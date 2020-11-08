|
No catch: Raiders outlast Chargers after replay review
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) The Las Vegas Raiders were the beneficiaries of another heartbreaking finish for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Justin Herbert's pass to Donald Parham Jr. for a 4-yard touchdown on the final play was overturned after a replay review, and Las Vegas held on to beat LA 31-26 on Sunday.
''They run on the field, rightfully so. They think the game's over on the last play. Then they go review it and all of our guys rush the field and go nuts. It's an emotional rollercoaster,'' said Derek Carr, who threw two touchdown passes for Las Vegas (5-3), which won for the fourth time in five road games.
Herbert was 26 of 42 for 326 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (2-6), who had a game come down to the final play for the second straight week only to come up short.
Los Angeles' six defeats have been by a combined 24 points and all have been decided by seven points or fewer. The Chargers have dropped eight straight AFC West games.
''Right now we've been kicked in the gut six times, and that's six times too many for me,'' Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.
After Daniel Carlson's 31-yard field goal put Las Vegas up by five, Los Angeles got the ball on its 25 with 4:37 remaining and drove to the Las Vegas 4. They had two shots to win with 6 seconds left. Herbert threw a fade to Mike Williams in the back of the end zone, but Isaiah Johnson knocked it loose.
On the final play, Herbert found Parham in the right corner of the end zone, but it was determined the tight end did not maintain possession throughout the catch.
''It's always tough thinking you've won the game,'' Herbert said. ''We have to keep putting up points and do our job to keep moving the ball. We didn't put up enough points today.''
The Raiders trailed 17-14 at halftime but scored on their first two drives of the second half. Carr hit Nelson Agholor for a 45-yard TD and then Darren Waller had a 3-yard score to give Las Vegas a 28-17 advantage with 7:49 remaining in the third quarter.
Carr finished 13 of 23 for 163 yards.
''I thought Derek showed great command. It's not easy to go out there in this league with the amount of revolving doors we have up front,'' Raiders coach Jon Gruden said.
Michael Badgley's second field goal brought the Chargers within 28-20. On their next possession, Herbert threw a screen pass to Gabe Nabers for a 4-yard touchdown, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed with 9:12 remaining.
GROUND AND POUND
Las Vegas' rushing attack was strong for the second straight game, gaining 160 yards and averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Devonte Booker led the way with 68 yards on eight carries and Josh Jacobs had 14 carries for 65 yards.
Booker opened the scoring, going 23 yards around right end for his first touchdown in two years. After Los Angeles tied it, Jacobs put the Raiders back on top with a 14-yard run in the second quarter.
''Every week coming in I think we are going to run the ball good,'' Jacobs said. ''I don't think we're close to our peak. There are a lot of things where we have to eliminate the mental errors.''
ANSWERING THE CALL
Kalen Ballage had 15 carries for 69 yards and his first career touchdown. He was signed to the Chargers' practice squad earlier in the season and was called up for the game due to injuries.
''Kalen, he stepped up and I thought he did a good job,'' Lynn said. ''In the second half I thought he started looking too much downfield instead of taking what was in front of him.''
QUICK STRIKES
The Chargers became the first team in nearly 11 years to score 10 or more points in the final 20 seconds of the first half as they rallied to take a 17-14 lead.
Herbert connected with Keenan Allen for a 27-yard touchdown to tie it at 14 with 19 seconds remaining. Las Vegas had two timeouts and decided not to run out the clock. The move backfired when Jerry Tillery sacked Carr, forced a fumble and recovered the ball at the Raiders 27 with 8 seconds left, and Badgley made a 45-yard field goal.
''I don't regret calling it. I do regret the results, that's for sure,'' Gruden said. ''But we had a great look for Waller. It's too bad the ball got knocked out of there.''
The last team to score 10 points that late in the half was Philadelphia on Dec. 28, 2008, against Dallas.
Allen finished with nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was his third 100-yard game of the season and the 26th of his career.
INJURIES
Raiders: CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) and FB Alec Ingold (ribs) were injured during the first half. LT Kolton Miller (ankle) was inactive for the first time in his three-year career.
Chargers: RT Bryan Bulaga aggravated a back injury on the first series. RB Justin Jackson sustained a knee injury during the first quarter. DE Joey Bosa and RB Troymaine Pope were inactive with concussions.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Host Denver next Sunday.
Chargers: At Miami next Sunday.
---
|
D. Carr
4 QB
165 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 14 RuYds
|
17
FPTS
|
J. Herbert
10 QB
326 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 24 RuYds
|
27
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:16
|34:44
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|6
|18
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|320
|440
|Total Plays
|50
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|128
|Rush Attempts
|26
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|160
|312
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|28-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.5
|3-48.7
|Return Yards
|101
|70
|Punts - Returns
|2-25
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-76
|3-70
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|160
|PASS YDS
|312
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|128
|
|
|320
|TOTAL YDS
|440
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
17
FPTS
|D. Carr
|13/23
|165
|2
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Booker 23 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Booker
|8
|68
|1
|23
|12
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|14
|65
|1
|14
|12
|
D. Carr 4 QB
17
FPTS
|D. Carr
|2
|14
|0
|12
|17
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
6
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|3
|2
|60
|0
|53
|6
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
11
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|3
|2
|55
|1
|45
|11
|
D. Waller 83 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Waller
|10
|5
|22
|1
|8
|8
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|12
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Witten 82 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Witten
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 ILB
|C. Littleton
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Johnson 31 CB
|I. Johnson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 50 LB
|N. Morrow
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 96 DE
|C. Ferrell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 97 DT
|M. Collins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Heath 38 SS
|J. Heath
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ross 93 DT
|D. Ross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
7
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|31
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|4
|37.5
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|2
|38.0
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
6
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|12.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
27
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|28/42
|326
|2
|0
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Ballage RB
13
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|15
|69
|1
|14
|13
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|9
|28
|0
|9
|5
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
27
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|5
|24
|0
|11
|27
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|2
|7
|0
|8
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 13 WR
16
FPTS
|K. Allen
|11
|9
|103
|1
|27
|16
|
M. Williams 81 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Williams
|7
|5
|81
|0
|23
|8
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|50
|0
|50
|5
|
H. Henry 86 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Henry
|7
|4
|33
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|5
|5
|31
|0
|12
|5
|
K. Ballage RB
13
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
|13
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
G. Nabers 40 RB
6
FPTS
|G. Nabers
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|
D. Parham 89 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Parham
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 54 DE
|M. Ingram
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 44 OLB
|K. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
G. Nabers 40 RB
|G. Nabers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 26 CB
|C. Hayward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 37 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Anderson 82 TE
|S. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
8
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|2/3
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|3
|48.7
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|3
|23.3
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hill
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 66 yards from LV 35 to LARC -1. J.Reed to LARC 31 for 32 yards (J.Abram).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(14:53 - 1st) J.Herbert left end pushed ob at LARC 42 for 11 yards (N.Lawson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 42(14:15 - 1st) J.Kelley right end to LARC 44 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski). LARC-B.Bulaga was injured during the play. PENALTY on LV-J.Hankins Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LARC 44.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 49(13:52 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen [C.Ferrell].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 49(13:47 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to J.Guyton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 49(13:41 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAC 49(13:36 - 1st) T.Long punts 38 yards to LV 13 Center-C.Mazza downed by LARC-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 13(13:23 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller (J.Tillery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 13(13:18 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Ruggs (K.White).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 13(13:12 - 1st) J.Richard up the middle to LV 16 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LV 16(12:40 - 1st) A.Cole punts 45 yards to LARC 39 Center-T.Sieg. K.Hill Jr. to LARC 39 for no gain (K.Nixon).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(12:30 - 1st) J.Reed right end to LARC 47 for 8 yards (L.Joyner; E.Harris).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - LAC 47(11:49 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-S.Tevi False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 47 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 42(11:31 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 46 for 4 yards (J.Hankins).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAC 46(10:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LV 38 for 16 yards (E.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(10:16 - 1st) K.Ballage right tackle to LV 33 for 5 yards (C.Littleton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 33(9:41 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to LV 29 for 4 yards (L.Joyner; M.Crosby).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 29(9:06 - 1st) J.Reed left tackle to LV 30 for -1 yards (C.Ferrell).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - LAC 30(8:21 - 1st) M.Badgley 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(8:15 - 1st) J.Jacobs left end pushed ob at LV 48 for 10 yards (K.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(7:40 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 48 for 4 yards (M.Ingram J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 48(7:03 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to A.Ingold pushed ob at LARC 42 for 6 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(6:19 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Witten to LARC 42 for no gain (M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 42(5:37 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 42(5:32 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Richard to LARC 23 for 19 yards (N.Adderley).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(4:49 - 1st) D.Booker right end for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole. PENALTY on LARC-I.Rochell Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 41 yards from 50 to LARC 9. J.Reed to LARC 19 for 10 yards (J.Abram; D.Carrier).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 19(4:35 - 1st) J.Herbert right tackle to LARC 22 for 3 yards (J.Hankins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 22(4:01 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to LARC 25 for 3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAC 25(3:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry pushed ob at LARC 36 for 11 yards (A.Robertson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(2:44 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to LARC 38 for 2 yards (M.Collins).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 38(2:09 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LV 45 for 17 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 45(1:26 - 1st) J.Kelley left guard to LV 41 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski C.Littleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAC 41(0:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAC 41(0:48 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to LV 28 for 13 yards (N.Lawson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 28(0:10 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to LV 14 for 14 yards (J.Heath N.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 14(15:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Ballage (N.Morrow).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 14(14:55 - 2nd) K.Ballage left guard to LV 8 for 6 yards (J.Heath; J.Abram).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAC 8(14:12 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles left tackle to LV 5 for 3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski M.Crosby).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAC 5(13:29 - 2nd) K.Ballage right tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(13:24 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller pushed ob at LV 33 for 8 yards (M.Davis).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - LV 33(12:52 - 2nd) D.Booker left end ran ob at LV 48 for 15 yards (N.Adderley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(12:10 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (I.Rochell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LV 50(11:28 - 2nd) D.Booker right end to 50 for no gain (M.Ingram).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LV 50(10:44 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller [J.Jones].
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LV 50(10:39 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 39 yards to LARC 11 Center-T.Sieg downed by LV-N.Morrow.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 11(10:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 15 for 4 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAC 15(9:56 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to H.Henry (C.Nassib) [C.Ferrell].
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LAC 15(9:52 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 7 for -8 yards (C.Nassib).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - LAC 7(9:09 - 2nd) T.Long punts 50 yards to LV 43 Center-C.Mazza. H.Renfrow to LARC 44 for 13 yards (I.Rochell; S.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 44(8:57 - 2nd) H.Ruggs left end to LARC 34 for 10 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 34(8:22 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to LARC 27 for 7 yards (N.Adderley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 27(7:43 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 23 for 4 yards (J.Jones; D.Square).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(7:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to LARC 19 for 4 yards (M.Ingram; R.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 19(6:19 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 14 for 5 yards (M.Ingram; K.Murray Jr.).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - LV 14(5:41 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. LV-A.Ingold was injured during the play. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(5:34 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 19 for -6 yards (M.Crosby).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - LAC 19(4:54 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton pushed ob at LARC 28 for 9 yards (L.Joyner).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAC 28(4:14 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LARC 38 for 10 yards (E.Harris; C.Littleton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(3:39 - 2nd) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 41 for 3 yards (J.Hankins C.Nassib).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 41(3:04 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep middle to M.Williams to LV 38 for 21 yards (N.Kwiatkoski J.Abram).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(2:31 - 2nd) J.Kelley up the middle to LV 37 for 1 yard (N.Kwiatkoski).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LAC 7(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Guyton (I.Johnson). PENALTY on LARC-J.Guyton Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at LV 37 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - LAC 47(1:53 - 2nd) J.Kelley right end to LV 44 for 3 yards (J.Abram I.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 16 - LAC 44(1:45 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to M.Williams to LV 28 for 16 yards (E.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 28(1:04 - 2nd) K.Ballage up the middle to LV 27 for 1 yard (M.Collins; D.Ross).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 27(0:26 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Allen for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(0:19 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 32 for 7 yards (L.Joseph).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - LV 32(0:12 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 26 for -6 yards (J.Tillery). FUMBLES (J.Tillery) RECOVERED by LARC-J.Tillery at LV 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 64 yards from LARC 35 to LV 1. J.Richard to LV 45 for 44 yards (T.Long).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(14:50 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right end pushed ob at LARC 45 for 10 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(14:13 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Waller [M.Ingram].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 45(14:07 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LARC 45 for no gain (M.Ingram).
|+45 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 45(13:26 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep left to N.Agholor for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:18 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(13:18 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 29 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAC 29(12:42 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Reed.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAC 29(12:36 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 34 for 5 yards (I.Johnson) [C.Ferrell].
|
4 & 1 - LAC 34(11:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on LARC-C.Mazza False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 34 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAC 29(11:39 - 3rd) T.Long punts 58 yards to LV 13 Center-C.Mazza. H.Renfrow to LV 25 for 12 yards (N.Vigil).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(11:28 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 31 for 6 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LV 31(11:05 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to H.Ruggs.
|+53 YD
|
3 & 4 - LV 31(11:00 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep right to H.Renfrow to LARC 16 for 53 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 16(10:14 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end to LARC 16 for no gain (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 16(9:27 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Waller (M.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 16(9:23 - 3rd) D.Carr scrambles up the middle to LARC 4 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - LV 4(8:39 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 2 for 2 yards (N.Adderley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LV 2(7:54 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 66 yards from LV 35 to LARC -1. J.Reed to LARC 27 for 28 yards (R.McMillan J.Abram).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 27(7:42 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 32 for 5 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 32(7:07 - 3rd) K.Ballage right guard to LARC 36 for 4 yards (L.Joyner I.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 36(6:34 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 38 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; M.Crosby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(6:05 - 3rd) K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 39 for 1 yard (L.Joyner; M.Crosby).
|+50 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 39(5:26 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep left to T.Johnson to LV 11 for 50 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 11(4:39 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 11(4:34 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to D.Parham Jr. (J.Abram).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 11(4:29 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry [C.Ferrell].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LAC 11(4:23 - 3rd) M.Badgley 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(4:19 - 3rd) D.Booker right end to LV 32 for 7 yards (K.White; R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 32(3:36 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to LV 38 for 6 yards (K.White; D.Perryman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(2:57 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 41 for 3 yards (N.Adderley).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 41(2:11 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to 50 for 9 yards (L.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 50(1:26 - 3rd) D.Booker left guard to LARC 44 for 6 yards (T.Campbell; D.Perryman).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 44(0:48 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to LARC 42 for 2 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LV 42(0:04 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to H.Ruggs.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - LV 42(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on LV-D.Carr Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at LARC 42 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LV 42(15:00 - 4th) A.Cole punts 24 yards to LARC 18 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by K.Hill Jr..
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 18(14:51 - 4th) K.Ballage right tackle to LARC 19 for 1 yard (J.Hankins; C.Ferrell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 19(14:16 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 29 for 10 yards (C.Littleton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 29(13:50 - 4th) K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 34 for 5 yards (C.Littleton M.Crosby). LV-J.Hankins was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 34(13:30 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to LARC 41 for 7 yards (L.Joyner).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 41(12:51 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep right to M.Williams ran ob at LV 36 for 23 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(12:22 - 4th) J.Kelley right end to LV 36 for no gain (I.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 36(11:43 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to LV 24 for 12 yards (L.Joyner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 24(11:08 - 4th) K.Ballage up the middle to LV 15 for 9 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; C.Littleton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 15(10:36 - 4th) K.Ballage up the middle to LV 9 for 6 yards (C.Littleton L.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - LAC 9(9:58 - 4th) K.Ballage right guard to LV 9 for no gain (C.Ferrell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LAC 9(9:22 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to D.Parham Jr..
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - LAC 0(9:17 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to H.Henry. PENALTY on LV-C.Littleton Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 9 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - LAC 4(9:12 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Nabers for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN [M.Crosby]. LARC-J.Herbert was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|(9:04 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Taylor rushes left end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:04 - 4th) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:04 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 28 for 3 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 28(8:29 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Waller (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LV 28(8:24 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to H.Renfrow.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LV 28(8:20 - 4th) A.Cole punts 42 yards to LARC 30 Center-T.Sieg. K.Hill Jr. MUFFS catch RECOVERED by LV-K.Wilber at LARC 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 31(8:07 - 4th) J.Jacobs left end to LARC 31 for no gain (M.Davis).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 31(7:27 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor pushed ob at LARC 21 for 10 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 21(6:49 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 21 for no gain (L.Joseph; K.Murray Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 21(6:09 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LARC 18 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 18(5:24 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller pushed ob at LARC 13 for 5 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LV 13(4:42 - 4th) D.Carlson 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(4:37 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 30 for 5 yards (L.Joyner; I.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 30(3:56 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Ballage to LARC 34 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; M.Collins).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 34(3:16 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 42 for 8 yards (I.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 45(2:43 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to J.Kelley [C.Ferrell]. PENALTY on LARC-T.Pipkins III Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LARC 42 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - LAC 32(2:40 - 4th) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 41 for 9 yards (L.Joyner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAC 41(2:18 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Kelley to LARC 46 for 5 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAC 46(2:00 - 4th) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to LV 49 for 5 yards (C.Littleton).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAC 49(1:25 - 4th) K.Ballage right end to LV 45 for 4 yards (J.Abram).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 45(1:04 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Ballage to LV 34 for 11 yards (L.Joyner; N.Morrow).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 34(0:55 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Kelley to LV 29 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 29(0:38 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley ran ob at LV 24 for 5 yards (J.Abram). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 24(0:32 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Kelley to LV 20 for 4 yards (N.Morrow).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 20(0:25 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep right to M.Williams to LV 4 for 16 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - LAC 4(0:07 - 4th) J.Herbert spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LAC 4(0:06 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams (I.Johnson). LARC-M.Williams was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAC 4(0:01 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Parham Jr. for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to D.Parham Jr. (I.Johnson).
