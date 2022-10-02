|
Backup QB Rush wins again as Cowboys beat Commanders 25-10
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Cooper Rush won again filling in for Dak Prescott, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver's 2022 debut as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 25-10 on Sunday.
Rush also had a TD toss to new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb while improving to 4-0 in his career as a starter.
The three Rush-led victories this season for the Cowboys (3-1) have been since Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand when the defending NFC East champs lost their opener to Tampa Bay.
The Commanders (1-3) lost a third consecutive game in Carson Wentz's reunion with an old division rival from his days as the No. 2 overall pick by Philadelphia.
Washington had several promising drives stalled by penalties, and flags also wiped out interceptions by Benjamin St.-Juste and Kamren Curl.
The Commanders finished with 11 penalties for 136 yards after totaling 128 penalty yards the first three weeks.
Prescott had the same role from the previous home game, wearing a headset while cajoling the crowd for the defense, which is the first for Dallas to hold the first four opponents to 19 or fewer points since 1973.
Gallup returned exactly nine months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on a Jan. 2 touchdown catch in 25-22 loss to Arizona in Week 17 last season.
The 9-yard catch from a scrambling Rush for a 12-7 second-quarter lead came in the same end zone as the injury. Then Gallup grabbed Lamb in a bear hug before celebrating with other teammates.
The Cowboys believed Gallup's return would help Lamb in his role leading the group after the offseason trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland in a cost-cutting move. For one game at least, they were right.
Lamb had three consecutive catches for 56 yards on a first-half drive to the second of Brett Maher's four field goals.
The third-year pro fooled the defense with a nice fake on a slant for a 30-yard score and a 22-10 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Lamb had six catches for 97 yards a week after he scored the go-ahead TD in a victory at the New York Giants. Gallup had two grabs for 24 yards while drawing pass interference penalties of 38 and 27 yards.
Wentz was flagged for intentional grounding twice a week after being sacked nine times. He threw two interceptions, the second all but clinching the Dallas victory in the fourth quarter.
Jahan Dotson had a 10-yard touchdown catch that gave Washington a 7-6 lead in the second quarter.
SNYDER SIGHTING
Washington owner Dan Snyder, under investigation by the NFL over alleged workplace misconduct within his club, was on the field before the game with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Snyder is suspended from day-to-day operations and hasn't been seen in public at Commanders home games.
INJURIES
Cowboys: All-Pro RG Zack Martin exited in the third quarter after colliding with another player and favoring his right leg. He returned. ... CB Jourdan Lewis was out early with a hamstring injury and didn't return. He was replaced as the nickel player initially by rookie DaRon Bland. ... DT Quinton Bohanna injured a shoulder in the fourth quarter.
Redskins: LB Milo Eifler was sidelined by a hamstring injury and didn't return. ... S Percy Butler was announced as questionable to return with a quadriceps issue.
UP NEXT
Commanders: Tennessee at home next Sunday.
Cowboys: At defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:06
|26:54
|1st Downs
|17
|15
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|297
|279
|Total Plays
|71
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|62
|Rush Attempts
|27
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|2.1
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|217
|Comp. - Att.
|25-42
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|11-136
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.0
|6-42.5
|Return Yards
|25
|1
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-4
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|155
|PASS YDS
|217
|142
|RUSH YDS
|62
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
8
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|25/42
|170
|1
|2
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|13
|49
|0
|11
|8
|
J. Williams 41 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Williams
|5
|48
|0
|23
|4
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
8
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|8
|40
|0
|33
|8
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
8
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|1
|5
|0
|5
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|4
|3
|43
|1
|31
|13
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|7
|4
|38
|0
|15
|7
|
J. Bates 87 TE
5
FPTS
|J. Bates
|6
|4
|19
|0
|7
|5
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
6
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|6
|5
|19
|0
|6
|6
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
8
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|4
|3
|16
|0
|9
|8
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
3
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|6
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|3
|3
|14
|0
|11
|8
|
D. Brown 2 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Brown
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson III 3 CB
|W. Jackson III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
|T. McLaurin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
|J. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 91 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
4
FPTS
|J. Slye
|1/1
|45
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|6
|45.0
|5
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|2
|3.5
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Rush 10 QB
20
FPTS
|C. Rush
|15/27
|223
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
9
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|19
|49
|0
|7
|9
|
C. Rush 10 QB
20
FPTS
|C. Rush
|2
|7
|0
|6
|20
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|8
|6
|0
|9
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
21
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|8
|6
|97
|1
|30
|21
|
N. Brown 85 WR
9
FPTS
|N. Brown
|6
|3
|61
|0
|45
|9
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
9
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|2
|2
|32
|0
|31
|9
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|3
|2
|24
|1
|15
|10
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 CB
|I. Mukuamu
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 26 CB
|D. Bland
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 72 DT
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 CB
|K. Joseph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
|P. Hendershot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Goodwin 29 DB
|C. Goodwin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
13
FPTS
|B. Maher
|4/4
|53
|1/2
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|6
|42.5
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 30 for 5 yards (M.Sweat; D.Payne).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DAL 30(14:25 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup.
|+31 YD
3 & 5 - DAL 30(14:20 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to E.Elliott to WAS 39 for 31 yards (K.Curl).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 39(13:31 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to WAS 38 for 1 yard (J.Allen).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 38(12:57 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to WAS 37 for 1 yard (J.Davis; J.Allen).
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 37(12:18 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to T.Pollard to WAS 35 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - DAL 35(11:39 - 1st) B.Maher 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(11:34 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 29 for 4 yards (O.Odighizuwa; L.Vander Esch).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 29(10:57 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to WAS 37 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch; I.Mukuamu).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(10:12 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short middle to A.Gibson to WAS 40 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch - D.Lawrence).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 40(9:44 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 49 for 9 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 49(9:03 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to DAL 48 for 3 yards (Q.Bohanna).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - WAS 48(8:24 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-T.Turner - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WAS 47(8:00 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 38 for -9 yards (N.Gallimore).
|No Gain
3 & 21 - WAS 38(7:16 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Bates [D.Lawrence].
|Punt
4 & 21 - WAS 38(7:12 - 1st) T.Way punts 52 yards to DAL 10 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-M.Eifler.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 10(7:01 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 15 for 5 yards (D.Forrest).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 15(6:23 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 17 for 2 yards (J.Allen; C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DAL 17(5:45 - 1st) C.Rush sacked at DAL 11 for -6 yards (J.Allen).
|Punt
4 & 9 - DAL 11(5:06 - 1st) B.Anger punts 50 yards to WAS 39 - Center-J.McQuaide. D.Milne to WAS 38 for -1 yards (C.Goodwin; K.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 38(4:58 - 1st) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 42 for 4 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - WAS 42(4:18 - 1st) A.Gibson left tackle to DAL 46 for 12 yards (L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on WAS-N.Martin - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 42 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - WAS 32(3:50 - 1st) J.McKissic right tackle to WAS 33 for 1 yard (T.Hill).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WAS 33(3:02 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to T.McLaurin.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WAS 33(2:56 - 1st) T.Way punts 51 yards to DAL 16 - Center-C.Cheeseman. K.Turpin to DAL 13 for -3 yards (D.Forrest).
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 13(2:44 - 1st) C.Rush pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 36 for 23 yards (B.McCain; J.Davis).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36(2:12 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at WAS 48 for 16 yards (K.Curl).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(1:38 - 1st) C.Rush pass short middle to C.Lamb to WAS 31 for 17 yards (D.Forrest; B.McCain).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(0:53 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to WAS 33 for -2 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DAL 33(0:15 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to N.Brown.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - DAL 33(0:12 - 1st) C.Rush scrambles right end to WAS 27 for 6 yards (B.St-Juste).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - DAL 27(15:00 - 2nd) B.Maher 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:56 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Gibson to WAS 25 for no gain (D.Wilson).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 25(14:23 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at WAS 36 for 11 yards (M.Hooker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(13:49 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to WAS 38 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 38(13:12 - 2nd) J.Williams left end pushed ob at DAL 44 for 18 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 44(12:33 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right [I.Mukuamu]. PENALTY on WAS-C.Wentz - Intentional Grounding - 12 yards - enforced at DAL 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 22 - WAS 44(12:25 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Gibson to DAL 45 for 11 yards (M.Parsons).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WAS 45(11:47 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WAS 45(11:43 - 2nd) T.Way punts 29 yards to DAL 16 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-J.Reaves.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 16(11:33 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 17 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 17(10:58 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete deep left to N.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DAL 17(10:53 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right [C.Toohill].
|Punt
4 & 9 - DAL 17(10:48 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 48 yards to WAS 35 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 35(10:40 - 2nd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 41 for 6 yards (D.Armstrong; O.Odighizuwa).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 41(10:07 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 47 for 6 yards (M.Parsons).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(9:42 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (A.Barr; L.Vander Esch).
|+33 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 50(8:56 - 2nd) J.McKissic right tackle pushed ob at DAL 17 for 33 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 17(8:26 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin to DAL 11 for 6 yards (L.Vander Esch - M.Hooker).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 11(7:58 - 2nd) J.McKissic up the middle to DAL 10 for 1 yard (D.Wilson - S.Williams).
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - WAS 10(7:11 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Dotson for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(7:05 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz (D.Forrest).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 25(7:00 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 28 for 3 yards (D.Payne; C.Holcomb).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - DAL 28(6:16 - 2nd) C.Rush pass deep middle intended for N.Brown INTERCEPTED by B.St-Juste at WAS 46. B.St-Juste to DAL 45 for 9 yards (M.Gallup). PENALTY on WAS-B.St-Juste - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 28 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 33(6:06 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 35 for 2 yards (D.Forrest).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 35(5:26 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (D.Payne).
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 35(5:22 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short left to M.Gallup to 50 for 15 yards (K.Fuller).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 50(4:59 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short right to C.Lamb pushed ob at WAS 47 for 3 yards (W.Jackson).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 47(4:24 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to WAS 41 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 41(4:02 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to WAS 34 for 7 yards (K.Curl).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34(3:21 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle to WAS 29 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb; J.Davis).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 29(2:41 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle to WAS 25 for 4 yards (J.Allen; K.Fuller).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 25(2:12 - 2nd) C.Rush up the middle to WAS 24 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 24(2:00 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short left to N.Brown to WAS 13 for 11 yards (C.Holcomb - B.St-Juste).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 13(1:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-T.Biadasz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 13 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 18(1:23 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to WAS 9 for 9 yards (C.Holcomb; K.Curl).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DAL 9(1:15 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to T.Pollard.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - DAL 9(1:10 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short right to M.Gallup for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:04 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is Blocked (E.Obada) - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger. DEFENSIVE TWO-POINT ATTEMPT. 97-E.Obada recovered the blocked kick. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(1:04 - 2nd) J.McKissic right end to WAS 28 for 3 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 28(0:26 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to L.Thomas pushed ob at WAS 33 for 5 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 33(0:22 - 2nd) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 37 for 4 yards (I.Mukuamu; D.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 37(0:17 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass deep left intended for J.Dotson INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs [D.Fowler] at DAL 17. T.Diggs to DAL 17 for no gain (J.Dotson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 23 for -2 yards (M.Parsons).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WAS 23(14:12 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - WAS 23(14:09 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 37 for 14 yards (D.Bland).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(13:30 - 3rd) J.McKissic left tackle to WAS 38 for 1 yard (M.Parsons).
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 38(12:49 - 3rd) J.McKissic right end to WAS 36 for -2 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - WAS 36(12:02 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Dotson to WAS 38 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAS 38(11:30 - 3rd) T.Way punts 47 yards to DAL 15 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Turpin. Injury Update: Jourdan Lewis has a groin injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 15(11:22 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 8 for -7 yards (W.Jackson).
|Penalty
2 & 17 - DAL 8(10:44 - 3rd) C.Rush pass deep right intended for T.Pollard INTERCEPTED by K.Curl at DAL 31. K.Curl ran ob at DAL 30 for 1 yard. PENALTY on WAS-W.Jackson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 8 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 13(10:38 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 11 for -2 yards (D.Payne).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DAL 11(10:03 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to T.Pollard (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DAL 11(9:59 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz.
|Punt
4 & 12 - DAL 11(9:52 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 58 yards to WAS 31 - Center-J.McQuaide. D.Milne to WAS 39 for 8 yards (K.Joseph). WAS-M.Eifler was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39(9:41 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 38 for -1 yards (M.Hooker) [S.Williams].
|Penalty
2 & 11 - WAS 38(8:53 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep middle to T.McLaurin. PENALTY on WAS-S.Charles - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 38 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 21 - WAS 28(8:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-S.Cosmi - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 28 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 26 - WAS 23(8:48 - 3rd) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 22 for -1 yards (D.Fowler).
|No Gain
3 & 27 - WAS 22(8:02 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Bates [D.Lawrence]. Injury Update: Milo Eifler has a hamstring injury; his return status is questionable.
|Punt
4 & 27 - WAS 22(7:55 - 3rd) T.Way punts 40 yards to DAL 38 - Center-C.Cheeseman - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 38(7:48 - 3rd) C.Rush pass deep middle to N.Brown to WAS 17 for 45 yards (B.McCain).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 17(6:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-D.Schultz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 17 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 22(6:49 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to WAS 23 for -1 yards (M.Sweat). DAL-Z.Martin was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - DAL 23(6:28 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to WAS 15 for 8 yards (K.Fuller).
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 15(5:42 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short right to N.Brown to WAS 10 for 5 yards (W.Jackson).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - DAL 10(5:00 - 3rd) B.Maher 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(4:56 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 27 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAS 27(4:10 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel.
|+31 YD
3 & 8 - WAS 27(4:05 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep right to J.Dotson to DAL 42 for 31 yards (D.Bland).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(3:25 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to DAL 19 for 23 yards (A.Brown; M.Hooker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 19(2:54 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to DAL 17 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAS 17(2:15 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right [D.Wilson]. PENALTY on WAS-C.Wentz - Intentional Grounding - 14 yards - enforced at DAL 17.
|Penalty
3 & 22 - WAS 31(2:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-S.Cosmi - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 31 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 27 - WAS 36(2:10 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to J.McKissic to DAL 27 for 9 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - WAS 27(1:31 - 3rd) J.Slye 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:27 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback. Injury Update: Percy Butler has a quad injury; his return status is questionable.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(1:27 - 3rd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (J.Ridgeway; J.Davis).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DAL 27(0:54 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete deep middle to M.Gallup. PENALTY on WAS-W.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 38 yards - enforced at DAL 27 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35(0:48 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to WAS 30 for 5 yards (B.McCain).
|+30 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 30(15:00 - 4th) C.Rush pass deep middle to C.Lamb for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to WAS 0. D.Milne to WAS 18 for 18 yards (P.Hendershot).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18(14:49 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel to WAS 33 for 15 yards (M.Hooker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(14:24 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel pushed ob at WAS 36 for 3 yards (M.Hooker).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 36(13:58 - 4th) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 40 for 4 yards (D.Armstrong).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAS 40(13:21 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 40 for no gain (O.Odighizuwa).
|Punt
4 & 3 - WAS 40(12:42 - 4th) T.Way punts 51 yards to DAL 9 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 9(12:35 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 6 for -3 yards (J.Allen).
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - DAL 6(11:56 - 4th) T.Pollard right end to DAL 8 for 2 yards (B.McCain). Penalty on DAL-D.Schultz - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DAL 8(11:32 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short middle to N.Brown (J.Allen). Pass deflected at the line of scrimmage
|Punt
4 & 11 - DAL 8(11:28 - 4th) B.Anger punts 22 yards to DAL 30 - Center-J.McQuaide - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(11:21 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to DAL 25 for 5 yards (A.Brown; M.Hooker).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 25(10:34 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to L.Thomas to DAL 19 for 6 yards (M.Hooker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 19(10:01 - 4th) A.Gibson left tackle to DAL 16 for 3 yards (Q.Bohanna). DAL-Q.Bohanna was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - WAS 16(9:36 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Dotson. PENALTY on DAL-A.Brown - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 16 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 11(9:32 - 4th) A.Gibson left end to DAL 10 for 1 yard (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WAS 10(8:51 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WAS 10(8:45 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at DAL 16 for -6 yards (D.Fowler). Injury Update: Quinton Bohanna has a shoulder injury; his return is questionable.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - WAS 16(8:02 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin (T.Diggs) [D.Armstrong].
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 16(7:57 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to M.Gallup. PENALTY on WAS-W.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 27 yards - enforced at DAL 16 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 43(7:51 - 4th) E.Elliott left guard to 50 for 7 yards (B.McCain).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DAL 50(7:10 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to C.Lamb (W.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DAL 50(7:03 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to 50 for no gain (J.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 3 - DAL 50(6:17 - 4th) B.Anger punts 39 yards to WAS 11 - Center-J.McQuaide - downed by DAL-J.Cox.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 11(6:08 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.McKissic to WAS 13 for 2 yards (S.Williams) [T.Hill].
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAS 13(5:40 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to D.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WAS 13(5:36 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle intended for C.Samuel INTERCEPTED by D.Bland at WAS 24. D.Bland to WAS 20 for 4 yards (T.McLaurin).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(5:29 - 4th) E.Elliott right tackle to WAS 18 for 2 yards (K.Curl; J.Smith-Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 18(4:44 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz [J.Smith-Williams].
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 18(4:39 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to J.Ferguson to WAS 11 for 7 yards (W.Jackson).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - DAL 11(3:54 - 4th) B.Maher 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:51 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(3:51 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 30 for 5 yards (A.Barr).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 30(3:29 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to L.Thomas pushed ob at WAS 36 for 6 yards (A.Barr).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(3:25 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to L.Thomas to WAS 39 for 3 yards (A.Barr).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAS 39(2:56 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to D.Brown [A.Barr].
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - WAS 39(2:51 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Bates pushed ob at WAS 44 for 5 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - WAS 44(2:45 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin (T.Diggs).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 44(2:39 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to WAS 47 for -3 yards (J.Allen).
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - DAL 47(2:34 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to E.Elliott to WAS 46 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - DAL 46(2:24 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to WAS 45 for 1 yard (D.Payne). Injury Update: Noah Brown has a neck injury; his return is questionable.
|Punt
4 & 11 - DAL 45(2:00 - 4th) B.Anger punts 38 yards to WAS 7 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 7(1:53 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WAS 7(1:49 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL-D.Lawrence - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 7 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 12(1:49 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Brown to WAS 18 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18(1:23 - 4th) C.Wentz scrambles right end to WAS 23 for 5 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 23(0:56 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to D.Brown.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 23(0:50 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.Bates to WAS 30 for 7 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(0:24 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Bates pushed ob at WAS 37 for 7 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WAS 37(0:18 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Bates to WAS 39 for 2 yards (A.Brown). FUMBLES (A.Brown) - and recovers at WAS 37.
