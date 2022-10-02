|
Jones injures ankle in Giants' 20-12 victory over Bears
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns before injuring an ankle, Saquon Barkley had 146 yards rushing and ran the wildcat offense at times after both New York quarterbacks were hurt in leading the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Jones scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards, New York rushed for 262 yards and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 44 and 43 yards as the Giants improved to 3-1 under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It's their best start since 2011, when they won the Super Bowl.
Michael Badgley kicked four field goals for the Bears (2-2) while filling in for Cairo Santos, who missed the game for personal reasons.
Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were injured a roughly 10-minute span in the second half. Jones (8 of 13 for 71 yards and 68 yards rushing) injured an ankle when he was sacked by Jaquan Brisker late the third quarter. Taylor went into the concussion protocol after scrambling for a first down with 8:35 to go.
Jones finished the series that Gano ended with a 44-yarder for a 17-12 lead and Barkley ran the direct-snap offense that Gano finished with his 43 yarder with 5:34 to go. Jones was on the field and lined up as a receiver on those plays and he took the snaps on some of the final series for handoffs.
Chicago had a chance late, but Velus Jones Jr. fumbled a punt at his own 35 and Gary Brightwell recovered with 2:13 to play. The Bears got the ball back at their own 27 with 17 seconds to play, but the game ended with a final play that included about 10 laterals.
Justin Fields was 10 of 21 for 163 yards, ran for 52 yards and was sacked five times. Khalil Herbert had 77 yards rushing as the Bears lost to the Giants for the first time in four games.
Coming off an excellent game against the Cowboys, Jones had New York scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards to give the Giants a 14-6 halftime leads. The TDs were the teams first in the opening 30 minutes this season.
Badgley hit three field goals as the Bears failed to maximize on two red-zone opportunities.
STEPPING IN
With Santos out, Badgley was signed to the to the practice squad and then promoted to the active roster. Badgley hit from 29, 22, 40 and 35 yards.
Santos had made all four of his field goals attempts this season, including a winning 30-yarder against Houston last Sunday.
Badgley made 18 of 22 field goal attempts in 13 games with the Colts and Titans last season.
INJURIES
Bears: LG Cody Whitehair left in the first half with a knee injury.
Giants: Besides the quarterbacks, S Julian Love (concussion), OT Evan Neal (neck), DT Henry Mondeaux (ankle) and CB Aaron Robinson left the game.
UP NEXT
Bears: Face the Vikings in Minnesota in their second straight road game.
Giants: Cross the Atlantic Ocean to face the Packers in London.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:43
|31:17
|1st Downs
|16
|21
|Rushing
|7
|14
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|304
|333
|Total Plays
|60
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|149
|262
|Rush Attempts
|32
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|71
|Comp. - Att.
|11-22
|9-16
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-65
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|6-3
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-52.8
|5-54.6
|Return Yards
|60
|38
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-44
|2-33
|Int. - Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|71
|
|
|149
|RUSH YDS
|262
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|333
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Fields
|11/22
|174
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|19
|77
|0
|15
|10
|
J. Fields 1 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Fields
|7
|52
|0
|16
|9
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|6
|20
|0
|11
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|5
|4
|94
|0
|56
|13
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|10
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Wesco
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|3
|3
|16
|0
|13
|4
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
0
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|0
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|2
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Smith-Marsette 17 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 45 LB
|J. Thomas
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 39 CB
|J. Blackwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 91 DE
|D. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 DE
|R. Quinn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 50 LB
|S. Weatherford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 6 K
12
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|4/4
|40
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|5
|52.8
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|9.5
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
17
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|31
|146
|0
|29
|17
|
D. Jones 8 QB
20
FPTS
|D. Jones
|6
|68
|2
|21
|20
|
T. Taylor 2 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|3
|30
|0
|13
|1
|
M. Breida 31 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Breida
|3
|18
|0
|13
|1
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Bellinger 82 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|3
|3
|23
|0
|12
|5
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
17
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|2
|2
|16
|0
|15
|17
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
R. James 80 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
D. Sills 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Sills
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
K. Golladay 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Golladay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Smith 45 MLB
|J. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Belton 24 SAF
|D. Belton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 FS
|X. McKinney
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 51 LB
|A. Ojulari
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|2-3
|2.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 LB
|M. McFadden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
|D. Slayton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Breida 31 RB
|M. Breida
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DT
|D. Davidson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 52 LB
|C. Coughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DE
|N. Williams
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 LB
|K. Thibodeaux
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 33 CB
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 96 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
8
FPTS
|G. Gano
|2/3
|44
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|5
|54.6
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|2
|16.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 80 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 25 for no gain (E.Jackson).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 25(14:36 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 26 for 1 yard (A.Muhammad; Ju.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYG 26(13:58 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to R.James.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NYG 26(13:52 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 50 yards to CHI 24 - Center-C.Kreiter - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 24(13:44 - 1st) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 26 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence; T.Crowder).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 26(13:03 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep middle to D.Mooney to CHI 44 for 18 yards (A.Jackson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44(12:27 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end ran ob at NYG 40 for 16 yards (M.McFadden).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 40(11:50 - 1st) K.Herbert right tackle to NYG 33 for 7 yards (A.Ojulari).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CHI 33(11:10 - 1st) K.Herbert right end to NYG 32 for 1 yard (N.Williams; M.McFadden).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 32(10:26 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles up the middle to NYG 28 for 4 yards (T.Crowder). PENALTY on NYG-M.McFadden - Unnecessary Roughness - 14 yards - enforced at NYG 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 14(10:00 - 1st) K.Herbert right guard to NYG 13 for 1 yard (T.Crowder - X.McKinney).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 13(9:19 - 1st) K.Herbert left tackle to NYG 11 for 2 yards (H.Mondeaux; T.Fox).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CHI 11(8:37 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Pettis [D.Lawrence].
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CHI 11(8:31 - 1st) M.Badgley 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(8:27 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Bellinger to NYG 34 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 34(7:49 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to CHI 48 for 18 yards (E.Jackson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48(7:17 - 1st) D.Jones right end to CHI 42 for 6 yards (J.Thomas).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 42(6:36 - 1st) S.Barkley left end to CHI 33 for 9 yards (K.Gordon - J.Thomas).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 33(5:55 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Bellinger to CHI 21 for 12 yards (E.Jackson).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 21(5:15 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles left end for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 68 yards from NYG 35 to CHI -3. V.Jones to CHI 19 for 22 yards (C.Coughlin).
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 19(5:00 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Mooney to NYG 25 for 56 yards (X.McKinney).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(4:17 - 1st) K.Herbert right tackle to NYG 23 for 2 yards (J.Smith - J.Love).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CHI 23(3:41 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to C.Kmet (K.Thibodeaux). PENALTY on NYG-K.Thibodeaux - Roughing the Passer - 11 yards - enforced at NYG 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 12(3:37 - 1st) J.Fields sacked at NYG 14 for -2 yards (J.Ward).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - CHI 14(2:57 - 1st) K.Herbert up the middle to NYG 5 for 9 yards (K.Thibodeaux; T.Crowder).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CHI 5(2:14 - 1st) K.Herbert up the middle to NYG 4 for 1 yard (X.McKinney; J.Ellis).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - CHI 4(1:33 - 1st) M.Badgley 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(1:30 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 36 for 11 yards (E.Jackson - K.Gordon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(0:48 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 41 for 5 yards (A.Watts; Ju.Jones).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 41(0:09 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 48 for 7 yards (K.Gordon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 48(15:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left [R.Quinn].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 48(14:53 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 48 for no gain (R.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYG 48(14:12 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to K.Golladay.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYG 48(14:07 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 52 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20(13:59 - 2nd) T.Ebner left guard to CHI 24 for 4 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 24(13:23 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to I.Smith-Marsette [K.Thibodeaux].
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 24(13:16 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles up the middle to CHI 35 for 11 yards (A.Robinson). NYG-J.Ward was injured during the play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35(12:52 - 2nd) T.Ebner left end to CHI 46 for 11 yards (J.Love). NYG-A.Robinson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 46(12:27 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to T.Ebner.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 46(12:22 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to NYG 41 for 13 yards (D.Davidson - D.Belton).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 41(11:43 - 2nd) T.Ebner left end to NYG 43 for -2 yards (D.Belton).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CHI 43(11:03 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 49 for -8 yards (T.Crowder).
|+24 YD
3 & 20 - CHI 49(10:22 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short middle to K.Herbert to NYG 27 for 24 yards (X.McKinney; M.McFadden).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CHI 27(9:38 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at NYG 35 for -8 yards (A.Ojulari). FUMBLES (A.Ojulari) - RECOVERED by NYG-K.Thibodeaux at NYG 25. Officially - a sack for 0 Yards.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(9:32 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to CHI 46 for 29 yards (J.Brisker).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 46(8:50 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to T.Hudson pushed ob at CHI 28 for 18 yards (E.Jackson; K.Gordon).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(8:25 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Bellinger to CHI 26 for 2 yards (R.Smith).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 26(7:48 - 2nd) S.Barkley left tackle to CHI 22 for 4 yards (R.Smith).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NYG 22(7:14 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep left to D.Sills pushed ob at CHI 5 for 17 yards (K.Gordon). PENALTY on NYG - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 22 - No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 27(6:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to CHI 12 for 15 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 12(5:57 - 2nd) M.Breida right tackle to CHI 8 for 4 yards (K.Vildor; R.Smith).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 8(5:24 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles left end for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:17 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(5:17 - 2nd) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 29 for 4 yards (J.Ward).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 29(4:39 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Mooney to 50 for 21 yards. New York Giants challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CHI 29(4:35 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 20 for -9 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Punt
4 & 15 - CHI 20(4:02 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 50 yards to NYG 30 - Center-P.Scales. R.James to NYG 35 for 5 yards (J.Blackwell). FUMBLES (J.Blackwell) - RECOVERED by CHI-J.Blackwell at NYG 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 35(3:48 - 2nd) K.Herbert up the middle to NYG 35 for no gain (N.Williams; T.Crowder).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 35(3:14 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Pettis (N.Williams).
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 35(3:11 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles right guard to NYG 23 for 12 yards (T.Crowder). NYG-H.Mondeaux was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 23(2:38 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown (F.Moreau) [O.Ximines].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 23(2:32 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to NYG 23 for no gain (N.Williams - D.Holmes).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CHI 23(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-B.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 23 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - CHI 28(2:00 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet to NYG 22 for 6 yards (T.Crowder - D.Lawrence).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CHI 22(1:49 - 2nd) M.Badgley 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) T.Gill kicks 66 yards from CHI 35 to NYG -1. G.Brightwell to NYG 18 for 19 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 18(1:40 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 24 for 6 yards (Ja.Jones - A.Blackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 24(1:20 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 27 for 3 yards (Ju.Jones; R.Quinn).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 27(1:08 - 2nd) D.Jones right end ran ob at NYG 34 for 7 yards (J.Brisker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 34(1:02 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to T.Hudson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 34(0:55 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 38 for 4 yards (A.Blackson).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - NYG 38(0:50 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Sills to NYG 43 for 5 yards (K.Vildor; J.Brisker).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYG 43(0:44 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 57 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20(0:36 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles up the middle to CHI 22 for 2 yards (M.McFadden). PENALTY on NYG-D.Belton - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 27(0:29 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left end ran ob at CHI 29 for 2 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHI 29(0:23 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 29 for 0 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short right to T.Wesco to CHI 48 for 23 yards (J.Smith).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 48(14:23 - 3rd) T.Ebner right end to CHI 47 for -1 yards (A.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 47(13:49 - 3rd) T.Ebner right end to CHI 49 for 2 yards (T.Crowder).
|+18 YD
3 & 9 - CHI 49(13:06 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep right to D.Mooney to NYG 33 for 18 yards (D.Belton).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 33(12:29 - 3rd) K.Herbert left tackle to NYG 18 for 15 yards (D.Holmes).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 18(12:06 - 3rd) K.Herbert up the middle to NYG 14 for 4 yards (J.Ward).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 14(11:43 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to E.St. Brown.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 14(11:40 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to C.Kmet to NYG 17 for -3 yards (J.Smith).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CHI 17(11:05 - 3rd) M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 3rd) T.Gill kicks 66 yards from CHI 35 to NYG -1. G.Brightwell to NYG 13 for 14 yards (S.Weatherford; D.Houston-Carson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 13(10:54 - 3rd) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 15 for 2 yards (Ju.Jones; A.Watts).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NYG 15(10:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-Ju.Jones - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 15 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - NYG 20(10:14 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Bellinger to NYG 26 for 6 yards (R.Smith) [R.Quinn]. PENALTY on NYG-M.Glowinski - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 20 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 15(9:45 - 3rd) S.Barkley right end to NYG 16 for 1 yard (J.Thomas; R.Smith).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - NYG 16(8:59 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to R.James to NYG 25 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(8:17 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 29 for 4 yards (M.Pennel).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 29(7:42 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 30 for 1 yard (K.Vildor).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 30(6:59 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to R.James.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - NYG 30(6:55 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to CHI 21 - Center-C.Kreiter. V.Jones to CHI 21 for no gain (J.Pinnock). PENALTY on NYG-J.Pinnock - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 30 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYG 25(6:45 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 55 yards to CHI 20 - Center-C.Kreiter. V.Jones to CHI 39 for 19 yards (M.Breida).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 39(6:32 - 3rd) K.Herbert right end pushed ob at CHI 39 for no gain (T.Crowder). PENALTY on CHI-C.Kmet - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 39 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - CHI 29(6:10 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles left end to CHI 34 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - CHI 34(5:23 - 3rd) K.Herbert left tackle to CHI 38 for 4 yards (K.Thibodeaux; N.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CHI 38(4:38 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right [J.Ward].
|Punt
4 & 11 - CHI 38(4:32 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 48 yards to NYG 14 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 14(4:23 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on CHI-K.Gordon - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 14 - No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 19(4:16 - 3rd) D.Jones left end pushed ob at NYG 38 for 19 yards (E.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 38(3:42 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton. PENALTY on CHI-K.Gordon - Defensive Pass Interference - 40 yards - enforced at NYG 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 22(3:35 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at CHI 33 for -11 yards (J.Brisker).
|+5 YD
2 & 21 - NYG 33(2:52 - 3rd) S.Barkley left guard to CHI 28 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - NYG 28(2:16 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to CHI 26 for 2 yards (R.Smith).
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - NYG 26(1:37 - 3rd) G.Gano 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 63 yards from NYG 35 to CHI 2. V.Jones pushed ob at CHI 24 for 22 yards (X.McKinney).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 24(1:27 - 3rd) T.Ebner left end pushed ob at CHI 30 for 6 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHI 30(0:59 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to T.Wesco.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CHI 30(0:50 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to D.Pettis (F.Moreau).
|Punt
4 & 4 - CHI 30(0:45 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 56 yards to NYG 14 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 14(0:38 - 3rd) 2-T.Taylor at QB. S.Barkley right guard to NYG 13 for -1 yards (Ju.Jones - E.Jackson).
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 13(15:00 - 4th) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 22 for 9 yards (N.Morrow).
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 22(14:22 - 4th) T.Taylor right end to NYG 35 for 13 yards (A.Muhammad; E.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 35(13:44 - 4th) T.Taylor pass deep left intended for D.Slayton INTERCEPTED by E.Jackson at CHI 7. E.Jackson to CHI 4 for -3 yards (D.Slayton). Penalty on NYG-D.Hamilton - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 4(13:33 - 4th) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 9 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence; F.Moreau).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 9(13:02 - 4th) K.Herbert left tackle to CHI 11 for 2 yards (T.Fox - J.Ellis).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CHI 11(12:22 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short left [T.Crowder].
|Punt
4 & 3 - CHI 11(12:18 - 4th) T.Gill punts 58 yards to NYG 31 - Center-P.Scales. R.James to NYG 42 for 11 yards (J.Sanborn). PENALTY on NYG-J.Layne - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 31.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 21(12:05 - 4th) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 24 for 3 yards (M.Pennel - J.Thomas).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 24(11:32 - 4th) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 27 for 3 yards (A.Blackson).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 27(11:00 - 4th) T.Taylor scrambles left end to NYG 36 for 9 yards (J.Brisker).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(10:20 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 35 for -1 yards (Ju.Jones - T.Gipson).
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 35(9:55 - 4th) T.Taylor pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 46 for 11 yards (R.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 46(9:31 - 4th) S.Barkley right end pushed ob at NYG 49 for 3 yards (K.Vildor).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYG 49(9:01 - 4th) T.Taylor pass incomplete short middle to D.Sills.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - NYG 49(8:55 - 4th) T.Taylor scrambles left end to CHI 43 for 8 yards (K.Gordon). FUMBLES (K.Gordon) - ball out of bounds at CHI 43. NYG-T.Taylor was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 43(8:24 - 4th) 8-D.Jones at QB. (Shotgun) Direct snap to S.Barkley. M.Breida right end to CHI 30 for 13 yards (E.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 30(7:39 - 4th) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley left guard to CHI 26 for 4 yards (N.Morrow).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 26(6:56 - 4th) Direct snap to S.Barkley. M.Breida right end to CHI 25 for 1 yard (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 25(6:16 - 4th) G.Brightwell right tackle to CHI 25 for no gain (D.Robinson - A.Muhammad).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYG 25(5:34 - 4th) G.Gano 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(5:31 - 4th) K.Herbert left end pushed ob at CHI 37 for 12 yards (D.Belton).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37(5:02 - 4th) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 43 for 6 yards (J.Smith; F.Moreau).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 43(4:27 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 45 for 2 yards (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CHI 45(3:49 - 4th) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 45 for no gain (T.Crowder; N.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 2 - CHI 45(3:15 - 4th) T.Gill punts 52 yards to NYG 3 - Center-P.Scales - downed by CHI-Ja.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 3(3:04 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 4 for 1 yard (T.Gipson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYG 4(2:59 - 4th) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 4 for no gain (R.Smith).
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 4(2:55 - 4th) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 7 for 3 yards (A.Watts).
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYG 7(2:13 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 59 yards to CHI 34 - Center-C.Kreiter. V.Jones MUFFS catch - touched at CHI 34 - RECOVERED by NYG-G.Brightwell at CHI 37. Penalty on CHI-S.Weatherford - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 37(2:01 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to CHI 24 for 13 yards (J.Thomas - A.Muhammad).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 24(1:56 - 4th) S.Barkley right tackle to CHI 19 for 5 yards (A.Muhammad; A.Blackson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYG 19(1:50 - 4th) S.Barkley right tackle to CHI 19 for no gain (M.Pennel - A.Blackson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 19(1:06 - 4th) S.Barkley right guard to CHI 19 for no gain (M.Pennel; D.Robinson).
|No Good
4 & 5 - NYG 19(0:21 - 4th) G.Gano 37 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Left Upright - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 27(0:17 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to T.Ebner ran ob at CHI 33 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHI 33(0:08 - 4th) J.Fields sacked ob at CHI 33 for 0 yards.
|Fumble
3 & 4 - CHI 33(0:03 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to T.Ebner to CHI 35 for 2 yards. Lateral to E.St. Brown to CHI 44 for 9 yards. FUMBLES - touched at CHI 44 - recovered by CHI-J.Fields at CHI 39. J.Fields to CHI 36 for -3 yards. Lateral to E.St. Brown to CHI 44 for 8 yards. Lateral to T.Ebner to NYG 44 for 12 yards (J.Ward). FUMBLES (J.Ward) - recovered by CHI-L.Patrick at NYG 46. L.Patrick to CHI 48 for -6 yards. Lateral to J.Fields to CHI 49 for 1 yard. Lateral to T.Jenkins to CHI 46 for -3 yards (T.Crowder). FUMBLES (T.Crowder) - touched at CHI 45 - recovered by CHI-T.Ebner at CHI 41. T.Ebner to CHI 32 for -9 yards. FUMBLES - touched at CHI 32 - RECOVERED by NYG-D.Belton at CHI 28.
