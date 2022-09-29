|
|
|SEA
|DET
Seahawks-Lions Preview
DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Lions have been encouraged by cornerback Jeff Okudah's play after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft missed significant time his first two seasons with injury.
Watching the tape, Seattle receiver DK Metcalf isn't so impressed.
''There's a safety over the top of him, so he's not really locking people down,'' Metcalf said. ''But he's a good corner.''
They'll get a closer look at each other Sunday, when Detroit (1-2) hosts Seattle (1-2). The pair are expected to match up at times.
It'll be a test for the emerging Okudah, a former Ohio State star bouncing back after a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in the 2021 opener. He was also limited to nine games as a rookie with other ailments.
So far this year, Okudah has delivered.
''There is nothing physically that he's lost,'' coach Dan Campbell said. ''He looks great.''
Okudah played a part in holding Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith without a catch, limiting Washington's Terry McLaurin to four receptions on eight targets and Justin Jefferson to just three catches.
''He's got a lot of confidence right now,'' Campbell said. ''He's really come a long way. It helps because now you can start to do some things coverage-wise that take pressure off other areas.''
Metcalf thinks the coverage has been helping take that pressure off Okudah. The Seahawks receiver had five catches for 64 yards and a score last week. He scored a career-high three touchdowns in the 2021 regular-season finale, when the Seahawks routed the Lions 51-29.
NEW DIGGS
Detroit is facing a former standout defensive back that it traded away for the second time this month.
Seattle safety Quandre Diggs, a sixth-round pick by the Lions in 2015, will play at Ford Field with a road team for the first time.
''It will be different walking down that tunnel as a visitor,'' he said.
Dealing Diggs backfired for former general manager Bob Quinn, who also made an ill-advised trade to send Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, who won at Detroit in the opener.
Diggs was a Pro Bowl selection each of the past two seasons with Seattle and had five interceptions in each of the last two years.
SHORTHANDED
Detroit has been hit hard by injuries this season, and losing defensive back Tracy Walker for the season with an Achilles tendon injury is the latest hit.
''It's going to be a tough adjustment to losing someone who was both one of our best players and a captain,'' linebacker Alex Anzalone said. ''He does everything you want out of a safety.''
Two of Detroit's best players on offense, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift, are also banged up with injuries.
PENNY THOUGHTS
When Seattle beat Detroit in Week 17 last season, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny had a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns. So far, Penny has yet to have that breakout game this season. He had a season-high in yards (66) and carries (14) last week against Atlanta, a potentially promising sign.
MOVING ON
The Lions lamented the way they lost at Minnesota, blowing a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter and a 10-point edge in the fourth.
Leading by three points after going 4 of 6 on fourth down, Campbell chose to attempt a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left. The missed kick gave the Vikings favorable field position that they took advantage of with a game-winning drive in a 28-24 win.
''We're only going into Week 4, so it isn't panic mode or anything like that,'' Anzalone said. ''But definitely losing like we did (Sunday) is definitely motivation going forward. When you feel like you are the best team and we had them down by two scores, it is frustrating. I think we led for 58 of 60 minutes.''
RUNNING WILD
Seattle's biggest concern through three games is its inability to stop the run. The Seahawks are giving up 157 yards on the ground, ranking 30th in the league. San Francisco rushed for 189 yards two weeks ago and Atlanta followed up with 179 yards last week, including a career-best 141 yards from Cordarrelle Patterson.
The Seahawks have allowed each of its first three opponents to top 100 yards rushing for the second straight year. Last season, Seattle didn't hold an opponent to fewer than 100 yards on the ground until Week 7.
''I would have liked to have gotten off to a faster start with what we are doing,'' coach Pete Carroll said.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|18:00
|20:30
|1st Downs
|16
|14
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|302
|290
|Total Plays
|31
|42
|Avg Gain
|9.7
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|101
|131
|Rush Attempts
|15
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|6.6
|Net Yards Passing
|201
|159
|Comp. - Att.
|14-16
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|12.6
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-41
|6-44
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-48.5
|Return Yards
|47
|62
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-62
|Int. - Returns
|1-40
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|159
|
|
|101
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|302
|TOTAL YDS
|290
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
30
FPTS
|G. Smith
|14/16
|201
|2
|0
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
30
FPTS
|G. Smith
|4
|40
|1
|17
|30
|
R. Penny 20 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Penny
|7
|35
|0
|26
|4
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|3
|20
|0
|13
|3
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
17
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|6
|5
|129
|0
|54
|17
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
12
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|3
|3
|34
|1
|17
|12
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|3
|2
|20
|0
|13
|2
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
R. Penny 20 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Penny
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|4
|
N. Fant 87 TE
7
FPTS
|N. Fant
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mafe 53 LB
|B. Mafe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 77 DE
|Q. Jefferson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
X. Crawford 37 DB
|X. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 23 CB
|S. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DE
|P. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 26 DB
|R. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bellore 44 FB
|N. Bellore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 NT
|A. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
7
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/2
|56
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
23
FPTS
|J. Williams
|16
|104
|2
|51
|23
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
13
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|6
|3
|45
|1
|32
|13
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|4
|3
|38
|0
|21
|4
|
T. Kennedy 85 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Kennedy
|4
|2
|37
|0
|28
|5
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|2
|2
|30
|0
|26
|5
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
3
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
J. Williams 30 RB
23
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 DB
|K. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 LB
|J. Okwara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DT
|M. Brockers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 17 K
3
FPTS
|D. Eberle
|1/1
|49
|0/2
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|2
|48.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Alexander 15 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Alexander
|3
|20.7
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:30 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Goff rushes left tackle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Penalty
|(6:30 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Goff is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on SEA-S.Jones - Defensive Holding - 1 yard - enforced at SEA 2 - No Play.
|+51 YD
2 & 7 - DET 49(6:39 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle for 51 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(7:11 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right end to DET 49 for 3 yards (S.Jones; B.Mafe).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DET 29(7:29 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep middle to K.Raymond to DET 46 for 17 yards (Q.Diggs). DET-K.Raymond was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - SEA 21(7:33 - 3rd) J.Myers 39 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - SEA 26(8:20 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to DET 21 for 5 yards (K.Joseph).
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - SEA 27(9:06 - 3rd) R.Penny up the middle to DET 26 for 1 yard (A.Hutchinson; A.Anzalone).
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - SEA 31(9:46 - 3rd) K.Walker left end to DET 27 for 4 yards (J.Okudah).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 26(10:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at DET 26 - No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(10:34 - 3rd) R.Penny right tackle pushed ob at DET 26 for 26 yards (D.Elliott).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 22(11:04 - 3rd) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf to SEA 48 for 26 yards (J.Okudah).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - DET 29(11:16 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 49 yards to SEA 22 - Center-S.Daly - downed by DET-J.Woods.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DET 38(11:54 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at DET 29 for -9 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 36(12:34 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Jackson to DET 38 for 2 yards (B.Mafe - C.Barton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 36(13:11 - 3rd) J.Jackson left end to DET 36 for no gain (J.Brooks - A.Woods).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - DET 32(13:42 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 36 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; Q.Diggs).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DET 29(14:15 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 32 for 3 yards (C.Barton; U.Nwosu).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(14:49 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 29 for 4 yards (P.Ford).
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass short right intended for T.Hockenson INTERCEPTED by T.Woolen at DET 40. T.Woolen for 40 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:00 - 2nd) D.Eberle extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - DET 1(0:03 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DET 1(0:20 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to SEA 1 for no gain (Q.Jefferson).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 1(0:25 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DET 1(0:34 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left tackle to SEA 1 for no gain (N.Bellore; S.Harris).
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - DET 27(1:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep left to J.Reynolds to SEA 1 for 26 yards (J.Brooks; C.Bryant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 27(1:05 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Kennedy (C.Barton).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - DET 35(1:30 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Hockenson to SEA 27 for 8 yards (J.Jones).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(2:00 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left tackle to SEA 35 for 5 yards (S.Harris; J.Brooks).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - DET 46(2:29 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to SEA 40 for 6 yards (B.Mafe).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 45(2:56 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to Q.Cephus to SEA 46 for 9 yards (J.Brooks).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 40(3:03 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete short right [D.Johnson]. PENALTY on SEA-B.Mone - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at DET 40 - No Play.
|+28 YD
2 & 23 - DET 12(3:41 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep right to T.Kennedy pushed ob at DET 40 for 28 yards (C.Barton) [Q.Jefferson].
|Penalty
2 & 13 - DET 22(4:03 - 2nd) J.Goff scrambles right end ran ob at DET 24 for 2 yards (C.Barton). PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 22 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - DET 15(4:36 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right end to DET 22 for 7 yards (S.Harris - Q.Diggs).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 25(5:04 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass deep right to J.Reynolds to DET 45 for 20 yards (Q.Diggs). PENALTY on DET-M.Nelson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 2(5:09 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+54 YD
2 & 14 - SEA 44(5:43 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at DET 2 for 54 yards (D.Elliott).
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - SEA 38(6:22 - 2nd) R.Penny left end to SEA 44 for 6 yards (D.Elliott - M.Rodriguez).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 48(6:42 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to N.Fant pushed ob at DET 39 for 13 yards (K.Joseph). PENALTY on SEA-D.Metcalf - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 48 - No Play. Penalty on SEA-P.Hart - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - DET 32(6:52 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep left to K.Raymond to SEA 47 for 21 yards (C.Bryant). FUMBLES (C.Bryant) - touched at SEA 46 - RECOVERED by SEA-J.Brooks at SEA 45. J.Brooks to SEA 48 for 3 yards (T.Kennedy).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(7:26 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 32 for 2 yards (J.Brooks).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - DET 21(7:58 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Kennedy pushed ob at DET 30 for 9 yards (C.Bryant).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - DET 17(8:32 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left end to DET 21 for 4 yards (J.Brooks).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(9:02 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to Ja.Williams pushed ob at DET 17 for 1 yard (B.Mafe).
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to DET 0. M.Alexander to DET 16 for 16 yards (B.Mafe).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - SEA 38(9:13 - 2nd) J.Myers 56 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SEA 38(9:17 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf.
|+13 YD
2 & 25 - SEA 49(10:06 - 2nd) G.Smith scrambles left end to DET 38 for 13 yards (J.Okudah).
|-5 YD
1 & 20 - SEA 46(10:42 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to K.Walker to SEA 49 for -5 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 36(10:48 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to M.Goodwin. PENALTY on SEA-K.Walker - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 36 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 49(11:27 - 2nd) K.Walker left end to DET 36 for 13 yards (D.Elliott).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 49(12:07 - 2nd) G.Smith right tackle to DET 49 for 2 yards (M.Rodriguez; M.Brockers).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 43(12:32 - 2nd) D.Eskridge left end to SEA 49 for 6 yards (D.Elliott; A.Anzalone).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(13:07 - 2nd) K.Walker left tackle to SEA 43 for 3 yards (D.Barnes).
|Kickoff
|(13:07 - 2nd) D.Eberle kicks 60 yards from DET 35 to SEA 5 - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - DET 31(13:12 - 2nd) D.Eberle 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - DET 31(13:18 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to T.Kennedy.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - DET 31(13:22 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to Q.Cephus (U.Nwosu).
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - DET 32(14:00 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to SEA 31 for 1 yard (J.Brooks; U.Nwosu).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 27(14:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-B.Wright - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 27 - No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - DET 48(15:00 - 2nd) C.Reynolds up the middle pushed ob at SEA 27 for 21 yards (T.Woolen).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - DET 43(0:14 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 43 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 48(0:49 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Hockenson to SEA 43 for 5 yards (S.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - DET 44(1:25 - 1st) Ja.Williams right tackle to SEA 48 for 8 yards (Q.Jefferson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(2:23 - 1st) K.Raymond right tackle to DET 44 for 3 yards (T.Woolen).
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - DET 35(3:07 - 1st) J.Fox pass short left to Q.Cephus to DET 41 for 6 yards (X.Crawford). Seattle challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DET 35(3:12 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to T.Hockenson.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DET 32(3:51 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Jackson right end to DET 35 for 3 yards (C.Barton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28(4:26 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to DET 32 for 4 yards (Q.Diggs).
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 63 yards from SEA 35 to DET 2. M.Alexander to DET 28 for 26 yards (T.Muse - B.Mafe).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - SEA 8(4:40 - 1st) G.Smith up the middle for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 9(5:12 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to DET 8 for 1 yard (A.Hutchinson).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39(5:41 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep middle to D.Metcalf to DET 18 for 21 yards (D.Elliott). PENALTY on DET-I.Buggs - Roughing the Passer - 9 yards - enforced at DET 18.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 38(6:17 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep middle to D.Metcalf to DET 39 for 23 yards (D.Elliott).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(6:47 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at SEA 38 for 13 yards (J.Okudah).
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 1st) D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:47 - 1st) D.Eberle extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - DET 32(6:54 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep left to T.Hockenson for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SEA-T.Woolen - Defensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
4 & 5 - DET 31(7:05 - 1st) J.Fox punts 48 yards to SEA 21 - Center-S.Daly. T.Lockett to SEA 28 for 7 yards (M.Rodriguez). FUMBLES (M.Rodriguez) - touched at SEA 32 - RECOVERED by DET-S.Daly at SEA 32.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DET 31(7:41 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to DET 31 for no gain (R.Neal).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DET 31(7:46 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to K.Raymond.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 26(8:16 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 31 for 5 yards (Q.Diggs - C.Bryant).
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 59 yards from SEA 35 to DET 6. M.Alexander to DET 26 for 20 yards (D.Dallas - T.Tabor).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - SEA 17(8:29 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep right to W.Dissly for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 12(8:49 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-C.Cross - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 12 - No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 27(9:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to C.Parkinson to DET 12 for 15 yards (K.Joseph).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 32(9:48 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-A.Hutchinson - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DET 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 32(10:30 - 1st) R.Penny left tackle to DET 32 for no gain (M.Rodriguez - J.Okwara).
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - SEA 49(11:11 - 1st) G.Smith scrambles left end ran ob at DET 32 for 17 yards (C.Board).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - SEA 44(11:11 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DET 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SEA 44(11:17 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep middle to T.Lockett [A.Hutchinson].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(11:49 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly to DET 44 for 8 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - SEA 42(12:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to R.Penny pushed ob at SEA 48 for 6 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SEA 42(13:12 - 1st) R.Penny left end to SEA 42 for no gain (A.McNeill).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(13:48 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 42 for 7 yards (M.Hughes).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 34(14:18 - 1st) R.Penny left end to SEA 35 for 1 yard (D.Elliott).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to W.Dissly pushed ob at SEA 34 for 9 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
BUF
BAL
13
20
3rd 3:32 CBS
-
CHI
NYG
12
14
3rd 2:52 FOX
-
CLE
ATL
13
17
4th 12:51 CBS
-
JAC
PHI
14
20
3rd 1:21 CBS
-
LAC
HOU
27
14
3rd 1:12 CBS
-
NYJ
PIT
10
13
3rd 7:18 CBS
-
SEA
DET
31
23
3rd 6:30 FOX
-
TEN
IND
24
17
3rd 0:00 FOX
-
WAS
DAL
7
15
3rd 2:15 FOX
-
ARI
CAR
0
043.5 O/U
-1
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
DEN
LV
0
045 O/U
-2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
NE
GB
0
040 O/U
-9.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
KC
TB
0
046.5 O/U
-1.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LAR
SF
0
042.5 O/U
-1.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
MIA
CIN
15
27
Final AMZN
-
MIN
NO
28
25
Final NFLN