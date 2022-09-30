|
Vikings-Saints Preview
LONDON (AP) Get to London early in the week, bond as a team, then try to snap a losing streak.
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen has been here before, in 2014 when his then-Oakland Raiders lost 38-14 to the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.
They slipped to 0-4 and it was their 10th straight loss overall. Allen was fired the next day.
The Saints (1-2) arrived on Monday to the British capital and brought with them a banged-up quarterback and a two-game losing streak as they prepare to play the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the NFL's first international game this season.
Allen - in a far less dire predicament this time - says he's right where he wants to be.
''I enjoy being in this environment. I enjoy getting away with the football team and really getting a chance to just spend a week, 24 hours a day really focusing on football,'' he said. ''That's good for all of us.''
A sluggish start wasn't in the playbook - in coach-speak Allen is ''off schedule'' - for a team that reached the playoffs in four of the past five seasons under his former boss, Sean Payton.
''Winning cures a lot of things,'' said Allen, whose head coaching record is 9-30.
The Vikings - like the Dolphins eight years ago - scheduled a Friday arrival.
SAINTS QB CONCERNS
Jameis Winston was held out of practice all three days and listed as doubtful to play because of a back injury that has plagued him all season. If he can't play Sunday, backup Andy Dalton is the likely choice and has been taking first-team reps in practice. Tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill is another possibility.
Winston has said he's preparing to start, and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said the eighth-year QB has been at least getting ''the mental reps'' by watching film and being in meetings.
''It was a little similar last week except he was able to get out (to practice),'' Carmichael said Thursday.
Dalton, a former starter in Cincinnati, was signed in the offseason and is now with his fourth team in four years.
''Our whole quarterback room, we're very confident in,'' tight end Adam Trautman said. ''(Dalton) is a guy who's done it for a very long time and has done it at a very, very high level.''
FIGHTING JET LAG
While the Saints left early, the Vikings wanted to stick to their regular schedule and time zone as much as possible this week so they decided to fly overseas on Thursday evening after practicing at their own facility. Their plan was to prepare the players to sleep as much as possible on the plane, offering melatonin and eye masks and dimming the lights right after takeoff, with the goal of keeping everyone awake upon arrival on Friday morning and getting a full night of sleep in London on Friday night.
''The longer you're over there, the more you have to put out fires, right?'' executive director of player health and performance Tyler Williams said.
Saints kicker Will Lutz votes for an early arrival, saying Wednesday: ''I can't imagine playing a game in three days right now.''
In 2017, the Saints spent the week in London before beating Miami 20-0 after the Dolphins arrived on Friday.
In addition to dealing with his injury ,Winston reported Wednesday that he's trying to adjust to the time change by using meditation and ''hopping in a hyperbaric chamber.''
CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF
Vikings safety Harrison Smith passed his post-concussion tests and returned to practice this week after missing last week's game. His return will be a big boost to an otherwise-young secondary, facing a Saints team that's eighth in the NFL in passing with an average of 261.3 yards per game.
Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith was questionable to play with a knee injury.
Running back Dalvin Cook has a shoulder injury, but fully practiced Thursday and Friday. Alexander Mattison is at the ready to be the main ball carrier if Cook can't play or is limited.
''It helps our offense to know that Alex is in there and can handle not only the run game, but protections and can do so much for us, and we don't have to skip a beat,'' quarterback Kirk Cousins said. ''So it's a big asset.''
SLOW STARTS
The Saints are trying to start games with a heightened sense of urgency after struggling to score in the first three quarters in each of their first three games.
Of the 51 points New Orleans has scored this season, 38 have come during fourth quarters. The Saints have yet to score a second-quarter point and have a grand total of three third-quarter points.
Left tackle James Hurst said getting early leads can have some advantages that the Saints have yet to enjoy this season.
''It affects your confidence, your mindset. I'm sure it affects play-calling,'' Hurst said. ''The first three games of the season, in the fourth quarter we've been throwing the ball, trying to catch up. No offense wants to be like that, even the best passing offense.''
The Saints could be without starting wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) against Minnesota. He wasn't ready to return to practice by Thursday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:13
|27:47
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|5
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|344
|338
|Total Plays
|67
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|111
|Rush Attempts
|25
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|263
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|26-39
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|10-102
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.0
|4-48.5
|Return Yards
|76
|46
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-53
|2-41
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|263
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|338
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
14
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|25/38
|273
|1
|1
|14
|
R. Wright 14 P
0
FPTS
|R. Wright
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Cook
|20
|76
|0
|14
|10
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|3
|3
|0
|2
|8
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
30
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|1
|3
|1
|3
|30
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
30
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|13
|10
|147
|0
|41
|30
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
15
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|9
|8
|72
|0
|16
|15
|
I. Smith 84 TE
5
FPTS
|I. Smith
|4
|3
|23
|0
|10
|5
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|8
|
J. Nailor 83 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Nailor
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
D. Cook 4 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Cook
|2
|2
|10
|0
|9
|10
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Ham 30 FB
0
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 LB
|D. Wonnum
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 DE
|D. Tomlinson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Evans 21 CB
|A. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 SAF
|J. Metellus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
16
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|5/5
|47
|1/2
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|3
|42.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|2
|26.5
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|2
|11.5
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
15
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|20/28
|236
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Murray 28 RB
12
FPTS
|L. Murray
|11
|57
|1
|10
|12
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
7
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|10
|30
|0
|8
|7
|
T. Hill 7 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|5
|21
|1
|13
|8
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
15
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Olave 12 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Olave
|7
|4
|67
|1
|32
|16
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|6
|3
|53
|0
|33
|8
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
6
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|3
|3
|37
|0
|14
|6
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|4
|3
|33
|0
|16
|6
|
T. Smith 10 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Smith
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
7
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|3
|3
|13
|0
|7
|7
|
L. Murray 28 RB
12
FPTS
|L. Murray
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|12
|
J. Landry 80 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Landry
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 25 DB
|D. Sorensen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Murray 28 RB
|L. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DE
|P. Turner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
5
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/2
|60
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|4
|48.5
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harty 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harty
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harty 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harty
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIN 35 for 10 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(14:28 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to MIN 38 for 3 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIN 38(13:51 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to K.Osborn.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 38(13:47 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith to MIN 48 for 10 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48(13:09 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen pushed ob at NO 42 for 10 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 42(12:34 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to NO 40 for 2 yards (P.Adebo).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 40(11:56 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at NO 33 for 7 yards (P.Werner).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MIN 33(11:17 - 1st) K.Cousins up the middle to NO 33 for no gain (C.Granderson). PENALTY on NO-S.Tuttle - Defensive Offside - 6 yards - enforced at NO 33 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 27(10:57 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson (M.Lattimore) [M.Davenport]. PENALTY on NO-P.Adebo - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NO 27 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 22(10:53 - 1st) D.Cook left end to NO 20 for 2 yards (M.Lattimore; P.Werner).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 20(10:32 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith to NO 14 for 6 yards (P.Adebo).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - MIN 14(9:49 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook pushed ob at NO 5 for 9 yards (P.Werner).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIN 5(9:08 - 1st) A.Mattison up the middle to NO 5 for no gain (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIN 5(8:28 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [M.Davenport].
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MIN 5(8:24 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Osborn for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on MIN-J.Jefferson - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NO 5 - No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 15 - MIN 15(8:18 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Mattison for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 1st) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(8:12 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Ingram pushed ob at NO 27 for 2 yards (J.Hicks).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NO 27(7:45 - 1st) M.Ingram up the middle to NO 29 for 2 yards (D.Tomlinson; J.Hicks).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - NO 29(7:07 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-C.Throckmorton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 29 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - NO 24(6:55 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Ingram pushed ob at NO 35 for 11 yards (E.Kendricks). PENALTY on NO-C.Ruiz - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at NO 24 - No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 16 - NO 19(6:31 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Trautman to NO 31 for 12 yards (C.Sullivan; H.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 4 - NO 31(5:46 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 47 yards to MIN 22 - Center-Z.Wood - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 22(5:35 - 1st) D.Cook right end to MIN 29 for 7 yards (T.Mathieu; P.Williams).
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 29(5:07 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen pushed ob at MIN 44 for 15 yards (P.Adebo).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 44(4:40 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen pushed ob at NO 41 for 15 yards (D.Davis).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 41(3:59 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to NO 40 for 1 yard (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIN 40(3:19 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Reagor.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIN 40(3:15 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at NO 45 for -5 yards (K.Street).
|Punt
4 & 14 - MIN 45(2:35 - 1st) R.Wright punts 33 yards to NO 12 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by D.Harty.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 12(2:27 - 1st) M.Ingram left tackle to NO 19 for 7 yards (D.Wonnum - E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NO 19(1:54 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to M.Callaway (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NO 19(1:50 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at NO 15 for -4 yards (Z.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 7 - NO 15(1:08 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 63 yards to MIN 22 - Center-Z.Wood. J.Reagor ran ob at MIN 45 for 23 yards (J.Gray). MIN-L.Cine was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 45(0:54 - 1st) A.Mattison right guard to MIN 47 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle - D.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIN 47(0:16 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep right intended for I.Smith INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu at NO 37. T.Mathieu ran ob at NO 40 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(0:10 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to NO 47 for 7 yards (J.Hicks - E.Kendricks).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NO 47(15:00 - 2nd) T.Hill left guard to MIN 49 for 4 yards (D.Wonnum).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(14:27 - 2nd) L.Murray left guard to MIN 44 for 5 yards (D.Wonnum).
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - NO 44(13:54 - 2nd) L.Murray left end to MIN 47 for -3 yards (D.Wonnum - J.Lynch).
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - NO 47(13:15 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to MIN 36 for 11 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(12:40 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson to MIN 23 for 13 yards (C.Bynum).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 23(12:05 - 2nd) T.Hill left tackle to MIN 21 for 2 yards (C.Dantzler - E.Kendricks). MIN-E.Kendricks was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NO 21(11:35 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to J.Landry to MIN 15 for 6 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - NO 15(10:54 - 2nd) M.Ingram right guard to MIN 10 for 5 yards (J.Hicks; T.Dye).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 10(10:16 - 2nd) M.Ingram up the middle to MIN 8 for 2 yards (C.Sullivan; D.Wonnum).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NO 8(9:40 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to M.Ingram to MIN 4 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - NO 4(9:03 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to C.Olave for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(8:57 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 27 for 2 yards (P.Werner).
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 27(8:32 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to MIN 43 for 16 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 43(7:57 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 48 for 5 yards (D.Davis).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 48(7:30 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to 50 for 2 yards (P.Werner).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIN 50(6:47 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 43 for -7 yards (sack split by C.Jordan and M.Davenport).
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIN 43(6:05 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 51 yards to NO 6 - Center-A.DePaola - downed by MIN-B.Asamoah.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 6(5:51 - 2nd) M.Ingram right guard to NO 8 for 2 yards (E.Kendricks; D.Tomlinson).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NO 8(5:15 - 2nd) M.Ingram right tackle to NO 13 for 5 yards (P.Peterson; H.Phillips).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NO 13(4:30 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to J.Landry to NO 14 for 1 yard (C.Sullivan).
|Punt
4 & 2 - NO 14(3:50 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 42 yards to MIN 44 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by J.Reagor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 44(3:42 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to C.Ham.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 44(3:36 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 46 for 2 yards (P.Turner; K.Street).
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - MIN 46(2:56 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to NO 44 for 10 yards (D.Davis).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 44(2:23 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at NO 30 for 14 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30(2:01 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass middle to J.Jefferson to NO 19 for 11 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19(1:53 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to NO 11 for 8 yards (D.Davis; T.Mathieu).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MIN 11(1:15 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to NO 10 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIN 10(1:10 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Mundt.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - MIN 10(1:07 - 2nd) G.Joseph 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - NO 25(1:03 - 2nd) A.Dalton sacked at NO 19 for -6 yards (D.Tomlinson). FUMBLES (D.Tomlinson) [D.Tomlinson] - RECOVERED by MIN-H.Phillips at NO 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 20(0:56 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to NO 20 for no gain (P.Adebo).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 20(0:22 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right [C.Jordan].
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MIN 20(0:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 20 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - MIN 25(0:16 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to NO 18 for 7 yards (B.Roby; M.Lattimore).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MIN 18(0:03 - 2nd) G.Joseph 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 66 yards from MIN 35 to NO -1. D.Harty to NO 20 for 21 yards (T.Dye).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20(14:55 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass deep middle to C.Olave to NO 40 for 20 yards (C.Bynum) [D.Tomlinson]. Penalty on MIN-H.Smith - Illegal Contact - declined.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(14:34 - 3rd) M.Ingram left end to NO 36 for -4 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NO 36(13:54 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to M.Callaway (C.Dantzler).
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - NO 36(13:49 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Ingram to NO 43 for 7 yards (J.Metellus; E.Kendricks).
|Punt
4 & 7 - NO 43(13:08 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 42 yards to MIN 15 - Center-Z.Wood. J.Reagor to MIN 15 for no gain (J.Gray).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 15(13:00 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 16 for 1 yard (C.Jordan; S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIN 16(12:20 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIN 16(12:15 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIN 16(12:09 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 42 yards to NO 42 - Center-A.DePaola. D.Harty to NO 44 for 2 yards (J.Metellus - K.Boyd). FUMBLES (K.Boyd) - touched at NO 44 - RECOVERED by MIN-K.Boyd at NO 44.
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 44(11:54 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at NO 3 for 41 yards (M.Lattimore) [K.Street].
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MIN 3(11:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NO 3 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 8(10:51 - 3rd) D.Cook right tackle to NO 7 for 1 yard (P.Werner).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIN 7(10:14 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIN 7(10:09 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to NO 6 for 1 yard (M.Lattimore).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MIN 6(9:26 - 3rd) G.Joseph 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 63 yards from MIN 35 to NO 2. D.Harty pushed ob at NO 22 for 20 yards (C.Ham).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22(9:16 - 3rd) L.Murray up the middle to NO 28 for 6 yards (J.Bullard).
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - NO 28(8:44 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Callaway to NO 43 for 15 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NO 43(8:08 - 3rd) L.Murray right tackle to MIN 47 for 10 yards (J.Hicks; C.Bynum).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 47(7:35 - 3rd) L.Murray right end to MIN 41 for 6 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NO 41(7:02 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NO 41(6:57 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave (P.Peterson). MIN-C.Dantzler was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+5 YD
4 & 4 - NO 41(6:51 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to M.Callaway to MIN 36 for 5 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 36(6:13 - 3rd) T.Hill left tackle to MIN 36 for no gain (D.Tomlinson).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NO 36(5:39 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-C.Throckmorton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 36 - No Play.
|+33 YD
2 & 15 - NO 41(5:21 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass deep left to M.Callaway pushed ob at MIN 8 for 33 yards (A.Evans).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NO 8(5:05 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to J.Johnson to MIN 4 for 4 yards (H.Smith).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NO 4(4:28 - 3rd) A.Dalton left end to MIN 1 for 3 yards (D.Hunter).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NO 1(3:52 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:49 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 68 yards from NO 35 to MIN -3. K.Nwangwu pushed ob at MIN 30 for 33 yards (C.Hansen). PENALTY on NO-A.Dowell - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at MIN 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 45(3:43 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to MIN 45 for no gain (P.Adebo).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 45(3:16 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 47 for 2 yards (P.Turner; M.Lattimore).
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - MIN 47(2:48 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to NO 47 for 6 yards (D.Davis).
|+13 YD
4 & 2 - MIN 47(2:00 - 3rd) R.Wright pass short right to J.Nailor to NO 34 for 13 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(1:13 - 3rd) D.Cook right end ran ob at NO 23 for 11 yards (P.Adebo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 23(0:46 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [C.Jordan]. PENALTY on MIN-K.Cousins - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 23.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - MIN 33(0:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 33 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 25 - MIN 38(0:41 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to NO 34 for 4 yards (P.Adebo).
|+7 YD
3 & 21 - MIN 34(15:00 - 4th) D.Cook right end to NO 27 for 7 yards (P.Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - MIN 27(14:19 - 4th) G.Joseph 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(14:14 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to L.Murray to NO 33 for 8 yards (P.Peterson).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - NO 33(13:40 - 4th) L.Murray right guard to NO 39 for 6 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 39(13:09 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to NO 46 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - NO 46(12:35 - 4th) T.Hill right tackle to MIN 41 for 13 yards (H.Smith; C.Bynum).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(12:01 - 4th) M.Ingram right tackle to MIN 39 for 2 yards (D.Hunter).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - NO 39(11:26 - 4th) A.Dalton pass deep right to T.Smith pushed ob at MIN 21 for 18 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 21(10:54 - 4th) M.Ingram up the middle to MIN 13 for 8 yards (C.Bynum - H.Smith).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - NO 13(10:17 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Trautman pushed ob at MIN 2 for 11 yards (J.Hicks).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NO 2(9:32 - 4th) L.Kidd and L.Young reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:29 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Dalton pass to J.Landry is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(9:29 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to A.Thielen (P.Adebo).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 25(9:23 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 32 for 7 yards (D.Davis; T.Mathieu).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MIN 32(8:39 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 35 for 3 yards (M.Lattimore) [D.Davis]. PENALTY on NO-B.Roby - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 37(8:13 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 26 for -11 yards (D.Davis).
|+17 YD
2 & 21 - MIN 26(7:33 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIN 43 for 17 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - MIN 43(7:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Osborn ran ob at MIN 49 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 49(6:20 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 49(6:14 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 49 for no gain (C.Jordan).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MIN 49(5:36 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen (P.Adebo). PENALTY on NO-T.Mathieu - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 49 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 46(5:29 - 4th) A.Mattison left guard to NO 45 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 45(5:07 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen ran ob at NO 44 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - MIN 44(4:27 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to A.Thielen. PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore - Defensive Pass Interference - 41 yards - enforced at NO 44 - No Play. Penalty on NO-P.Adebo - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 3(4:20 - 4th) J.Jefferson left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(4:15 - 4th) G.Joseph extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 25(4:15 - 4th) L.Murray right tackle to NO 29 for 4 yards (J.Hicks). PENALTY on NO-J.Holtz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 25 - No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 20 - NO 15(4:09 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson to NO 31 for 16 yards (H.Smith).
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - NO 31(3:40 - 4th) L.Murray right end to NO 41 for 10 yards (D.Hunter).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(3:08 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to NO 43 for 2 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - NO 43(2:48 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Trautman ran ob at MIN 43 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 43(2:43 - 4th) M.Ingram up the middle to MIN 42 for 1 yard (H.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 42(2:08 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to C.Olave (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NO 42(2:01 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to M.Callaway.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NO 42(1:56 - 4th) W.Lutz 60 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 67 yards from NO 35 to MIN -2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 18 for 20 yards (K.Elliss; J.Gray).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 18(1:45 - 4th) D.Cook right end pushed ob at MIN 32 for 14 yards (P.Werner).
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 32(1:38 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson to NO 29 for 39 yards (M.Lattimore).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 29(1:24 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to NO 29 for no gain (P.Werner).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 29(1:19 - 4th) D.Cook right guard to NO 28 for 1 yard (P.Werner - C.Jordan).
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - MIN 28(1:14 - 4th) K.Osborn right end to NO 29 for -1 yards (B.Roby).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MIN 29(0:29 - 4th) G.Joseph 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(0:24 - 4th) A.Dalton pass deep middle to C.Olave to MIN 43 for 32 yards (C.Bynum). MIN-H.Smith was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. NO-C.Olave was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 43(0:12 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to T.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 43(0:09 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Olave.
|No Good
3 & 10 - NO 43(0:02 - 4th) W.Lutz 61 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Left Upright - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
-
BUF
BAL
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
CHI
NYG
0
039.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CLE
ATL
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
JAC
PHI
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
LAC
HOU
0
045 O/U
+5.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
NYJ
PIT
0
041 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
SEA
DET
0
048.5 O/U
-3.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
TEN
IND
0
043 O/U
-4
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
WAS
DAL
0
041 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
ARI
CAR
0
043.5 O/U
PK
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
DEN
LV
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
NE
GB
0
040 O/U
-10
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
KC
TB
0
046.5 O/U
-1
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LAR
SF
0
042.5 O/U
-1.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
MIA
CIN
15
27
Final AMZN
-
MIN
NO
28
25
Final NFLN