|
|
|DEN
|ATL
Ryan throws 3 TDs as Falcons stop comeback, beat Broncos
ATLANTA (AP) Matt Ryan took advantage of Denver's thin secondary to throw three touchdown passes and the Atlanta Falcons turned back Denver's bid for a second consecutive comeback to beat the Broncos 34-27 on Sunday.
Ryan completed 25 of 35 passes for 284 yards with one interception. Atlanta (3-6) improved to 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris.
Atlanta led Denver (3-5) 20-3 at halftime. Drew Lock, trying to lead another fourth-quarter comeback, threw two touchdown passes and ran for a 10-yard score in the final quarter that made it 34-27. With Atlanta leading by seven points, the Broncos took the ball at their 20 with 44 seconds remaining and no timeouts. Following three incompletions by Lock, a fumbled snap ended the possession.
One week after throwing three fourth-quarter touchdown passes to lead Denver to a 31-30 comeback win over the Chargers, Lock tried to spark another rally. With Atlanta leading 27-6, Lock threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Jerry Jeudy early in the fourth quarter, On Denver's next possession, Lock was under pressure when he overthrew Jeudy and was intercepted by Ricardo Allen, who returned the ball 20 yards to the Denver 12.
Two plays later, Todd Gurley's 4-yard scoring run extended Atlanta's lead to 34-13. Lock answered with a 9-yard scoring pass to Tim Patrick with less than four minutes remaining.
Lock completed 25 of 48 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Denver lacked an effective running game to help Lock. Phillip Lindsay had eight carries for 23 yards.
The Falcons scored on their first four possessions, thriving on Ryan's ability to find holes in the Broncos' depleted secondary. Denver's starting cornerbacks, A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan, were held out with a concussion and ankle injury, respectively.
Atlanta converted six of seven third downs in the first half. The offense had no difficulty overcoming the absence of starting receiver Calvin Ridley, who was held out with a mid-foot sprain. The Falcons' backups moved up to complement Julio Jones.
Olamide Zaccheaus beat Davontae Harris for a 51-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Zaccheaus made the catch for his first touchdown of the season even though Harris was called for pass interference on the play.
Zaccheaus added a 42-yard catch in the second quarter to set up Ryan's 9-yard scoring pass to Brandon Powell. It was the first career touchdown for Powell, Atlanta's top return specialist.
INJURIES
Broncos: TE Albert Okwuegbunam left with a knee injury late in the third quarter and did not return ... TE Noah Fant limped off the field with an ankle injury following a 32-yard catch on Denver's first possession. After being listed as questionable, Fant returned in the second quarter. OT Demar Dotson also returned in the first half after leaving with a hip injury.
Falcons: Defensive ends Dante Fowler (hamstring) and Takk McKinley (groin) did not play. Ridley missed practice all week with the left foot injury he suffered in the team's win at Carolina on Oct. 29.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Denver will make its first visit to Las Vegas next Sunday.
Falcons: Following their bye, the Falcons play at New Orleans on Nov. 22.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Lock
3 QB
313 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 47 RuYds, RuTD
|
32
FPTS
|
M. Ryan
2 QB
284 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds
|
28
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:33
|33:27
|1st Downs
|23
|23
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|17
|15
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|405
|363
|Total Plays
|71
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|92
|Rush Attempts
|22
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|302
|271
|Comp. - Att.
|25-48
|25-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-65
|5-61
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.0
|5-36.6
|Return Yards
|153
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-145
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-19
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|302
|PASS YDS
|271
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
32
FPTS
|D. Lock
|25/48
|313
|2
|1
|32
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
32
FPTS
|D. Lock
|7
|47
|1
|16
|32
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
2
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|8
|23
|0
|6
|2
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|6
|18
|0
|9
|1
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
8
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|15
|0
|15
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
18
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|14
|7
|125
|1
|41
|18
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
8
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|10
|6
|75
|0
|36
|8
|
N. Fant 87 TE
4
FPTS
|N. Fant
|3
|3
|45
|0
|32
|4
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|9
|4
|29
|1
|9
|8
|
D. Hamilton 17 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Hamilton
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|1
|
N. Vannett 88 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Okwuegbunam
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
2
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 27 CB
|D. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 DE
|D. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Toliver 26 DB
|K. Toliver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 LB
|M. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Calitro 53 OLB
|A. Calitro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Attaochu 97 OLB
|J. Attaochu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Agim 95 DT
|M. Agim
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
|M. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 73 DT
|S. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Chickillo 91 LB
|A. Chickillo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
9
FPTS
|B. McManus
|2/2
|43
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|5
|45.0
|4
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|5
|24.2
|30
|0
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
8
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
8
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
28
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|25/35
|284
|3
|1
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
11
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|19
|53
|1
|13
|11
|
B. Hill 23 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Hill
|8
|24
|0
|8
|2
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
28
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|3
|10
|0
|12
|28
|
B. Powell 15 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|6
|
K. Smith 40 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
16
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|6
|4
|103
|1
|51
|16
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
6
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|8
|7
|62
|0
|24
|6
|
J. Jones 11 WR
11
FPTS
|J. Jones
|7
|5
|54
|1
|21
|11
|
C. Blake 13 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Blake
|3
|3
|31
|0
|21
|3
|
L. Stocker 88 TE
1
FPTS
|L. Stocker
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
R. Gage 83 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Gage
|6
|2
|11
|0
|8
|1
|
B. Powell 15 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|6
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
11
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|11
|
B. Hill 23 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 20 DB
|K. Sheffield
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Walker 43 LB
|M. Walker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
|J. Tuioti-Mariner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dennard 34 DB
|D. Dennard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Taumoepenu 57 LB
|P. Taumoepenu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 50 DE
|J. Cominsky
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
|O. Zaccheaus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neasman 41 SAF
|S. Neasman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Allen 37 FS
|R. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Davison 96 DT
|T. Davison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wreh-Wilson 33 CB
|B. Wreh-Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 44 CB
|T. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Graham 87 TE
|J. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Koo 7 K
|Y. Koo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Robinson 46 LB
|E. Robinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
10
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|2/2
|52
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|5
|36.6
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 15 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at ATL 36 for 11 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 36(14:31 - 1st) T.Gurley left tackle to ATL 36 for no gain (K.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 36(13:50 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Jones pushed ob at ATL 41 for 5 yards (E.Bassey).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - ATL 41(13:12 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 46 for 5 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 46(12:37 - 1st) T.Gurley right tackle to 50 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 50(12:01 - 1st) T.Gurley left tackle to DEN 37 for 13 yards (K.Jackson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(11:29 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to T.Gurley to DEN 41 for -4 yards (J.Jewell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - ATL 41(10:46 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst to DEN 34 for 7 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ATL 34(10:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to J.Jones (J.Simmons).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ATL 34(9:56 - 1st) Y.Koo 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 66 yards from ATL 35 to DEN -1. T.Cleveland to DEN 20 for 21 yards (T.Hall; E.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 20(9:43 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 23 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 23(9:11 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to N.Fant pushed ob at ATL 45 for 32 yards (R.Allen) [F.Oluokun].
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 45(8:37 - 1st) P.Lindsay left tackle to 50 for -5 yards (G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - DEN 50(8:00 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - DEN 50(7:54 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to ATL 41 for 9 yards (I.Oliver).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DEN 41(7:09 - 1st) S.Martin punts 26 yards to ATL 15 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 15(7:00 - 1st) T.Gurley left guard to ATL 19 for 4 yards (D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 19(6:22 - 1st) T.Gurley left end pushed ob at ATL 21 for 2 yards (K.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - ATL 21(5:53 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage ran ob at ATL 29 for 8 yards (E.Bassey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 29(5:26 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Jones pushed ob at ATL 35 for 6 yards (D.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ATL 35(4:55 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to ATL 38 for 3 yards (K.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 38(4:17 - 1st) K.Smith left guard to ATL 39 for 1 yard (J.Jewell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 39(3:41 - 1st) B.Hill right guard to ATL 42 for 3 yards (D.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 42(3:05 - 1st) B.Hill left end pushed ob at 50 for 8 yards (K.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 50(2:26 - 1st) PENALTY on ATL-R.Gage False Start 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - ATL 45(2:12 - 1st) B.Powell left end pushed ob at ATL 49 for 4 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ATL 49(1:37 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to J.Jones (M.Agim).
|+51 YD
|
3 & 11 - ATL 49(1:33 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep right to O.Zaccheaus for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN [M.Reed]. Penalty on DEN-D.Harris Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 66 yards from ATL 35 to DEN -1. T.Cleveland to DEN 23 for 24 yards (M.Walker). Penalty on DEN-D.Dotson Illegal Substitution offsetting. Penalty on ATL-E.Robinson Face Mask (15 Yards) offsetting. Play ended at the DEN 25 but ball placed at DEN 23 due to interference with the official
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 23(1:14 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy pushed ob at DEN 41 for 18 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 41(0:53 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 44 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun; J.Cominsky).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 44(0:14 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to ATL 42 for 14 yards (I.Oliver).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 42(15:00 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to ATL 40 for 2 yards (T.Davison).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 40(14:22 - 2nd) K.Hamler right end ran ob at ATL 25 for 15 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(13:47 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 25(13:42 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Lindsay [F.Oluokun].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ATL 25(13:37 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to T.Patrick.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ATL 25(13:32 - 2nd) B.McManus 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(13:27 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 25(13:12 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Blake pushed ob at ATL 32 for 7 yards (D.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - ATL 32(12:42 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 37 for 5 yards (A.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(12:11 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Jones to ATL 48 for 11 yards (J.Jewell).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 48(11:30 - 2nd) T.Gurley right guard to ATL 45 for -3 yards (E.Bassey).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 13 - ATL 45(11:01 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep right to O.Zaccheaus to DEN 13 for 42 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 13(10:14 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to R.Gage.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 13(10:09 - 2nd) T.Gurley right guard to DEN 9 for 4 yards (M.Reed).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - ATL 9(9:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Powell for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 63 yards from ATL 35 to DEN 2. T.Cleveland to DEN 29 for 27 yards (J.Graham; Y.Koo).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DEN 29(9:10 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 18 for -11 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 21 - DEN 18(8:34 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left guard to DEN 24 for 6 yards (B.Wreh-Wilson; G.Jarrett).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - DEN 24(8:01 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon pushed ob at DEN 33 for 9 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DEN 33(7:25 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 64 yards to ATL 3 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. B.Powell to ATL 16 for 13 yards (A.Calitro).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 16(7:12 - 2nd) B.Hill right guard to ATL 21 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 21(6:37 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at ATL 27 for 6 yards (J.Simmons).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 27(6:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to L.Stocker to ATL 39 for 12 yards (D.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 39(5:27 - 2nd) B.Hill left guard to ATL 47 for 8 yards (J.Jewell).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - ATL 47(5:02 - 2nd) B.Hill right tackle to ATL 43 for -4 yards (E.Bassey).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ATL 43(4:29 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Jones (D.Harris). PENALTY on DEN-D.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards enforced at ATL 43 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(4:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Jones to DEN 32 for 11 yards (J.Simmons; M.Agim).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 32(3:51 - 2nd) B.Hill left guard to DEN 34 for -2 yards (A.Chickillo; J.Jewell).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 12 - ATL 34(3:12 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep right to C.Blake to DEN 13 for 21 yards (K.Toliver).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 13(2:39 - 2nd) T.Gurley right guard to DEN 10 for 3 yards (J.Jewell).
|
2 & 7 - ATL 0(2:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to O.Zaccheaus [M.Reed]. PENALTY on DEN-M.Ojemudia Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at DEN 10 - No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the pass was not tipped ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to O.Zaccheaus (D.Jones) [M.Reed].
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ATL 10(1:57 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at DEN 17 for -7 yards (D.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - ATL 17(1:48 - 2nd) Y.Koo 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 58 yards from ATL 35 to DEN 7. K.Hamler to DEN 31 for 24 yards (M.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 31(1:35 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to DEN 38 for 7 yards (A.Terrell; K.Neal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - DEN 38(1:10 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right [J.Tuioti-Mariner].
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - DEN 38(1:06 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to DEN 47 for 9 yards (P.Taumoepenu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(0:47 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to K.Hamler.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 47(0:44 - 2nd) M.Gordon right end to DEN 48 for 1 yard (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DEN 48(0:38 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to T.Patrick (F.Oluokun).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DEN 48(0:34 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 34 yards to ATL 18 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Y.Koo kicks 61 yards from ATL 35 to DEN 4. T.Cleveland to DEN 23 for 19 yards (E.Robinson; J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 23(14:54 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy to DEN 35 for 12 yards (K.Sheffield). FUMBLES (K.Sheffield) ball out of bounds at DEN 35.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(14:21 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left guard to DEN 38 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - DEN 35(13:49 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy. PENALTY on ATL-K.Sheffield Defensive Pass Interference 22 yards enforced at DEN 38 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 40(13:43 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left guard to ATL 34 for 6 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DEN 34(13:08 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left guard to ATL 34 for no gain (F.Oluokun).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - DEN 34(12:34 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short middle to T.Patrick to ATL 25 for 9 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(11:54 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to T.Patrick.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(11:48 - 3rd) M.Gordon left guard to ATL 23 for 2 yards (J.Cominsky).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DEN 23(11:09 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Patrick [J.Tuioti-Mariner].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - DEN 23(11:06 - 3rd) B.McManus 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(11:02 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep middle intended for O.Zaccheaus INTERCEPTED by J.Simmons [D.Williams] at DEN 25. J.Simmons to DEN 25 for no gain (O.Zaccheaus).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(10:51 - 3rd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 18 for -7 yards (G.Jarrett). FUMBLES (G.Jarrett) [G.Jarrett] RECOVERED by ATL-K.Neal at DEN 28. K.Neal ran ob at DEN 6 for 22 yards (A.Schlottmann). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to J.Jeudy.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(10:47 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 28 for 3 yards (K.Neal).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - DEN 28(10:21 - 3rd) D.Lock scrambles right tackle to DEN 32 for 4 yards (G.Jarrett).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DEN 32(9:36 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 48 yards to ATL 20 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 20(9:28 - 3rd) T.Gurley left tackle to ATL 22 for 2 yards (A.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 22(8:48 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to T.Gurley to ATL 28 for 6 yards (A.Johnson) [B.Chubb]. PENALTY on DEN-B.Chubb Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at ATL 28.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(8:30 - 3rd) T.Gurley left guard to ATL 49 for 6 yards (A.Johnson; D.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ATL 47(7:51 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst to ATL 47 for -2 yards (K.Jackson; A.Johnson). PENALTY on DEN-K.Jackson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at ATL 49 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 36(7:40 - 3rd) M.Ryan scrambles right tackle to DEN 24 for 12 yards (A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 24(6:57 - 3rd) T.Gurley left guard to DEN 21 for 3 yards (M.Agim).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 21(6:27 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep left to J.Jones for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:20 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:20 - 3rd) Y.Koo kicks 67 yards from ATL 35 to DEN -2. T.Cleveland to DEN 37 for 39 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner). PENALTY on DEN-A.Calitro Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 28.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 18(6:12 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to K.Hamler.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 18(6:09 - 3rd) D.Lock scrambles right end pushed ob at DEN 22 for 4 yards (D.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - DEN 22(5:35 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 29 for 7 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner; A.Terrell). DEN-A.Okwuegbunam was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 29(5:13 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on DEN-D.Lock Intentional Grounding 11 yards enforced at DEN 29.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 21 - DEN 18(5:09 - 3rd) M.Gordon left end ran ob at DEN 27 for 9 yards (D.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - DEN 27(4:36 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 29 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DEN 29(4:00 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 53 yards to ATL 18 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 18(3:52 - 3rd) B.Hill left end to ATL 21 for 3 yards (J.Jewell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 21(3:16 - 3rd) B.Hill left tackle to ATL 24 for 3 yards (B.Chubb; S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ATL 24(2:33 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to R.Gage [A.Johnson].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ATL 24(2:27 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 46 yards to DEN 30 Center-J.Harris fair catch by K.Hamler.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 30(2:18 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to P.Lindsay.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 30(2:13 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left guard to DEN 34 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun; J.Cominsky).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - DEN 34(1:31 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy to DEN 41 for 7 yards (A.Terrell).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 41(0:58 - 3rd) D.Lock pass deep right to J.Jeudy pushed ob at ATL 35 for 24 yards (F.Oluokun; A.Terrell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(0:29 - 3rd) M.Gordon left tackle to ATL 34 for 1 yard (D.Dennard).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 34(15:00 - 4th) P.Lindsay left tackle to ATL 28 for 6 yards (D.Jones; D.Dennard).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - DEN 28(14:25 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to D.Hamilton to ATL 25 for 3 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(13:45 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(13:40 - 4th) D.Lock scrambles right end to ATL 20 for 5 yards (J.Cominsky).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 20(13:21 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:15 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(13:15 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at ATL 35 for 10 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 35(12:49 - 4th) T.Gurley left guard to ATL 37 for 2 yards (D.Walker).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 37(12:06 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep middle to H.Hurst to DEN 39 for 24 yards (J.Simmons) [M.Reed].
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ATL 39(11:22 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at DEN 45 for -6 yards (D.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - ATL 45(10:41 - 4th) T.Gurley right guard to DEN 44 for 1 yard (J.Attaochu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - ATL 44(10:02 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to R.Gage [J.Jewell].
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ATL 44(9:56 - 4th) S.Hofrichter punts 29 yards to DEN 15 Center-J.Harris fair catch by K.Hamler.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 12(9:36 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at DEN 4 for 8 yards (A.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - ATL 4(9:10 - 4th) T.Gurley left guard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 4th) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(9:05 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to K.Hamler to ATL 39 for 36 yards (S.Neasman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 39(8:25 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to K.Hamler.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 39(8:20 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to K.Hamler to ATL 35 for 4 yards (P.Taumoepenu) [K.Neal].
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DEN 35(7:37 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to T.Patrick.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - DEN 35(7:33 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to K.Hamler (R.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 35(7:25 - 4th) T.Gurley right tackle to ATL 38 for 3 yards (D.Williams).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 38(6:41 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst to ATL 34 for -4 yards (B.Chubb; D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ATL 34(5:55 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to B.Hill.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ATL 34(5:50 - 4th) S.Hofrichter punts 43 yards to DEN 23 Center-J.Harris. K.Hamler to DEN 31 for 8 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 31(5:38 - 4th) D.Lock scrambles right guard to DEN 47 for 16 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(5:11 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to ATL 42 for 11 yards (D.Dennard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 28(4:43 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy. PENALTY on ATL-D.Dennard Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards enforced at ATL 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 28(4:39 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Cleveland [F.Oluokun].
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 28(4:36 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Vannett to ATL 17 for 11 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 17(4:10 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 17(4:06 - 4th) D.Lock scrambles right end pushed ob at ATL 9 for 8 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - DEN 9(3:58 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to T.Patrick for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:53 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 4th) B.McManus kicks onside 7 yards from DEN 35 to DEN 42. F.Oluokun (didn't try to advance) to DEN 42 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 42(3:52 - 4th) T.Gurley right tackle to DEN 42 for no gain (J.Jewell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 42(3:46 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Blake to DEN 39 for 3 yards (K.Toliver).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ATL 39(3:40 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to H.Hurst.
|
4 & 7 - ATL 39(3:31 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DEN 39 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ATL 44(3:31 - 4th) S.Hofrichter punts 26 yards to DEN 18 Center-J.Harris downed by ATL-S.Neasman.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 18(3:22 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler to DEN 21 for 3 yards (I.Oliver) [C.Harris].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 21(2:52 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to DEN 30 for 9 yards (K.Neal). PENALTY on ATL-K.Neal Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at DEN 30.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 45(2:47 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep left to J.Jeudy to ATL 14 for 41 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 14(2:16 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to ATL 10 for 4 yards (A.Terrell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - DEN 10(2:00 - 4th) D.Lock scrambles right end for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 4th) B.McManus kicks onside 9 yards from DEN 35 to DEN 44. D.Jones (didn't try to advance) to DEN 44 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 44(1:51 - 4th) T.Gurley right tackle to DEN 40 for 4 yards (A.Johnson; K.Toliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ATL 40(1:46 - 4th) T.Gurley left tackle to DEN 40 for no gain (A.Johnson; M.Ojemudia).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - ATL 40(0:58 - 4th) M.Gono reported in as eligible. T.Gurley right guard to DEN 39 for 1 yard (B.Chubb). Penalty on ATL Illegal Formation declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ATL 39(0:50 - 4th) S.Hofrichter punts 39 yards to end zone Center-J.Harris Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 20(0:44 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep middle to J.Jeudy (D.Dennard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 20(0:38 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Lindsay.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DEN 20(0:31 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - DEN 20(0:27 - 4th) D.Lock Aborted. L.Cushenberry FUMBLES at DEN 18 recovered by DEN-D.Hamilton at DEN 19. D.Hamilton to DEN 19 for no gain (K.Neal). Penalty on DEN Illegal Shift declined.
-
LV
LAC
28
17
3rd 7:49 FOX
-
MIA
ARI
24
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
PIT
DAL
9
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
GB
SF
34
17
Final NFLN
-
CAR
KC
31
33
Final FOX
-
BAL
IND
24
10
Final CBS
-
CHI
TEN
17
24
Final FOX
-
DET
MIN
20
34
Final CBS
-
SEA
BUF
34
44
Final FOX
-
DEN
ATL
27
34
Final CBS
-
HOU
JAC
27
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
WAS
23
20
Final FOX
-
NO
TB
0
051 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
NE
NYJ
0
042 O/U
+10
Mon 8:15pm ESPN