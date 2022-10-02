|
|
|NE
|GB
Crosby's FG in OT helps Packers edge Patriots, Zappe 27-24
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and the Green Bay Packers topped the New England Patriots 27-24 on Sunday, spoiling rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe's NFL debut.
Zappe, a fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, played the majority of the game after Brian Hoyer left with a head injury. Hoyer made his first start since 2020 in place of Mac Jones, who injured his left ankle during last weekend's 37-26 loss to Baltimore.
Hoyer led New England to Nick Folk's 37-yard field goal on the game's opening drive, but he got sacked by Rashan Gary on the team's next series and departed.
Zappe and the Patriots (1-3) still played well enough to force overtime, but Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a dreadful first half to continue his recent home mastery of AFC teams. The Packers (3-1) are 18-1 in the last 19 home games Rodgers has started against AFC foes.
After the Packers went three-and-out on the opening possession of overtime, Marcus Jones' 20-yard punt return gave New England the ball at its 49-yard line. But the Patriots also went three-and-out.
The Packers then marched 77 yards in a 12-play drive that lasted nearly seven minutes before Crosby made his winning kick.
Green Bay had tied the game at 24 on Rodgers' 13-yard touchdown pass to rookie Romeo Doubs with 6:14 remaining. They nearly connected again in the closing minutes of regulation.
With the Packers facing third-and-8 from the New England 40, Rodgers threw deep to a diving Doubs in the right corner of the end zone. Dobbs got past Jonathan Jones and caught the pass, but the ball slipped out of his hands after he landed.
Rodgers went 4 of 11 for 44 yards for an 11.2 passer rating in the first half, the worst rating the four-time MVP had ever recorded for any half in his 18-year career, according to ESPN Stats & Info. That included a New England touchdown on Jack Jones' 40-yard interception return, which lifted the Patriots to a 10-7 halftime lead.
It was Rodgers' first pick-6 since Tampa Bay's Jamel Dean scored on a 32-yard interception return in the Buccaneers' 38-10 victory over the Packers on Oct. 18, 2020.
Rodgers rebounded after halftime and ended up going 21 of 35 for 251 yards with touchdown passes to Doubs and Robert Tonyan for the tight end's first score since tearing an anterior cruciate ligament last season. Aaron Jones rushed for 110 yards to lead Green Bay's 188-yard attack on the ground.
Zappe was 10 of 15 for 99 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker. The ball appeared to get snapped after the play clock had expired on Parker's touchdown, but no penalty was called.
New England's Damien Harris rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Rhamondre Stevenson ran 14 times for 66 yards.
INJURIES
Packers S Adrian Amos left in the first quarter with a head injury. Patriots TE Jonnu Smith left with an ankle injury.
The Patriots played without DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring) and WR Jakobi Meyers (knee). The Packers were missing CB Jaire Alexander (groin).
UP NEXT
Patriots: Host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Packers: Play an international regular-season game for the first time in franchise history when they face the New York Giants on Sunday at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:27
|31:33
|1st Downs
|17
|24
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|271
|443
|Total Plays
|58
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|199
|Rush Attempts
|33
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|104
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|15-21
|21-35
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.9
|5-42.0
|Return Yards
|200
|77
|Punts - Returns
|2-49
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-111
|3-66
|Int. - Returns
|1-40
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|104
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|167
|RUSH YDS
|199
|
|
|271
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Harris
|18
|86
|1
|14
|15
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
12
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|14
|66
|0
|17
|12
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|15
|0
|15
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
7
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|4
|3
|46
|0
|27
|7
|
D. Parker 1 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Parker
|2
|2
|24
|1
|25
|10
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|3
|2
|23
|0
|16
|5
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
12
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|5
|4
|23
|0
|8
|12
|
H. Henry 85 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Henry
|4
|2
|13
|0
|7
|3
|
L. Humphrey 83 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Humphrey
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Harris 37 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|1
|
K. Dugger 23 SS
|K. Dugger
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barmore 90 DT
|C. Barmore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Uche 55 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler 41 DB
|B. Schooler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 22 DB
|C. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 95 DT
|D. Ekuale
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Slater 18 WR
|M. Slater
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
6
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/1
|37
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|7
|44.9
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|4
|27.8
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|24.5
|29
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
20
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|21/35
|251
|2
|1
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Jones
|16
|110
|0
|20
|14
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|17
|73
|0
|13
|9
|
C. Watson 9 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Watson
|1
|15
|1
|15
|8
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
20
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
17
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|8
|6
|116
|0
|32
|17
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
13
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|8
|5
|47
|1
|16
|13
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|4
|3
|42
|0
|24
|7
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
10
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|2
|2
|22
|1
|20
|10
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|9
|
C. Watson 9 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Watson
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|8
|
A. Jones 33 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Jones
|4
|3
|5
|0
|4
|14
|
J. Deguara 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Deguara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Campbell 59 ILB
|D. Campbell
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Stokes 21 CB
|E. Stokes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|4-3
|2.0
|0
|1
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 SAF
|D. Savage
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DT
|D. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Taylor 27 RB
|P. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 84 TE
|T. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 58 LB
|I. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 22 CB
|S. Jean-Charles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
9
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|2/2
|38
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|5
|42.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3
|22.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|2
|5.5
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 30 for 5 yards (D.Campbell - K.Clark).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NE 30(14:30 - 1st) B.Hoyer pass short right to K.Bourne to NE 37 for 7 yards (D.Lowry; D.Savage).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(13:51 - 1st) D.Harris left end pushed ob at NE 45 for 8 yards (D.Campbell).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NE 45(13:15 - 1st) D.Harris right tackle to NE 48 for 3 yards (J.Reed; R.Gary).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 48(12:32 - 1st) D.Harris right end to GB 46 for 6 yards (D.Campbell).
|+27 YD
2 & 4 - NE 46(11:50 - 1st) B.Hoyer pass deep left to N.Agholor ran ob at GB 19 for 27 yards (R.Douglas) [J.Garvin].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 19(11:08 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to GB 18 for 1 yard (R.Gary; J.Reed).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NE 18(10:31 - 1st) B.Hoyer pass short left to D.Parker to GB 19 for -1 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NE 19(9:53 - 1st) B.Hoyer pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NE 19(9:49 - 1st) N.Folk 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(9:45 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to GB 49 for 24 yards (D.McCourty - Ja.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49(8:59 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs to 50 for 1 yard (A.Phillips - Ja.Jones). FUMBLES (Ja.Jones) - touched at NE 49 - RECOVERED by NE-Ja.Jones at GB 49.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 49(8:52 - 1st) D.Harris right end pushed ob at GB 46 for 3 yards (E.Stokes).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NE 46(8:16 - 1st) B.Hoyer pass short middle to R.Stevenson to GB 40 for 6 yards (A.Amos).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NE 40(7:36 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left guard to GB 37 for 3 yards (D.Lowry; Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(6:59 - 1st) R.Stevenson right end to GB 35 for 2 yards (K.Clark - R.Gary).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - NE 35(6:23 - 1st) B.Hoyer pass short right to D.Harris to GB 37 for -2 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NE 37(5:46 - 1st) B.Hoyer sacked at GB 45 for -8 yards (R.Gary).
|Punt
4 & 18 - NE 45(5:07 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 45 yards to end zone - Center-J.Cardona - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(5:00 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 25 for 5 yards (A.Phillips - C.Barmore).
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - GB 25(4:16 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to GB 45 for 20 yards (M.Wilson). PENALTY on NE-M.Wilson - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at GB 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(3:52 - 1st) A.Jones left end to NE 39 for 1 yard (A.Jennings; D.Godchaux).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GB 39(3:11 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GB 39(3:07 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at NE 46 for -7 yards (M.Judon).
|Punt
4 & 16 - GB 46(2:32 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 38 yards to NE 8 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by Ma.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 8(2:25 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at NE 8 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 14 - NE 4(2:25 - 1st) D.Harris right end to NE 6 for 2 yards (E.Stokes - R.Ford). Penalty on NE-I.Wynn - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - NE 6(2:05 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. D.Harris up the middle to NE 10 for 4 yards (D.Wyatt).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NE 10(1:19 - 1st) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to R.Stevenson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NE 10(1:14 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 59 yards to GB 31 - Center-J.Cardona. Am.Rodgers to GB 35 for 4 yards (B.Schooler). PENALTY on NE-B.Schooler - Horse Collar Tackle - 15 yards - enforced at GB 35.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GB 50(1:03 - 1st) A.Jones right end to NE 40 for 10 yards (J.Tavai).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(0:23 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to NE 35 for 5 yards (J.Tavai).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - GB 35(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to NE 32 for 3 yards (A.Phillips; M.Judon).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - GB 32(14:21 - 2nd) A.Jones right end ran ob at NE 25 for 7 yards (D.McCourty).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(13:43 - 2nd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at NE 15 for 10 yards (J.Tavai).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GB 15(13:05 - 2nd) C.Watson right end for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 63 yards from GB 35 to NE 2. Ma.Jones to NE 27 for 25 yards (T.Davis).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(12:55 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to L.Humphrey pushed ob at NE 36 for 9 yards (E.Stokes).
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - NE 36(12:24 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short left to N.Agholor to NE 34 for -2 yards (D.Savage).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NE 34(12:08 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 38 for 4 yards (D.Campbell; P.Smith).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38(11:21 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left end to NE 36 for -2 yards (Q.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NE 36(10:44 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short middle to N.Agholor.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - NE 36(10:40 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 38 for 2 yards (R.Gary).
|Punt
4 & 10 - NE 38(10:01 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-J.Cardona - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 20(9:52 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to C.Watson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GB 20(9:47 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 22 for 2 yards (C.Barmore).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GB 22(9:04 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to A.Lazard.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GB 22(8:59 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 38 yards to NE 40 - Center-J.Coco - out of bounds. PENALTY on NE-Co.Davis - Illegal Blindside Block - 15 yards - enforced at NE 40.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(8:52 - 2nd) D.Harris right tackle to NE 30 for 5 yards (R.Ford).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - NE 30(8:11 - 2nd) K.Bourne left end to NE 45 for 15 yards (Q.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 45(7:27 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NE 45(7:22 - 2nd) D.Harris left end to NE 47 for 2 yards (R.Gary).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - NE 47(6:38 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to H.Henry to GB 46 for 7 yards (E.Stokes).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NE 46(5:53 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 37 yards to GB 9 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 9(5:46 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to GB 11 for 2 yards (C.Barmore; D.Wise).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - GB 11(5:07 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to GB 24 for 13 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 24(4:27 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to GB 31 for 7 yards (D.McCourty - A.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - GB 31(3:46 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GB 31(3:41 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GB 31(3:35 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 48 yards to NE 21 - Center-J.Coco. Ma.Jones ran ob at 50 for 29 yards (P.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 50(3:22 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NE 50(3:15 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to R.Stevenson to GB 43 for 7 yards (Q.Walker).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - NE 43(2:34 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right end to GB 35 for 8 yards (R.Ford).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35(2:00 - 2nd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right tackle to GB 30 for 5 yards (T.Slaton - Q.Walker).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - NE 30(1:13 - 2nd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe pass short left to R.Stevenson to GB 22 for 8 yards (D.Campbell).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - NE 22(1:04 - 2nd) B.Zappe sacked at GB 31 for -9 yards (R.Gary). FUMBLES (R.Gary) [R.Gary] - RECOVERED by GB-R.Gary at GB 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 31(0:54 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Cobb.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GB 31(0:49 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles up the middle to GB 32 for 1 yard (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GB 32(0:22 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right intended for A.Lazard INTERCEPTED by Ja.Jones at GB 40. Ja.Jones for 40 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) N.Folk kicks 64 yards from NE 35 to GB 1. Am.Rodgers to GB 35 for 34 yards (M.Bryant).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 35(0:07 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to GB 41 for 6 yards (M.Bryant).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to GB 3. Am.Rodgers to GB 19 for 16 yards (Co.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 19(14:55 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to C.Watson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 19(14:51 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to R.Doubs (Jo.Jones).
|+32 YD
3 & 10 - GB 19(14:48 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to A.Lazard to NE 49 for 32 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49(14:04 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to NE 37 for 12 yards (Jo.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 37(13:24 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to NE 37 for no gain (D.McCourty).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - GB 37(12:42 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to C.Watson to NE 29 for 8 yards (J.Bentley; M.Bryant).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - GB 29(12:02 - 3rd) A.Dillon right tackle to NE 28 for 1 yard (C.Barmore - D.Godchaux).
|+17 YD
4 & 1 - GB 28(11:16 - 3rd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at NE 11 for 17 yards (D.McCourty).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 11(10:40 - 3rd) A.Dillon left guard to NE 10 for 1 yard (M.Judon; D.Wise).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - GB 10(9:52 - 3rd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at NE 6 for 4 yards (D.Wise). PENALTY on GB-D.Bakhtiari - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 10 - No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 19 - GB 20(9:24 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to R.Tonyan for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 58 yards from GB 35 to NE 7. Ma.Jones pushed ob at NE 39 for 32 yards (R.Douglas). PENALTY on NE-R.McMillan - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 35.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(9:14 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to K.Bourne to NE 41 for 16 yards (R.Ford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 41(8:32 - 3rd) B.Zappe sacked at NE 35 for -6 yards (sack split by D.Lowry and P.Smith). PENALTY on GB-K.Clark - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at NE 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 50(8:07 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to GB 45 for 5 yards (J.Reed; D.Lowry).
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - NE 45(7:30 - 3rd) D.Harris right guard to GB 31 for 14 yards (R.Ford).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 31(6:54 - 3rd) D.Harris left end to GB 24 for 7 yards (Q.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NE 24(6:14 - 3rd) D.Harris left end to GB 20 for 4 yards (P.Smith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 20(5:27 - 3rd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. PENALTY on NE - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at GB 20 - No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 15 - NE 25(4:59 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to D.Parker for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:52 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:52 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 60 yards from NE 35 to GB 5. Am.Rodgers to GB 21 for 16 yards (Co.Davis; M.Slater).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - GB 21(4:48 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs ran ob at GB 37 for 16 yards (J.Bentley - Ja.Jones).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 37(4:13 - 3rd) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 46 for 9 yards (M.Judon).
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - GB 46(3:34 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to NE 46 for 8 yards (A.Phillips).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(2:54 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to NE 27 for 19 yards (A.Phillips).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 27(2:09 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to NE 22 for 5 yards (J.Peppers; J.Bentley).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - GB 22(1:26 - 3rd) A.Dillon right tackle to NE 21 for 1 yard (J.Bentley; D.Ekuale).
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - GB 21(0:43 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to NE 20 for 1 yard (A.Phillips).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - GB 20(0:09 - 3rd) M.Crosby 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 68 yards from GB 35 to NE -3. Ma.Jones to NE 34 for 37 yards (Q.Walker).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NE 34(15:00 - 4th) R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 46 for 12 yards (D.Savage - K.Clark).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 46(14:23 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left tackle to GB 49 for 5 yards (J.Reed).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - NE 49(13:46 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right tackle to GB 32 for 17 yards (R.Ford).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 32(13:10 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left tackle to GB 30 for 2 yards (K.Clark).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - NE 30(12:31 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe pass deep left to N.Agholor to GB 9 for 21 yards (R.Ford).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NE 9(11:52 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. D.Harris left end to GB 5 for 4 yards (D.Campbell - Q.Walker).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - NE 5(11:19 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. D.Harris left tackle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 4th) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(11:14 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to R.Doubs.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GB 25(11:08 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to GB 29 for 4 yards (J.Uche - J.Bentley). NE-A.Phillips was injured during the play.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - GB 29(10:31 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep left to R.Cobb pushed ob at NE 47 for 24 yards (D.McCourty).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47(9:45 - 4th) A.Jones left end to NE 44 for 3 yards (J.Tavai; K.Dugger).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - GB 44(9:04 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Dillon to NE 33 for 11 yards (K.Dugger).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(8:23 - 4th) A.Dillon right tackle to NE 20 for 13 yards (K.Dugger).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(7:42 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to NE 18 for 2 yards (J.Peppers).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - GB 18(7:04 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to NE 13 for 5 yards (D.Wise; J.Bentley).
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - GB 13(6:17 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 61 yards from GB 35 to NE 4. Ma.Jones to NE 25 for 21 yards (S.Jean-Charles; T.Davis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(6:09 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. D.Harris left guard to NE 29 for 4 yards (R.Douglas; K.Clark).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NE 29(5:23 - 4th) B.Zappe sacked at NE 20 for -9 yards (J.Reed).
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - NE 20(4:37 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short right to H.Henry to NE 26 for 6 yards (E.Stokes) [K.Nixon].
|Punt
4 & 9 - NE 26(3:58 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 31 yards to GB 43 - Center-J.Cardona - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 43(3:50 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right [A.Phillips].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GB 43(3:44 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 47 for 4 yards (Ja.Jones).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - GB 47(3:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Cobb. PENALTY on NE-M.Bryant - Defensive Pass Interference - 11 yards - enforced at GB 47 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 42(2:56 - 4th) A.Dillon right tackle to NE 40 for 2 yards (D.Godchaux).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 40(2:12 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to J.Deguara. Penalty on GB-J.Myers - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GB 40(2:08 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to R.Doubs. Green Bay challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|Penalty
4 & 8 - GB 40(2:02 - 4th) PENALTY on GB - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NE 40 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - GB 45(2:02 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 43 yards to NE 2 - Center-J.Coco - downed by GB-K.Nixon.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 2(1:52 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left guard to NE 4 for 2 yards (D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NE 4(1:48 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left end to NE 9 for 5 yards (J.Reed; D.Savage).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NE 9(1:01 - 4th) R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 11 for 2 yards (J.Reed - K.Clark).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NE 11(0:14 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 44 yards to GB 45 - Center-J.Cardona. Am.Rodgers to NE 48 for 7 yards (M.Wilson; M.Slater). PENALTY on GB-T.Carpenter - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NE 48.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:00 - 5) A.Jones left end to GB 28 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux - J.Tavai).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GB 28(9:20 - 5) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to GB 28 for no gain (J.Tavai).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GB 28(8:33 - 5) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Dillon [C.Barmore].
|Punt
4 & 7 - GB 28(8:26 - 5) P.O'Donnell punts 43 yards to NE 29 - Center-J.Coco. Ma.Jones to NE 49 for 20 yards (I.McDuffie).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 49(8:16 - 5) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. D.Harris up the middle to GB 46 for 5 yards (J.Reed).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NE 46(7:41 - 5) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. D.Harris left tackle to GB 46 for no gain (D.Lowry).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NE 46(7:00 - 5) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to H.Henry.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NE 46(6:54 - 5) J.Bailey punts 36 yards to GB 10 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 10(6:47 - 5) A.Jones right tackle to GB 13 for 3 yards (J.Tavai).
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - GB 13(6:05 - 5) A.Rodgers pass deep left to A.Lazard to GB 35 for 22 yards (A.Phillips).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 35(5:25 - 5) A.Dillon left guard to GB 42 for 7 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - GB 42(4:47 - 5) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 44 for 2 yards (D.Godchaux - J.Bentley).
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - GB 44(4:04 - 5) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Cobb to NE 45 for 11 yards (M.Bryant).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 45(3:18 - 5) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs pushed ob at NE 37 for 8 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - GB 37(3:13 - 5) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs to NE 28 for 9 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 28(2:32 - 5) A.Dillon right tackle to NE 24 for 4 yards (Ja.Jones; J.Tavai).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - GB 24(2:00 - 5) A.Dillon right tackle to NE 21 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux; D.Wise).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - GB 21(1:15 - 5) A.Dillon right guard to NE 14 for 7 yards (Jo.Jones; D.McCourty).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 14(0:30 - 5) A.Dillon right tackle to NE 13 for 1 yard (M.Judon).
|Field Goal
2 & 9 - GB 13(0:04 - 5) M.Crosby 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
-
KC
TB
21
10
2nd 2:58 NBC
-
LAR
SF
0
042.5 O/U
-1.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
MIA
CIN
15
27
Final AMZN
-
MIN
NO
28
25
Final NFLN
-
BUF
BAL
23
20
Final CBS
-
CHI
NYG
12
20
Final FOX
-
CLE
ATL
20
23
Final CBS
-
JAC
PHI
21
29
Final CBS
-
LAC
HOU
34
24
Final CBS
-
NYJ
PIT
24
20
Final CBS
-
SEA
DET
48
45
Final FOX
-
TEN
IND
24
17
Final FOX
-
WAS
DAL
10
25
Final FOX
-
ARI
CAR
26
16
Final FOX
-
DEN
LV
23
32
Final CBS
-
NE
GB
24
27
Final/OT CBS