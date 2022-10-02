|
|
|JAC
|PHI
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Haason Reddick split his family's loyalties over his first five seasons. The New Jersey native and former Temple standout always had his parents and friends rooting for him - and for teams that weren't the hometown Philadelphia Eagles.
Reddick closed that fissure when the linebacker signed a free-agent deal with the Birds. Then he played his best homecoming game yet: two sacks, two fumble recoveries in the rain, and one big role in keeping the Eagles undefeated.
''To be able to be home, where I grew up at, it's a lovely thing,'' Reddick said.
Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson's return to Philadelphia with a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Sanders led an Eagles (4-0) offense that rushed for 210 yards against one of the tightest run defenses in the league.
''I'm excited as heck,'' Sanders said. ''The best part about being 4-0 is the chance to go 5-0.''
Trevor Lawrence threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns to Jamal Agnew. Lawrence was strip-sacked on the final drive of the game that sealed the win for the Eagles. It was one of four lost fumbles for the second-year quarterback.
Reddick and the Eagles defense had their fill of harassing the the 2021 No. 1 draft pick.
Pederson, who coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl 52 victory over New England, received a standing ovation from fans that braved a rainy, windy Sunday when he was introduced before the game. The camera cut to a shot on the big screens of the 2017 World Champions banner that hangs from the above the top deck at Lincoln Financial Field. Pederson mingled with some of his former players on the field before the game and was warmly greeted by stadium employees when he walked into the stadium.
''It was a great crowd, great welcome,'' Pederson said.
Pederson, who already had a statue of himself and former QB Nick Foles erected outside the Linc, seems to have the Jaguars (2-2) at least motoring in the right direction.
Nick Sirianni, Pederson's replacement, has the Eagles playing like a team that might have to make room in the rafters for more banners.
The Eagles shook off an abysmal start - Hurts had a pass intercepted by Andre Cisco and returned 59 yards for a TD - and a 14-0 hole after the first quarter before they started playing like the lone undefeated team in the NFL.
On the first drive of the second quarter, Lawrence lost his grip on the wet ball as he scrambled on fourth down and fumbled. Fletcher Cox recovered, and the Eagles got to work.
Hurts had a 10-yard TD pass wiped out on a pass interference call that pushed them back to the 20. No problem for Hurts, playing like an early MVP candidate. He ran virtually untouched up the middle, took a crushing hit at the goal line and powered through for a touchdown. It was his fourth rushing TD of the season.
Sanders tied it on a 10-yard TD run, part of his 58-yard effort in the first half. His 58 yards stood out against a Jaguars defense that had allowed a league-low 55 yards rushing a game.
But it quickly turned into one of those days for Jacksonville.
Lawrence, who threw a 4-yard TD pass to Agnew in the first quarter, fumbled the snap late in the second quarter and the ball was recovered by Reddick. Lawrence's turnover again led to an Eagles score, the one for the lead, for good.
But it was Sirianni's faith in Hurts that got them ahead. On fourth-and-1 at the Jacksonville 12, Hurts squeezed 2 yards on a sneak. It was the third fourth-down conversion of the game and set up Kenneth Gainwell's 10-yard rushing score. Jake Elliott missed the extra point and the Eagles led 20-14.
Reddick knew his fans - and the Eagles diehards - in Camden, New Jersey, were going wild.
''They get to root for the hometown team and they get to root for me while they're doing it,'' he said.
Elliott limped on the field, kicked a 28-yard field goal in the third for a 23-14 lead, and gingerly ran off in the third. Sanders had a 5-yard TD run in the fourth.
Lawrence hit Agnew for an 8-yard TD in the fourth that made it 29-21.
ROAD LOSER
18. That's the number of consecutive losses for Jacksonville against NFC teams. The franchise's most recent NFC road victory came in the 2018 season opener at the New York Giants. It's the longest intra-conference losing streak in NFL history.
HONORING ROXBOROUGH
Sirianni and some players wore Roxborough High School shirts in support of the school after a 14-year-old youth was killed and four other students wounded in a shooting near the northwest Philadelphia high school athletic field.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Jaguars DE Folorunso Fatukasi suffered a quad injury.
Eagles LB Patrick Johnson left the game with a head injury. CB Darius Slay (forearm) and T Jordan Mailata (shoulder) both went to the locker room with injuries. RG Isaac Seumalo (ankle), LB Kyron Johnson (head) also suffered injuries.
UP NEXT
Jaguars return home to play the Houston Texans.
Eagles head to Arizona.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|20:09
|39:51
|1st Downs
|13
|25
|Rushing
|3
|14
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|219
|401
|Total Plays
|46
|77
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|210
|Rush Attempts
|19
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|148
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|11-23
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-4
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-53.3
|3-44.7
|Return Yards
|137
|76
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-70
|3-69
|Int. - Returns
|1-59
|1-5
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|4-6 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|148
|PASS YDS
|191
|71
|RUSH YDS
|210
|219
|TOTAL YDS
|401
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|11/23
|174
|2
|1
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|8
|32
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|8
|29
|0
|9
|2
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|2
|7
|0
|7
|8
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|3
|0
|3
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|9
|2
|60
|0
|45
|8
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
21
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|6
|4
|50
|2
|24
|21
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|3
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|4
|
E. Engram 17 TE
2
FPTS
|E. Engram
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
C. Manhertz 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Manhertz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
M. Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 15 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Oluokun 23 OLB
|F. Oluokun
|12-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 OLB
|D. Lloyd
|4-10
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 OLB
|J. Allen
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 NT
|D. Hamilton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 OLB
|T. Walker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cisco 5 FS
|A. Cisco
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 DB
|A. Wingard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 49 LB
|A. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
|J. Agnew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 75 OT
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnson 57 LB
|C. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 6 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Summers 54 LB
|T. Summers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|0-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
3
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|3
|53.3
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
21
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|3
|23.3
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
21
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|16/25
|204
|0
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
29
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|27
|134
|2
|35
|29
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|16
|38
|1
|13
|15
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|5
|19
|1
|10
|8
|
T. Sermon 34 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Sermon
|2
|19
|0
|14
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
14
FPTS
|A. Brown
|7
|5
|95
|0
|31
|14
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
12
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|6
|5
|72
|0
|26
|12
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
29
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|3
|2
|22
|0
|16
|29
|
D. Smith 6 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Smith
|4
|3
|17
|0
|7
|4
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
0
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|2
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 33 CB
|J. Scott
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 90 DT
|J. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
|Z. Pascal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Chachere 21 DB
|A. Chachere
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Johnson 48 LB
|P. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Johnson 58 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
5
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|28
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|44.7
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|3
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 63 yards from PHI 35 to JAC 2. J.Agnew pushed ob at JAC 23 for 21 yards (J.Scott).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 23(14:54 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 28 for 5 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JAC 28(14:19 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk (M.Epps).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 28(14:15 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk.
|Punt
4 & 5 - JAC 28(14:11 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 53 yards to PHI 19 - Center-R.Matiscik. B.Covey to PHI 21 for 2 yards (A.Wingard - C.Claybrooks).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 21(14:00 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to M.Sanders.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 21(13:56 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 30 for 9 yards (D.Lloyd; A.Cisco).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 30(13:16 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 30 for no gain (T.Walker; R.Robertson-Harris).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - PHI 30(12:51 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 33 for 3 yards (R.Robertson-Harris; J.Allen).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 33(12:11 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-Z.Pascal - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 33 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 28(11:51 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 36 for 8 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PHI 36(11:30 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep left intended for Z.Pascal INTERCEPTED by A.Cisco (D.Williams) at JAC 41. A.Cisco for 59 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 1st) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 59 yards from JAC 35 to PHI 6. B.Covey to PHI 29 for 23 yards (A.Wingard).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(11:09 - 1st) M.Sanders left end to PHI 28 for -1 yards (R.Robertson-Harris).
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 28(10:30 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to M.Sanders pushed ob at PHI 44 for 16 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 44(9:58 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 48 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 48(9:19 - 1st) J.Hurts left guard to PHI 47 for -1 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PHI 47(8:36 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to D.Smith (R.Jenkins).
|Punt
4 & 7 - PHI 47(8:29 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 53 yards to end zone - Center-R.Lovato - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(8:22 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 27 for 7 yards (M.Epps).
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 27(7:50 - 1st) J.Robinson right end to JAC 25 for -2 yards (H.Reddick).
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 25(7:07 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass deep left to J.Agnew to JAC 49 for 24 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 49(6:24 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to D.Arnold pushed ob at PHI 25 for 26 yards (J.Scott).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(5:59 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to PHI 20 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 20(5:22 - 1st) J.Robinson left end to PHI 11 for 9 yards (P.Johnson). FUMBLES (P.Johnson) - recovered by JAC-C.Kirk at PHI 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 3(4:36 - 1st) J.Robinson right guard to PHI 4 for -1 yards (J.Davis; J.Sweat).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 4(3:56 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Agnew for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 1st) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 66 yards from JAC 35 to PHI -1. B.Covey to PHI 22 for 23 yards (T.Summers; C.Johnson).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22(3:44 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to JAC 47 for 31 yards (D.Lloyd - S.Griffin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 47(3:16 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to JAC 47 for no gain (F.Oluokun).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 47(2:40 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to JAC 42 for 5 yards (D.Lloyd; T.Campbell).
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 42(2:03 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to JAC 40 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - PHI 40(1:21 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown [J.Allen].
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40(1:14 - 1st) T.Etienne right guard to JAC 45 for 5 yards (J.Sweat - J.Davis).
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 45(0:36 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Agnew ran ob at PHI 41 for 14 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 41(15:00 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to J.Agnew.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 41(14:53 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Hasty to PHI 34 for 7 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JAC 34(14:17 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to PHI 34 for no gain (J.Sweat).
|Fumble
4 & 3 - JAC 34(13:33 - 2nd) T.Lawrence sacked at PHI 48 for -14 yards. FUMBLES - touched at PHI 45 - RECOVERED by PHI-F.Cox at PHI 43.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 43(13:26 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to K.Gainwell to PHI 41 for -2 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - PHI 41(12:45 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Pascal. PENALTY on JAC-S.Griffin - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 41 - No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(12:38 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to JAC 36 for 18 yards (D.Lloyd; S.Griffin).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 36(12:02 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Goedert pushed ob at JAC 10 for 26 yards (R.Jenkins) [A.Gotsis].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 10(11:35 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on PHI-D.Goedert - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 10 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 20(11:28 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to JAC 21 for -1 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+5 YD
2 & 21 - PHI 21(10:48 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to JAC 16 for 5 yards (T.Campbell; D.Lloyd).
|+13 YD
3 & 16 - PHI 16(10:04 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to JAC 3 for 13 yards (A.Key).
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - PHI 3(9:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(9:13 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk. PHI-P.Johnson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 25(9:11 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to T.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JAC 25(9:08 - 2nd) T.Etienne right tackle to JAC 25 for no gain (B.Graham; F.Cox).
|Punt
4 & 10 - JAC 25(8:34 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 46 yards to PHI 29 - Center-R.Matiscik - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 29(8:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC-F.Fatukasi - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 29 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 5 - PHI 34(8:24 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 42 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 42(7:47 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 49 for 7 yards (S.Griffin).
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 49(7:03 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to JAC 38 for 13 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 38(6:36 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to JAC 33 for 5 yards (T.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 33(6:09 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to JAC 29 for 4 yards (T.Walker).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 29(5:48 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to JAC 28 for 1 yard (J.Allen - D.Lloyd).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 28(5:08 - 2nd) T.Sermon left end to JAC 14 for 14 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 14(4:42 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to JAC 10 for 4 yards (D.Williams).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 10(3:59 - 2nd) M.Sanders right end for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(3:55 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk (K.White).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 25(3:51 - 2nd) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 34 for 9 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 34(3:10 - 2nd) T.Lawrence FUMBLES (Aborted) at JAC 34 - RECOVERED by PHI-H.Reddick at JAC 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(3:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts left tackle to JAC 34 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - PHI 34(2:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at JAC 21 for 13 yards (A.Cisco).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 21(2:00 - 2nd) M.Sanders right end to JAC 23 for -2 yards (T.Walker).
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - PHI 23(1:21 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to JAC 13 for 10 yards (R.Robertson-Harris; D.Lloyd).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 13(1:15 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to JAC 12 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - PHI 12(1:10 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to JAC 10 for 2 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 10(0:33 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to K.Gainwell.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 10(0:30 - 2nd) K.Gainwell right guard for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:26 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 58 yards from JAC 35 to PHI 7. B.Covey pushed ob at PHI 30 for 23 yards (A.Cisco).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 30(14:53 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to JAC 48 for 22 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 48(14:26 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 42 for -10 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
2 & 20 - PHI 42(13:42 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left.
|+11 YD
3 & 20 - PHI 42(13:38 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to JAC 47 for 11 yards (T.Campbell).
|Punt
4 & 9 - PHI 47(12:53 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 38 yards to JAC 9 - Center-R.Lovato. J.Agnew pushed ob at JAC 17 for 8 yards (Z.Pascal).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 17(12:41 - 3rd) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 17 for 0 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 17(12:01 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk (J.Scott) [F.Cox].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JAC 17(11:57 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to J.Agnew.
|Punt
4 & 10 - JAC 17(11:52 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 61 yards to PHI 22 - Center-R.Matiscik - downed by JAC-D.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22(11:22 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 28 for 6 yards (S.Griffin). PHI-D.Smith was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 28(10:33 - 3rd) K.Gainwell right tackle to PHI 29 for 1 yard (R.Robertson-Harris - F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PHI 29(9:54 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Q.Watkins (A.Gotsis).
|Punt
4 & 3 - PHI 29(9:51 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 43 yards to JAC 28 - Center-R.Lovato. J.Agnew to JAC 28 for no gain (A.Chachere).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 28(9:42 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 27 for -1 yards (J.Davis).
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 27(9:06 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to E.Engram to JAC 43 for 16 yards (J.Sweat).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(8:31 - 3rd) T.Etienne left end to JAC 45 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 45(7:51 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Hasty to PHI 40 for 15 yards (J.Scott; T.Edwards).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40(7:04 - 3rd) T.Etienne left guard to PHI 34 for 6 yards (T.Edwards; M.Tuipulotu).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - JAC 34(6:22 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (J.Scott). PENALTY on PHI-J.Scott - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 34 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 29(6:16 - 3rd) C.Kirk left end pushed ob at PHI 26 for 3 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 26(5:43 - 3rd) T.Lawrence right end to PHI 19 for 7 yards (J.Scott; K.White).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 19(5:02 - 3rd) J.Robinson right tackle to PHI 16 for 3 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JAC 16(4:24 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left intended for C.Kirk INTERCEPTED by J.Bradberry at PHI 7. J.Bradberry to PHI 12 for 5 yards (J.Agnew).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 12(4:17 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 15 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd - R.Robertson-Harris).
|+35 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 15(3:42 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to 50 for 35 yards (R.Jenkins; T.Campbell).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 50(2:58 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to JAC 44 for 6 yards (D.Lloyd; F.Oluokun).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 44(2:17 - 3rd) T.Sermon left guard to JAC 39 for 5 yards (J.Allen; R.Robertson-Harris). PENALTY on JAC-R.Robertson-Harris - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 24(1:56 - 3rd) J.Hurts FUMBLES (Aborted) at JAC 30 - touched at JAC 30 - recovered by PHI-M.Sanders at JAC 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - PHI 31(1:21 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to JAC 22 for 9 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PHI 22(0:35 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at JAC 25 for -3 yards (sack split by A.Gotsis and D.Smoot).
|Penalty
4 & 11 - PHI 25(0:02 - 3rd) J.Elliott 43 yard field goal is GOOD - NULLIFIED by Penalty - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs. PENALTY on JAC-T.Campbell - Roughing the Kicker - 13 yards - enforced at JAC 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 12(15:00 - 4th) M.Sanders left end ran ob at JAC 12 for no gain (T.Campbell).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 12(14:31 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to JAC 10 for 2 yards (A.Gotsis; T.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PHI 10(13:49 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to D.Goedert.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - PHI 10(13:45 - 4th) J.Elliott 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 67 yards from PHI 35 to JAC -2. J.Agnew to JAC 20 for 22 yards (K.Johnson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(13:36 - 4th) T.Etienne left end to JAC 31 for 11 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 31(12:50 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Manhertz to JAC 31 for no gain (J.Hargrave - B.Graham).
|Fumble
2 & 10 - JAC 31(12:13 - 4th) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 23 for -8 yards (H.Reddick). FUMBLES (H.Reddick) [H.Reddick] - touched at JAC 23 - RECOVERED by PHI-H.Reddick at JAC 24. H.Reddick to JAC 24 for no gain (J.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 24(12:06 - 4th) M.Sanders right end to JAC 19 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PHI 19(11:31 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to JAC 19 for no gain (D.Lloyd). PHI-I.Seumalo was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 19(11:02 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Smith to JAC 12 for 7 yards (S.Griffin).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 12(10:25 - 4th) K.Gainwell left guard to JAC 9 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 9(9:36 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to JAC 5 for 4 yards (R.Jenkins - J.Allen).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 5(8:55 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:49 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hurts pass to D.Smith is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 60 yards from PHI 35 to JAC 5. J.Agnew to JAC 32 for 27 yards (N.Dean).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 32(8:43 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 32(8:39 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to JAC 47 for 15 yards (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 47(8:18 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to M.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 47(8:14 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to T.Etienne.
|+45 YD
3 & 10 - JAC 47(8:07 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to C.Kirk to PHI 8 for 45 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 8(7:26 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Agnew for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:19 - 4th) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:19 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(7:19 - 4th) J.Hurts right end to PHI 33 for 8 yards (S.Griffin).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 33(6:36 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 36 for 3 yards (A.Gotsis; D.Lloyd).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 36(5:55 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 38 for 2 yards (D.Hamilton).
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 38(5:13 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Goedert to JAC 40 for 22 yards (A.Cisco).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40(4:29 - 4th) K.Gainwell right guard to JAC 36 for 4 yards (R.Robertson-Harris; F.Oluokun).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 36(3:47 - 4th) K.Gainwell left guard to JAC 35 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton; A.Gotsis).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 35(3:03 - 4th) M.Sanders right guard to JAC 28 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 28(2:19 - 4th) M.Sanders right guard to JAC 26 for 2 yards (R.Robertson-Harris). JAC-D.Hamilton was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 26(2:15 - 4th) M.Sanders left end to JAC 24 for 2 yards (D.Lloyd; J.Allen).
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 24(2:10 - 4th) J.Hurts right end to JAC 21 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd; R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - PHI 21(2:00 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (T.Campbell).
