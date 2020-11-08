|
|
|HOU
|JAC
Watson, Texans send Jaguars to 7th consecutive loss, 27-25
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Deshaun Watson had touchdowns passes of 57 and 77 yards, the second one appearing to come after the play clock expired, and the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25 on Sunday for their sixth straight win in the series.
Jacksonville (1-7) lost its seventh straight and barely avoided making NFL history. The Jaguars would have become the first to allow at least 30 points in seven consecutive games in a single season. Instead, they will share the record with the 1968 Denver Broncos and the 1984 Minnesota Vikings.
Jacksonville had a chance to tie it late, but rookie Jake Luton's 2-point conversion pass to DJ Chark landed at his feet. Luton, a sixth-round draft pick making his NFL debut in place of Gardner Minshew, scrambled for 13 yards to make it a two-point game with 1:39 remaining.
Luton stiff-armed rookie Jon Greenard and then spun away from Keion Crossen and into the end zone. Crossen recovered an onside kick that helped Houston (2-6) ice the game.
Both of Houston's victories this season came against the Jaguars.
Watson was instrumental in each. He threw for 281 yards and two scores in this one, which came three weeks after his 301-yard, two-touchdown passing performance in Houston.
He found Brandin Cooks on a crossing pattern on Houston's first series. Cooks turned it up the sideline and outran defenders for 57 yards. Watson's deep pass to Will Fuller was considerably tougher. Fuller stopped, cut inside CJ Henderson and then ran untouched the rest of the way to put the Texans (2-6) up 27-16 in third quarter.
Jaguars players screamed at officials just before Watson snapped the ball, saying the play clock was at zero, and coach Doug Marrone was livid afterward. Replays showed it was a blown call.
Nonetheless, it will go down as another awful play for a defense that's setting new franchise marks for futility.
Jacksonville wasn't much better on the other side of the ball.
Luton threw a touchdown pass on his second attempt. He found Chark streaking past Vernon Hargreaves for a 73-yard score that gave the Jags a 7-0 lead.
But Luton did little the rest of the way. He completed 26 of 38 passes for 304 yards, with the TD, an interception and a fumble that a teammate recovered.
Chark finished with seven catches for 146 yards, and had a costly drop late.
James Robinson scored for the fourth time in three games, finding the end zone on a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter. He ran 25 times for 99 yards.
CENTURY SACK
Texans star J.J. Watt notched the 100th sack of his career when he stripped Luton in the fourth quarter. Watt became the 35th player in NFL history to reach the century mark and the first to accomplish the feat for the Texans.
RECORD-TYING KICK
Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo tied a franchise record by making a 59-yard field goal at the end of the first half. Lambo drilled a low, line drive between the uprights and celebrated wildly with teammates at midfield.
Josh Scobee held the team record alone since 2010, when he hit a 59-yarder to beat Indianapolis in Jacksonville.
KEY INJURIES
Texans: Already down three linebackers to start the game, Houston lost another one in the first quarter when Brennan Scarlett injured an arm. He appeared to get X-rays and was later ruled out. Houston traveled without linebackers Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin and Dylan Cole because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Three more Houston players were ruled out: running back David Johnson (concussion), guard Senio Kelemete (concussion) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (leg).
Jaguars: Rookie receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring) left in the first half and was ruled out at the break. Defensive lineman Doug Costin was evaluated for a concussion.
UP NEXT
Texans: play at Cleveland. Houston has won five straight and seven of eight in the series.
Jaguars: play at Green Bay, which has won four of six meetings all time. Jacksonville last won in Green Bay in 2004.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Watson
4 QB
281 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 50 RuYds
|
28
FPTS
|
J. Luton
6 QB
304 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 13 RuYds, RuTD
|
23
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:30
|32:07
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|374
|412
|Total Plays
|62
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|115
|Rush Attempts
|28
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|267
|297
|Comp. - Att.
|19-32
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-18
|4-78
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.6
|5-46.8
|Return Yards
|20
|97
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|4-94
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|267
|PASS YDS
|297
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|374
|TOTAL YDS
|412
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
28
FPTS
|D. Watson
|19/32
|281
|2
|0
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
28
FPTS
|D. Watson
|10
|50
|0
|16
|28
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|16
|41
|1
|8
|11
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|16
|0
|18
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Fuller 15 WR
16
FPTS
|W. Fuller
|5
|5
|100
|1
|77
|16
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
14
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|9
|3
|83
|1
|57
|14
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|4
|4
|32
|0
|12
|11
|
D. Fells 87 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Fells
|3
|2
|26
|0
|19
|2
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|3
|3
|21
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Akins 88 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Akins
|4
|2
|19
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
P. Brown 86 TE
0
FPTS
|P. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 50 LB
|T. Adams
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gaines 29 CB
|P. Gaines
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Scarlett 57 OLB
|B. Scarlett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
K. Crossen 35 CB
|K. Crossen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 FS
|E. Murray
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 28 DB
|M. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 LB
|J. Greenard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Brown 86 TE
|P. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dunn 92 NT
|B. Dunn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 34 CB
|J. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gillaspia 44 RB
|C. Gillaspia
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hall 48 LB
|N. Hall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Hall 96 DE
|P. Hall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
9
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/2
|54
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|5
|44.6
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Luton 6 QB
23
FPTS
|J. Luton
|26/38
|304
|1
|1
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|25
|99
|1
|12
|15
|
J. Luton 6 QB
23
FPTS
|J. Luton
|1
|13
|1
|13
|23
|
C. Thompson 34 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Thompson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Chark 17 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Chark
|12
|7
|146
|1
|73
|20
|
C. Conley 18 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Conley
|8
|7
|52
|0
|21
|5
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|5
|4
|48
|0
|17
|4
|
C. Thompson 34 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Thompson
|4
|4
|35
|0
|13
|3
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
0
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
C. Johnson 19 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 CB
|S. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 29 SS
|J. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 23 CB
|C. Henderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 DE
|J. Allen
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 90 DT
|T. Bryan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 SAF
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 DT
|D. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DT
|D. Costin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Correa 55 OLB
|K. Correa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Lambo 4 K
7
FPTS
|J. Lambo
|2/2
|59
|1/2
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|5
|46.8
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Claybrooks
|4
|23.5
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Claybrooks
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Cole
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Robinson left end to JAC 27 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JAC 27(14:24 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to J.Robinson (C.Watkins).
|+73 YD
|
3 & 8 - JAC 27(14:19 - 1st) J.Luton pass deep left to D.Chark Jr. for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:08 - 1st) J.Lambo extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:08 - 1st) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(14:08 - 1st) Da.Johnson up the middle to HOU 43 for 18 yards (M.Jack).
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(13:44 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 1st) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 55 yards from HOU 35 to JAC 10. C.Claybrooks to JAC 28 for 18 yards (N.Hall; C.Gillaspia).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 28(13:30 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 30 for 2 yards (P.Hall; B.Dunn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JAC 30(12:54 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to T.Eifert (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - JAC 30(12:51 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark Jr. [C.Omenihu].
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - JAC 30(12:44 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 51 yards to HOU 19 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC-C.Claybrooks.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 19(12:33 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to D.Fells pushed ob at HOU 38 for 19 yards (S.Jones IV).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(12:05 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks ran ob at JAC 43 for 19 yards (C.Henderson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(11:24 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to J.Akins to JAC 34 for 9 yards (J.Jones).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 34(10:45 - 1st) Da.Johnson right end to JAC 36 for -2 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HOU 36(9:58 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to Da.Johnson (M.Jack).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - HOU 36(9:52 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 54 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 64 yards from HOU 35 to JAC 1. C.Claybrooks to JAC 22 for 21 yards (J.Reid).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 22(9:43 - 1st) J.Luton pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 21 for -1 yards (L.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - JAC 21(9:00 - 1st) J.Luton pass short right to T.Eifert to JAC 28 for 7 yards (Ju.Reid; T.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAC 28(8:19 - 1st) J.Luton pass short right to C.Thompson to JAC 32 for 4 yards (B.Scarlett; M.Thomas).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 32(7:51 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 44 for 12 yards (T.Adams; E.Murray).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 44(7:15 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 45 for 1 yard (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - JAC 45(6:36 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to J.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - JAC 45(6:31 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to D.Chark Jr..
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - JAC 45(6:25 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 49 yards to HOU 6 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC-J.Giles-Harris.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 6(6:13 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to B.Cooks (S.Jones IV).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 6(6:10 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to D.Fells (D.Ekuale).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 6(6:05 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to R.Cobb to HOU 11 for 5 yards (J.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOU 11(5:24 - 1st) B.Anger punts 50 yards to JAC 39 Center-J.Weeks. C.Claybrooks to JAC 38 for -1 yards (B.Scarlett).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 38(5:11 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 40 for 2 yards (B.Scarlett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JAC 40(4:33 - 1st) J.Luton pass short right to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 40 for no gain (E.Murray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - JAC 40(3:48 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete deep left to K.Cole Sr..
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - JAC 40(3:39 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 30 yards to HOU 30 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC-R.Matiscik.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(3:28 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to D.Fells to HOU 37 for 7 yards (J.Schobert).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 37(2:53 - 1st) D.Johnson right end to HOU 42 for 5 yards (J.Schobert).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(2:10 - 1st) D.Johnson right end to 50 for 8 yards (J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - HOU 50(1:31 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks (C.Henderson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 50(1:27 - 1st) D.Johnson up the middle to JAC 46 for 4 yards (M.Jack; D.Hamilton). HOU-S.Kelemete was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(0:58 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to J.Akins.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 46(0:54 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to R.Cobb to JAC 35 for 11 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(0:10 - 1st) D.Watson sacked at JAC 41 for -6 yards (sack split by J.Allen and J.Schobert).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - HOU 41(15:00 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to R.Cobb to JAC 36 for 5 yards (T.Herndon).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - HOU 36(14:25 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles right end pushed ob at JAC 26 for 10 yards (C.Henderson). PENALTY on JAC-J.Schobert Unnecessary Roughness 13 yards enforced at JAC 26.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 13(14:02 - 2nd) D.Johnson right end to JAC 15 for -2 yards (A.Gotsis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - HOU 15(13:19 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to J.Akins.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - HOU 15(13:15 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to D.Johnson to JAC 11 for 4 yards (M.Jack).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - HOU 11(12:30 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 56 yards from HOU 35 to JAC 9. C.Claybrooks to JAC 25 for 16 yards (C.Gillaspia; N.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(12:22 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 30 for 5 yards (P.Gaines).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 30(11:45 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 42 for 12 yards (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 42(11:03 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 45 for 3 yards (R.Blacklock).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 45(10:25 - 2nd) J.Luton pass deep left to T.Eifert to HOU 38 for 17 yards (L.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 38(9:46 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to HOU 32 for 6 yards (J.Watt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - JAC 32(9:04 - 2nd) J.Luton pass incomplete short middle to C.Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAC 32(8:57 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to C.Conley to HOU 26 for 6 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 26(8:20 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 18 for 8 yards (Ju.Reid). HOU-C.Omenihu was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAC 18(7:50 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to HOU 15 for 3 yards (B.Dunn).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 15(7:07 - 2nd) J.Robinson right guard to HOU 12 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 12(6:30 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to HOU 1 for 11 yards (L.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - JAC 1(5:45 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(5:42 - 2nd) J.Lambo extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(5:42 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 27 for 2 yards (D.Costin; J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 27(5:06 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller to HOU 33 for 6 yards (S.Jones IV).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 33(4:38 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to J.Akins to HOU 43 for 10 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(3:56 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 43 for no gain (M.Jack). FUMBLES (M.Jack) RECOVERED by JAC-D.Hamilton at HOU 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(3:45 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 43 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - JAC 43(3:09 - 2nd) J.Luton sacked at 50 for -7 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - JAC 50(2:23 - 2nd) J.Luton pass incomplete deep right to C.Conley.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - JAC 50(2:19 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 48 yards to HOU 2 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC-C.Claybrooks.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 2(2:11 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 2 for no gain (J.Jones). PENALTY on JAC-M.Jack Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at HOU 2 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - HOU 7(2:00 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to B.Cooks [D.Smoot].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 7(1:55 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to W.Fuller to HOU 14 for 7 yards (C.Henderson; M.Jack). A light rain has started.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(1:30 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to W.Fuller. PENALTY on JAC-C.Henderson Defensive Pass Interference 50 yards enforced at HOU 14 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(1:24 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles left end ran ob at JAC 27 for 9 yards (T.Herndon).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 27(0:58 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to D.Johnson to JAC 17 for 10 yards (M.Jack).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 17(0:51 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to JAC 1 for 16 yards (J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - HOU 1(0:31 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 63 yards from HOU 35 to JAC 2. C.Claybrooks to JAC 41 for 39 yards (P.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 41(0:20 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to C.Thompson to HOU 47 for 12 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 47(0:13 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short middle to C.Thompson to HOU 41 for 6 yards (M.Thomas).
|Field Goal
|
2 & 4 - JAC 41(0:03 - 2nd) J.Lambo 59 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Johnson left end to HOU 23 for -2 yards (T.Herndon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - HOU 23(14:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU-B.Qvale False Start 5 yards enforced at HOU 23 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 17 - HOU 18(14:11 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to HOU 30 for 12 yards (D.Costin; M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HOU 30(13:26 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOU 30(13:16 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 61 yards to JAC 9 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by C.Claybrooks.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 9(13:10 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 9 for no gain (J.Greenard; T.Adams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 9(12:28 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short middle to J.O'Shaughnessy to JAC 18 for 9 yards (T.Adams; Z.Cunningham).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAC 18(11:50 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 20 for 2 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 20(11:03 - 3rd) J.Robinson left end pushed ob at JAC 26 for 6 yards (L.Johnson). PENALTY on JAC-K.Cole Sr. Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at JAC 26.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 14 - JAC 16(10:44 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short left to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 21 for 5 yards (V.Hargreaves; T.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - JAC 21(10:04 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short right to C.Conley to JAC 28 for 7 yards (J.Greenard).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 28(9:25 - 3rd) J.Luton pass deep left to D.Chark Jr. to HOU 45 for 27 yards (L.Johnson) [J.Watt]. Penalty on HOU-V.Hargreaves Defensive Holding declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 45(8:52 - 3rd) J.Robinson right tackle to HOU 43 for 2 yards (P.Gaines).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 43(8:11 - 3rd) C.Thompson left end to HOU 40 for 3 yards (Ju.Reid).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - JAC 40(7:32 - 3rd) J.Luton pass deep left intended for J.O'Shaughnessy INTERCEPTED by V.Hargreaves at HOU 19. V.Hargreaves pushed ob at JAC 3 for 78 yards (C.Robinson). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Luton pass deep left intended for J.O'Shaughnessy INTERCEPTED by V.Hargreaves at HOU 19. V.Hargreaves to HOU 19 for no gain (J.O'Shaughnessy).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 19(7:26 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 20 for 1 yard (J.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 20(6:53 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles right end ran ob at HOU 23 for 3 yards (J.Allen).
|+77 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 23(6:16 - 3rd) D.Watson pass deep right to W.Fuller for 77 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(6:05 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 36 for 11 yards (P.Gaines).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 36(5:29 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short right to D.Chark Jr. ran ob at HOU 48 for 16 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(4:52 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 44 for 4 yards (J.Greenard; P.Hall).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 44(4:17 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short left to C.Conley to HOU 40 for 4 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 40(3:42 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short right to C.Conley to HOU 19 for 21 yards (T.Adams). HOU-V.Hargreaves was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 19(3:13 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 14 for 5 yards (C.Watkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 14(2:37 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 11 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 11(1:54 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short right to C.Conley to HOU 12 for -1 yards (K.Crossen; P.Gaines).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - JAC 12(1:14 - 3rd) J.Lambo 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 63 yards from JAC 35 to HOU 2. D.Carter to HOU 22 for 20 yards (D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(1:06 - 3rd) D.Johnson right end to HOU 24 for 2 yards (J.Allen; D.Smoot).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 24(0:31 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at HOU 30 for 6 yards (J.Schobert).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 30(15:00 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles left end ran ob at HOU 34 for 4 yards (J.Schobert).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 34(14:19 - 4th) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 41 for 7 yards (J.Wilson; M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - JAC 41(13:34 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to P.Brown.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - JAC 41(13:29 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to W.Fuller to HOU 44 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 44(12:46 - 4th) D.Watson FUMBLES (Aborted) at HOU 40 and recovers at HOU 40.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - JAC 40(12:03 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks. Houston challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks ran ob at HOU 47 for 7 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - JAC 47(11:45 - 4th) D.Watson sacked at HOU 39 for -8 yards (T.Herndon).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - JAC 39(10:59 - 4th) B.Anger punts 46 yards to JAC 15 Center-J.Weeks. K.Cole Sr. to JAC 19 for 4 yards (K.Crossen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 19(10:51 - 4th) J.Luton pass short right to C.Conley to JAC 24 for 5 yards (P.Gaines).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - JAC 24(10:12 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to D.Chark Jr..
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - JAC 24(10:10 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to C.Thompson. PENALTY on HOU-M.Thomas Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at JAC 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 32(10:04 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 32 for no gain (T.Adams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 32(9:27 - 4th) J.Luton pass short left to C.Johnson to JAC 41 for 9 yards (K.Crossen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - JAC 41(8:41 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 41 for no gain (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - JAC 41(8:02 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 41 for no gain (Ju.Reid).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 41(7:56 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to B.Cooks [J.Allen]. JAC-D.Costin was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 41(7:50 - 4th) D.Johnson up the middle to JAC 39 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HOU 39(7:10 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - HOU 39(7:04 - 4th) B.Anger punts 23 yards to JAC 16 Center-J.Weeks downed by HOU-Z.Cunningham.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 16(6:55 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to D.Chark Jr..
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 16(6:52 - 4th) J.Luton pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 22 for 6 yards (T.Adams).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - JAC 22(6:29 - 4th) J.Luton sacked at JAC 15 for -7 yards (J.Watt). FUMBLES (J.Watt) [J.Watt] recovered by JAC-C.Robinson at JAC 22. C.Robinson to JAC 13 for -9 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - JAC 13(5:56 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 56 yards to HOU 31 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC-C.Claybrooks.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 31(5:44 - 4th) D.Johnson right tackle to HOU 35 for 4 yards (J.Schobert).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 35(4:58 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller to HOU 42 for 7 yards (S.Jones IV).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(4:15 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to B.Cooks (S.Jones IV).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 42(4:12 - 4th) D.Johnson right end to HOU 47 for 5 yards (K.Correa; J.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOU 47(4:07 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles ran ob at JAC 42 for 11 yards (S.Jones IV).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(3:18 - 4th) D.Johnson up the middle to JAC 38 for 4 yards (T.Bryan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HOU 38(3:13 - 4th) D.Johnson up the middle to JAC 38 for no gain (T.Bryan; M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - HOU 38(3:08 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to B.Cooks.
|
4 & 6 - HOU 38(3:04 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at JAC 38 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - HOU 43(3:03 - 4th) B.Anger punts 43 yards to end zone Center-J.Weeks Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 20(2:57 - 4th) J.Luton pass short right to C.Conley ran ob at JAC 30 for 10 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 30(2:52 - 4th) J.Luton pass short right to C.Thompson to JAC 43 for 13 yards (P.Gaines; Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(2:31 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark Jr..
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 43(2:26 - 4th) J.Luton pass short middle to T.Eifert to HOU 45 for 12 yards (T.Adams; M.Thomas).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 45(2:07 - 4th) J.Luton pass deep right to D.Chark Jr. to HOU 25 for 20 yards (L.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(2:00 - 4th) J.Luton pass short left to T.Eifert to HOU 13 for 12 yards (E.Murray).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 13(1:39 - 4th) J.Luton scrambles for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:30 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Luton pass to D.Chark Jr. is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 4th) (Onside Kick formation) J.Lambo kicks onside 12 yards from JAC 35 to JAC 47. K.Crossen (didn't try to advance) to JAC 47 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(1:29 - 4th) D.Watson kneels to JAC 48 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - HOU 48(0:49 - 4th) D.Watson kneels to JAC 49 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - HOU 49(0:23 - 4th) D.Watson kneels to 50 for -1 yards.
-
LV
LAC
28
17
3rd 7:49 FOX
-
MIA
ARI
24
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
PIT
DAL
9
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
GB
SF
34
17
Final NFLN
-
CAR
KC
31
33
Final FOX
-
BAL
IND
24
10
Final CBS
-
CHI
TEN
17
24
Final FOX
-
DET
MIN
20
34
Final CBS
-
SEA
BUF
34
44
Final FOX
-
DEN
ATL
27
34
Final CBS
-
HOU
JAC
27
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
WAS
23
20
Final FOX
-
NO
TB
0
051 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
NE
NYJ
0
042 O/U
+10
Mon 8:15pm ESPN