Ravens set NFL record for 20-point games with win in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Lamar Jackson turned up the tempo in the second half Sunday and then went right back to work breaking records.
After Gus Edwards' 1-yard plunge gave Baltimore the lead midway through the third quarter, Jackson sealed the 24-10 win over Indianapolis with a 9-yard TD run that gave the Ravens the NFL record for most consecutive 20-point games.
The Ravens (6-2) have done it 31 straight times - breaking a tie with Denver, which set the mark from 2012-14.
Baltimore has won 10 straight road games, the league's longest active streak, and earned the franchise's first win at Indianapolis in seven tries. The Ravens also had lost 20 straight games when trailing at halftime.
It was the first home loss for Indy (5-3) this season.
And, not surprisingly, the league's reigning MVP turned the game this time by starting the second half with no-huddle against a stingy Colts defense.
It changed everything.
At one point, the Ravens offense, which sputtered throughout the first half, had run 32 plays compared with four for Indy. When Edwards scored with 5:43 left in the third, Baltimore led 14-10. Jackson sealed it with a brilliant fake that allowed him to jog around the left side for the milestone 9-yard TD run early in the fourth.
Baltimore's defense also did its usual part, extending its streak of consecutive games with a takeaway to 21. They finished with two and Baltimore converted both into touchdowns.
Jonathan Taylor gave Indy a 7-0 lead with an early scoring leap. But he gave it right back when Marcus Peters ripped the ball out of Taylor's hands and Chuck Clark scooped it up and sprinted 65 yards, hurdling Philip Rivers, to tie it at 7.
Indy made it 10-7 at the half on Rodrigo Blankenship's 43-yard field goal.
INJURIES
Ravens: They came in already down three key players - left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and linebacker L.J. Fort. Defensive end Calais Campbell hobbled off the field with a left calf injury on the third play of the game. He did not return. Cornerback Khalil Dorsey also injured his shoulder in the first half.
Colts: Four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton was inactive because of a groin injury he suffered in last week's win at Detroit. Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle left late in the first half with a concussion. Linebackers Darius Leonard and Anthony Walker also were injured in the second half. Leonard later returned.
STAT PACK
Ravens: Jackson was 19 of 23 with 170 yards and ran 13 times for 58 yards. ... Baltimore ran 38 times for 110 yards as a team, their 31st consecutive game of topping the 100-yard mark. That breaks a tie with Carolina for third-longest streak since the 1970 merger.
Colts: Philip Rivers was 25 of 43 with 227 yards and one interception, falling 4 yards short of passing Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fifth on the NFL's career passing list. ... Jordan Wilkins carried 11 times for 39 yards, leading the Colts' ground game to 112 yards.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Visit New England next Sunday.
Colts: Will play for the AFC South lead Thursday night at Tennessee.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
L. Jackson
8 QB
170 PaYds, 58 RuYds, RuTD
17
FPTS
J. Taylor
28 RB
27 RuYds, RuTD, 7 ReYds, 2 RECs
6
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:26
|26:34
|1st Downs
|19
|20
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|266
|339
|Total Plays
|63
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|110
|112
|Rush Attempts
|38
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|156
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|19-23
|25-44
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.7
|4-51.0
|Return Yards
|32
|124
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|4-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|4-103
|Int. - Returns
|1--4
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|156
|PASS YDS
|227
|110
|RUSH YDS
|112
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|339
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
17
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|19/23
|170
|0
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
17
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|13
|58
|1
|9
|17
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|12
|30
|0
|8
|3
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
7
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|11
|23
|1
|5
|7
|
M. Skura 68 C
0
FPTS
|M. Skura
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Boyle 86 TE
4
FPTS
|N. Boyle
|4
|4
|46
|0
|21
|4
|
M. Brown 15 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Brown
|5
|3
|38
|0
|20
|3
|
W. Snead 83 WR
3
FPTS
|W. Snead
|4
|4
|37
|0
|14
|3
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|5
|3
|22
|0
|13
|2
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
7
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|7
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Harrison 40 LB
|M. Harrison
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 CB
|J. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|1
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 45 LB
|J. Ferguson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bonds 38 DB
|T. Bonds
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Welch 57 LB
|K. Welch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
|G. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Dorsey 31 CB
|K. Dorsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tucker 9 K
|J. Tucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 15 WR
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Levine 41 DB
|A. Levine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Williams 98 DT
|B. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hill 43 RB
|J. Hill
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
6
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|48
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|6
|44.7
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Proche
|2
|6.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
7
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|25/43
|227
|0
|1
|7
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|11
|39
|0
|11
|3
|
D. Harris 5 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|28
|0
|16
|4
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|6
|27
|1
|11
|6
|
N. Hines 21 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|18
|0
|14
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|7
|4
|56
|0
|18
|5
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
5
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|6
|5
|55
|0
|20
|5
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|3
|3
|43
|0
|21
|4
|
D. Harris 5 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Harris
|4
|4
|27
|0
|13
|4
|
N. Hines 21 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Hines
|3
|2
|20
|0
|17
|3
|
M. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|7
|2
|14
|0
|10
|1
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|6
|
T. Burton 80 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Burton
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|13-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Willis 37 SS
|K. Willis
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 ILB
|B. Okereke
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Johnson 83 WR
|M. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 59 LB
|J. Glasgow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DT
|D. Autry
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Stallworth 76 DT
|T. Stallworth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Rhodes 46 LS
|L. Rhodes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Odum 30 SAF
|G. Odum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
4
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|1/1
|43
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|4
|51.0
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|4
|25.8
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Hines
|4
|5.3
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 55 yards from BAL 35 to IND 10. I.Rodgers to IND 22 for 12 yards (A.Levine J.Hill).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(14:53 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 33 for 11 yards (J.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(14:20 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 35 for 2 yards (M.Peters M.Judon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 35(13:36 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to IND 38 for 3 yards (C.Campbell; P.Queen). BAL-C.Campbell was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 38(13:07 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to IND 41 for 3 yards (C.Board).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - IND 41(12:30 - 1st) R.Sanchez punts 59 yards to end zone Center-L.Rhodes Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(12:21 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 23 for 3 yards (D.Leonard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 23(11:48 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to N.Boyle to BAL 27 for 4 yards (D.Leonard).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 27(11:06 - 1st) L.Jackson left end to BAL 26 for -1 yards (G.Stewart).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAL 26(10:26 - 1st) S.Koch punts 50 yards to IND 24 Center-M.Cox. N.Hines to IND 35 for 11 yards (A.Levine; J.Hill). BAL-K.Dorsey was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(10:14 - 1st) J.Wilkins left guard to IND 39 for 4 yards (M.Harrison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IND 39(9:34 - 1st) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 39 for no gain (P.McPhee M.Harrison).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 39(8:53 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to BAL 48 for 13 yards (D.Wolfe).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(8:15 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to Z.Pascal pushed ob at BAL 28 for 20 yards (T.Bonds).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(7:46 - 1st) N.Hines left guard to BAL 24 for 4 yards (J.Ferguson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 24(7:04 - 1st) D.Harris right end to BAL 8 for 16 yards (M.Peters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - IND 8(6:17 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to BAL 6 for 2 yards (J.Madubuike).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - IND 0(5:41 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Alie-Cox. PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at BAL 6 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - IND 1(5:36 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(5:33 - 1st) M.Skura FUMBLES (Aborted) at BAL 23 recovered by BAL-N.Boyle at BAL 23. N.Boyle to BAL 26 for 3 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 26(4:56 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Dobbins to BAL 32 for 6 yards (D.Buckner B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 32(4:15 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown ran ob at BAL 36 for 4 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(3:49 - 1st) J.Dobbins left end to BAL 34 for -2 yards (T.Stallworth).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAL 34(3:07 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to BAL 39 for 5 yards (X.Rhodes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAL 39(2:21 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAL 39(2:16 - 1st) S.Koch punts 43 yards to IND 18 Center-M.Cox. N.Hines to IND 27 for 9 yards (M.Harrison J.Hill). PENALTY on BAL-J.Hill Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at IND 27.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(2:06 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Pittman to BAL 45 for 13 yards (T.Bonds).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(1:28 - 1st) J.Taylor right end to BAL 36 for 9 yards (M.Harrison M.Peters). FUMBLES (M.Peters) RECOVERED by BAL-C.Clark at BAL 35. C.Clark for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:11 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 63 yards from BAL 35 to IND 2. I.Rodgers to IND 26 for 24 yards (K.Welch M.Harrison).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(1:06 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to IND 43 for 17 yards (D.Elliott).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(0:25 - 1st) D.Harris right end to BAL 45 for 12 yards (D.Elliott).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Wilkins left end to BAL 42 for 3 yards (D.Wolfe).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 42(14:21 - 2nd) J.Wilkins up the middle to BAL 41 for 1 yard (D.Wolfe M.Harrison).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IND 41(13:55 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IND 41(13:49 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 41 yards to end zone Center-L.Rhodes Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(13:41 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to G.Edwards to BAL 24 for 4 yards (K.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 24(13:01 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end to BAL 31 for 7 yards (K.Willis; D.Leonard).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 31(12:21 - 2nd) D.Duvernay right end to BAL 30 for -1 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 30(11:38 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to G.Edwards to BAL 37 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAL 37(10:52 - 2nd) L.Jackson up the middle to BAL 38 for 1 yard (D.Leonard).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BAL 38(10:19 - 2nd) S.Koch punts 40 yards to IND 22 Center-M.Cox out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(10:12 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to J.Doyle.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 22(10:07 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 27 for 5 yards (J.Madubuike).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IND 27(9:22 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to M.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IND 27(9:17 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 53 yards to BAL 20 Center-L.Rhodes. J.Proche to BAL 29 for 9 yards (L.Rhodes).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 29(9:05 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews (X.Rhodes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 29(9:01 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews (G.Stewart).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 29(8:56 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 42 for 13 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(8:34 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Brown (A.Walker).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 42(8:29 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to 50 for 8 yards (J.Blackmon). PENALTY on IND-J.Blackmon Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at 50.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(8:13 - 2nd) B.Powers reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins right guard to IND 37 for -2 yards (A.Muhammad).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - BAL 37(7:31 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at 50 for -13 yards (A.Muhammad).
|Penalty
|
3 & 25 - BAL 40(6:44 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay pushed ob at IND 39 for 11 yards (X.Rhodes). PENALTY on BAL-O.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at 50 - No Play. Penalty on BAL-D.Fluker Illegal Formation declined.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 35 - BAL 40(6:13 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to BAL 49 for 9 yards (D.Leonard).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - BAL 49(5:35 - 2nd) S.Koch punts 44 yards to IND 7 Center-M.Cox downed by BAL-K.Dorsey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 7(5:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to T.Burton (J.Ellis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 7(5:19 - 2nd) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 9 for 2 yards (D.Elliott).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - IND 24(4:42 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right (Y.Ngakoue). PENALTY on BAL-P.McPhee Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at IND 9 - No Play. Penalty on BAL-M.Judon Defensive Offside declined.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(4:39 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 36 for 12 yards (M.Peters).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(4:09 - 2nd) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 40 for 4 yards (B.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 40(3:24 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Johnson to 50 for 10 yards (D.Elliott J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(2:44 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep middle to M.Johnson.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 50(2:37 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to BAL 33 for 17 yards (M.Judon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(2:00 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to D.Harris to BAL 28 for 5 yards (C.Board J.Madubuike).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 28(1:25 - 2nd) J.Wilkins up the middle to BAL 25 for 3 yards (J.Ferguson J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - IND 25(0:55 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to J.Doyle (C.Clark). IND-J.Doyle was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - IND 25(0:48 - 2nd) R.Blankenship 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 68 yards from IND 35 to BAL -3. D.Duvernay to BAL 23 for 26 yards (J.Glasgow). PENALTY on BAL-C.Board Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BAL 20.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 10(0:40 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Dobbins pushed ob at BAL 9 for -1 yards (B.Okereke).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 9(0:34 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 14 for 5 yards (K.Willis D.Buckner).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - BAL 14(0:29 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 13 for -1 yards (D.Autry).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAL 13(0:25 - 2nd) S.Koch punts 43 yards to IND 44 Center-M.Cox. N.Hines to IND 42 for -2 yards (M.Harrison).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(0:16 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to Z.Pascal to BAL 49 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IND 49(0:03 - 2nd) P.Rivers spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - IND 49(0:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BAL 49 - No Play. #7 in at QB for IND.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IND 46(0:03 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on IND-J.Brissett Intentional Grounding 0 yards enforced at IND 46. Penalty on IND-Q.Nelson Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to BAL 39 for 14 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 39(14:38 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown to IND 47 for 14 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 47(14:17 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to W.Snead to IND 38 for 9 yards (A.Walker G.Stewart).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 38(13:36 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right tackle to IND 36 for 2 yards (D.Leonard).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(13:02 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep right to N.Boyle to IND 15 for 21 yards (K.Willis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 15(12:26 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end ran ob at IND 7 for 8 yards (D.Leonard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAL 7(11:54 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle to IND 3 for 4 yards (D.Leonard).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 3 - BAL 3(11:12 - 3rd) G.Edwards to IND 6 for -3 yards (D.Buckner). FUMBLES (D.Buckner) RECOVERED by IND-D.Leonard at IND 7. D.Leonard to IND 10 for 3 yards (G.Edwards). FUMBLES (G.Edwards) recovered by IND-B.Okereke at IND 12. B.Okereke to IND 23 for 11 yards (M.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(11:05 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to M.Johnson (M.Peters). Baltimore challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. P.Rivers pass deep right intended for M.Johnson INTERCEPTED by M.Peters at 50. M.Peters to 50 for no gain (M.Johnson). FUMBLES (M.Johnson) recovered by BAL-C.Clark at BAL 46.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 46(10:58 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at BAL 49 for 3 yards (D.Leonard).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 49(10:31 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Brown to IND 31 for 20 yards (D.Leonard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 31(9:49 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end ran ob at IND 27 for 4 yards (K.Willis). IND-D.Leonard was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 27(9:35 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to N.Boyle to IND 15 for 12 yards (K.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 15(8:56 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right end to IND 10 for 5 yards (B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 10(8:15 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to IND 6 for 4 yards (X.Rhodes A.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 6(7:39 - 3rd) G.Edwards up the middle to IND 2 for 4 yards (K.Willis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - BAL 2(6:58 - 3rd) B.Powers reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left tackle to IND 1 for 1 yard (A.Walker G.Odum).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAL 1(6:21 - 3rd) B.Powers reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left tackle to IND 1 for no gain (A.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 1(5:47 - 3rd) B.Powers reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:43 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 68 yards from BAL 35 to IND -3. I.Rodgers to IND 27 for 30 yards (M.Harrison).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(5:37 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Wilkins to IND 28 for 1 yard (P.Queen M.Judon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IND 28(4:58 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to M.Pittman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IND 28(4:51 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Burton.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - IND 28(4:43 - 3rd) R.Sanchez punts 51 yards to BAL 21 Center-L.Rhodes. J.Proche to BAL 25 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin I.Rodgers).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(4:31 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Boykin to BAL 36 for 11 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(3:53 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to N.Boyle to BAL 45 for 9 yards (D.Leonard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 45(3:10 - 3rd) G.Edwards right end to 50 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 50(2:30 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at IND 45 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 45(1:59 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end to IND 44 for 1 yard (A.Walker D.Buckner). IND-A.Walker was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAL 44(1:20 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles right tackle to IND 43 for 1 yard (A.Muhammad D.Autry).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - BAL 43(0:34 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right end to IND 39 for 4 yards (K.Willis).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(15:00 - 4th) J.Dobbins right tackle to IND 36 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 36(14:37 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles left end ran ob at IND 28 for 8 yards (K.Willis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(13:57 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to IND 23 for 5 yards (B.Okereke).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 23(13:15 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to W.Snead pushed ob at IND 18 for 5 yards (B.Okereke).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(12:38 - 4th) J.Dobbins right tackle to IND 10 for 8 yards (K.Moore D.Buckner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 10(11:57 - 4th) J.Dobbins left tackle to IND 9 for 1 yard (A.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 9(11:14 - 4th) B.Powers reported in as eligible. L.Jackson left end for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(11:08 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 36 for 11 yards (C.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(10:41 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to IND 41 for 5 yards (M.Harrison).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 41(10:19 - 4th) J.Wilkins right guard to IND 46 for 5 yards (J.Madubuike B.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(9:47 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Wilkins to IND 44 for -2 yards (J.Smith J.Madubuike).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - IND 44(9:04 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to D.Harris pushed ob at IND 47 for 3 yards (P.McPhee).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - IND 47(8:29 - 4th) P.Rivers pass deep right to M.Pittman to BAL 35 for 18 yards (P.McPhee) [M.Judon].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(7:55 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to Z.Pascal to BAL 29 for 6 yards (M.Peters M.Harrison). BAL-P.Queen was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 29(7:30 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to BAL 25 for 4 yards (J.Ferguson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:08 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to BAL 23 for 2 yards (M.Judon J.Ellis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 23(6:36 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Burton to BAL 17 for 6 yards (P.Queen).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 17(6:15 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to BAL 16 for 1 yard (M.Judon).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - IND 16(5:34 - 4th) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to T.Burton (M.Judon) [M.Judon].
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 16(5:29 - 4th) G.Edwards left end to BAL 20 for 4 yards (K.Willis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 20(5:22 - 4th) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 25 for 5 yards (G.Stewart).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 25(5:16 - 4th) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 24 for -1 yards (G.Stewart X.Rhodes).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BAL 24(5:12 - 4th) S.Koch punts 48 yards to IND 28 Center-M.Cox. N.Hines to IND 31 for 3 yards (K.Dorsey M.Harrison). BAL-K.Dorsey was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(5:02 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to Z.Pascal to IND 36 for 5 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IND 36(4:36 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IND 36(4:31 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep middle to M.Pittman.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - IND 36(4:25 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to Z.Pascal.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(4:20 - 4th) J.Dobbins up the middle to IND 33 for 3 yards (K.Willis D.Leonard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 33(3:42 - 4th) J.Dobbins right tackle to IND 28 for 5 yards (T.Carrie).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 28(2:57 - 4th) J.Dobbins up the middle to IND 30 for -2 yards (D.Leonard B.Okereke).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BAL 30(2:13 - 4th) J.Tucker 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 70 yards from BAL 35 to IND -5. I.Rodgers pushed ob at IND 32 for 37 yards (J.Tucker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(2:00 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 32(1:56 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to D.Harris to IND 38 for 6 yards (T.Bonds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IND 38(1:30 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to N.Hines.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 4 - IND 38(1:23 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to D.Harris ran ob at BAL 49 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(1:18 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Johnson to BAL 45 for 4 yards (M.Judon).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 45(0:48 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to BAL 24 for 21 yards (C.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(0:27 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to D.Harris to BAL 19 for 5 yards (P.McPhee). PENALTY on IND-M.Alie-Cox Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at BAL 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - IND 34(0:22 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 20 - IND 34(0:18 - 4th) N.Hines left guard to BAL 20 for 14 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IND 20(0:02 - 4th) P.Rivers spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 6 - IND 20(0:02 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to Z.Pascal to BAL 5 for 15 yards (M.Judon).
