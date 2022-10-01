|
Browns-Falcons Preview
ATLANTA (AP) Falcons coach Arthur Smith knows what to expect from a Cleveland Browns offense that revolves around Nick Chubb's powerful runs.
''They're coming to mash you,'' Smith said.
Smith wants Atlanta's rushing attack led by Cordarrelle Patterson to mash back.
Chubb, the NFL's leading rusher, and Patterson, who ranks third, will be in the spotlight in what Smith expects to be a ''heavyweight fight'' of running games on Sunday. Patterson is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He had limited participation in Friday's practice after resting his knee on Wednesday and Thursday.
This will be Chubb's first NFL game played in his home state. The Cedartown native previously played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during his college career at Georgia.
Chubb says Cleveland's run-first offense wears down defenses.
''Things start to open up,'' Chubb said. ''I can't really see them getting tired, but at the end of the game things do start opening up a lot easier.''
Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett says the Browns' running game is no secret.
''I mean, yeah, teams know we're going to run the ball and we still run the ball,'' Brissett said.
The Browns (2-1) and Falcons (1-2) are the league's only teams to score at least 26 points in every game.
''Everybody sees the tape; it's going to be a really physical game on Sunday,'' Smith said. ''They're going to try to run Nick Chubb 500 times and we got to stop him, and we're going to try to run the ball and play our game, too.''
Brissett has disproved doubters who believed the Browns couldn't win until quarterback Deshaun Watson returns in December from his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. Brissett threw two touchdown passes in Cleveland's 29-17 win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 22.
Patterson, formerly a wide receiver and return specialist, has set career rushing highs in two of Atlanta's first three games, including his 141 yards in last week's 27-23 win at Seattle.
Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will miss the game after suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises when he lost control and flipped his Porsche in a one-car crash after practice on Monday.
Cleveland listed him as questionable on Friday before downgrading Garrett before leaving for Atlanta. Garrett, who told reporters he was grateful that he and female passenger survived, did not make the trip.
MORE THAN A RECEIVER
Second-year Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts made fantasy players happy when he had five catches for 87 yards last week. Pitts had only four catches for 38 yards in the first two games.
Smith said the tight end's value is based on more than his catches, pointing to his contributions in the running game.
''He's really becoming a complete player,'' Smith said.
OFFENSIVE ROLL
Watson will claim the starting job when he returns in December. Brissett is making a case he should be starting for some team, if not Cleveland.
The 29-year-old Brissett has exceeded expectations, leading the Browns to a pair of wins while completing 74% (43 of 58) of his passes in the past two games. Brissett has developed chemistry with wide receiver Amari Cooper and he's spreading the ball around to make all of Cleveland's playmakers happy.
Brissett believes the Browns' offense can be even better.
''The reasons why we haven't scored on every drive has been us,'' he said. ''It's been things that we haven't (done) and we're still trying to correct.''
RUN GAME DEPTH
Chubb has had strong support from backup Kareem Hunt as the Browns lead the NFL in rushing. The Falcons rank fifth with quarterback Marcus Mariota providing help for Patterson.
Mariota and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson are the only quarterbacks with two rushing touchdowns this season.
BUSTED-UP BROWNS
In addition to Garrett, the Browns had four other defensive starters miss practice this week.
End Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), cornerback Denzel Ward (ribs, back), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) and tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) were also sidelined.
Browns linebacker and captain Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury against Pittsburgh.
With Garrett and Clowney hurting, the Browns may need to rely on some rookies, including end Alex Wright.
THE QUIET MAN
Chubb doesn't have much to say during his weekly media sessions.
''He talks to me,'' Brissett told reporters. ''I just don't think he likes to talk to you guys.''
Chubb is loud when it matters - between the tackles and inside the yard makers.
Last week against Pittsburgh, Chubb ran for 113 yards, picking up 86 after initial contact while pin-balling off Steelers defenders, who made the mistake of trying to arm-tackle him.
Chubb has always had an effective stiff-arm, but he appears to be quicker and more elusive this season while relying on more jump cuts as he picks his way through holes.
---
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:27
|19:42
|1st Downs
|14
|14
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|271
|216
|Total Plays
|50
|42
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|127
|Rush Attempts
|26
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|176
|89
|Comp. - Att.
|15-24
|6-16
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-28
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-54.5
|3-51.0
|Return Yards
|41
|18
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|1-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-34
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|89
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|271
|TOTAL YDS
|216
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|15/24
|176
|0
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|14
|68
|0
|13
|7
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|7
|22
|0
|6
|3
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|4
|11
|1
|4
|14
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|7
|4
|65
|0
|42
|10
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|5
|4
|64
|0
|25
|8
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
4
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|4
|3
|15
|0
|8
|4
|
D. Bell 18 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Bell
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|3
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
P. Winfrey 97 DT
|P. Winfrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
7
FPTS
|C. York
|2/2
|45
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|2
|54.5
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|3.5
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|6/16
|97
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|8
|54
|1
|14
|11
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|6
|36
|0
|14
|6
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|8
|32
|1
|13
|9
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|3
|5
|0
|8
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|4
|1
|25
|0
|25
|3
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
3
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|6
|
D. London 5 WR
3
FPTS
|D. London
|7
|2
|17
|0
|10
|3
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
2
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Rush 94 NT
|A. Rush
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 28 DB
|M. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
4
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|3
|51.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 5(12:51 - 4th) C.Huntley left tackle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 10(13:18 - 4th) C.Huntley right tackle to CLE 5 for 5 yards (J.Elliott).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 16(14:00 - 4th) C.Huntley right tackle to CLE 10 for 6 yards (J.Phillips).
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 30(14:34 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end ran ob at CLE 16 for 14 yards (G.Delpit).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37(15:00 - 4th) T.Allgeier left tackle to CLE 30 for 7 yards (I.Rochell).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 41(0:39 - 3rd) C.Huntley left tackle to CLE 37 for 4 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 50(1:17 - 3rd) C.Huntley right end to CLE 41 for 9 yards (J.Elliott - S.Takitaki).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(1:58 - 3rd) C.Huntley right tackle to 50 for 14 yards (R.Harrison).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 31(2:33 - 3rd) C.Huntley left tackle to ATL 36 for 5 yards (G.Delpit).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:06 - 3rd) C.Huntley left end to ATL 31 for 6 yards (J.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CLE 27(3:12 - 3rd) C.York 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - CLE 32(3:56 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to ATL 27 for 5 yards (D.Alford).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 32(4:02 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to N.Chubb (L.Carter).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 32(4:44 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to N.Chubb to ATL 32 for no gain (T.Andersen; A.Terrell).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 35(5:24 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to ATL 32 for 3 yards (T.Graham).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 41(6:13 - 3rd) K.Hunt right end to ATL 35 for 6 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 43(6:57 - 3rd) J.Brissett scrambles left end ran ob at ATL 41 for 2 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ATL 32(7:05 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short middle intended for D.London INTERCEPTED by D.Ward at ATL 43. D.Ward to ATL 43 for no gain (D.London).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 29(7:46 - 3rd) T.Allgeier up the middle to ATL 32 for 3 yards (G.Delpit).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 21(8:22 - 3rd) M.Mariota left tackle to ATL 29 for 8 yards (R.Harrison).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 18(8:58 - 3rd) C.Patterson right guard to ATL 21 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki; J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(9:32 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 18 for 4 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah; S.Takitaki).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLE 39(9:44 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 47 yards to ATL 14 - Center-C.Hughlett - downed by CLE-A.Green.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLE 39(9:52 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones (C.Hayward) [L.Carter].
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLE 39(9:56 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(10:36 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 39 for 2 yards (R.Evans; A.Rush).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 26 - ATL 15(10:47 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 54 yards to CLE 31 - Center-L.McCullough. D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at CLE 37 for 6 yards (E.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 18 - ATL 23(11:26 - 3rd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 15 for -8 yards (J.Elliott).
|No Gain
2 & 18 - ATL 23(11:34 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Hodge.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 31(11:55 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to ATL 38 for 7 yards (J.Johnson). PENALTY on ATL-D.London - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at ATL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 31(12:00 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLE 25(12:12 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 62 yards to ATL 13 - Center-C.Hughlett. A.Williams to ATL 31 for 18 yards (D.Johnson).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - CLE 30(12:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-R.Harrison - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 30 - No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 29(13:13 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 30 for 1 yard (A.Rush).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 22(13:51 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 29 for 7 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 22(13:58 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to D.Peoples-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ATL 29(14:07 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 49 yards to CLE 22 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ATL 29(14:11 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 25(14:54 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 29 for 4 yards (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Pitts (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - CLE 11(0:11 - 2nd) C.York 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CLE 11(0:16 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CLE 11(0:20 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to K.Hunt [A.Ebiketie].
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CLE 1(0:28 - 2nd) M.Dunn and H.Froholdt reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Njoku (R.Grant). PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 1 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLE 1(0:55 - 2nd) M.Dunn and H.Froholdt reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard to ATL 1 for no gain (T.Graham).
|+42 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 43(1:25 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep left to D.Peoples-Jones to ATL 1 for 42 yards (D.Alford).
|+15 YD
2 & 16 - CLE 42(2:00 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to Dav.Bell to ATL 43 for 15 yards (R.Evans) [A.Ebiketie].
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(2:33 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. D.Njoku right end to CLE 42 for -6 yards (D.Malone).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 35(3:11 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 48 for 13 yards (M.Ford; D.Hall).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 32(3:54 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to CLE 35 for 3 yards (L.Carter).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 29(4:35 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett right guard to CLE 32 for 3 yards (M.Walker).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CLE 24(5:08 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to H.Bryant to CLE 29 for 5 yards (M.Walker).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 22(5:54 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to H.Bryant to CLE 24 for 2 yards (M.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 20(6:31 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to CLE 22 for 2 yards (A.Rush).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ATL 31(6:41 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 50 yards to CLE 19 - Center-L.McCullough. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 20 for 1 yard (M.Ford).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ATL 31(6:46 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ATL 31(6:56 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to D.London (D.Ward).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(7:35 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 31 for 6 yards (A.Wright - S.Takitaki).
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 2nd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 2nd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - CLE 4(7:42 - 2nd) J.Brissett scrambles right tackle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLE 4(7:48 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to D.Peoples-Jones [T.Graham].
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 5(8:28 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to ATL 4 for 1 yard (T.Graham).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 10(9:06 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt right guard to ATL 5 for 5 yards (L.Carter).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 14(9:48 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to ATL 10 for 4 yards (T.Horne; A.Anderson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 19(10:28 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to ATL 14 for 5 yards (A.Anderson).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 29(11:09 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left tackle to ATL 19 for 10 yards (M.Walker; J.Hawkins).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(11:53 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to ATL 29 for 8 yards (M.Walker).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 39(12:35 - 2nd) J.Brissett left guard to ATL 37 for 2 yards (T.Graham; R.Evans).
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - CLE 47(13:15 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to K.Hunt to ATL 39 for 8 yards (A.Terrell; L.Carter).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 47(13:19 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to H.Bryant.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(13:52 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to ATL 47 for 1 yard (T.Graham).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 43(14:23 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at ATL 48 for 9 yards (L.Carter).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(15:00 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt right end to CLE 43 for 5 yards (R.Grant).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 30(0:38 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 38 for 8 yards (A.Ogundeji - L.Carter).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(1:20 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 30 for 5 yards (L.Carter).
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 13(1:29 - 1st) C.Patterson left end for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+22 YD
2 & 14 - ATL 35(2:11 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep left to P.Hesse pushed ob at CLE 13 for 22 yards (M.Emerson) [I.Rochell].
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31(2:52 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to CLE 35 for -4 yards (J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 12(3:05 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to CLE 23 for 11 yards (J.Hawkins). FUMBLES (J.Hawkins) - touched at CLE 25 - RECOVERED by ATL-R.Evans at CLE 29. R.Evans to CLE 31 for -2 yards (J.Wills). Penalty on CLE-J.Wills - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 8(3:28 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 12 for 4 yards (T.Horne; R.Grant).
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to CLE 0. J.Ford to CLE 16 for 16 yards (A.Williams; M.Ford). PENALTY on CLE-R.LeCounte - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at CLE 16.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - ATL 12(3:40 - 1st) Y.Koo 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ATL 12(3:44 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London (G.Delpit).
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 11(4:27 - 1st) C.Patterson left end to CLE 12 for -1 yards (P.Winfrey).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 9(5:00 - 1st) M.Mariota left end ran ob at CLE 11 for -2 yards (D.Ward).
|+20 YD
3 & 12 - ATL 29(5:46 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to T.Allgeier to CLE 9 for 20 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 27(6:21 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to CLE 29 for -2 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 27(6:25 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to K.Pitts.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 40(7:06 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to CLE 27 for 13 yards (G.Newsome) [I.Thomas].
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ATL 40(7:13 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to D.Byrd.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(7:51 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to CLE 40 for 2 yards (I.Rochell).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 48(8:34 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to CLE 42 for 10 yards (J.Phillips).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(9:16 - 1st) C.Patterson right end pushed ob at ATL 48 for 13 yards (J.Phillips).
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 10(9:51 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep middle to K.Pitts to ATL 35 for 25 yards (J.Johnson; J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 4(10:19 - 1st) C.Patterson left end to ATL 10 for 6 yards (A.Wright).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CLE 4(10:30 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Njoku [G.Jarrett].
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - CLE 2(11:16 - 1st) N.Chubb right end to ATL 4 for -2 yards (R.Grant - R.Evans).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 10(11:36 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to H.Bryant to ATL 2 for 8 yards (T.Andersen; M.Walker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 11(12:16 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to ATL 10 for 1 yard (M.Walker; R.Evans).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 31(12:37 - 1st) J.Brissett pass deep middle to D.Njoku to ATL 11 for 20 yards (J.Hawkins). Penalty on ATL-T.Graham - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 42(13:23 - 1st) N.Chubb right end to ATL 31 for 11 yards (L.Carter - G.Jarrett).
|+25 YD
1 & 15 - CLE 33(14:04 - 1st) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Njoku ran ob at ATL 42 for 25 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 38(14:22 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 38 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(14:54 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones ran ob at CLE 38 for 13 yards (R.Grant).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 58 yards from ATL 35 to CLE 7. J.Ford to CLE 25 for 18 yards (T.Andersen; E.Harris).
