (S.Nelson - J.Pitre).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 46(1:01 - 1st) J.Kelley right tackle to HOU 40 for 6 yards (D.King - J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 40(0:29 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to HOU 35 for 5 yards (D.Stingley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kelley right end to HOU 30 for 5 yards (J.Pitre).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 30(14:18 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams pushed ob at HOU 15 for 15 yards (C.Kirksey; D.Stingley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 15(13:40 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to HOU 10 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 10(13:02 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(12:57 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Pierce to HOU 26 for 1 yard (K.Van Noy).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 26(12:20 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 30 for 4 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 30(11:33 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to N.Collins.
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOU 30(11:29 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 55 yards to LARC 15 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Carter pushed ob at LARC 27 for 12 yards (B.Cashman).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27(11:18 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 30 for 3 yards (J.Owens - J.Hughes).
|+50 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 30(10:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams pushed ob at HOU 20 for 50 yards (J.Owens).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 20(10:07 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:00 - 2nd) D.Pierce right end for 75 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 62 yards from HOU 35 to LARC 3. D.Carter to LARC 18 for 15 yards (T.Smith).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 18(9:44 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 32 for 14 yards (O.Okoronkwo - J.Pitre).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 32(9:22 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to J.Palmer to HOU 43 for 25 yards (S.Nelson).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 43(8:45 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to HOU 44 for -1 yards (J.Greenard - T.Booker).
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - LAC 44(8:08 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to HOU 36 for 8 yards (D.Stingley).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - LAC 36(7:30 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to G.Everett to HOU 22 for 14 yards (J.Pitre).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 22(6:50 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett to HOU 6 for 16 yards (K.Grugier-Hill - G.Wallow).
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 6(6:09 - 2nd) A.Ekeler to HOU 9 for -3 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at HOU 11. A.Ekeler to HOU 11 for no gain (R.Green).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAC 11(5:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - LAC 11(5:21 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to HOU 5 for 6 yards (C.Kirksey - J.Reeves-Maybin).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LAC 5(4:38 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:35 - 2nd) D.Mills pass deep right to N.Collins to HOU 45 for 20 yards (J.Jackson).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(3:51 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce to HOU 40 for -5 yards (K.Murray).
|+22 YD
2 & 15 - HOU 40(3:07 - 2nd) D.Mills pass deep middle to O.Howard to LARC 38 for 22 yards (D.Tranquill).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 38(2:30 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to C.Moore. PENALTY on LARC-J.Jackson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 38 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(2:23 - 2nd) D.Pierce right tackle to LARC 29 for 4 yards (N.Adderley - S.Joseph).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 29(2:00 - 2nd) D.Pierce left tackle to LARC 28 for 1 yard (K.Van Noy - D.Tranquill).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 28(1:39 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to N.Collins to LARC 24 for 4 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - HOU 24(1:01 - 2nd) D.Mills sacked at LARC 32 for -8 yards (K.Mack).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 32(0:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Kelley.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 32(0:54 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Bandy ran ob at HOU 44 for 24 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 44(0:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett pushed ob at HOU 38 for 6 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LAC 38(0:41 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left [K.Grugier-Hill]. Penalty on LARC-J.Herbert - Intentional Grounding - offsetting. Penalty on HOU-M.Collins - Neutral Zone Infraction - offsetting.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 38(0:36 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler pushed ob at HOU 39 for -1 yards (D.King).
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 39(0:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Bandy to HOU 14 for 25 yards (J.Owens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 14(0:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to D.Carter (J.Owens).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAC 14(0:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-T.Pipkins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 14 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LAC 19(0:15 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LAC 19(0:08 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - LAC 19(0:04 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to LARC 0. D.Carter to LARC 21 for 21 yards (D.Ogunbowale - M.Stewart).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 21(14:56 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left guard to LARC 25 for 4 yards (J.Hughes).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 25(14:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 27 for 2 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAC 27(13:40 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to G.Everett.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAC 27(13:35 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 46 yards to HOU 27 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by D.King.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27(13:27 - 3rd) D.Pierce left end to HOU 35 for 8 yards (D.James; D.Tranquill).
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 35(12:52 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 32 for -3 yards (A.Samuel).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 32(12:07 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to HOU 41 for 9 yards (D.Tranquill).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 41(11:28 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to D.Pierce [K.Mack]. PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - HOU 31(11:23 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to P.Dorsett.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - HOU 31(11:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - HOU 26(11:18 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce pushed ob at HOU 26 for no gain (D.Tranquill).
|+3 YD
3 & 25 - HOU 26(10:34 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to HOU 29 for 3 yards (D.James).
|Punt
4 & 22 - HOU 29(10:03 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 52 yards to LARC 19 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 19(9:55 - 3rd) S.Michel right guard to LARC 19 for no gain (K.Grugier-Hill - C.Kirksey).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 19(9:16 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to S.Michel to LARC 28 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 28(8:40 - 3rd) S.Michel right tackle to LARC 30 for 2 yards (M.Collins; K.Hinish).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 30(8:02 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to M.Williams to 50 for 20 yards (J.Owens - S.Nelson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 50(7:23 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right end to HOU 46 for 4 yards (D.King).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 46(6:42 - 3rd) S.Michel left tackle to HOU 45 for 1 yard (J.Pitre; R.Lopez).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 45(5:58 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LAC 45(5:52 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 36 yards to HOU 9 - Center-J.Harris. D.King to HOU 13 for 4 yards (M.Bandy).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13(5:42 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce pushed ob at HOU 21 for 8 yards (K.Van Noy; D.Tranquill).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 21(5:07 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 31 for 10 yards (N.Adderley; D.James).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(4:21 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Pierce to HOU 34 for 3 yards (K.Murray; D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 34(3:36 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to C.Moore.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 34(3:31 - 3rd) D.Mills pass deep right to B.Cooks to LARC 46 for 20 yards (N.Adderley).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(2:48 - 3rd) D.Pierce right end to LARC 38 for 8 yards (D.Tranquill - C.Covington).
|+30 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 38(2:09 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to J.Akins to LARC 8 for 30 yards (A.Samuel) [K.Murray].
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 8(1:17 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(1:12 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter ran ob at LARC 27 for 2 yards.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 27(0:36 - 3rd) S.Michel left guard to LARC 31 for 4 yards (J.Greenard).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 31(15:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to S.Michel to LARC 37 for 6 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 37(14:20 - 4th) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 35 for -2 yards (C.Kirksey). PENALTY on HOU-K.Hinish - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 42(13:58 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 40 for -2 yards (sack split by T.Booker and R.Green).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAC 40(13:17 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 40(13:12 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Kelley.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAC 40(13:07 - 4th) J.Scott punts 50 yards to HOU 10 - Center-J.Harris. D.King to HOU 15 for 5 yards (N.Niemann; C.Rumph). PENALTY on HOU-G.Arnold - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 7 yards - enforced at HOU 14.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 7(12:55 - 4th) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 8 for 1 yard (C.Covington; S.Joseph).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 8(12:20 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to J.Akins to HOU 11 for 3 yards (A.Samuel).
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 11(11:38 - 4th) D.Mills pass short middle to R.Burkhead to HOU 24 for 13 yards (K.Van Noy) [D.Tranquill].
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24(11:00 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep middle to N.Collins to LARC 18 for 58 yards (N.Adderley) [S.Joseph].
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18(10:08 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep right to B.Cooks for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 4th) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 16(9:58 - 4th) D.Pierce up the middle to LARC 13 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|Fumble
2 & 7 - LAC 13(9:22 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at LARC 21 for -8 yards (J.Tillery). FUMBLES (J.Tillery) [J.Tillery] - touched at LARC 20 - recovered by HOU-J.Akins at LARC 22. HOU-T.Howard was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - LAC 22(8:39 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to O.Howard (D.James).
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - LAC 22(8:34 - 4th) K.Fairbairn 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 66 yards from HOU 35 to LARC -1. D.Carter to LARC 16 for 17 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 16(8:26 - 4th) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 14 for -2 yards (J.Pitre - K.Grugier-Hill). Penalty on LARC-R.Rodgers - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - HOU 14(8:01 - 4th) A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 24 for 10 yards (R.Green).
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 24(7:22 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to M.Williams to LARC 37 for 13 yards (D.Stingley - J.Owens). HOU-D.Stingley was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(6:53 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to S.Michel to LARC 38 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey - G.Wallow).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - HOU 38(6:07 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 38(6:03 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 45 for 7 yards (S.Nelson).
|+21 YD
4 & 2 - HOU 45(5:23 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to HOU 34 for 21 yards (J.Owens).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34(4:39 - 4th) S.Michel left guard to HOU 31 for 3 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 31(3:59 - 4th) S.Michel left tackle to HOU 30 for 1 yard (G.Wallow - J.Hughes).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 30(3:16 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to M.Williams to HOU 19 for 11 yards (C.Kirksey). HOU-D.Stingley was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 19(2:44 - 4th) A.Ekeler left guard to HOU 22 for -3 yards (J.Pitre - O.Okoronkwo). PENALTY on HOU-M.Collins - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 14(2:38 - 4th) A.Ekeler left tackle to HOU 14 for no gain (R.Lopez - G.Wallow).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 14(2:34 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 4th) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 25(2:28 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to C.Moore (B.Callahan) [M.Fox].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 25(2:22 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to P.Dorsett [C.Rumph].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAC 25(2:17 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at HOU 19 for -6 yards (S.Joseph).
|No Gain
4 & 16 - LAC 19(2:00 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep middle intended for O.Howard INTERCEPTED by B.Callahan at HOU 46. B.Callahan to HOU 37 for 9 yards. PENALTY on HOU-K.Green - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at HOU 37. Penalty on HOU-K.Green - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22(1:51 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to HOU 23 for -1 yards.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 23(1:09 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to HOU 25 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - HOU 25(1:01 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to HOU 26 for -1 yards.
|Penalty
4 & 14 - HOU 26(0:18 - 4th) PENALTY on LARC - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 26 - No Play.
|-1 YD
4 & 19 - HOU 31(0:18 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to HOU 32 for -1 yards.
