Wilson rallies Jets past Pickett, Steelers 24-20
PITTSBURGH (AP) Breece Hall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and Zach Wilson and the New York Jets spoiled Kenny Pickett's debut in Pittsburgh by rallying for a 24-20 victory over the Steelers on Sunday.
The Jets (2-2) won in Pittsburgh for just the second time in franchise history after Wilson - making his season debut - led them down the field late after the second of Pickett's three interceptions gave New York the ball back with 3:42 to go.
Wilson took the Jets 65 yards in 10 plays, the final two coming as Hall churned his way across the goal line. The play was initially ruled a fumble at the 1, but overturned on review.
Wilson finished 18 of 36 for 252 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his first game since injuring his right knee in the preseason opener. He also became the first quarterback in Jets history to catch a touchdown when he hauled in a 2-yard pass from Braxton Berrios in the second quarter in New York's version of the ''Philly Special'' run by the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
The catch gave New York a 10-point lead. The Jets were up 10-6 at the half and the Steelers made a move that was inevitable at some point, inserting Pickett in place of the struggling Mitch Trubisky.
Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft who dutifully sat behind Trubisky as the Steelers endured a bumpy opening month, walked onto the same field where he starred collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh to a massive ovation while Trubisky - who went 7 of 13 for 84 yards with an interception in the first half - stood on the sideline in a baseball cap.
Pickett provided an immediate spark, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to run for a pair of touchdowns in his debut, the second a 2-yard scramble that gave the Steelers (1-3) a 20-10 lead with 13:41 remaining.
Wilson responded with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis that drew the Jets within 20-17 with 7:35 to go.
Pickett drove the Steelers into New York territory, but his sideline throw to tight end Pat Freiermuth was high and late. The 6-foot-5 Freiermuth leapt in an effort to catch the ball, only to see it smack off his hands and into the awaiting arms of a diving Michael Carter II that set up the winning drive.
Pickett finished 10 of 13 for 120 yards and three interceptions, the final one a Hail Mary to the end zone on the final snap that was picked off by Lamarcus Joyner, sending the Jets spilling onto the field.
The Steelers, now 0-7 all-time without injured star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, head into the most difficult part of their schedule riding a three-game losing streak and with the franchise now in the hands of a rookie who hardly looked cowed by the stage but will likely endure some very public growing pains as he learns on the job.
INJURIES
New York: RT Max Mitchell exited with a knee injury late in the first half and did not return.
Pittsburgh: S Terrell Edmunds entered the concussion protocol following a collision near the end of the first half and did not return. ... DL Cam Heyward left during New York's final drive with an apparent leg injury.
UP NEXT
Jets: Return home to host AFC East rival Miami next Sunday. The Dolphins have dominated the series of late, taking eight of the last nine meetings.
Steelers: Travel to Buffalo next Sunday. Pittsburgh upset the Bills on the road in the 2021 season opener.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:59
|30:01
|1st Downs
|19
|20
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|348
|297
|Total Plays
|67
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|119
|Rush Attempts
|29
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|250
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|19-37
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-64
|8-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|4
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.0
|4-39.5
|Return Yards
|18
|83
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|1-7
|Int. - Returns
|4-4
|2-60
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|250
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|119
|
|
|348
|TOTAL YDS
|297
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
20
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|18/36
|252
|1
|2
|20
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Hall 20 RB
15
FPTS
|B. Hall
|17
|66
|1
|16
|15
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
20
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|2
|15
|0
|9
|20
|
M. Carter 32 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Carter
|9
|15
|0
|5
|4
|
E. Moore 8 WR
8
FPTS
|E. Moore
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Davis 84 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Davis
|7
|5
|74
|1
|22
|18
|
E. Moore 8 WR
8
FPTS
|E. Moore
|4
|3
|53
|0
|28
|8
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|5
|3
|52
|0
|26
|8
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
6
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|6
|2
|41
|0
|35
|6
|
M. Carter 32 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Carter
|3
|2
|14
|0
|11
|4
|
B. Hall 20 RB
15
FPTS
|B. Hall
|6
|2
|12
|0
|6
|15
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|7
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
20
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|20
|
J. Smith 16 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Harris 36 LB
|M. Harris
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DE
|Q. Williams
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson II 52 DE
|J. Johnson II
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Hall 20 RB
|B. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 OLB
|C. Lawson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 NT
|S. Rankins
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
|C. Uzomah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. McGovern 60 C
|C. McGovern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|1-5
|0.0
|2
|0
|
S. Thomas 94 DE
|S. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hardee 34 DB
|J. Hardee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Sherwood 44 LB
|J. Sherwood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
6
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|38
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|5
|47.0
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
11
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|10/13
|120
|0
|3
|11
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|7/13
|84
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Harris
|18
|74
|0
|16
|7
|
J. Warren 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Warren
|3
|18
|0
|14
|2
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
11
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|6
|15
|2
|7
|11
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|11
|0
|8
|4
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
16
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|8
|6
|102
|0
|27
|16
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
15
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|9
|7
|85
|0
|24
|15
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|4
|
J. Warren 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 57 DT
|M. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leal 98 DE
|D. Leal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
|C. Claypool
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Jones 48 LB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 DB
|L. Wallace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 50 LB
|M. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
8
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|2/2
|59
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|4
|39.5
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Snell 24 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Snell
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|3
|5.3
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 31 for 6 yards (C.Mosley).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 31(14:23 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 36 for 5 yards (M.Harris).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(13:46 - 1st) N.Harris right end to PIT 42 for 6 yards (Q.Williams; K.Alexander).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PIT 42(13:04 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens (L.Joyner).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 42(12:55 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 48 for 6 yards (C.Mosley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 48(12:19 - 1st) N.Harris right tackle to NYJ 49 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PIT 49(11:42 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to G.Pickens to NYJ 35 for 14 yards (A.Gardner). PENALTY on PIT-J.Daniels - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 49 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - PIT 46(11:14 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to NYJ 46 for 8 yards (D.Reed - K.Alexander).
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 46(10:33 - 1st) M.Trubisky scrambles up the middle to NYJ 45 for 1 yard (Q.Williams - J.Franklin-Myers).
|Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 45(10:05 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 36 yards to NYJ 9 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(9:57 - 1st) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 12 for 3 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYJ 12(9:17 - 1st) Br.Hall left tackle to NYJ 12 for no gain (D.Leal; A.Highsmith).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NYJ 12(8:37 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 18 for 6 yards (A.Maulet).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 18(7:53 - 1st) B.Mann punts 59 yards to PIT 23 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-J.Hardee.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(7:35 - 1st) Z.Wilson sacked at PIT 40 for -4 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - NYJ 40(6:53 - 1st) Z.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at PIT 31 for 9 yards (D.Bush).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NYJ 31(6:17 - 1st) Br.Hall left tackle to PIT 26 for 5 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(5:37 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to E.Moore. Pressure by 55-Bush.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 26(5:32 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to PIT 26 for no gain (D.Leal - M.Fitzpatrick).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 26(4:50 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to Br.Hall to PIT 20 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NYJ 20(4:06 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(4:03 - 1st) G.Olszewski right end to PIT 25 for no gain (K.Alexander).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(3:25 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to G.Pickens to PIT 30 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PIT 30(2:45 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to J.Warren to PIT 34 for 4 yards (M.Carter).
|Punt
4 & 1 - PIT 34(2:13 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 36 yards to NYJ 30 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(2:05 - 1st) Br.Hall left guard to NYJ 33 for 3 yards (D.Bush - D.Leal).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYJ 33(1:25 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left [M.Jack]. Pressure by 51-Jack.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - NYJ 33(1:12 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass deep right to E.Moore to PIT 47 for 20 yards (L.Wallace; R.Spillane).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(0:26 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to PIT 44 for 3 yards (C.Wormley).
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 44(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to E.Moore to PIT 16 for 28 yards (M.Jack).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 16(14:23 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left guard to PIT 13 for 3 yards (C.Sutton).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 13(13:45 - 2nd) Br.Hall right end pushed ob at PIT 4 for 9 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 4(13:22 - 2nd) Br.Hall left guard to PIT 2 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith; M.Jack).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NYJ 2(12:42 - 2nd) B.Berrios pass short right to Z.Wilson for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:37 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann. PENALTY on PIT-D.Leal - Leverage - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 32 yards from 50 to PIT 18. B.Snell to PIT 25 for 7 yards (M.Carter - M.Clemons).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(12:31 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 28 for 3 yards (J.Franklin-Myers; C.Mosley).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 28(12:06 - 2nd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 32 for 4 yards (J.Martin). PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 29.
|+26 YD
2 & 16 - PIT 19(11:52 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to G.Pickens to PIT 45 for 26 yards (L.Joyner).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 45(11:26 - 2nd) J.Warren right guard to PIT 48 for 3 yards (S.Rankins; J.Franklin-Myers).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 48(10:47 - 2nd) J.Warren right end to NYJ 38 for 14 yards (L.Joyner; M.Harris).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(10:03 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to NYJ 25 for 13 yards (J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:21 - 2nd) N.Harris right guard to NYJ 23 for 2 yards (S.Thomas; M.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PIT 23(8:55 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to D.Johnson [C.Lawson]. Pittsburgh challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PIT 23(8:49 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at NYJ 33 for -10 yards (Q.Williams). Penalty on PIT-C.Okorafor - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - PIT 33(8:34 - 2nd) C.Boswell 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 51 yards from PIT 35 to NYJ 14 - out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(8:30 - 2nd) E.Moore left end pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 2 yards (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYJ 42(7:51 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYJ 42(7:49 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis. Pressure by 56-Highsmith.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYJ 42(7:39 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 43 yards to PIT 15 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 15(7:33 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 39 for 24 yards (C.Mosley).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 39(7:06 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to C.Claypool. PENALTY on PIT-D.Johnson - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 39 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - PIT 34(7:00 - 2nd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 40 for 6 yards (C.Mosley; J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PIT 40(6:22 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 31 for -9 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 18 - PIT 31(5:36 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool.
|Punt
4 & 18 - PIT 31(5:30 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 51 yards to NYJ 18 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by B.Berrios. PENALTY on NYJ-M.Clemons - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at NYJ 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(5:22 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to Br.Hall. Coverage by 29-Wallace.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 9(5:15 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to T.Conklin to NYJ 35 for 26 yards (A.Maulet; T.Edmunds). PIT-A.Maulet was injured during the play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(4:45 - 2nd) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 31 for -4 yards (D.Leal - C.Heyward).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NYJ 31(4:04 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to Br.Hall [D.Bush].
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NYJ 31(3:58 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson (A.Maulet) [L.Ogunjobi].
|Punt
4 & 14 - NYJ 31(3:52 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 40 yards to PIT 29 - Center-T.Hennessy. G.Olszewski to PIT 34 for 5 yards (M.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(3:43 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 31 for -3 yards (C.Mosley; S.Rankins).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - PIT 31(3:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens (A.Gardner).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - PIT 31(3:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - PIT 26(3:10 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 19 for -7 yards (C.Lawson).
|Punt
4 & 25 - PIT 19(2:39 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 35 yards to NYJ 46 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(2:32 - 2nd) Br.Hall right guard to NYJ 46 for no gain (A.Maulet).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 46(2:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to E.Moore pushed ob at PIT 49 for 5 yards (L.Wallace).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NYJ 49(1:56 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to Mi.Carter. PIT-T.Edmunds was injured during the play. NYJ-M.Mitchell was injured during the play. PENALTY on PIT-A.Maulet - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(1:49 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 44(1:40 - 2nd) Br.Hall right guard to PIT 28 for 16 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; T.Norwood).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(1:06 - 2nd) Br.Hall up the middle to PIT 29 for -1 yards (T.Norwood).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NYJ 29(0:40 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NYJ 29(0:33 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass deep left intended for J.Smith INTERCEPTED by C.Sutton at PIT 4. C.Sutton pushed ob at PIT 30 for 26 yards (C.McGovern).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 30(0:20 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 44 for 14 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 44(0:12 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth (C.Mosley).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PIT 44(0:09 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep middle INTERCEPTED by J.Whitehead at NYJ 0. J.Whitehead to NYJ 30 for 30 yards. Lateral to D.Reed to NYJ 45 for 15 yards. Lateral to J.Whitehead to PIT 44 for 11 yards. Lateral to D.Reed to PIT 32 for 12 yards (N.Harris). PENALTY on NYJ-C.Lawson - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 44 - No Play.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - PIT 41(0:00 - 2nd) C.Boswell 59 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 3rd) Mi.Carter right guard to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (D.Bush).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYJ 26(14:22 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Wilson (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYJ 26(14:12 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NYJ 26(14:07 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 49 yards to PIT 25 - Center-T.Hennessy. G.Olszewski to PIT 26 for 1 yard (J.Hardee; J.Sherwood). FUMBLES (J.Hardee) - touched at PIT 26 - recovered by PIT-J.Pierre at PIT 22.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 22(13:53 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 26 for 4 yards (K.Alexander - Q.Williams).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 26(13:28 - 3rd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 31 for 5 yards (C.Mosley; J.Franklin-Myers).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PIT 31(13:05 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 31 for no gain (J.Johnson; L.Joyner).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - PIT 31(12:13 - 3rd) K.Pickett up the middle to PIT 33 for 2 yards (S.Rankins).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 33(11:32 - 3rd) D.Johnson left end to PIT 36 for 3 yards (D.Reed). PENALTY on NYJ-C.Mosley - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 49(11:07 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass deep left intended for C.Claypool INTERCEPTED by J.Whitehead (L.Joyner) at NYJ 11. J.Whitehead to NYJ 11 for no gain (C.Claypool).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 11(10:59 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short right to C.Davis to NYJ 26 for 15 yards (M.Adams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(10:22 - 3rd) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 29 for 3 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; C.Wormley).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 29(9:37 - 3rd) Br.Hall right tackle to NYJ 30 for 1 yard (M.Jack).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYJ 30(8:53 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short right intended for T.Conklin INTERCEPTED by M.Fitzpatrick at NYJ 38. M.Fitzpatrick for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on NYJ-G.Wilson - Offensive Pass Interference - declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) Z.Wilson pass short right intended for T.Conklin INTERCEPTED by M.Fitzpatrick at NYJ 38. M.Fitzpatrick ran ob at NYJ 4 for 34 yards (Br.Hall). Penalty on NYJ-G.Wilson - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 4(8:45 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to Z.Gentry to NYJ 2 for 2 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 2(8:03 - 3rd) N.Harris left guard to NYJ 1 for 1 yard (L.Joyner; S.Rankins).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PIT 1(7:22 - 3rd) K.Pickett right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 3rd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:18 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 30 for 5 yards (M.Jack; L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYJ 30(6:42 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to Mi.Carter [L.Ogunjobi].
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - NYJ 30(6:36 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to T.Conklin to NYJ 48 for 18 yards (T.Norwood).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(6:00 - 3rd) Br.Hall up the middle to PIT 47 for 5 yards (M.Adams - C.Wormley).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYJ 47(5:30 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left. Pressure by 41-Spillane - 56-Highsmith.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NYJ 47(5:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYJ-C.McDermott - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYJ 48(5:20 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to Br.Hall.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYJ 48(5:16 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 44 yards to PIT 8 - Center-T.Hennessy. G.Olszewski ran ob at PIT 18 for 10 yards (C.Uzomah).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 18(5:07 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to PIT 32 for 14 yards [M.Clemons].
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 32(4:46 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 48 for 16 yards (L.Joyner; A.Gardner).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 48(4:20 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to NYJ 48 for 4 yards (A.Gardner).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PIT 48(3:35 - 3rd) N.Harris right tackle to NYJ 48 for no gain (J.Franklin-Myers - Q.Williams).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - PIT 48(2:51 - 3rd) K.Pickett scrambles right end ran ob at NYJ 41 for 7 yards (M.Harris).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(2:10 - 3rd) J.Warren up the middle to NYJ 40 for 1 yard (M.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 40(1:31 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens pushed ob at NYJ 35 for 5 yards (M.Carter).
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 35(0:49 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens to NYJ 22 for 13 yards (D.Reed).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 22(0:35 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to G.Pickens. PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - PIT 27(0:30 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to NYJ 23 for 4 yards (C.Mosley).
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - PIT 23(15:00 - 4th) N.Harris left guard to NYJ 20 for 3 yards (J.Franklin-Myers - C.Mosley).
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 20(14:25 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to NYJ 2 for 18 yards (J.Whitehead) [Q.Williams].
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 2(13:41 - 4th) K.Pickett scrambles right tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:36 - 4th) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 60 yards from PIT 35 to NYJ 5. T.Johnson to NYJ 19 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(13:30 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to Mi.Carter to NYJ 22 for 3 yards (M.Jack).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 22(12:49 - 4th) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 23 for 1 yard (C.Heyward; L.Ogunjobi).
|+35 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 23(12:05 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to G.Wilson to PIT 42 for 35 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(11:19 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to T.Conklin.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 42(11:16 - 4th) Br.Hall right guard to PIT 45 for -3 yards (C.Wormley).
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - NYJ 45(10:34 - 4th) Z.Wilson scrambles left tackle to PIT 39 for 6 yards (A.Maulet - C.Heyward).
|+22 YD
4 & 7 - NYJ 39(9:48 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to C.Davis to PIT 17 for 22 yards (T.Norwood - A.Maulet).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 17(9:05 - 4th) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at PIT 1 for 16 yards (D.Bush).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NYJ 1(8:27 - 4th) PENALTY on NYJ-Mi.Carter - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 1 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NYJ 6(8:24 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin (M.Fitzpatrick). PENALTY on NYJ-C.McDermott - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 6 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 11 - NYJ 11(8:19 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to Br.Hall.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 11(8:16 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to B.Berrios to PIT 5 for 6 yards (T.Norwood).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 5(7:35 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short left to C.Davis for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:31 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 30 for 5 yards (K.Alexander; A.Gardner).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 30(6:53 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 36 for 6 yards (C.Mosley; K.Alexander).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(6:14 - 4th) K.Pickett scrambles right end pushed ob at PIT 39 for 3 yards (Q.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 39(5:38 - 4th) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 43 for 4 yards (K.Alexander; N.Shepherd).
|+26 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 43(4:55 - 4th) K.Pickett pass deep left to G.Pickens to NYJ 31 for 26 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 31(4:23 - 4th) K.Pickett FUMBLES (Aborted) at NYJ 38 - recovered by PIT-J.Warren at NYJ 39. J.Warren to NYJ 36 for 3 yards (M.Harris; L.Joyner).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - PIT 36(3:42 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right intended for P.Freiermuth INTERCEPTED by M.Carter (J.Martin) at NYJ 35. M.Carter to NYJ 35 for no gain (P.Freiermuth).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(3:34 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short middle to C.Davis to 50 for 15 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(2:57 - 4th) Br.Hall left guard to NYJ 48 for -2 yards (T.Norwood).
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - NYJ 48(2:18 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short middle to Br.Hall to PIT 46 for 6 yards (M.Jack).
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 46(2:00 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short middle to T.Conklin to PIT 38 for 8 yards (M.Fitzpatrick). PIT-M.Fitzpatrick was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(1:51 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short left to G.Wilson to PIT 33 for 5 yards (C.Heyward). PENALTY on NYJ-C.Davis - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 38 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - NYJ 48(1:44 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short left to Mi.Carter to PIT 37 for 11 yards (A.Maulet) [M.Reed]. PIT-C.Heyward was injured during the play.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 37(1:31 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass deep right to C.Davis to PIT 20 for 17 yards (D.Bush).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(1:10 - 4th) Mi.Carter left guard to PIT 15 for 5 yards (M.Jack).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 15(0:50 - 4th) Mi.Carter left tackle to PIT 14 for 1 yard (A.Highsmith; M.Reed). PENALTY on PIT-T.Alualu - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 14.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 9(0:45 - 4th) Br.Hall left tackle to PIT 2 for 7 yards (T.Norwood; M.Jack).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NYJ 2(0:18 - 4th) Br.Hall left guard to PIT 1 for 1 yard (M.Fitzpatrick). FUMBLES (M.Fitzpatrick) - recovered by NYJ-T.Conklin at PIT 1. T.Conklin to PIT 1 for no gain (M.Fitzpatrick). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling - and the play was REVERSED. Br.Hall left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(0:16 - 4th) K.Pickett pass deep middle to G.Pickens to NYJ 48 for 27 yards (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 48(0:08 - 4th) K.Pickett pass deep middle INTERCEPTED by L.Joyner at NYJ 0. Touchback.
