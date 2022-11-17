|
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) A day before the looming threat of a lake-effect snowstorm led to the Bills' home game against Cleveland being shifted indoors to Detroit, Dion Dawkins happily reminisced about how much fun he had playing in the snow in 2017.
''I promise you it'll be one of the funnest games that you'll see,'' the left tackle said on Wednesday, referring to his rookie season when the Bills defeated the Indianapolis Colts 13-7 in overtime in near white-out conditions.
It wasn't until the subject turned from snowfalls to Buffalo falling out of the AFC lead following two straight losses when Dawkins' mood suddenly soured.
''Does anybody else have a question?'' he said.
The Bills (6-3), evidently, don't need to be reminded of their midseason slump. They've blown second-half leads in each of their past two outings and skidded from top spot in the conference to sixth overall - and third in the AFC East thanks to a loss to the New York Jets.
As if they haven't faced enough adversity from injuries this season, the Bills now lose their raucous home-field advantage by having to play at the Lions' home, Ford Field, on Sunday. The NFL made the switch on Thursday, citing safety and travel concerns stemming from a lake-effect storm projected to dump between 1 and 3 feet of snow on the region through Saturday.
''You can't let it buckle your knees. Things happen in this business all the time,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, before urging the team's fans from Michigan and points beyond to show up.
The Bills could use whatever boost they can get.
Last week's concerns about Josh Allen's sore throwing elbow have shifted to the quarterback's sudden run of turnovers and Buffalo's second-half scoring troubles, which preceded the injury.
Allen leads the NFL with 10 interceptions after being picked off twice in each of his past three games, and also muffed a snap in his end zone, which the Vikings recovered for a touchdown in Buffalo's 33-30 overtime loss on Sunday. The offense, meantime, hasn't scored a second-half touchdown over the same stretch.
Allen acknowledged he's pressing and needs to place more trust in those around him.
In Cleveland, the Browns (3-6) have lost four of five and are running out of chances to stay in the playoff picture while waiting for quarterback Deshaun Watson to complete his 11-game NFL suspension. He was allowed to begin practicing this week.
Jacoby Brissett will make what should be his second-to-last start on Sunday, with Watson due to take over when the Browns face his former team, Houston, on Dec. 4.
Inconsistency on both sides of the ball has been a season-long issue for the Browns. After their first three losses were decided by a combined margin of six points, two of their past three have been routs, including a 39-17 loss at Miami.
With sideline temperatures approaching 100 degrees in South Florida, coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged the heat played a factor, while insisting that shouldn't be an excuse for managing a season-low 297 yards offense while surrendering a season-high 491 yards.
The Browns at least escaped the prospect of going from a hot extreme to a cold one, with the game now being played indoors.
''We lost in Miami so I don't really want to play there again,'' receiver Amari Cooper said. ''It doesn't really matter where we play to be honest.''
SNOW DAYS
The Bills' last major snow game against Indianapolis in 2017 featured Brissett as the Colts' starter. He finished 11 of 22 for 69 yards and a touchdown as the Bills won thanks to LeSean McCoy's 21-yard TD dash over a snow-covered field.
''I don't want to talk about the results of the game,'' Brissett said with a laugh.
SNOW DAYS II
A major storm the same weekend before Thanksgiving in 2014 led to the NFL shifting Buffalo's home game against the New York Jets to Detroit. The Bills won 38-3. With some 5 feet of snow falling in a few days, the Bills hired snowmobiles to pick up players unable to dig their cars out at home in order to get them to the airport.
SNOW DAYS III
In 2007, the Browns beat the Bills 8-0 in a game played in blizzard conditions in Cleveland with Phil Dawson hitting two field goals and the Browns scoring a safety. The weather forced the Bills to spend the night in Cleveland, and they bused home the following day after their charter plane got stuck in mud off a runway.
''It seems like when it rains it pours. But in this case it's snow,'' defensive end Chris Kelsay said.
SACK MASTERS
Buffalo's Von Miller and Cleveland's Myles Garrett are the NFL's only players with with at least seven sacks in each of the past six seasons, and both attended Texas A&M.
Miller, who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver, recalled exchanging jerseys with Garrett following a 17-16 loss to Cleveland in 2018, when Miller set the Broncos' career record for sacks.
''I didn't really think about it until like a couple years later, I was like, `Dang, I don't even have that jersey,''' Miller said. ''And honestly, if somebody had to have it, it's Myles Garrett. That's my guy.''
---
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Berea, Ohio, contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:20
|10:40
|1st Downs
|11
|8
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|210
|134
|Total Plays
|35
|30
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|56
|Rush Attempts
|17
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|156
|78
|Comp. - Att.
|13-18
|9-16
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-22
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.0
|2-49.5
|Return Yards
|49
|83
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-49
|2-55
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|156
|PASS YDS
|78
|54
|RUSH YDS
|56
|210
|TOTAL YDS
|134
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|13/18
|156
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|3
|21
|0
|22
|12
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|4
|21
|0
|7
|2
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|10
|12
|0
|12
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
21
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|7
|6
|91
|1
|25
|21
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|2
|2
|43
|0
|26
|7
|
D. Bell 18 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Bell
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|3
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
P. Brown 84 TE
0
FPTS
|P. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 OLB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 38 CB
|A. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
4
FPTS
|C. York
|1/1
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|2
|36.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|2
|24.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Allen
|9/16
|84
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|8
|27
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Cook 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Cook
|3
|21
|0
|16
|2
|
J. Allen 17 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Allen
|2
|8
|0
|6
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Davis 13 WR
7
FPTS
|G. Davis
|4
|3
|44
|0
|28
|7
|
D. Knox 88 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Knox
|4
|4
|30
|0
|11
|7
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|3
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
7
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|7
|
J. Cook 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Cook
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
N. Hines 20 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
0
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dodson 53 MLB
|T. Dodson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 NT
|E. Oliver
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Basham Jr. 55 DE
|B. Basham Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 SS
|D. Hamlin
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 99 NT
|T. Settle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
7
FPTS
|T. Bass
|2/2
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|2
|49.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 20 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|27.5
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 20 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 5(0:18 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BUF 5(0:23 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle. Ball thrown away.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BUF 7(0:28 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary up the middle to CLE 5 for 2 yards (G.Delpit; S.Takitaki).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 8(0:32 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to CLE 7 for 1 yard (J.Owusu-Koramoah - S.Takitaki).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 16(0:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis to CLE 8 for 8 yards (A.Green - M.Emerson).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 22(0:46 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles left end ran ob at CLE 16 for 6 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 29(0:51 - 2nd) D.Singletary left end pushed ob at CLE 22 for 7 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+28 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 43(0:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis to CLE 29 for 28 yards.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(1:22 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to BUF 43 for 7 yards (A.Green).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 31(1:46 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 36 for 5 yards (G.Delpit).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 22(1:54 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox pushed ob at BUF 31 for 9 yards (A.Green).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - CLE 50(2:01 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 28 yards to BUF 22 - Center-C.Hughlett - fair catch by N.Hines.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CLE 50(2:08 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper (D.Hamlin).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CLE 45(2:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-H.Froholdt - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 45(2:16 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 45(2:57 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle to BUF 45 for no gain (E.Oliver; D.Jones).
|+24 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 31(3:32 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep left to A.Cooper pushed ob at BUF 45 for 24 yards (D.Jackson).
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - CLE 23(4:14 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to H.Bryant to CLE 31 for 8 yards (M.Milano - S.Lawson).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(4:54 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 23 for -2 yards (T.Settle - S.Lawson).
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - BUF 18(4:58 - 2nd) T.Bass 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BUF 18(5:02 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to N.Hines.
|+5 YD
2 & 19 - BUF 23(5:40 - 2nd) J.Cook right end pushed ob at CLE 18 for 5 yards (D.Ward).
|No Gain
1 & 19 - BUF 23(5:43 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to I.McKenzie.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 14(6:05 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to CLE 1 for 13 yards (J.Johnson). PENALTY on BUF-R.Gilliam - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 16(6:38 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to CLE 14 for 2 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(6:58 - 2nd) D.Singletary right tackle to CLE 16 for 9 yards (S.Takitaki; M.Emerson). CLE-M.Emerson was injured during the play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(7:38 - 2nd) J.Cook left guard to CLE 25 for 16 yards (J.Johnson).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 48(8:12 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to CLE 41 for 11 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 48(8:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to J.Cook.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 48(8:17 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Cook [A.Green].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CLE 47(8:21 - 2nd) J.Brissett FUMBLES (Aborted) at BUF 48 - RECOVERED by BUF-M.Milano at BUF 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 46(8:51 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to BUF 47 for 7 yards (T.Johnson - D.Hamlin).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 41(9:21 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 46 for 5 yards (M.Milano; E.Oliver).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(9:52 - 2nd) K.Hunt right end to CLE 41 for 6 yards (X.Rhodes - D.Hamlin).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 30(10:09 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at CLE 35 for 5 yards (X.Rhodes).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 22(10:36 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 30 for 8 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 19(11:12 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 22 for 3 yards (T.Johnson; T.Dodson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 10(11:49 - 2nd) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper to CLE 19 for 9 yards (D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - BUF 28(11:57 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 52 yards to CLE 20 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones. PENALTY on CLE-R.Harrison - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 20.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 34(12:35 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 28 for -6 yards (M.Garrett).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 31(13:20 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to BUF 34 for 3 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah - M.Emerson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 31(13:57 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary left guard to BUF 31 for no gain (S.Takitaki - J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 2nd) C.York kicks 57 yards from CLE 35 to BUF 8. N.Hines to BUF 31 for 23 yards (J.Ford; D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - CLE 14(14:08 - 2nd) C.York 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - CLE 14(14:13 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to P.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - CLE 14(14:17 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to H.Bryant [D.Jones].
|-6 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 8(15:00 - 2nd) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. Direct snap to N.Chubb. N.Chubb left end to BUF 14 for -6 yards (M.Milano).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 20(0:31 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to A.Cooper to BUF 8 for 12 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(1:14 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right end to BUF 20 for 5 yards (D.Jones - M.Milano).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 37(1:58 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to BUF 25 for 12 yards (J.Poyer).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(2:41 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to Dav.Bell to BUF 37 for 2 yards (T.Johnson).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(3:26 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to N.Chubb to BUF 39 for 26 yards (M.Milano - J.Poyer).
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 58 yards from BUF 35 to CLE 7. J.Ford pushed ob at CLE 35 for 28 yards (T.Matakevich).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BUF 24(3:37 - 1st) T.Bass 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BUF 24(3:42 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BUF 24(4:23 - 1st) J.Cook right end to CLE 24 for no gain (G.Delpit - D.Ward).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(5:16 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to CLE 24 for 8 yards (M.Emerson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CLE 16(5:29 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 44 yards to BUF 40 - Center-C.Hughlett. N.Hines pushed ob at CLE 32 for 28 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - CLE 8(6:07 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to Dav.Bell to CLE 16 for 8 yards (C.Basham).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - CLE 15(6:37 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 28 for 13 yards (T.Johnson; C.Basham). PENALTY on CLE-K.Hunt - Offensive Holding - 7 yards - enforced at CLE 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLE 15(6:45 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to D.Njoku (J.Poyer).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 11(7:25 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 15 for 4 yards (T.Settle; M.Milano).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - BUF 42(7:32 - 1st) S.Martin punts 47 yards to CLE 11 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BUF 42(7:40 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [J.Owusu-Koramoah]. Ball thrown away.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 40(8:21 - 1st) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 42 for 2 yards (M.Garrett).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(8:56 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to BUF 40 for 5 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) C.York kicks 62 yards from CLE 35 to BUF 3. N.Hines to BUF 35 for 32 yards (G.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+25 YD
2 & 13 - CLE 25(9:08 - 1st) J.Brissett pass deep right to A.Cooper for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 22(9:53 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to BUF 25 for -3 yards (E.Oliver - V.Miller).
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - CLE 38(10:39 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to A.Cooper to BUF 22 for 16 yards (T.Johnson).
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 34(11:25 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to BUF 38 for -4 yards (J.Poyer).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(12:04 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to BUF 34 for 3 yards (T.Dodson).
|+22 YD
3 & 11 - CLE 41(12:53 - 1st) J.Brissett scrambles up the middle to BUF 37 for 22 yards (D.Hamlin; J.Poyer).
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 45(13:31 - 1st) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 41 for -4 yards (E.Oliver).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 42(14:08 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 45 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(14:52 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to N.Chubb to CLE 42 for 17 yards (T.Dodson - M.Milano).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to CLE 4. J.Ford to CLE 25 for 21 yards (N.Hines).
