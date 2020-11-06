|
Aaron Rodgers leads Packers past undermanned 49ers, 34-17
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Aaron Rodgers took advantage of the undermanned San Francisco 49ers rather than sympathizing with the team that dominated his Green Bay Packers twice last season.
Rodgers threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns and the Packers overwhelmed the depleted 49ers 34-17 on Thursday night.
''They're a different team on paper for sure,'' Rodgers said. ''They've had some tough injuries to some really key players, but no one's feeling sorry for anybody in this league. That's the way it goes. Nobody's feeling sorry for us. We're dealing with injuries.''
Rodgers connected on deep shots to Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and a short toss to Marcedes Lewis in the first half to get the Packers (6-2) out to a 21-3 lead over the Niners (4-5).
It was quite a reversal from the two meetings last season when San Francisco outscored Green Bay by a combined 50-0 in the first halves on the way to lopsided wins in the regular season and NFC title game.
The rematch looked nothing like those games in part because the Niners were missing almost all their key pieces from the game because of injuries and a positive coronavirus test for receiver Kendrick Bourne that also sidelined three of his teammates for ''high risk'' contacts.
That left San Francisco without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), All-Pro tight end George Kittle (foot), NFC title game star running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), receivers Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Brandon Aiyuk (COVID-19 list), left tackle Trent Williams (COVID-19 list) and key defenders Nick Bosa (knee), Dee Ford (back) and Richard Sherman (calf).
''We knew it was going to be a challenge,'' 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. ''We knew at the start of the week it would be a challenge. Losing those three guys yesterday would be a bigger challenge. I still thought we could have a game. ... I know we could have done better.''
Rodgers and the Packers, who were missing three players on the COVID-19 list, took advantage of the opportunity.
Rodgers capped the opening drive with a 36-yard shot to Adams, who made an acrobatic catch over Emmanuel Moseley in the end zone for his league-leading eighth TD reception of the season.
Nick Mullens had an apparent TD throw to River Cracraft wiped out on replay for San Francisco and then threw an interception to Raven Greene after backup left tackle Justin Skule got beat for a pressure from Preston Smith.
That mistake led to Rodgers' 1-yard throw to Lewis and the Packers took control when Valdes-Scantling got behind the defense for the 52-yard catch late in the first half.
''I know they were missing some creatures on both sides of the ball, but that's one of the better defenses I think that we've played despite missing some of those guys,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. ''On offense it's always difficult going against Kyle and that staff.''
Rodgers added a second TD pass to Valdes-Scantling and the rout was on.
Adams finished with 10 catches for 173 yards, making him the first Packers player with three 150-yard receiving games since Donald Driver in 2006.
''We're definitely in a groove right now,'' Adams said. ''I don't have much to say about it, I don't want to sound conceited or nothing, sound bad, but obviously when you start getting in a rhythm like that, it does get a lot easier.''
FAST STARTERS
Rodgers' TD pass to Adams gave the Packers an opening drive score for the eighth straight game to open the season. The only other team to do that since 2000 was New England in 2007. The Patriots streak stopped after eight games. The Packers have four TDs and four field goals on opening drives for a league-best 40 points.
JONES' STATUS
Packers star running back Aaron Jones returned after missing two games with a calf injury. He made an immediate impact, touching the ball on the first four plays to gain 37 yards. He finished with 15 carries for 58 yards, along with five catches for 21 yards.
BIG DAY
The lone bright spot for the 49ers was the performance of receiver Richie James Jr., who had nine catches for 184 yards and a TD. James entered the game with 295 yards receiving in 32 career games.
DEPLETED ROSTER
The run of injuries and coronavirus rules left the 49ers with a shell of a roster, especially on offense. They became the first team since the 1970 merger to play a game without its starting QB and six of its top seven players in yards from scrimmage, outside of the 1987 replacement player games.
INJURY REPORT
Packers: CB Jaire Alexander (concussion), T Rick Wagner (knee), LB Krys Barnes (calf) and RB Dexter Williams (knee) all left the game and didn't return.
49ers: CB K'Waun Williams (ankle) and S Jaquiski Tartt (toe) left the game and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Packers: Host Jacksonville on Nov. 15.
49ers: Visit New Orleans on Nov. 15.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:30
|23:30
|1st Downs
|21
|17
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|405
|337
|Total Plays
|63
|53
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|55
|Rush Attempts
|31
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|294
|282
|Comp. - Att.
|25-31
|22-35
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-33
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.3
|4-54.8
|Return Yards
|22
|148
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-5
|6-135
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|294
|PASS YDS
|282
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|337
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
36
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|25/31
|305
|4
|0
|36
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Jones
|15
|58
|0
|11
|7
|
T. Ervin 32 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Ervin
|8
|24
|0
|8
|6
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Taylor
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
D. Williams 22 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
36
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|36
|
J. Lovett 45 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Lovett
|3
|6
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Boyle 8 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Boyle
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
23
FPTS
|D. Adams
|12
|10
|173
|1
|49
|23
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
17
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|4
|2
|53
|2
|52
|17
|
T. Ervin 32 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Ervin
|5
|4
|48
|0
|24
|6
|
A. Jones 33 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Jones
|5
|5
|21
|0
|15
|7
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Shepherd
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
6
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|
J. Sternberger 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Sternberger
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 37 CB
|J. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 42 ILB
|O. Burks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Summers 44 LB
|T. Summers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 90 DT
|M. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Black 41 SAF
|H. Black
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lovett 45 TE
|J. Lovett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 46 CB
|S. Samuels III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ramsey 56 LB
|R. Ramsey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Greene 24 SAF
|R. Greene
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hollman 29 CB
|K. Hollman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Garvin 53 LB
|J. Garvin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Keke 96 DE
|K. Keke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
10
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|2/2
|53
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|3
|51.3
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lovett 45 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Lovett
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
13
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|22/35
|291
|1
|1
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
12
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|12
|52
|1
|11
|12
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|4
|3
|0
|4
|1
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
13
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. James 13 WR
24
FPTS
|R. James
|13
|9
|184
|1
|47
|24
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
5
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|3
|3
|52
|0
|36
|5
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
12
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|4
|3
|16
|0
|8
|12
|
R. Cracraft 1 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|5
|2
|13
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Taylor 15 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Reed 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 SAF
|M. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 CB
|J. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tartt 29 SS
|J. Tartt
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 41 CB
|E. Moseley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jordan 96 DE
|D. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis 78 DE
|J. Willis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. McKivitz 68 OT
|C. McKivitz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
5
FPTS
|R. Gould
|1/1
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|54.8
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Walter RB
0
FPTS
|A. Walter
|3
|21.3
|34
|0
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
12
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
5
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 15 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 30 for 5 yards (E.Moseley). Caught at GB 25 5-YAC
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 30(14:30 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to GB 41 for 11 yards (F.Warner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 41(13:49 - 1st) A.Jones left guard to GB 47 for 6 yards (J.Tartt).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 47(13:11 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to SF 38 for 15 yards (J.Tartt; F.Warner). Caught at GB 43 19-YAC
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(12:22 - 1st) T.Ervin left guard to SF 36 for 2 yards (K.Givens).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 36(11:48 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 1st) J.Scott kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to SF 1. J.McKinnon to SF 31 for 30 yards (O.Burks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 31(11:35 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to R.James pushed ob at SF 37 for 6 yards (J.Jackson). Caught at SF 34 3-YAC
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SF 37(10:57 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep left to R.James.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SF 37(10:51 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Reed to SF 40 for 3 yards (K.Barnes; C.Sullivan). Caught at SF 40 0-YAC
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SF 40(10:16 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 60 yards to end zone Center-T.Pepper Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(10:08 - 1st) A.Jones right guard to GB 22 for 2 yards (J.Kinlaw; D.Greenlaw).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 22(9:23 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 31 for 9 yards (F.Warner).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 31(8:44 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 42 for 11 yards (E.Moseley; F.Warner). Caught at GB 37 5-YAC
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 42(8:02 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 42(7:55 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to GB 47 for 5 yards (J.Tartt). Caught at GB 47 0-YAC
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GB 47(7:12 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams (E.Moseley).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GB 47(7:07 - 1st) J.Scott punts 53 yards to end zone Center-H.Bradley Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(6:58 - 1st) J.McKinnon right end pushed ob at SF 23 for 3 yards (D.Lowry).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 23(6:25 - 1st) N.Mullens pass deep middle to R.James to GB 34 for 43 yards (A.Amos). Caught at SF 42 24-YAC
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 34(5:37 - 1st) J.McKinnon right tackle to GB 26 for 8 yards (A.Amos).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 26(4:50 - 1st) J.McKinnon left tackle to GB 23 for 3 yards (D.Lowry).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 23(4:06 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Juszczyk to GB 19 for 4 yards (K.Barnes; P.Smith). Caught at GB 25 6-YAC
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SF 19(3:26 - 1st) PENALTY on GB-K.Keke Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at GB 19 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 14(3:06 - 1st) J.Hasty up the middle to GB 15 for -1 yards (M.Adams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - SF 15(2:28 - 1st) J.McKinnon up the middle to GB 9 for 6 yards (M.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - SF 9(1:47 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left [P.Smith].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 9(1:43 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short middle to R.James to GB 4 for 5 yards (D.Savage). Caught at GB 13 9-YAC
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SF 4(0:54 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to R.Cracraft for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to R.Cracraft (J.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SF 4(0:50 - 1st) R.Gould 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(0:47 - 1st) T.Ervin left tackle to GB 27 for 2 yards (J.Kinlaw).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 27(0:11 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to GB 31 for 4 yards (A.Al-Shaair; J.Verrett). Caught at GB 31 0-YAC
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GB 31(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - GB 31(14:56 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 44 yards to SF 25 Center-H.Bradley fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(14:48 - 2nd) J.McKinnon up the middle to SF 27 for 2 yards (O.Burks).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 27(14:10 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right end pushed ob at SF 38 for 11 yards (J.Alexander).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(13:39 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass deep middle to R.James to GB 44 for 18 yards (J.Jackson). Caught at GB 44 0-YAC
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(12:55 - 2nd) J.Hasty left end pushed ob at GB 40 for 4 yards (P.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SF 40(12:19 - 2nd) J.Hasty right end to GB 33 for 7 yards (A.Amos). PENALTY on SF-R.James Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - SF 50(11:56 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to R.Cracraft.
|Int
|
3 & 16 - SF 50(11:51 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left intended for J.McKinnon INTERCEPTED by R.Greene [P.Smith] at GB 45. R.Greene to SF 38 for 17 yards (C.McKivitz).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(11:42 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to T.Ervin (J.Tartt).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 38(11:39 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to SF 27 for 11 yards (J.Tartt; F.Warner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 27(11:00 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to SF 21 for 6 yards (J.Verrett).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 21(10:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to SF 25 for -4 yards (F.Warner J.Tartt). Caught at SF 26 1-YAC
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - GB 25(9:41 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Ervin pushed ob at SF 17 for 8 yards (J.Ward). San Francisco challenged the first down ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Ervin pushed ob at SF 18 for 7 yards (J.Ward). Caught at SF 18 0-YAC
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - GB 18(9:11 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at SF 14 for 4 yards (J.Taylor). Caught at SF 16 2-YAC
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 14(8:34 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to SF 11 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw; E.Moseley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 11(7:56 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to SF 9 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - GB 0(7:10 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Adams. PENALTY on SF-J.Verrett Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at SF 9 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - GB 1(7:05 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Lewis for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 2nd) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(7:01 - 2nd) J.Hasty up the middle to SF 26 for 1 yard (T.Lancaster).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 26(6:21 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to J.Hasty to SF 29 for 3 yards (K.Barnes). Caught at SF 25 4-YAC
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SF 29(5:38 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.Reed (D.Savage).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SF 29(5:34 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 58 yards to GB 13 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by D.Shepherd.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 13(5:26 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 13(5:22 - 2nd) D.Williams up the middle to GB 18 for 5 yards (J.Tartt).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - GB 17(5:06 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right intended for D.Adams INTERCEPTED by J.Verrett at GB 28. J.Verrett ran ob at GB 17 for 11 yards (D.Adams). PENALTY on SF Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at GB 18 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 23(4:59 - 2nd) D.Williams up the middle to GB 26 for 3 yards (J.Taylor; J.Tartt).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 26(4:12 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 28 for 2 yards (F.Warner). Caught at GB 26 2-YAC
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - GB 28(3:42 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles right end ran ob at GB 35 for 7 yards (J.Kinlaw).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 35(3:09 - 2nd) T.Ervin right guard to GB 37 for 2 yards (K.Hyder; A.Al-Shaair).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 37(2:25 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Ervin pushed ob at GB 48 for 11 yards (D.Greenlaw). Caught at GB 41 7-YAC
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 48(2:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN. Caught at SF 1 1-YAC
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 2nd) J.Scott kicks 58 yards from GB 35 to SF 7. A.Walter to SF 25 for 18 yards (R.Ramsey; H.Black).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(1:47 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep middle to R.James [Z.Smith].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 25(1:41 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short right to R.Cracraft to SF 30 for 5 yards (K.Hollman). Caught at SF 20 0-YAC
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SF 30(0:55 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to R.James.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SF 30(0:51 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 44 yards to GB 26 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by D.Shepherd.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Scott kicks 66 yards from GB 35 to SF -1. A.Walter pushed ob at SF 33 for 34 yards (H.Black).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 33(14:55 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to R.James (P.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SF 37(14:51 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to R.Dwelley. PENALTY on GB-J.Jackson Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at SF 33 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(14:47 - 3rd) J.Hasty right end to SF 37 for -1 yards (O.Burks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - SF 37(14:08 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to R.Dwelley to SF 43 for 6 yards (T.Summers). Caught at SF 41 2-YAC
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SF 43(13:29 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to T.Taylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SF 43(13:25 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 57 yards to end zone Center-T.Pepper Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(13:17 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to GB 23 for 3 yards (M.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GB 23(12:32 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to GB 23 for no gain (K.Hyder).
|+49 YD
|
3 & 7 - GB 23(11:47 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams ran ob at SF 28 for 49 yards. Caught at SF 44 16-YAC
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 28(11:08 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to SF 24 for 4 yards (K.Hyder).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 24(10:26 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to SF 21 for 3 yards (F.Warner). Caught at SF 22 1-YAC
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 21(9:32 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at SF 10 for 11 yards (J.Ward). Caught at SF 17 7-YAC
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 10(8:53 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Sternberger to SF 9 for 1 yard (A.Al-Shaair; J.Verrett). Caught at SF 9 0-YAC
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 9(8:07 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at SF 1 for 8 yards (J.Ward; D.Greenlaw). Caught at SF 8 7-YAC
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 1(7:22 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:17 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 3rd) J.Scott kicks 47 yards from GB 35 to SF 18. A.Walter pushed ob at SF 30 for 12 yards (R.Ramsey).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(7:14 - 3rd) J.McKinnon up the middle to SF 38 for 8 yards (A.Amos).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 38(6:39 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left guard to SF 40 for 2 yards (T.Lancaster; O.Burks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 40(5:57 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to J.McKinnon to SF 41 for 1 yard (J.Jackson). PENALTY on GB-J.Jackson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at SF 41. Caught at SF 41 0-YAC
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(5:34 - 3rd) N.Mullens sacked at SF 48 for -8 yards (Z.Smith). FUMBLES (Z.Smith) [Z.Smith] RECOVERED by GB-Z.Smith at SF 47.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(5:27 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Ervin to SF 23 for 24 yards (E.Moseley). Caught at 50 27-YAC
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 23(4:46 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at SF 14 for 9 yards (J.Taylor). Caught at SF 25 11-YAC
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 14(4:13 - 3rd) T.Ervin up the middle to SF 10 for 4 yards (M.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 10(3:33 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at SF 3 for 7 yards (A.Al-Shaair). Caught at SF 8 5-YAC
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 3(2:55 - 3rd) T.Ervin up the middle to SF 1 for 2 yards (J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GB 1(2:09 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - GB 1(2:04 - 3rd) M.Crosby 19 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 3rd) J.Scott kicks 46 yards from GB 35 to SF 19. R.Dwelley to SF 39 for 20 yards (J.Lovett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 39(1:54 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right guard to SF 39 for no gain (Z.Smith).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 39(1:15 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to R.James pushed ob at GB 14 for 47 yards (A.Amos). Caught at SF 38 24-YAC
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 14(0:31 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right end pushed ob at GB 9 for 5 yards (T.Summers). PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 14 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - SF 24(0:16 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short middle to R.Dwelley to GB 14 for 10 yards (O.Burks). Caught at GB 20 6-YAC
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SF 14(15:00 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to T.Taylor.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - SF 14(14:57 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to R.James to GB 5 for 9 yards (R.Gary). Caught at GB 20 15-YAC
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SF 5(14:32 - 4th) N.Mullens up the middle to GB 5 for no gain (R.Gary; T.Summers).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 5(14:29 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to GB 8 for 3 yards (F.Warner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 8(13:46 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Shepherd to GB 11 for 3 yards (F.Warner). Caught at GB 6 5-YAC
|+34 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 11(13:05 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep right to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 45 for 34 yards (J.Taylor). Caught at GB 35 10-YAC
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(12:24 - 4th) T.Ervin right tackle to SF 47 for 8 yards (E.Moseley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 47(11:43 - 4th) T.Ervin up the middle to SF 43 for 4 yards (M.Harris).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 43(11:01 - 4th) A.Jones left tackle to SF 45 for -2 yards (F.Warner; M.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - GB 45(10:20 - 4th) M.Taylor right end to SF 36 for 9 yards (J.Ward; J.Verrett).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 36(9:31 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Ervin ran ob at SF 30 for 6 yards. Caught at SF 30 0-YAC
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(8:52 - 4th) T.Ervin left guard to SF 25 for 5 yards (E.Moseley). PENALTY on GB-E.Jenkins Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at SF 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - GB 35(8:29 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to SF 35 for no gain (M.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - GB 35(7:45 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to SF 35 for no gain (F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - GB 35(7:03 - 4th) T.Ervin right end to SF 35 for no gain (D.Greenlaw).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - GB 35(6:20 - 4th) M.Crosby 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 4th) J.Scott kicks 66 yards from GB 35 to SF -1. J.Hasty to SF 20 for 21 yards (J.Lovett).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(6:10 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep left to R.Dwelley to GB 44 for 36 yards (A.Amos). Penalty on GB-Z.Smith Defensive Offside declined. Caught at SF 40 16-YAC
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(5:51 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to R.Cracraft [K.Keke].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 44(5:47 - 4th) J.McKinnon right guard to GB 41 for 3 yards (S.Samuels).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 7 - SF 41(5:08 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep right to R.James for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN. Caught at GB 19 19-YAC
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(5:00 - 4th) #8 T.Boyle in at QB. J.Lovett right guard to GB 27 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GB 27(4:16 - 4th) J.Lovett right guard to GB 27 for no gain (D.Jordan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - GB 27(3:33 - 4th) J.Lovett right guard to GB 31 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - GB 31(2:51 - 4th) J.Scott punts 57 yards to SF 12 Center-H.Bradley. T.Taylor to SF 25 for 13 yards (R.Greene; R.Ramsey).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(2:39 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to J.McKinnon to SF 33 for 8 yards (K.Hollman; O.Burks). Caught at SF 22 11-YAC
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 33(2:07 - 4th) J.McKinnon right guard to SF 38 for 5 yards (J.Garvin; K.Keke).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(2:00 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to R.James to SF 49 for 11 yards (R.Greene). Caught at SF 43 6-YAC
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(1:38 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to J.Hasty to GB 44 for 7 yards (T.Summers). Caught at SF 43 13-YAC
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - SF 44(1:10 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to T.Taylor to GB 35 for 9 yards (T.Summers). Caught at GB 37 2-YAC
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(0:53 - 4th) N.Mullens sacked at GB 44 for -9 yards (S.Samuels). PENALTY on GB-S.Samuels Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at GB 35 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(0:50 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to R.James to GB 16 for 4 yards (H.Black). Caught at GB 25 9-YAC
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - SF 16(0:39 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to R.Cracraft to GB 8 for 8 yards (J.Jackson). Caught at GB 8 0-YAC
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - SF 8(0:20 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to T.Taylor.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 8(0:15 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to J.McKinnon pushed ob at GB 1 for 7 yards (S.Samuels). Caught at GB 5 4-YAC
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 1(0:08 - 4th) J.McKinnon up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
