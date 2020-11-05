|
|
|NO
|TB
Saints-Buccaneers Preview
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees won't be the only compelling storyline when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints clash with first place on the line in the NFC South.
The NFL career passing leaders meet for the seventh time Sunday night, with Brady (561) and Brees (560) ranking first and second on the touchdown passes list after exchanging the lead three times in the past two weeks.
The Bucs (6-2) have won three straight, six of seven since losing to Brees in Week 1.
The three-time defending division champion Saints (5-2) have won four in a row to stay on the heels of Brady, Tampa Bay's ever-expanding collection of offensive playmakers and a defense that has emerged as one of the best in the league.
Brees, 41, called the TD pass race ''pretty cool'' while stressing what's more important is winning and regaining the division lead.
''Speaking for myself, I'm just laser focused on the job that is right in front of me, and the opportunity that we have this week,'' the Saints quarterback said.
Brady, 43, also had little to say about the uniqueness of him and Brees chasing history at the same time.
Brees took over the top spot with two TD passes in an overtime win over Chicago last Sunday. Brady reclaimed the lead with a pair of scoring passes against the New York Giants on Monday night.
''We've both been around for quite a while. He's a great quarterback,'' said Brady, second in career yards passing behind Brees with 76,760.
''I have a lot of respect for him as a player, as a person, and we're both closer to the end than we are to the beginning,'' Brady added. ''I think we both still enjoy being out there on the field with our teammates playing and competing, and it's going to be a very competitive game Sunday night.''
The primetime matchup will also feature Antonio Brown's debut with the Bucs.
The four-time All Pro receiver signed with Tampa Bay last week and is coming off an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.
He's the latest big-name addition the Bucs have made on offense since signing Brady in free agency, joining Rob Gronkowski, LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette.
''I'm just excited to put my hand in the pile. There are so many great guys here,'' Brown said.
''I'm just super grateful for this opportunity and ... excited to fit in and do what's best for us to win,'' Brown added. ''Whatever that entails.''
GETTING IT DONE
Brady is off to a terrific start, throwing for 2,198 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has tossed 17 TD passes vs. one interception over the past six games.
Brees is coming off a 280-yard, two-touchdown, zero-interceptions game against Chicago. In one fewer game than Brady, he has thrown for 1,898 yards, 13 TDs and three interceptions.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians was asked what his defense has to do disrupt Brees on Sunday night.
''Knock him down a few times. That always helps,'' Arians said. ''None of them - especially the older guys - like getting knocked down. We've got to pressure him, get him off his spot and have really good, tight coverage.''
BRACING FOR BROWN
Saints coach Sean Payton is well aware of how difficult Brown can be on a defense. When the Saints edged out the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 in the Superdome in 2018, Brown was arguably the best player on the field. The Saints couldn't stay with him, and he finished with 14 catches for 185 yards and two TDs.
Payton said one of the big challenges Brown presents is his explosiveness. So, limiting his catches most of the game could be undone by ''one big play at the wrong time.''
Payton added that ''it doesn't require 11 catches'' for Brown to have a significant effect on a game.
RUN STUFFERS
While both teams have viable running games, both defenses are stout against the run. The Buccaneers rank first in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 70.4 yards per game. The Saints rank third, allowing 90.6 yards per game.
''There's 32 teams that will say, `We want to stop the run,' right? That's just a fact, everyone is going to say that,'' Payton said. ''And yet, they've been able to back that up year after year.''
Meanwhile, the Saints could be short-handed in the interior of their defensive line. Starting defensive tackle Shedone Rankins, a 2015 first-round draft choice, hurt his knee last Sunday in Chicago. It's not yet clear when he'll be ready to return.
---
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Brees
9 QB
222 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -2 RuYds
|
30
FPTS
|
M. Evans
13 WR
64 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
6
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|40:04
|19:22
|1st Downs
|27
|13
|Rushing
|11
|0
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-14
|1-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|420
|194
|Total Plays
|73
|46
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|8
|Rush Attempts
|37
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|1.6
|Net Yards Passing
|282
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|29-35
|22-38
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-28
|5-39
|Touchdowns
|5
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|4-40.3
|Return Yards
|34
|47
|Punts - Returns
|3-30
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-46
|Int. - Returns
|3-4
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|5-7 -71%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|282
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|138
|RUSH YDS
|8
|
|
|420
|TOTAL YDS
|194
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Brees 9 QB
30
FPTS
|D. Brees
|26/32
|222
|4
|0
|30
|
T. Hill 7 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2/2
|48
|0
|0
|8
|
J. Winston 2 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Winston
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|7
|54
|0
|23
|8
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|9
|40
|1
|17
|10
|
L. Murray 28 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Murray
|10
|39
|0
|17
|3
|
D. Washington 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|5
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Burton 32 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
D. Brees 9 QB
30
FPTS
|D. Brees
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|30
|
J. Winston 2 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Winston
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|6
|5
|51
|0
|20
|5
|
D. Harris 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|40
|0
|40
|4
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
9
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|3
|3
|39
|1
|29
|9
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
9
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|5
|4
|38
|1
|12
|9
|
J. Cook 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Cook
|3
|2
|30
|0
|19
|1
|
T. Hill 7 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|8
|
T. Smith 10 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Smith
|2
|1
|14
|1
|14
|7
|
J. Hill 89 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Hill
|2
|2
|14
|1
|11
|7
|
M. Burton 32 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|1
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|6
|5
|9
|0
|9
|10
|
L. Murray 28 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Murray
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
|A. Trautman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Swearinger 36 FS
|D. Swearinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 48 DB
|J. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cook 87 TE
|J. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
8
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|36
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|10.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Brady
|22/38
|209
|0
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Jones 27 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Jones
|3
|9
|0
|7
|0
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|
B. Gabbert 11 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Gabbert
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Evans
|6
|4
|64
|0
|22
|6
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|6
|6
|41
|0
|20
|4
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|6
|3
|41
|0
|20
|4
|
A. Brown 17 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Brown
|5
|3
|31
|0
|15
|3
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
S. Miller 10 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Miller
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
R. Jones 27 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Jones
|4
|3
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|7-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
|J. Mickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 76 OT
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 17 WR
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Triner 97 LS
|Z. Triner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gill 49 LB
|C. Gill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
|R. Gronkowski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McLendon 96 NT
|S. McLendon
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Minter 51 LB
|K. Minter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
3
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|48
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|4
|40.3
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|2
|23.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to C.Godwin [C.Jordan].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(14:55 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to TB 32 for 7 yards (M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TB 32(14:18 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Gronkowski.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TB 32(14:15 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 33 yards to NO 35 Center-Z.Triner out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(14:06 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 41 for 6 yards (D.White; S.Barrett) [R.Nunez-Roches].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 41(13:35 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to M.Thomas to NO 49 for 8 yards (S.Barrett; C.Davis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 49(12:59 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to J.Hill to TB 40 for 11 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(12:19 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to M.Callaway to TB 34 for 6 yards (D.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 34(11:48 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to TB 33 for 1 yard (J.Pierre-Paul; D.White).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 33(11:09 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to J.Cook to TB 14 for 19 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 14(10:30 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. A.Kamara left guard to TB 14 for no gain (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NO 14(9:46 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - NO 14(9:42 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to T.Smith for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(9:34 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to C.Godwin [D.Onyemata].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(9:28 - 1st) R.Jones left end to TB 33 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins). PENALTY on TB-D.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TB 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - TB 15(9:13 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.Jones to TB 20 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - TB 20(8:40 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to R.Jones to TB 24 for 4 yards (M.Lattimore).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TB 24(7:55 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 49 yards to NO 27 Center-Z.Triner. D.Harris pushed ob at NO 34 for 7 yards (Z.Triner).
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(7:44 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to TB 26 for 40 yards (L.David).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 26(6:59 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to TB 24 for 2 yards (W.Gholston; S.McLendon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 24(6:16 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Thomas to TB 19 for 5 yards (D.White).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 19(5:35 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to L.Murray to TB 17 for 2 yards (D.White; L.David).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NO 17(4:59 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. M.Burton left guard to TB 16 for 1 yard (R.Nunez-Roches). Tampa Bay challenged the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 16(4:25 - 1st) T.Hill right end to TB 13 for 3 yards (D.White; J.Whitehead).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 13(3:46 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to TB 2 for 11 yards (J.Whitehead; D.White). FUMBLES (J.Whitehead) RECOVERED by TB-L.David at TB 2. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 2(3:36 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to TB 4 for 2 yards (M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TB 4(3:01 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to A.Brown (J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TB 4(2:52 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gronkowski [D.Onyemata].
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TB 4(2:47 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 39 yards to TB 43 Center-Z.Triner. D.Harris to TB 35 for 8 yards (J.Mickens).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(2:38 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to TB 18 for 17 yards (A.Winfield; C.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 18(2:02 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to M.Thomas to TB 10 for 8 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting; C.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 10(1:24 - 1st) A.Kamara right end to TB 8 for 2 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - NO 8(0:40 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. A.Kamara right end to TB 7 for 1 yard (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 7(0:04 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Trautman for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. TB-L.David was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 68 yards from NO 35 to TB -3. J.Mickens to TB 18 for 21 yards (J.Gray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 18(14:55 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to S.Miller (J.Jenkins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 18(14:50 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 25 for 7 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; M.Roach).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TB 25(14:28 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to S.Miller.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TB 25(14:21 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 40 yards to NO 35 Center-Z.Triner. D.Harris to 50 for 15 yards (K.Minter; A.Nelson).
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 50(14:07 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 44 for -6 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 16 - NO 44(13:21 - 2nd) D.Brees pass deep left to T.Hill to TB 35 for 21 yards (A.Winfield).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(12:36 - 2nd) T.Hill scrambles left end to TB 12 for 23 yards (A.Winfield; L.David).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 12(11:54 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 12(11:50 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to E.Sanders for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 67 yards from NO 35 to TB -2. J.Mickens to TB 23 for 25 yards (K.Elliss).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(11:38 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to T.Johnson to TB 34 for 11 yards (J.Jenkins).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TB 34(11:05 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left intended for R.Jones INTERCEPTED by D.Onyemata (M.Davenport) at TB 30. D.Onyemata to TB 27 for 3 yards (D.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 27(10:57 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 27(10:53 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to TB 22 for 5 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 23(10:10 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders to TB 13 for 9 yards (D.White).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 13(9:25 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill right guard to TB 1 for 12 yards (J.Pierre-Paul; C.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NO 1(8:49 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(8:45 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to C.Godwin to TB 45 for 20 yards (M.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(8:08 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette pushed ob at NO 48 for 7 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TB 48(7:33 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to NO 48 for no gain (T.Hendrickson; M.Roach).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TB 48(6:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown ran ob at NO 42 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 42(6:23 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to NO 40 for 2 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 40(5:43 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski to NO 38 for 2 yards (M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TB 38(5:08 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin [D.Onyemata].
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - TB 38(5:04 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to R.Gronkowski [D.Onyemata].
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 38(4:57 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 49 for 11 yards (J.Dean).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 49(4:14 - 2nd) D.Brees pass deep middle to M.Thomas to TB 31 for 20 yards (D.White; C.Davis).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 31(3:38 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to TB 33 for -2 yards (N.Suh).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - NO 32(2:57 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders to TB 21 for 12 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(2:23 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to E.Sanders.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 21(2:18 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Trautman to TB 18 for 3 yards (D.White) [W.Gholston].
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NO 18(2:00 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to J.Cook (M.Edwards).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NO 18(1:54 - 2nd) W.Lutz 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(1:49 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to TB 35 for 10 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(1:26 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to NO 43 for 22 yards (D.Davis).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(1:04 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right intended for A.Brown INTERCEPTED by M.Williams at NO 15. M.Williams pushed ob at NO 15 for no gain (A.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 29 for 4 yards (A.Winfield; S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 29(14:25 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders ran ob at NO 34 for 5 yards (C.Davis).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 34(13:50 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray right tackle to NO 44 for 10 yards (A.Winfield).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 44(13:12 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway to NO 49 for 5 yards (D.White).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 49(12:36 - 3rd) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 48 for -1 yards (W.Gholston).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - NO 48(11:58 - 3rd) D.Brees sacked at NO 39 for -9 yards (S.Barrett). FUMBLES (S.Barrett) [S.Barrett] RECOVERED by TB-M.Edwards at TB 48. M.Edwards pushed ob at NO 21 for 31 yards (J.Cook).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 21(11:48 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to R.Jones to NO 21 for no gain (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 21(11:08 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to NO 9 for 12 yards (D.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - TB 0(10:30 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gronkowski. PENALTY on NO-J.Jenkins Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at NO 9 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TB 1(10:25 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TB 1(10:21 - 3rd) R.Jones up the middle to NO 1 for no gain (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TB 1(9:39 - 3rd) A.Shipley reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to R.Gronkowski (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TB 1(9:36 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans (M.Lattimore).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 1(9:32 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to T.Smith.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 1(9:28 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray up the middle to NO 6 for 5 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 6(8:47 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to M.Thomas pushed ob at NO 16 for 10 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 16(8:03 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left tackle to NO 33 for 17 yards (J.Whitehead; J.Dean).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(7:21 - 3rd) L.Murray right tackle to NO 31 for -2 yards (W.Gholston).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 12 - NO 31(6:39 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 26 for -5 yards (L.David).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - NO 26(5:55 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 31 for 5 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NO 32(4:58 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 51 yards to TB 18 Center-Z.Wood. J.Mickens to TB 19 for 1 yard (A.Trautman).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 19(4:46 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette ran ob at TB 23 for 4 yards (D.Davis).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 23(4:17 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to TB 38 for 15 yards (M.Lattimore). NO-M.Lattimore was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 38(3:53 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 40 for 2 yards (D.Swearinger).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 40(3:32 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller to 50 for 10 yards (P.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 42(3:08 - 3rd) T.Brady sacked at TB 42 for -8 yards (T.Hendrickson). FUMBLES (T.Hendrickson) [T.Hendrickson] and recovers at TB 42. PENALTY on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(2:48 - 3rd) T.Brady sacked at TB 47 for -8 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|Sack
|
2 & 18 - TB 47(2:18 - 3rd) T.Brady sacked at TB 42 for -5 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 23 - TB 42(1:38 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to NO 42 for 16 yards (J.Jenkins).
|Int
|
4 & 7 - TB 42(1:04 - 3rd) T.Brady pass intended for R.Gronkowski INTERCEPTED by M.Jenkins at NO 29. M.Jenkins to NO 30 for 1 yard (R.Gronkowski).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 30(0:57 - 3rd) T.Hill left end to NO 31 for 1 yard (S.Barrett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 31(0:21 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill up the middle to NO 36 for 5 yards (W.Gholston).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 4 - NO 36(15:00 - 4th) E.McCoy to NO 31 for -5 yards. FUMBLES recovered by NO-T.Hill at NO 31. T.Hill pass short left to A.Trautman to TB 35 for 29 yards (C.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(14:13 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to TB 36 for -1 yards (J.Whitehead N.Suh).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - NO 36(13:34 - 4th) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to TB 27 for 9 yards (L.David).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NO 27(12:46 - 4th) PENALTY on TB-S.McLendon Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TB 27 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(12:20 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to L.Murray pushed ob at TB 21 for 1 yard (J.Pierre-Paul).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NO 21(11:39 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. PENALTY on TB-R.Nunez-Roches Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TB 21 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 16(11:17 - 4th) L.Murray left guard to TB 13 for 3 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 13(10:37 - 4th) T.Hill right tackle to TB 10 for 3 yards (L.David; A.Winfield).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 10(9:53 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill left tackle to TB 3 for 7 yards (D.White).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 3(9:10 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Hill for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(9:07 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 39 for 14 yards (P.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(8:39 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette pushed ob at TB 45 for 6 yards (P.Williams; A.Anzalone).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TB 45(8:08 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Brate [M.Davenport]. PENALTY on NO-M.Davenport Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at TB 45 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 40(8:03 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette pushed ob at NO 20 for 20 yards (P.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(7:31 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right [M.Roach]. PENALTY on TB-T.Brady Intentional Grounding 14 yards enforced at NO 20.
|Sack
|
2 & 24 - TB 34(7:23 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at NO 44 for -10 yards (M.Brown).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 34 - TB 44(6:43 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to NO 30 for 14 yards (P.Williams; A.Anzalone).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - TB 30(5:57 - 4th) R.Succop 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 46 yards from TB 35 to NO 19 out of bounds.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(5:52 - 4th) D.Washington right guard to NO 39 for -1 yards (W.Gholston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - NO 39(5:10 - 4th) D.Washington left end to NO 43 for 4 yards (C.Gill).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - NO 43(4:29 - 4th) J.Winston pass short left to M.Burton pushed ob at TB 45 for 12 yards (L.David).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(4:22 - 4th) D.Washington up the middle to TB 44 for 1 yard (S.McLendon; A.Nelson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NO 44(3:41 - 4th) PENALTY on TB-W.Gholston Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TB 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NO 39(3:41 - 4th) D.Washington up the middle to TB 39 for no gain (S.McLendon; D.White).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - NO 39(2:56 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to TB 33 for 6 yards (A.Winfield).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(2:18 - 4th) D.Washington left end to TB 28 for 5 yards (A.Nelson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 28(2:00 - 4th) J.Winston kneels to TB 29 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 29(1:18 - 4th) J.Winston kneels to TB 30 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
4 & 7 - NO 30(0:36 - 4th) J.Winston kneels to TB 31 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 31(0:34 - 4th) B.Gabbert kneels to TB 30 for -1 yards.
-
GB
SF
34
17
Final NFLN
-
CAR
KC
31
33
Final FOX
-
BAL
IND
24
10
Final CBS
-
SEA
BUF
34
44
Final FOX
-
CHI
TEN
17
24
Final FOX
-
DET
MIN
20
34
Final CBS
-
DEN
ATL
27
34
Final CBS
-
HOU
JAC
27
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
WAS
23
20
Final FOX
-
LV
LAC
31
26
Final FOX
-
MIA
ARI
34
31
Final CBS
-
PIT
DAL
24
19
Final CBS
-
NO
TB
38
3
Final NBC
-
NE
NYJ
0
042 O/U
+9.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN