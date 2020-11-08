|
|
|SEA
|BUF
Allen, Bills torch Seahawks, win 44-34 in balmy Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Josh Allen regained his early-season groove by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks 44-34 on Sunday.
Buffalo's defense played a major role in rattling Seattle's Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Buffalo (7-2) matched its best record through nine games since 1993, a season that ended with the Jim Kelly-led Bills making their fourth consecutive, and final, Super Bowl appearance.
Allen finished 31 of 38 and equaled a career best set earlier this season with 415 yards passing, becoming the first Bills player to top 300 yards four times in one season since Drew Bledsoe did it seven times in 2002. The Bills offense came alive after Allen combined for just 846 yards passing and five touchdowns - including one rushing - in splitting the previous four games.
The Seahawks (6-2) blew an opportunity to match to match their best record through eight games. They were 7-1 in 2013.
Seattle became the NFL's sixth team to score 25 or more points in each of its first eight games, but was undone by turnovers and a defense that surrendered 420 yards.
The 44 points allowed were the most in coach Pete Carroll's 11 seasons in Seattle and the most for the franchise since a 48-10 loss at Green Bay on Dec. 27, 2009. It was just the eighth time since Week 9 of the 2011 season the Carroll-led Seahawks have lost by 10 points or more.
Wilson has turned the ball over seven times in his past three games, after throwing a season-worst three interceptions in a 37-34 overtime loss to Arizona two weeks ago.
He finished 28 of 41 for 390 yards with two touchdowns.
Though Buffalo never trailed, the game was decided in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, when the Bills scored touchdowns over a span of 2:49 to open a 41-20 lead. Zack Moss scored on a 1-yard run, one play after Allen converted a third-and-16 by hitting John Brown on a 33-yard catch-and-run.
Facing third and 25 on Seattle's next possession, Wilson threw his second interception. Tre'Davious White broke off covering tight end Jacob Hollister to jump in front of a pass intended for DK Metcalf. White returned it to the Seattle 3, and Allen scored on a sweep on the next play.
Wilson provided the Seahawks a breath of life with a 55-yard touchdown pass to David Moore. But on Seattle's next possession, linebacker A.J. Klein burst around the left side of the line untouched and blindsided Wilson to force the fumble, which he recovered at Seattle's 19 with 6:30 remaining.
Allen carved up a Seahawks defense that entered allowing 28.5 points per game and had already surrendered 500 yards of offense three times this season.
Set up by Andre Roberts' game-opening 60-yard kickoff return, Allen needed three plays to hit Isaiah McKenzie for a 25-yard touchdown.
On the next possession, the Bills faced third down just once on a 10-play, 75-yard drive Allen capped by hitting tight end Tyler Kroft in the back of the end zone.
Buffalo's third touchdown drive featured Allen going 5 of 5 for 75 yards, including a 4-yard TD pass to a wide-open Gabriel Davis over the middle.
Allen's 24 completions and 282 yards passing in the first half alone were both the most by a Bills player since at least 1991.
CARROLL EXTENSION
Carroll signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him with the team well past his 70th birthday, according a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. ESPN first reported the agreement earlier in the day.
Carroll is in his 15th NFL season as a head coach and 11th in Seattle, where he's led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances including the Super Bowl championship after the 2013 season.
ANTHEM
Seahawks TE Will Dissly and OG Jordan Simmons knelt for the national anthem, while LB Jordyn Brooks, LB Shaqueem Griffin and FS Quandre Diggs sat on the bench. Carlos Dunlap stayed in the locker room before joining the team at the conclusion of the anthem.
For Buffalo, the entire Bills team continued its season-long decision to stay in the locker room for the anthem.
HEAT WAVE
The temperature of 69 degrees at kickoff set a Bills record for the warmest home game in November or later at Orchard Park or Buffalo. The previous record of 62 degrees was set in 2013.
UP NEXT
Seahawks: At the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday in the first of two meetings between the NFC West rivals.
Bills: At Arizona next Sunday.
---
AP Sports Writer Tim Booth contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
R. Wilson
3 QB
390 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 5 RuYds, RuTD
|
25
FPTS
|
J. Allen
17 QB
415 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 14 RuYds, RuTD
|
41
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:59
|31:25
|1st Downs
|22
|27
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|15
|19
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|419
|420
|Total Plays
|63
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|57
|34
|Rush Attempts
|17
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|1.8
|Net Yards Passing
|362
|386
|Comp. - Att.
|28-41
|31-38
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-13
|6-70
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-53.0
|2-53.5
|Return Yards
|23
|119
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|3-80
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-28
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|4-7 -57%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|4-5 -80%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|362
|PASS YDS
|386
|
|
|57
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|419
|TOTAL YDS
|420
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
25
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|28/41
|390
|2
|2
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|7
|31
|1
|10
|9
|
T. Homer 25 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Homer
|6
|16
|0
|11
|7
|
A. Collins 34 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Collins
|2
|5
|0
|8
|0
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
25
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|2
|5
|1
|4
|25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
16
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|9
|7
|108
|1
|41
|16
|
D. Moore 83 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Moore
|6
|4
|71
|1
|55
|13
|
T. Homer 25 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Homer
|3
|3
|64
|0
|50
|7
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|7
|5
|60
|0
|19
|6
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|7
|4
|40
|0
|12
|4
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
2
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|2
|
G. Olsen 88 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Olsen
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|9
|
F. Swain 18 WR
0
FPTS
|F. Swain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Q. Dunbar 22 CB
|Q. Dunbar
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 32 FS
|D. Reed
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 21 CB
|T. Flowers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|3-1
|2.5
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap DE
|C. Dunlap
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Randall 23 SS
|D. Randall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
|R. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Myers 5 K
|J. Myers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 35 SS
|R. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Hart 19 WR
|P. Hart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 94 DE
|R. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
10
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|45
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 18 WR
0
FPTS
|F. Swain
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moore 83 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
41
FPTS
|J. Allen
|31/38
|415
|3
|0
|41
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
10
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|9
|18
|1
|7
|10
|
J. Allen 17 QB
41
FPTS
|J. Allen
|7
|14
|1
|7
|41
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
8
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
11
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|12
|9
|118
|0
|25
|11
|
J. Brown 15 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Brown
|11
|8
|99
|0
|33
|9
|
G. Davis 13 WR
13
FPTS
|G. Davis
|5
|4
|70
|1
|39
|13
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|3
|3
|39
|0
|23
|3
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|3
|3
|33
|0
|22
|3
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
10
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|2
|2
|30
|0
|20
|10
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
8
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|8
|
T. Kroft 81 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Kroft
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zimmer 61 DT
|J. Zimmer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Marlowe 31 SS
|D. Marlowe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Murphy 93 DE
|T. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Butler 94 DT
|V. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 92 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
14
FPTS
|T. Bass
|3/4
|44
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|2
|53.5
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|2
|40.0
|60
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
0
FPTS
|A. Epenesa
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 70 yards from SEA 35 to BUF -5. A.Roberts pushed ob at SEA 45 for 60 yards (J.Myers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(14:51 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary pushed ob at SEA 39 for 6 yards (Q.Dunbar) [C.Dunlap].
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 39(14:28 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to SEA 25 for 14 yards (T.Flowers).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(13:41 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to I.McKenzie for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:35 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(13:35 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Hollister (D.Marlowe). Pass tipped at line.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 25(13:31 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas pushed ob at SEA 30 for 5 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SEA 30(13:03 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Moore.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SEA 30(12:58 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 53 yards to BUF 17 Center-T.Ott. A.Roberts to BUF 28 for 11 yards (C.Barton).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 28(12:46 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis to BUF 43 for 15 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(12:09 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BUF 43(12:04 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-J.Feliciano False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 43 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - BUF 38(12:03 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown pushed ob at SEA 49 for 13 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 49(11:34 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to SEA 40 for 9 yards (T.Flowers; B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(11:04 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to SEA 33 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 33(10:22 - 1st) Z.Moss left guard to SEA 27 for 6 yards (D.Reed K.Wright).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 27(9:43 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary pushed ob at SEA 5 for 22 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - BUF 8(9:11 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at SEA 8 for -3 yards (K.Wright). PENALTY on BUF-C.Ford Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 5 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - BUF 15(8:40 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to SEA 10 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 10(7:56 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles right end pushed ob at SEA 3 for 7 yards (L.Collier C.Dunlap). PENALTY on SEA-L.Collier Horse Collar Tackle 2 yards enforced at SEA 3.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BUF 1(7:40 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to T.Kroft for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(7:35 - 1st) D.Dallas up the middle to SEA 34 for 9 yards (J.Poyer T.Edmunds).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 34(6:59 - 1st) D.Dallas left tackle to SEA 42 for 8 yards (J.Poyer T.White).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 42(6:25 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Moore to 50 for 8 yards (T.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - SEA 50(5:48 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to BUF 36 for 14 yards (T.White).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(5:12 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to BUF 24 for 12 yards (J.Poyer).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(4:27 - 1st) D.Dallas right end pushed ob at BUF 14 for 10 yards (T.Edmunds J.Poyer).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 14(3:48 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Hollister to BUF 13 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 13(3:04 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to G.Olsen to BUF 5 for 8 yards (J.Poyer) [J.Hughes].
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SEA 5(2:22 - 1st) T.Homer up the middle to BUF 5 for no gain (A.Klein J.Poyer).
|Int
|
4 & 1 - SEA 5(1:48 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right intended for J.Hollister INTERCEPTED by J.Poyer at BUF -6. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 20(1:39 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to J.Brown to BUF 38 for 18 yards (T.Flowers).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 38(0:59 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at BUF 47 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BUF 47(0:30 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to J.Brown.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 47(0:24 - 1st) Z.Moss right end pushed ob at SEA 46 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 46(0:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss ran ob at SEA 36 for 10 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to SEA 31 for 5 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 31(14:23 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to SEA 19 for 12 yards (Q.Dunbar). BUF-B.Winters was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. B.Winters walks off.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BUF 19(13:34 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at SEA 24 for -5 yards (J.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - BUF 24(12:49 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to J.Brown to SEA 21 for 3 yards (J.Adams).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - BUF 21(12:04 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at SEA 26 for -5 yards (K.Wright).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - BUF 26(11:26 - 2nd) T.Bass 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 67 yards from BUF 35 to SEA -2. F.Swain to SEA 15 for 17 yards (D.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 15(11:16 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 19 for 4 yards (T.White).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 19(10:33 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Dallas to SEA 22 for 3 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - SEA 50(9:52 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (T.White) [E.Oliver]. Penalty on BUF-E.Oliver Roughing the Passer declined. PENALTY on BUF-T.White Defensive Pass Interference 25 yards enforced at SEA 22 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(9:43 - 2nd) D.Dallas left tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Zimmer).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 50(9:05 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf to BUF 9 for 41 yards (T.White).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 9 - SEA 9(8:35 - 2nd) D.Dallas left tackle to BUF 12 for -3 yards (T.White M.Addison).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - SEA 12(7:52 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to BUF 1 for 11 yards (A.Klein T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SEA 1(7:31 - 2nd) D.Dallas up the middle to BUF 1 for no gain (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SEA 1(6:45 - 2nd) R.Wilson up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(6:40 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to J.Brown to BUF 43 for 18 yards (T.Flowers). SEA-T.Flowers was injured during the play. BUF-D.Williams was injured during the play. Both T.Flowers and D.Williams walk off.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(6:05 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs pushed ob at SEA 36 for 21 yards (D.Reed).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 36(5:30 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to SEA 15 for 21 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(4:46 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to J.Brown pushed ob at SEA 4 for 11 yards (J.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - BUF 4(4:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to G.Davis for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN [J.Adams].
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(4:03 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 23 for -2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - SEA 23(3:26 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to J.Hollister to SEA 39 for 16 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 39(3:04 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete [J.Zimmer]. Thrown away under pressure.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 39(2:56 - 2nd) A.Collins up the middle to SEA 47 for 8 yards (J.Poyer T.White).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 47(2:16 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister pushed ob at BUF 34 for 19 yards (M.Hyde).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 34(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to BUF 27 for 7 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SEA 27(1:25 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to F.Swain (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SEA 27(1:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to F.Swain (L.Wallace) [T.Murphy].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SEA 27(1:12 - 2nd) J.Myers 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(1:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to J.Brown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 25(1:03 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 29 for 4 yards (D.Reed).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUF 29(0:56 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to C.Beasley to SEA 48 for 23 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(0:33 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at SEA 42 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BUF 42(0:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - BUF 42(0:25 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at SEA 42 for 0 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - BUF 42(0:04 - 2nd) T.Bass 61 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to T.Lockett (A.Klein).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 25(14:55 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf [A.Klein].
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - SEA 25(14:51 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 22 for -3 yards (J.Hughes). FUMBLES (J.Hughes) [J.Hughes] RECOVERED by BUF-T.White at SEA 23.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BUF 23(14:42 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at SEA 30 for -7 yards (C.Dunlap).
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - BUF 19(14:00 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to J.Brown to SEA 19 for 11 yards (B.Wagner). PENALTY on BUF-C.Beasley Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at SEA 30 - No Play.
|+39 YD
|
2 & 27 - BUF 40(13:34 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep right to G.Davis pushed ob at SEA 1 for 39 yards (Q.Diggs).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BUF 1(13:19 - 3rd) D.Singletary right guard to SEA 2 for -1 yards (C.Dunlap).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 2(12:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to J.Brown to SEA 4 for -2 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BUF 4(12:03 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to J.Brown.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BUF 4(11:58 - 3rd) T.Bass 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(11:55 - 3rd) T.Homer left end to SEA 29 for 4 yards (J.Zimmer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SEA 29(11:19 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to T.Lockett.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 29(11:16 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Moore pushed ob at SEA 35 for 6 yards (J.Poyer).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(10:50 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf to BUF 38 for 27 yards (M.Hyde).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 38(10:11 - 3rd) T.Homer right guard to BUF 40 for -2 yards (V.Butler).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - SEA 40(9:34 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to BUF 27 for 13 yards (T.Johnson). SEA-D.Brown was injured during the play. SEA-J.Simmons was injured during the play. D.Brown and J.Simmons each walk off.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 27(9:03 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at BUF 17 for 10 yards (T.White).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 17(8:32 - 3rd) A.Collins right tackle to BUF 20 for -3 yards (T.Murphy T.Edmunds).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - SEA 20(7:47 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to G.Olsen to BUF 15 for 5 yards (M.Hyde).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - SEA 15(7:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to J.Hollister to BUF 4 for 11 yards (D.Marlowe). Penalty on BUF-S.Neal Defensive Holding declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - SEA 4(6:40 - 3rd) D.Dallas left tackle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:36 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback. A.Roberts kneels 5 yds. into end zone.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(6:36 - 3rd) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 30 for 5 yards (P.Ford).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - BUF 30(5:54 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 29 for -1 yards (J.Reed).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - BUF 29(5:14 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 23 for -6 yards (J.Adams).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BUF 23(4:37 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 53 yards to SEA 24 Center-R.Ferguson. D.Moore to SEA 30 for 6 yards (D.Marlowe D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(4:24 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to W.Dissly pushed ob at BUF 44 for 26 yards (M.Hyde).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(3:44 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett [J.Hughes]. PENALTY on BUF-J.Hughes Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at BUF 44 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 29(3:38 - 3rd) T.Homer right end to BUF 24 for 5 yards (M.Hyde; T.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 24(2:54 - 3rd) T.Homer left tackle to BUF 26 for -2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SEA 26(2:08 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to T.Lockett.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - SEA 26(2:01 - 3rd) J.Myers 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 67 yards from SEA 35 to BUF -2. A.Roberts to BUF 18 for 20 yards (P.Hart).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 18(1:50 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to Z.Moss ran ob at BUF 38 for 20 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 38(1:17 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 40 for 2 yards (C.Dunlap; B.Wagner).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 40(0:35 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at SEA 35 for 25 yards (Q.Diggs).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 35(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at SEA 40 for -5 yards (sack split by J.Reed and J.Adams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - BUF 40(14:14 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-I.Boettger False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 40 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - BUF 45(14:12 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at SEA 34 for 11 yards (R.Neal).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - BUF 39(13:38 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at SEA 39 for -5 yards (R.Neal). PENALTY on SEA-J.Adams Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at SEA 34 - No Play.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(13:09 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle to SEA 35 for -6 yards (C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - BUF 35(12:26 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 16 - BUF 35(12:21 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to SEA 2 for 33 yards (T.Flowers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - BUF 0(11:36 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs. PENALTY on SEA-Q.Dunbar Defensive Pass Interference 1 yard enforced at SEA 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BUF 1(11:33 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(11:27 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 20 for -5 yards (M.Addison).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - SEA 20(10:42 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 10 for -10 yards (A.Klein).
|Int
|
3 & 25 - SEA 10(9:56 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep right intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by T.White at SEA 31. T.White to SEA 3 for 28 yards (R.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(9:38 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to SEA 34 for 9 yards (M.Addison).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 34(9:15 - 4th) T.Homer up the middle to SEA 45 for 11 yards (T.Johnson; J.Poyer).
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 45(9:01 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep right to D.Moore for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 28 yards from SEA 35 to BUF 37. A.Epenesa (didn't try to advance) to BUF 37 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(8:49 - 4th) D.Singletary left end to BUF 39 for 2 yards (D.Randall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUF 39(8:13 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUF 39(8:06 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 46 for 7 yards (D.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BUF 46(7:17 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 54 yards to end zone Center-R.Ferguson Touchback. Kick into end zone.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 20(7:08 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Olsen.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 20(7:04 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 28 for 8 yards (M.Addison) [J.Poyer].
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - SEA 28(6:35 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 19 for -9 yards (A.Klein). FUMBLES (A.Klein) [A.Klein] RECOVERED by BUF-A.Klein at SEA 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 19(6:30 - 4th) Z.Moss left guard to SEA 19 for no gain (J.Reed). SEA-J.Reed was injured during the play. J.Reed walks off.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 19(5:47 - 4th) I.McKenzie right end to SEA 18 for 1 yard (Q.Diggs).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - BUF 18(5:03 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles right end to SEA 13 for 5 yards (J.Brooks R.Green).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BUF 13(4:17 - 4th) T.Bass 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(4:13 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Homer to BUF 25 for 50 yards (M.Hyde).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(3:42 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Homer to BUF 22 for 3 yards (A.Klein).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 22(3:16 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Homer to BUF 11 for 11 yards (T.White). BUF-T.White was injured during the play. T.White walks off.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 11(2:40 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to BUF 9 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 9(2:10 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Moore to BUF 7 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SEA 7(2:00 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Moore [A.Klein].
|+7 YD
|
4 & 6 - SEA 7(1:55 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) Drop kick. (Onside Kick formation) M.Dickson kicks onside 15 yards from SEA 35 to 50. M.Hyde (didn't try to advance) to 50 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 50(1:50 - 4th) Z.Moss up the middle to SEA 47 for 3 yards (P.Ford; J.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 47(1:45 - 4th) Z.Moss up the middle to SEA 46 for 1 yard (L.Collier).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - BUF 46(1:40 - 4th) PENALTY on SEA-J.Bullard Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at SEA 46 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 41(1:40 - 4th) Z.Moss right guard to SEA 40 for 1 yard (J.Adams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(1:35 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to SEA 41 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BUF 41(0:54 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to SEA 42 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - BUF 42(0:36 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to SEA 43 for -1 yards.
-
LV
LAC
28
17
3rd 7:49 FOX
-
MIA
ARI
24
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
PIT
DAL
9
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
GB
SF
34
17
Final NFLN
-
CAR
KC
31
33
Final FOX
-
BAL
IND
24
10
Final CBS
-
CHI
TEN
17
24
Final FOX
-
DET
MIN
20
34
Final CBS
-
SEA
BUF
34
44
Final FOX
-
DEN
ATL
27
34
Final CBS
-
HOU
JAC
27
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
WAS
23
20
Final FOX
-
NO
TB
0
051 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
NE
NYJ
0
042 O/U
+10
Mon 8:15pm ESPN