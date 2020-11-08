|
|
|DET
|MIN
Cook, Vikes top Lions 34-20; Stafford in concussion protocol
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns - two to tight end Irv Smith Jr. - in his second straight turnover-free performance for the Vikings (3-5), who averaged 8.9 yards per play on the way to their first home win this season.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who didn't practice all week due to coronavirus exposure protocols, left the game in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack. He was picked off on consecutive possessions in the third quarter, first at the Minnesota 12 and then in the end zone. Chase Daniel threw another interception after taking over.
The show again belonged to Cook, though, with his predecessor Adrian Peterson watching from the opposite sideline. Cook, whom Peterson admiringly called ''a lethal weapon'' this week, has 478 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage in two games since missing one with a groin injury.
Peterson had eight carries for 29 yards while again dropping behind rookie D'Andre Swift in the pecking order for the Lions (3-5), who lost their ninth straight division game and are 2-13 against the NFC North under coach Matt Patricia. He's 0-5 against the Vikings.
The Vikings entered the game ranked second in the league in yards per play (6.34) and more than doubled that average on their first two possessions to quickly take command.
Cook, who has an NFL-leading 12 rushing touchdowns, scored first. Then, after Matt Prater's 46-yard field-goal attempt went wide left - the only missed kick of any type in 43 attempts against the Vikings this season - Cousins hit Smith for a score to cap a second consecutive five-play drive.
The dagger came in the closing seconds of the first half, another blemish against a defense that has been consistently underwhelming under Patricia. The Vikings went 87 yards in six plays and 64 seconds, pushing their lead back to 10 points after former Lions running back Ameer Abdullah took a screen pass 22 yards to the end zone.
Considering he wasn't allowed to practice with the team all week and was missing leading receiver Kenny Golladay to a hip injury, Stafford was plenty sharp early. He completed 16 straight passes in the first half, all on underneath routes with the Vikings giving their inexperienced cornerbacks continued insurance with a heavy dose of two-deep safety looks. Marvin Jones Jr. caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter that cut the lead to 13-10.
Then it all fell apart. Linebackers Eric Wilson and Eric Kendricks had the backbreaking interceptions for the Vikings, sandwiched around a blocked punt by Austin Bryant. Romeo Okwara blocked a punt in the fourth quarter, too, but that came after Cook's 70-yard touchdown run on a simple off-tackle play as he powered straight through the arms of defensive tackle John Penisini.
INJURY REPORT
Lions: Rookie CB Jeff Okudah hurt his ankle in the third quarter. ... Backup CB Tony McRae hurt his right knee while blocking during a punt return in the second quarter and was taken off on a cart. ... With Jamal Agnew (ribs) inactive for the first time this season, Danny Amendola returned punts and Marvin Hall returned kickoffs. ... FS Tracy Walker (foot) also had his first absence, replaced by Will Harris, who was banged up on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Vikings: Smith had his right upper leg looked at by the medical staff after his second TD, in the third quarter. He didn't return. ... Kris Boyd started at CB for Cameron Dantzler (concussion). With Mark Fields joining Mike Hughes on injured reserve this week and Holton Hill (foot) sidelined for a fourth straight game, the Vikings were missing four of their top six CBs.
UP NEXT
Lions: Host Washington next Sunday, their second of four consecutive games against teams that currently have losing records.
Vikings: Visit Chicago on Monday, Nov. 16. The Vikings have lost four straight games to the Bears and three consecutive Monday night contests.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Jones
11 WR
43 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
10
FPTS
|
D. Cook
33 RB
206 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 46 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
36
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:49
|27:11
|1st Downs
|30
|22
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|19
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|421
|487
|Total Plays
|74
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|275
|Rush Attempts
|27
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|8.1
|Net Yards Passing
|292
|212
|Comp. - Att.
|31-45
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-37
|9-69
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.5
|5-31.4
|Return Yards
|57
|111
|Punts - Returns
|2-33
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-24
|5-98
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-16
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|292
|PASS YDS
|212
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|275
|
|
|421
|TOTAL YDS
|487
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|23/32
|211
|1
|2
|10
|
C. Daniel 4 QB
7
FPTS
|C. Daniel
|8/13
|94
|1
|1
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Swift 32 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Swift
|13
|64
|0
|17
|9
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|4
|29
|0
|14
|5
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|8
|29
|0
|8
|3
|
C. Daniel 4 QB
7
FPTS
|C. Daniel
|1
|5
|0
|5
|7
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|10
|7
|77
|0
|28
|7
|
M. Jones 11 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Jones
|4
|3
|43
|1
|16
|10
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
9
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|8
|5
|39
|1
|11
|9
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|3
|3
|36
|0
|13
|5
|
D. Swift 32 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|3
|33
|0
|19
|9
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
3
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|2
|2
|31
|0
|20
|3
|
M. Hall 17 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Hall
|5
|3
|28
|0
|14
|2
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|5
|3
|14
|0
|10
|3
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Cabinda
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. James 83 TE
0
FPTS
|J. James
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Collins 58 OLB
|J. Collins
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trufant 23 CB
|D. Trufant
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 32 SAF
|J. Kearse
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 94 DE
|A. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Griffen DE
|E. Griffen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 97 DE
|N. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 73 OG
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 30 CB
|J. Okudah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hall 17 WR
|M. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Killebrew 35 SAF
|M. Killebrew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hand 93 DE
|D. Hand
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 38 CB
|M. Ford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
|J. Cabinda
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelton 71 NT
|D. Shelton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 27 CB
|J. Coleman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
8
FPTS
|M. Prater
|2/3
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|2
|46.5
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hall 17 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Hall
|2
|6.5
|11
|0
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Cabinda
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|2
|16.5
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
26
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|13/20
|220
|3
|0
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
36
FPTS
|D. Cook
|22
|206
|2
|70
|36
|
A. Mattison 25 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|12
|69
|0
|18
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|4
|3
|64
|0
|35
|6
|
D. Cook 33 RB
36
FPTS
|D. Cook
|2
|2
|46
|0
|29
|36
|
K. Rudolph 82 TE
4
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|4
|3
|40
|0
|22
|4
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|5
|2
|38
|0
|30
|3
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|8
|
I. Smith 84 TE
13
FPTS
|I. Smith
|4
|2
|10
|2
|9
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|8-5
|0.5
|1
|0
|
K. Boyd 29 DB
|K. Boyd
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 SAF
|J. Metellus
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 MLB
|E. Kendricks
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 94 DT
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holmes 90 DE
|J. Holmes
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Ham 30 FB
|C. Ham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
|K. Osborn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 51 DT
|H. Mata'afa
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Boone 23 RB
|M. Boone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
4
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|3
|52.3
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to M.Hall (K.Boyd).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 25(14:54 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to DET 33 for 8 yards (E.Wilson; S.Stephen).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 33(14:18 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola to DET 34 for 1 yard (J.Gladney).
|
4 & 1 - DET 34(13:32 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-M.Ford False Start 4 yards enforced at DET 34 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DET 30(13:19 - 1st) J.Fox punts 37 yards to MIN 33 Center-D.Muhlbach out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 33(13:11 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 46 for 13 yards (J.Collins).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(12:32 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Rudolph to DET 32 for 22 yards (J.Kearse; J.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 32(11:51 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to DET 27 for 5 yards (J.Collins).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 27(11:18 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to DET 5 for 22 yards (J.Okudah).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIN 5(10:42 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to DET 1 for 4 yards (D.Harmon; J.Kearse). Minnesota challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. D.Cook up the middle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:39 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 51 yards from MIN 35 to DET 14. M.Hall ran ob at DET 25 for 11 yards (J.Metellus).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(10:36 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to DET 29 for 4 yards (J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 29(10:06 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Hall to DET 34 for 5 yards (K.Boyd).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - DET 34(9:26 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. A.Peterson up the middle to DET 38 for 4 yards (E.Wilson; I.Odenigbo).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 38(8:49 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to A.Peterson to DET 37 for -1 yards (J.Gladney).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - DET 37(8:14 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola pushed ob at 50 for 13 yards (A.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 50(7:46 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to MIN 48 for 2 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 48(7:05 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to MIN 40 for 8 yards (T.Dye).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(6:31 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to MIN 24 for 16 yards (A.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 24(5:56 - 1st) D.Swift right end to MIN 19 for 5 yards (J.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DET 19(5:39 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to J.James to MIN 19 for no gain (J.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DET 19(4:54 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at MIN 28 for -9 yards (sack split by S.Stephen and H.Mata'afa).
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - DET 28(4:11 - 1st) M.Prater 46 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(4:07 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 45 for 9 yards (J.Kearse).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 45(3:33 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to DET 44 for 11 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 44(2:55 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep middle to A.Thielen to DET 14 for 30 yards (J.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 14(2:10 - 1st) D.Cook left end to DET 9 for 5 yards (E.Griffen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 9(1:30 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:26 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(1:26 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 34 for 9 yards (H.Smith) [S.Stephen].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 34(0:49 - 1st) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 39 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 39(0:15 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Amendola to DET 45 for 6 yards (E.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - DET 45(15:00 - 2nd) A.Peterson right guard to DET 49 for 4 yards (H.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 49(14:23 - 2nd) K.Johnson left end to MIN 42 for 9 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 42(13:50 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to J.Cabinda to MIN 38 for 4 yards (K.Boyd).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 38(13:14 - 2nd) K.Johnson up the middle to MIN 37 for 1 yard (A.Watts).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - DET 37(12:39 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to A.Peterson to MIN 27 for 10 yards (A.Watts; J.Holmes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 27(11:59 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to A.Peterson to MIN 22 for 5 yards (E.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 22(11:18 - 2nd) D.Swift right end to MIN 20 for 2 yards (E.Kendricks; A.Watts).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - DET 20(10:40 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Amendola to MIN 8 for 12 yards (J.Gladney).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - DET 8(10:03 - 2nd) D.Swift left guard to MIN 6 for 2 yards (J.Holmes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 6(9:25 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Swift to MIN 1 for 5 yards (K.Boyd). FUMBLES (K.Boyd) ball out of bounds at MIN 1.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - DET 1(9:05 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. A.Peterson right end to MIN 5 for -4 yards (J.Johnson E.Kendricks).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - DET 5(8:24 - 2nd) M.Prater 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 66 yards from DET 35 to MIN -1. K.Osborn to MIN 21 for 22 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 21(8:16 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to I.Smith (R.Okwara).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIN 21(8:09 - 2nd) D.Cook right end to MIN 21 for no gain (Ch.Jones; J.Collins).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIN 21(7:28 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook pushed ob at MIN 38 for 17 yards (W.Harris) [N.Williams].
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(6:54 - 2nd) A.Mattison right end to MIN 45 for 7 yards (R.Ragland J.Okudah).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 45(6:12 - 2nd) A.Mattison left tackle to MIN 46 for 1 yard (R.Okwara).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIN 46(5:27 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to K.Rudolph (E.Griffen).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MIN 46(5:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at MIN 46 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIN 41(5:22 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 52 yards to DET 7 Center-A.Cutting. D.Amendola to DET 28 for 21 yards (C.Ham; M.Boone). DET-T.McRae was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 35(5:11 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to M.Jones (C.Jones). PENALTY on MIN-C.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards enforced at DET 28 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 35(5:08 - 2nd) D.Swift left tackle to DET 37 for 2 yards (I.Odenigbo; T.Dye).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 37(4:32 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to Q.Cephus to MIN 43 for 20 yards (H.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 43(3:54 - 2nd) K.Johnson left end pushed ob at MIN 38 for 5 yards (H.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 38(3:22 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola pushed ob at MIN 30 for 8 yards (H.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 30(2:55 - 2nd) D.Swift left guard to MIN 28 for 2 yards (E.Kendricks; J.Holmes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 28(2:16 - 2nd) D.Swift left end to MIN 26 for 2 yards (K.Boyd).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - DET 26(2:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to MIN 15 for 11 yards (C.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 15(1:25 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to MIN 0. K.Osborn to MIN 13 for 13 yards (M.Killebrew).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 13(1:15 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 18 for 5 yards (D.Trufant; J.Kearse).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 18(0:55 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to MIN 26 for 8 yards (D.Trufant).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 26(0:51 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Rudolph to MIN 36 for 10 yards (J.Kearse).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(0:35 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook ran ob at DET 35 for 29 yards (W.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 35(0:27 - 2nd) D.Cook left end to DET 22 for 13 yards (W.Harris).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 22(0:22 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Abdullah for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) D.Bailey kicks 46 yards from MIN 35 to DET 19. J.Cabinda to DET 30 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 30(0:11 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to D.Swift.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 30(0:06 - 2nd) D.Swift left tackle to DET 47 for 17 yards (K.Boyd).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 57 yards from DET 35 to MIN 8. K.Osborn to MIN 26 for 18 yards (D.Harmon; J.Cabinda). PENALTY on MIN-C.Ham Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 26.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 16(14:55 - 3rd) D.Cook right tackle ran ob at MIN 30 for 14 yards (R.Ragland).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 30(14:29 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 34 for 4 yards (Ch.Jones; D.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIN 34(13:50 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen (D.Trufant).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MIN 34(13:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at MIN 34 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIN 29(13:42 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Rudolph to MIN 37 for 8 yards (D.Harmon; J.Kearse).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIN 37(12:57 - 3rd) B.Colquitt punts 51 yards to DET 12 Center-A.Cutting fair catch by D.Amendola.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 12(12:50 - 3rd) D.Swift right end to DET 18 for 6 yards (E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DET 18(12:17 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to D.Amendola.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DET 18(12:12 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to D.Amendola.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DET 18(12:09 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 56 yards to MIN 26 Center-D.Muhlbach. K.Osborn to MIN 23 for -3 yards (M.Ford; J.Coleman).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 23(11:59 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 23(11:52 - 3rd) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 28 for 5 yards (Ch.Jones; R.Ragland).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIN 28(11:14 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at DET 37 for 35 yards (D.Harmon).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 37(10:40 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle to DET 25 for 12 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(10:04 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to DET 21 for 4 yards (N.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIN 21(9:22 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to I.Smith.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MIN 0(9:17 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on DET-A.Oruwariye Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at DET 21 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - MIN 3(9:13 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to DET 1 for 2 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIN 1(8:37 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to DET 1 for no gain (N.Williams; R.Okwara).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIN 1(7:54 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(7:50 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson pushed ob at DET 34 for 9 yards (C.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 34(7:23 - 3rd) D.Swift left end pushed ob at DET 33 for -1 yards (K.Boyd).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 33(6:51 - 3rd) D.Amendola right end to DET 35 for 2 yards (E.Wilson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 35(6:11 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to MIN 49 for 16 yards (J.Gladney; H.Smith). PENALTY on MIN-H.Smith Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at MIN 49.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(5:45 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to A.Peterson to MIN 26 for 8 yards (J.Gladney). Minnesota challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to A.Peterson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 34(5:41 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to D.Swift.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - DET 34(5:37 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Hall to MIN 20 for 14 yards (A.Harris; J.Gladney).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(4:52 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle intended for T.Hockenson INTERCEPTED by E.Wilson at MIN 12. E.Wilson to MIN 28 for 16 yards (J.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 28(4:42 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 29 for 1 yard (D.Trufant).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 29(4:00 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to MIN 33 for 4 yards (R.Ragland).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIN 33(3:14 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen.
|
4 & 5 - MIN 33(3:09 - 3rd) B.Colquitt punt is BLOCKED by A.Bryant Center-A.Cutting recovered by MIN-M.Boone at MIN 14. M.Boone to MIN 22 for 8 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 22(2:59 - 3rd) A.Peterson left end to MIN 18 for 4 yards (K.Boyd; H.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 18(2:14 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola pushed ob at MIN 9 for 9 yards (K.Boyd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - DET 9(1:38 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to A.Peterson [D.Wonnum].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - DET 9(1:32 - 3rd) A.Peterson up the middle to MIN 5 for 4 yards (E.Wilson; H.Smith).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - DET 5(0:54 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle intended for T.Hockenson INTERCEPTED by E.Kendricks at MIN -8. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(0:50 - 3rd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 12 for -8 yards (D.Trufant).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 18 - MIN 12(0:06 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 20 for 8 yards (E.Griffen; D.Shelton).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIN 20(15:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 27 for 7 yards (A.Bryant). DET-W.Harris was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIN 27(14:45 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 54 yards to DET 19 Center-A.Cutting. D.Amendola to DET 31 for 12 yards (J.Metellus).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(14:35 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones to DET 43 for 12 yards (A.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 43(14:02 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Swift to MIN 48 for 9 yards (E.Wilson; K.Boyd).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 48(13:39 - 4th) D.Swift left guard to MIN 47 for 1 yard (A.Harris; J.Holmes).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(13:13 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Swift to MIN 28 for 19 yards (H.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 28(12:26 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at MIN 32 for -4 yards (sack split by E.Wilson and A.Watts). DET-M.Stafford was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - DET 32(11:50 - 4th) C.Daniel scrambles right end to MIN 27 for 5 yards (E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DET 27(11:11 - 4th) C.Daniel pass incomplete short left to D.Amendola [H.Smith].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - DET 27(11:07 - 4th) M.Prater 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 4th) J.Fox kicks 61 yards from DET 35 to MIN 4. K.Osborn to MIN 30 for 26 yards (M.Ford; J.Cabinda).
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 30(10:54 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:42 - 4th) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt. PENALTY on DET-D.Harmon Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks 39 yards from 50 to DET 11. M.Hall to DET 13 for 2 yards (K.Osborn; J.Metellus).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 13(10:39 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short right to D.Amendola ran ob at DET 41 for 28 yards (H.Smith).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DET 41(10:10 - 4th) C.Daniel pass deep right intended for T.Hockenson INTERCEPTED by H.Smith at MIN 39. H.Smith ran ob at MIN 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 39(10:05 - 4th) A.Mattison left end to MIN 44 for 5 yards (D.Trufant; R.Ragland).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 44(9:21 - 4th) A.Mattison right guard to MIN 47 for 3 yards (D.Hand; A.Bryant). PENALTY on MIN-R.Reiff Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 44 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIN 34(8:40 - 4th) A.Mattison left tackle to MIN 43 for 9 yards (J.Coleman; J.Kearse).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIN 43(7:53 - 4th) A.Mattison right guard to MIN 47 for 4 yards (R.Okwara; E.Griffen).
|
4 & 2 - MIN 47(7:07 - 4th) PENALTY on MIN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at MIN 47 - No Play.
|
4 & 7 - MIN 42(7:07 - 4th) B.Colquitt punt is BLOCKED by R.Okwara Center-A.Cutting RECOVERED by DET-Q.Cephus at MIN 19. Q.Cephus to MIN 4 for 15 yards (J.Metellus). PENALTY on MIN-A.Cutting Offensive Holding 2 yards enforced at MIN 4.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) (Onside Kick formation) M.Prater kicks 43 yards from DET 35 to MIN 22. C.Beebe pushed ob at MIN 41 for 19 yards (M.Hall).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(6:53 - 4th) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left end to DET 46 for 13 yards (D.Harmon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(6:08 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to DET 43 for 3 yards (N.Williams; J.Collins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIN 43(5:22 - 4th) A.Mattison left end to DET 29 for 14 yards (D.Harmon; D.Shelton).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 29(4:34 - 4th) A.Mattison right end to DET 11 for 18 yards (R.Ragland). PENALTY on MIN-T.Conklin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 29 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIN 39(4:24 - 4th) A.Mattison left tackle to DET 21 for 18 yards (D.Trufant).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 21(4:17 - 4th) A.Mattison right tackle to DET 20 for 1 yard (D.Hand; J.Collins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIN 20(4:13 - 4th) A.Mattison left tackle to DET 19 for 1 yard (J.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 19(4:02 - 4th) A.Mattison right guard to DET 14 for 5 yards (J.Kearse; D.Harmon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 14(3:19 - 4th) A.Mattison left tackle to DET 10 for 4 yards (J.Kearse; J.Collins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIN 10(2:33 - 4th) A.Mattison right guard to DET 10 for no gain (A.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MIN 10(2:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 10(1:55 - 4th) C.Daniel pass incomplete short left to M.Jones.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 10(1:52 - 4th) K.Johnson up the middle to DET 24 for 14 yards (E.Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 24(1:32 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short middle to K.Johnson to DET 36 for 12 yards (E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 36(1:09 - 4th) C.Daniel pass incomplete short middle to M.Hall.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 36(1:06 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short left to Q.Cephus to DET 47 for 11 yards (T.Dye; K.Boyd).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(0:46 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short left to T.Hockenson to MIN 45 for 8 yards (T.Dye).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - DET 45(0:22 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short left to K.Johnson to MIN 32 for 13 yards (E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 32(0:10 - 4th) C.Daniel spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 32(0:09 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short right to M.Hall pushed ob at MIN 23 for 9 yards (C.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - DET 23(0:03 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short left to K.Johnson pushed ob at MIN 12 for 11 yards (K.Boyd).
