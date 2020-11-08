|
|PIT
|DAL
Injured Big Ben rallies unbeaten Steelers past Cowboys 24-19
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Ben Roethlisberger limped around the backfield directing his receivers this way and that, occasionally reaching for a left knee injured during the second-quarter drive while completing every pass and leading the Steelers to their first points.
The limp was gone as the 38-year-old engineered a fourth-quarter comeback that kept Pittsburgh as the NFL's only unbeaten team.
Roethlisberger threw all three of his touchdown passes after shrugging off the injury, and the Steelers improved to 8-0 for the first time in the storied franchise's history, avoiding what might have been the biggest upset of this NFL season in a 24-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
''We're humbled and honored to be in that group,'' coach Mike Tomlin said. ''It's not without its trials today obviously. Some of it was created by us. We can't keep having these conversations every week because one of these weeks we'll be doing it with an `L' if we're not careful.''
Garrett Gilbert was the fourth different starting quarterback in five games for the Cowboys (2-7), who were the biggest underdogs they've been at home in at least 31 years.
While throwing a touchdown in his first career start six years after he was drafted and bringing some life to an offense that hadn't reached the end zone in two games, Gilbert couldn't stop a losing streak now at four games. Those are the four games Dallas has been without star Dak Prescott, out for the season with a broken ankle.
''I don't know what I expected going into the first one,'' said Gilbert, a former Texas quarterback who finished his college career at nearby SMU. ''It was exciting to get out there and play and get to lead those guys.''
The Steelers erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter with three scoring drives, the last two aided by Dallas penalties that kept drives alive. The go-ahead score with 2:14 remaining was an 8-yarder TD toss to Eric Ebron, who hurdled Saivion Smith at the goal line.
The drive to the decisive score appeared to have stalled before it started when Roethlisberger threw incomplete on third down. But linebacker Jaylon Smith was called for hitting Roethlisberger's facemask after the throw, and the 17-year veteran signaled as much to referee Tony Corrente.
''I just don't want to let my guys down,'' Roethlisberger said. ''I think that so many times, the line and guys are looking at me on the sideline, `Ben, we believe in you.' So I want to give everything I have.''
Gilbert had a last chance in the final minute after Tomlin tried to convert a fourth-and-1 instead of kicking a short field goal for an eight-point lead. But on the final play from the Pittsburgh 23, a pass to the goal line was knocked away by Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Roethlisberger's first touchdown came after he injured his left knee after a throw on a hit from defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. Limping and grabbing at the left knee between plays, Roethlisberger still completed four straight passes, capped by a 17-yarder to James Washington for Pittsburgh's first points late in the first half.
Roethlisberger went to the locker room after the TD, and Mason Rudolph had to replace him when rookie Dallas receiver CeeDee fumbled after a catch. The Steelers settled for Chris Boswell's franchise-record 59-yard field goal for a 13-9 halftime deficit.
Roethlisberger returned in the second half and finished 29 of 42 for 306 yards as the Steelers overcame a season-low 46 yards rushing.
''Someone hit me right on the side of the knee, kind of bent my knee a little bit,'' Roethlisberger said. ''Just had some discomfort.''
Gilbert's first touchdown pass was a 20-yarder to Lamb for a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. He was the second straight Dallas quarterback to make his first career start after rookie Ben DiNucci last week and finished 21 of 38 for 243 yards.
The Cowboys led 19-15 and were driving early in the fourth quarter when Gilbert was hit as he threw by Cam Heyward, and Fitzpatrick intercepted the fluttering pass in the end zone.
Starting at the 1 and getting help from an illegal contact penalty that erased a potential turnover on a fumble by Roethlisberger, the Steelers drove and Boswell hit a 43-yard field goal to get within a point.
RECORD START TO CAREER
The victory means Tomlin will tie Marty Schottenheimer's NFL record of 14 straight seasons (1984-97) with at least a .500 record to start a coaching career.
UP-AND-DOWN DAY
Boswell's 59-yarder was his career long, but he missed two PATs that could have been a factor late. One was wide, the other blocked by Tyrone Crawford.
INJURIES
Cowboys: Joe Looney replaced Tyler Biadasz at center after the rookie injured his hamstring during warmups. Looney was the starter before a knee injury sidelined him for three games, opening the door for Biadasz.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Cincinnati at home next Sunday.
Cowboys: Open week, followed by visit to Minnesota on Nov. 22.
B. Roethlisberger
7 QB
306 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 8 RuYds
30
FPTS
G. Gilbert
3 QB
243 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 28 RuYds
15
FPTS
|Time of Pos
|26:36
|33:20
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|355
|364
|Total Plays
|63
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|144
|Rush Attempts
|18
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|309
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|31-45
|21-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-16
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-50.8
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|36
|169
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-82
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-29
|2-87
|Int. - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|309
|PASS YDS
|220
|46
|RUSH YDS
|144
|355
|TOTAL YDS
|364
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
30
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|29/42
|306
|3
|0
|30
|
M. Rudolph 2 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Rudolph
|2/3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Conner 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Conner
|9
|22
|0
|6
|2
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
30
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|1
|8
|0
|8
|30
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|3
|7
|0
|6
|1
D. Johnson 18 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|7
C. Claypool 11 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1
|4
|0
|4
|6
B. Snell 24 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Snell
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
15
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|7
|6
|93
|1
|31
|15
|
7
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|10
|6
|77
|0
|42
|7
C. Claypool 11 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|13
|8
|69
|0
|14
|6
E. Ebron 85 TE
8
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|6
|3
|22
|1
|9
|8
J. Washington 13 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Washington
|2
|1
|17
|1
|17
|7
R. McCloud 14 WR
1
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|1
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|1
V. McDonald 89 TE
0
FPTS
|V. McDonald
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
J. Conner 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Conner
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|2
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|0
I. Buggs 96 DE
|I. Buggs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Davis 73 DT
|C. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Layne 31 CB
|J. Layne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Elliott 45 LB
|J. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
H. Mondeaux 99 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Dangerfield 37 SAF
|J. Dangerfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Boswell 9 K
6
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|2/2
|59
|0/2
|6
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|4
|50.8
|1
|62
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. McCloud 14 WR
1
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. McCloud 14 WR
1
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
G. Gilbert 3 QB
15
FPTS
|G. Gilbert
|21/38
|243
|1
|1
|15
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
T. Pollard 20 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|9
|57
|0
|20
|5
E. Elliott 21 RB
6
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|18
|51
|0
|10
|6
G. Gilbert 3 QB
15
FPTS
|G. Gilbert
|3
|28
|0
|15
|15
A. Cooper 19 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|1
|8
|0
|8
|6
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
C. Lamb 88 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|7
|4
|71
|1
|32
|11
A. Cooper 19 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|6
|5
|67
|0
|32
|6
D. Schultz 86 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|7
|4
|48
|0
|16
|4
M. Gallup 13 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|7
|3
|36
|0
|20
|3
E. Elliott 21 RB
6
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|3
|2
|18
|0
|16
|6
C. Wilson 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
T. Pollard 20 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
B. Bell 80 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Bell
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
T. Diggs 27 CB
|T. Diggs
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 30 CB
|A. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Wilson 37 SAF
|D. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Gregory 94 DE
|R. Gregory
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Smith 58 DE
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Lee 50 OLB
|S. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Lamb 88 WR
|C. Lamb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Cooper 19 WR
|A. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Parker 40 DB
|S. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Goodwin 29 CB
|C. Goodwin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Thompson 23 SS
|D. Thompson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
G. Zuerlein 2 K
13
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|4/4
|45
|1/1
|13
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. Walker P
|D. Walker
|2
|39.5
|0
|40
H. Niswander P
|H. Niswander
|2
|39.5
|0
|40
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Pollard 20 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
R. Dowdle 34 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Dowdle
|1
|64.0
|64
|0
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 68 yards from DAL 35 to PIT -3. R.McCloud to PIT 26 for 29 yards (D.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(14:54 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to PIT 29 for 3 yards (A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PIT 29(14:17 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - PIT 29(14:12 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger scrambles up the middle to PIT 37 for 8 yards (A.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 37(13:26 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to PIT 40 for 3 yards (A.Woods).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 40(12:48 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 46 for 6 yards (J.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 46(12:21 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 48 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 48(11:45 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson. Pass incomplete on a deep out at the Dallas 5.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 48(11:38 - 1st) B.Snell up the middle to DAL 49 for 3 yards (X.Woods; L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PIT 49(10:56 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool. Pass incomplete on deep out right side.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PIT 49(10:49 - 1st) J.Berry punts 34 yards to DAL 15 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by C.Wilson. Injury Update: Tyler Biadasz has a hamstring injury; his return is questionable
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 15(10:42 - 1st) G.Gilbert right end to DAL 17 for 2 yards (J.Haden).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 17(10:09 - 1st) G.Gilbert pass short right to M.Gallup to DAL 23 for 6 yards (V.Williams).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 2 - DAL 23(9:33 - 1st) G.Gilbert pass deep left to A.Cooper ran ob at PIT 45 for 32 yards (C.Sutton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 45(9:07 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to PIT 40 for 5 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 40(8:35 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to PIT 38 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - DAL 38(7:55 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to PIT 34 for 4 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 34(7:19 - 1st) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 34(7:13 - 1st) T.Pollard left end to PIT 14 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 14(6:27 - 1st) T.Pollard right end to PIT 15 for -1 yards (V.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - DAL 15(5:46 - 1st) G.Gilbert pass short middle to T.Pollard to PIT 14 for 1 yard (V.Williams) [H.Mondeaux].
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - DAL 14(4:45 - 1st) G.Gilbert sacked at PIT 20 for -6 yards (A.Highsmith).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - DAL 20(3:59 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(3:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Conner to PIT 21 for -4 yards (D.Lawrence).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - PIT 21(3:11 - 1st) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 19 for -2 yards (N.Gallimore D.Lawrence).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - PIT 19(2:31 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 25 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PIT 25(1:55 - 1st) J.Berry punts 57 yards to DAL 18 Center-K.Canaday. C.Wilson to DAL 21 for 3 yards (J.Elliott).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 21(1:44 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 20 for -1 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - DAL 20(1:12 - 1st) G.Gilbert pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 30 for 10 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DAL 30(0:36 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 30 for no gain (C.Heyward V.Williams).
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DAL 30(15:00 - 2nd) H.Niswander punts 40 yards to PIT 30 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by J.Haden.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 30(14:51 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool to PIT 44 for 14 yards (A.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(14:08 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to A.McFarland pushed ob at DAL 49 for 7 yards (S.Lee).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 49(13:40 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at DAL 44 for 5 yards (T.Diggs).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(13:12 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to A.McFarland to DAL 36 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 36(12:33 - 2nd) A.McFarland right tackle to DAL 35 for 1 yard (R.Gregory).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PIT 35(11:59 - 2nd) A.McFarland up the middle to DAL 35 for no gain (N.Gallimore; L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - PIT 35(11:30 - 2nd) B.Snell left tackle to DAL 35 for no gain (R.Gregory; N.Gallimore).
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(11:26 - 2nd) G.Gilbert scrambles left end to 50 for 15 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 50(10:41 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup (T.Watt). Pass deflected in the backfield
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 50(10:38 - 2nd) G.Gilbert scrambles right end ran ob at PIT 39 for 11 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 39(10:00 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to PIT 39 for no gain (I.Buggs).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 39(9:22 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass short left to D.Schultz to PIT 23 for 16 yards (J.Haden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(8:38 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to PIT 20 for 3 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DAL 20(7:56 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short middle to M.Gallup [C.Heyward].
|+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - DAL 20(7:52 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass deep right to C.Lamb for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:45 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:45 - 2nd) J.Conner left end to PIT 31 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 31(7:05 - 2nd) J.Conner left tackle to PIT 32 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PIT 32(6:27 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PIT 32(6:23 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 62 yards to DAL 6 Center-K.Canaday. C.Wilson to DAL 6 for no gain. Lateral to C.Goodwin to PIT 11 for 83 yards (J.Dangerfield). PENALTY on DAL-D.Thompson Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at PIT 21.
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 31(6:01 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to PIT 28 for 3 yards (I.Buggs).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 28(5:19 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to PIT 30 for -2 yards (V.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - DAL 30(4:37 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass short left to A.Cooper to PIT 26 for 4 yards (S.Nelson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - DAL 26(3:50 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(3:46 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 33 for 8 yards (J.Lewis; L.Vander Esch).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 33(3:19 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to PIT 42 for 9 yards (A.Brown).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 42(2:44 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to D.Johnson to DAL 45 for 13 yards (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(2:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep middle to C.Claypool. Pass incomplete on play action and deep post route.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 45(1:53 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to DAL 41 for 4 yards (J.Smith) [N.Gallimore].
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - PIT 41(1:31 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to E.Ebron pushed ob at DAL 32 for 9 yards (X.Woods).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(1:27 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool ran ob at DAL 22 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(1:21 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to E.Ebron pushed ob at DAL 17 for 5 yards (A.Brown).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 17(1:16 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to J.Washington for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:10 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DAL 45(1:10 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 45 for 20 yards (B.Dupree). PENALTY on DAL-T.Steele Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at DAL 25 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - DAL 20(1:03 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 34 for 14 yards (C.Sutton). FUMBLES (C.Sutton) RECOVERED by PIT-M.Fitzpatrick at DAL 38. M.Fitzpatrick to DAL 39 for -1 yards (C.Lamb).
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 39(0:52 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at DAL 38 for 1 yard (X.Woods).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 38(0:46 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short middle to J.Conner to DAL 36 for 2 yards (J.Smith).
|
3 & 7 - PIT 0(0:18 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass deep middle to J.Smith-Schuster to DAL 18 for 18 yards (S.Parker). Penalty on DAL-A.Brown Defensive Holding offsetting enforced at DAL 36 - No Play. Penalty on PIT Illegal Formation offsetting.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PIT 36(0:07 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - PIT 36(0:02 - 2nd) C.Boswell 54 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry. PENALTY on PIT-C.Heyward False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 36 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - PIT 41(0:02 - 2nd) C.Boswell 59 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to DAL 0. T.Pollard to DAL 23 for 23 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(14:53 - 3rd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 28 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 28(14:16 - 3rd) G.Gilbert pass short middle to M.Gallup to DAL 38 for 10 yards (J.Haden).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 38(13:44 - 3rd) A.Cooper left end to DAL 46 for 8 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - DAL 46(13:04 - 3rd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 49 for 3 yards (S.Tuitt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 49(12:22 - 3rd) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short right to C.Wilson. Heavy pressure by Watt
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 49(12:19 - 3rd) G.Gilbert pass short left to A.Cooper ran ob at PIT 43 for 8 yards.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 2 - DAL 43(11:51 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle pushed ob at PIT 23 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(11:12 - 3rd) G.Gilbert pass short left to B.Bell to PIT 27 for -4 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - DAL 27(10:33 - 3rd) G.Gilbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Gallup.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - DAL 27(10:27 - 3rd) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz [B.Dupree].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - DAL 27(10:22 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(10:17 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to V.McDonald to PIT 27 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 27(9:40 - 3rd) D.Johnson right end to PIT 31 for 4 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PIT 31(8:56 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to J.Washington [R.Gregory].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PIT 31(8:51 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 50 yards to DAL 19 Center-K.Canaday. C.Lamb to DAL 25 for 6 yards (J.Pierre).
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(8:39 - 3rd) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short right to T.Pollard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 25(8:35 - 3rd) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 30 for 5 yards (B.Dupree).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - DAL 30(7:59 - 3rd) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 42 for 12 yards (M.Allen; Te.Edmunds).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 42(7:23 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 40 for -2 yards (C.Heyward).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - DAL 40(6:45 - 3rd) G.Gilbert pass short middle to E.Elliott to PIT 44 for 16 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 44(6:04 - 3rd) E.Elliott left guard to PIT 44 for no gain (Te.Edmunds; V.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 44(5:29 - 3rd) G.Gilbert pass short left to D.Schultz to PIT 36 for 8 yards (V.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - DAL 36(4:49 - 3rd) G.Gilbert pass short right to C.Lamb to PIT 31 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 31(4:05 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to PIT 30 for 1 yard (I.Buggs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DAL 30(3:22 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to PIT 30 for no gain (C.Heyward).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - DAL 30(2:46 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to PIT 22 for 8 yards (J.Layne).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - DAL 22(2:17 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:13 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 45 for 20 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(1:37 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 45(1:33 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 45(1:28 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to DAL 35 for 20 yards (X.Woods; D.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 0(0:48 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool. PENALTY on DAL-R.Gregory Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at DAL 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - PIT 29(0:42 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to DAL 29 for 1 yard (S.Lee). PENALTY on PIT-E.Ebron Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 30 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - PIT 40(0:14 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to DAL 31 for 9 yards (T.Diggs).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 31(15:00 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle to J.Smith-Schuster for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DAL-R.Gregory Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced between downs.
|Missed PAT
|(14:51 - 4th) C.Boswell extra point is Blocked (T.Crawford) Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 50 yards from 50 to DAL 0. R.Dowdle to PIT 36 for 64 yards (C.Sutton). Return up the right sideline.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 36(14:41 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass short left to D.Schultz to PIT 22 for 14 yards (V.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 22(13:56 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to PIT 17 for 5 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 17(13:16 - 4th) E.Elliott right tackle to PIT 7 for 10 yards (M.Fitzpatrick). DAL-C.Erving was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - DAL 7(12:39 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to PIT 5 for 2 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DAL 5(11:57 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short left to B.Bell (T.Watt). Pass batted down at the line of scrimmage.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - DAL 5(11:54 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass short middle intended for C.Wilson INTERCEPTED by M.Fitzpatrick [C.Heyward] at PIT -5. M.Fitzpatrick to PIT 7 for 12 yards (A.Cooper). PENALTY on PIT-Te.Edmunds Illegal Blindside Block 1 yard enforced at PIT 2.
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 1(11:45 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 1(11:42 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to R.McCloud pushed ob at PIT 9 for 8 yards (T.Diggs).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 9(11:11 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to PIT 16 for 7 yards (J.Smith; D.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 16(10:36 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to R.McCloud to PIT 24 for 8 yards (T.Diggs).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 24(9:54 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 33 for 9 yards (S.Parker).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 33(9:16 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool to PIT 47 for 14 yards (J.Smith). Penalty on DAL-A.Smith Defensive Offside declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 47(8:46 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger sacked at PIT 40 for -7 yards (T.Crawford). FUMBLES (T.Crawford) [T.Crawford] RECOVERED by DAL-A.Smith at PIT 43. A.Smith pushed ob at PIT 21 for 22 yards (M.Feiler). PENALTY on DAL-J.Smith Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at PIT 47 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 48(8:36 - 4th) A.McFarland right end to DAL 42 for 6 yards (L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on DAL-L.Vander Esch Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at DAL 42.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 27(8:03 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron (J.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 27(7:58 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at DAL 24 for 3 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PIT 24(7:18 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool (D.Lawrence). Lawrence tipped pass at the line of scrimmage.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - PIT 24(7:15 - 4th) C.Boswell 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(7:11 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz (T.Watt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 25(7:07 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at DAL 34 for 9 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 34(6:22 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 37 for 3 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 37(5:42 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 41 for 4 yards (R.Spillane).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - DAL 41(5:02 - 4th) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 40 for -1 yards (H.Mondeaux).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DAL 40(4:24 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DAL 40(4:19 - 4th) H.Niswander punts 39 yards to PIT 21 Center-L.Ladouceur. R.McCloud to PIT 21 for no gain (C.Goodwin).
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 21(4:11 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 21(4:08 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool. Injury update: Trevon Diggs has a left foot injury; his return is questionable.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - PIT 21(4:03 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool [J.Smith]. Incomplete on a deep "seam" route. PENALTY on DAL-J.Smith Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at PIT 21 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 36(3:58 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to PIT 45 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 1 - PIT 45(3:18 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to DAL 13 for 42 yards (X.Woods).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 13(2:24 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at DAL 8 for 5 yards (J.Lewis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 8(2:19 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:14 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Roethlisberger pass to C.Claypool is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(2:14 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass short right to A.Cooper to DAL 39 for 14 yards (J.Haden; M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 39(2:00 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 39(1:56 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass incomplete deep right to C.Lamb.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - DAL 39(1:51 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass short right to E.Elliott to DAL 41 for 2 yards (J.Haden) [T.Watt].
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - DAL 41(1:45 - 4th) G.Gilbert sacked at DAL 24 for -17 yards (sack split by C.Heyward and T.Watt).
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(1:37 - 4th) J.Conner left tackle to DAL 22 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 22(1:31 - 4th) J.Conner left guard to DAL 19 for 3 yards (J.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - PIT 19(1:27 - 4th) C.Claypool left end to DAL 15 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|-4 YD
|
4 & 1 - PIT 15(0:43 - 4th) J.Conner left tackle to DAL 19 for -4 yards (R.Gregory).
|Play
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 19(0:38 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass deep left to C.Lamb ran ob at PIT 49 for 32 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 49(0:31 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass incomplete deep middle to C.Lamb [T.Watt].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 49(0:27 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short left to E.Elliott.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - DAL 49(0:23 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass deep middle to M.Gallup to PIT 29 for 20 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 29(0:08 - 4th) G.Gilbert spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 29(0:07 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass short left to C.Wilson ran ob at PIT 23 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DAL 23(0:04 - 4th) G.Gilbert pass incomplete deep middle to C.Lamb (M.Fitzpatrick).
