|
|
|NE
|NYJ
Patriots-Jets Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Well, this is unusual.
The skidding New England Patriots and winless New York Jets square off Monday night in a once-spicy matchup of AFC East rivals dealing with big-time struggles.
The Jets' woes are nothing new, of course, but they're a loss away from the first 0-9 start in franchise history. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick's bunch is sputtering into MetLife Stadium on a four-game losing streak. And, that's just not normal.
''Nobody plans for a bad season, that's for sure,'' Patriots running back James White said. ''We're still competing. Everything we want is still out there in front of us. We just have to turn the sense of urgency up a lot more.''
That has usually not been a problem for New England under Belichick, whose teams have won 11 straight division titles - with Tom Brady at quarterback, of course. He's now in Tampa.
The Patriots currently sit in third place - yes, third! - at 2-5, two games behind Miami (4-3) and 3 1/2 behind AFC East-leading Buffalo (6-2).
Sure, there's time to turn things around, but a loss to the Jets in front of a prime-time TV audience would mark New England's first five-game losing streak since 1995, when it finished 6-10 under Bill Parcells.
''You're not going to get change by walking around here negative or walking around with your head down, declaring the season to be over,'' cornerback Jason McCourty said. ''The only way you're going to create change or try to make a difference or get yourself out of the situation you're in is to continue to work.
''I think if you're negatively working, that's the results you're going to get.''
Adam Gase's Jets know about negative results. New York is 0-8 for the first time since the 1996 team lost its first eight and finished 1-15 under Rich Kotite. That team is generally considered the worst in Jets history, but this year's squad could give that one a run - especially if they lose Monday night to make some dubious franchise history.
''Obviously everyone wants to win,'' quarterback Sam Darnold said. ''That's why we're in this business. That's why we're professional football players. We got here by winning football games. For us, we've just got to put our heads down and go back to work. I feel like if we do that, we can win this game and worry about the next when it's up.''
DOWN DARNOLD
Darnold will sit out the game after his throwing shoulder didn't feel right in practice Friday after reinjuring it last week at Kansas City. He and the Jets were optimistic earlier in the week that he'd play, but was listed as doubtful Saturday. Joe Flacco is expected to start in his place
That comes after Darnold initially sprained the AC joint in the arm and had to sit out two games. He struggled since his return, and thrown for just three touchdowns with six interceptions in six games this season. His 65.9 quarterback rating is last in the NFL among quarterbacks that have made at least three starts.
''When I talked to him, I see a guy that's, you know, he's young, but he understands kind of what this profession is,'' Gase said. ''It's about what can we do to change things, what can we do to fix things, what does he have to do, what do the rest of the guys have to do? He's trying to acquire that information to make sure that he understands like, `Where can I help change things?'''
SLOW STARTS
The Patriots entered the week ranked 29th in the NFL averaging 19.4 points per game. Part of the reason for their lack of production can be traced to their poor starts.
New England has scored just seven of its 136 total points this season in the first quarter, while giving up 36 points to opponents. It has created early deficits for an offense that has struggled to find a rhythm in the three games since quarterback Cam Newton returned from his stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list
''Yeah, we definitely want to change it and need to change,'' Belichick said. ''(Starting slowly) is not what we are trying to do, but we haven't done a very good job of it so far.''
THIRD-AND-UGH
One of the biggest culprits in the Jets' troubles on offense has been their inability to convert on third downs.
They went 2 for 12 in those situations and rank last in the NFL with a 28.30% conversion rate. In its last three games - including 2 of 8 against Buffalo, and 2 of 17 at Miami - New York has converted on third downs six times in 37 opportunities, a dismal 16.22%.
BALANCING INJURIES
Injuries have played havoc on the Patriots' ability to establish consistency on both sides of the ball. Knee injuries kept receiver Julian Edelman and star cornerback Stephon Gilmore out of last week's loss at Buffalo, along with receiver N'Keal Harry (concussion) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle). Edelman and offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle) were subsequently moved to injured reserve.
New England lost more players during the game, with defensive tackle Lawrence Guy leaving in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley exiting in the fourth with a groin injury.
One bright spot: It has created opportunities for backup players such as running back Damien Harris and receiver Jakobi Meyers. Harris had his second 100-yard game of the season last week, and Meyers has 10 catches for 118 yards over the past two games.
-
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Newton
1 QB
274 PaYds, 16 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
23
FPTS
|
J. Flacco
5 QB
262 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT
|
26
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:58
|23:02
|1st Downs
|30
|18
|Rushing
|14
|4
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|433
|322
|Total Plays
|76
|44
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|65
|Rush Attempts
|41
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|274
|257
|Comp. - Att.
|27-35
|18-25
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-81
|4-32
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-59.0
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|100
|88
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-100
|4-88
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|274
|PASS YDS
|257
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|65
|
|
|433
|TOTAL YDS
|322
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
23
FPTS
|C. Newton
|27/35
|274
|0
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Harris
|14
|71
|0
|21
|7
|
R. Burkhead 34 RB
12
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|12
|56
|1
|10
|12
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|3
|16
|0
|12
|1
|
C. Newton 1 QB
23
FPTS
|C. Newton
|10
|16
|2
|5
|23
|
J. White 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. White
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|14
|12
|169
|0
|33
|16
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|9
|5
|65
|0
|31
|6
|
J. White 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. White
|5
|4
|24
|0
|11
|2
|
R. Burkhead 34 RB
12
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|3
|3
|11
|0
|5
|12
|
J. Johnson 47 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bethel 29 DB
|J. Bethel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 59 LB
|T. Hall
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Slater 18 WR
|M. Slater
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Calhoun 90 LB
|S. Calhoun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 98 DT
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 99 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 33 CB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brooks 25 DB
|T. Brooks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 35 SAF
|K. Dugger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Thurman 92 DE
|N. Thurman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 22 DB
|C. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 41 CB
|M. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
12
FPTS
|N. Folk
|3/3
|51
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|1
|59.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|4
|25.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Flacco 5 QB
26
FPTS
|J. Flacco
|18/25
|262
|3
|1
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
22
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|7
|5
|101
|2
|50
|22
|
D. Mims 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Mims
|8
|4
|62
|0
|26
|6
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Griffin
|2
|2
|28
|0
|23
|2
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|2
|2
|26
|1
|20
|8
|
L. Perine 22 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Perine
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|2
|
F. Gore 21 RB
5
FPTS
|F. Gore
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|5
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
H. Langi 44 LB
|H. Langi
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Austin 31 CB
|B. Austin
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hewitt 46 LB
|N. Hewitt
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 23 CB
|A. Maulet
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 32 SAF
|A. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Basham 93 OLB
|T. Basham
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 48 OLB
|J. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Desir 35 CB
|P. Desir
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 96 DE
|H. Anderson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jackson 39 SAF
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 41 SAF
|M. Farley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DE
|J. Zuniga
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smart DT
|T. Smart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Poole 34 CB
|B. Poole
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mims 11 WR
|D. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Castillo 6 K
9
FPTS
|S. Castillo
|2/2
|50
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|2
|41.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|4
|22.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 30 for 5 yards (D.Wise).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 30(14:26 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 34 for 4 yards (A.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 34(13:51 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 37 for 3 yards (A.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(13:17 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short right to R.Griffin to NYJ 42 for 5 yards (A.Phillips).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 42(12:40 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to D.Mims to NE 32 for 26 yards (D.McCourty).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(11:59 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to NE 30 for 2 yards (A.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 30(11:23 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NE 27 for 3 yards (T.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 27(10:39 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Perriman to NE 22 for 5 yards (A.Phillips) [A.Butler].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 22(10:02 - 1st) L.Perine left tackle to NE 19 for 3 yards (D.Wise).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 19(9:19 - 1st) L.Perine up the middle to NE 17 for 2 yards (T.Hall; B.Cowart).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 17(8:42 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman (J.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NYJ 17(8:37 - 1st) S.Castillo 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(8:33 - 1st) D.Harris right guard to NE 37 for 12 yards (B.Austin; B.Poole).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 37(7:47 - 1st) D.Harris right guard to NE 40 for 3 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 40(7:07 - 1st) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 49 for 9 yards (H.Langi J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 49(6:26 - 1st) K.Cunningham reported in as eligible. D.Harris up the middle to NE 49 for no gain (F.Fatukasi).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 49(5:47 - 1st) C.Newton pass short middle to R.Burkhead to NYJ 46 for 5 yards (H.Langi) [H.Anderson].
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - NE 46(5:03 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to D.Byrd to NYJ 38 for 8 yards (B.Austin).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 38(4:23 - 1st) K.Cunningham reported in as eligible. C.Newton pass deep right to J.Meyers to NYJ 5 for 33 yards (P.Desir).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - NE 5(3:41 - 1st) C.Newton right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 1st) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 64 yards from NE 35 to NYJ 1. B.Berrios to NYJ 21 for 20 yards (Co.Davis; M.Bryant).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(3:30 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short right to F.Gore to NYJ 26 for 5 yards (C.Winovich).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 26(2:48 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to D.Mims (D.McCourty).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 26(2:44 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to L.Perine pushed ob at NYJ 37 for 11 yards (S.Calhoun).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(2:18 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NE 48 for 15 yards (A.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(1:36 - 1st) L.Perine up the middle to NE 45 for 3 yards (B.Cowart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 45(0:59 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right [D.Wise].
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 45(0:55 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to D.Mims to NE 41 for 4 yards (J.McCourty). Penalty on NYJ-C.Edoga Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NYJ 41(0:31 - 1st) B.Mann punts 34 yards to NE 7 Center-T.Hennessy downed by NYJ-B.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 7(0:22 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 8 for 1 yard (F.Fatukasi).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 8(15:00 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers ran ob at NE 19 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 19(14:34 - 2nd) K.Cunningham reported in as eligible. D.Harris left end to NE 20 for 1 yard (H.Langi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 20(13:50 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right guard to NE 23 for 3 yards (H.Langi).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NE 23(13:07 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.White to NE 27 for 4 yards (B.Huff). Penalty on NE-S.Mason Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NE 27(12:54 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 59 yards to NYJ 14 Center-J.Cardona. B.Berrios to NYJ 28 for 14 yards (J.Bethel). PENALTY on NYJ-M.Farley Offensive Holding 7 yards enforced at NYJ 14.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 7(12:43 - 2nd) L.Perine right tackle to NYJ 14 for 7 yards (D.Wise; A.Jennings).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 14(12:04 - 2nd) L.Perine left tackle to NYJ 15 for 1 yard (D.Wise).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - NYJ 15(11:24 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 28 for 13 yards (J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(10:56 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right [N.Thurman]. PENALTY on NE-J.Jackson Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at NYJ 28 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(10:51 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass deep right to D.Mims to 50 for 17 yards (J.Jackson).
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(10:07 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass deep right to B.Perriman for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 2nd) S.Castillo extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(9:59 - 2nd) D.Harris right end to NE 30 for 5 yards (H.Anderson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 30(9:27 - 2nd) R.Burkhead up the middle to NE 40 for 10 yards (B.Poole). NYJ-B.Poole was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 40(9:01 - 2nd) G.Olszewski left end to NYJ 48 for 12 yards (N.Hewitt).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 48(8:24 - 2nd) D.Harris right tackle to NYJ 49 for -1 yards (T.Basham).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - NE 49(7:42 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to R.Burkhead to NYJ 44 for 5 yards (H.Langi).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NE 44(6:58 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NYJ 39 for 5 yards (B.Austin).
|-4 YD
|
4 & 1 - NE 39(6:19 - 2nd) J.White up the middle to NYJ 43 for -4 yards (F.Fatukasi). FUMBLES (F.Fatukasi) recovered by NE-S.Mason at NYJ 43.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(6:13 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to R.Griffin to NE 34 for 23 yards (T.Brooks; D.McCourty).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(5:32 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to NE 32 for 2 yards (Ca.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 32(4:49 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to D.Mims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NYJ 32(4:44 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to D.Mims.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NYJ 32(4:37 - 2nd) S.Castillo 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 70 yards from NYJ 35 to NE -5. G.Olszewski to NE 19 for 24 yards (M.Farley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 19(4:28 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to Jak.Johnson to NE 25 for 6 yards (A.Davis).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 25(3:50 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 38 for 13 yards (B.Austin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(3:10 - 2nd) C.Newton sacked at NE 28 for -10 yards (A.Davis). PENALTY on NYJ-A.Davis Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NE 38 - No Play. Penalty on NYJ-P.Desir Illegal Contact declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(2:49 - 2nd) G.Olszewski right end to NYJ 46 for 1 yard (T.Basham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 46(2:15 - 2nd) D.Harris left end pushed ob at NYJ 43 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - NE 43(2:00 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NYJ 28 for 15 yards (A.Davis; A.Maulet).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 19(1:29 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NYJ 19 for 9 yards (B.Hall). PENALTY on NE Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at NYJ 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NE 33(1:24 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Byrd.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - NE 33(1:21 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to G.Olszewski to NYJ 34 for -1 yards (T.Basham).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - NE 34(1:13 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NYJ 27 for 7 yards (A.Maulet).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NE 27(1:06 - 2nd) N.Folk 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 67 yards from NE 35 to NYJ -2. B.Berrios to NYJ 23 for 25 yards (T.Brooks; C.Winovich).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(0:56 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short middle to D.Mims to NYJ 38 for 15 yards (J.Williams) [D.Rivers].
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 10(0:36 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to B.Perriman. PENALTY on NE-J.McCourty Defensive Pass Interference 42 yards enforced at NYJ 38 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(0:29 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to J.Crowder. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep left to J.Crowder for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 2nd) S.Castillo extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 67 yards from NYJ 35 to NE -2. G.Olszewski to NE 19 for 21 yards (B.Jackson). PENALTY on NE-Jak.Johnson Illegal Double-Team Block 9 yards enforced at NE 19.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 10(0:21 - 2nd) C.Newton kneels to NE 9 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 67 yards from NYJ 35 to NE -2. G.Olszewski to NE 22 for 24 yards (A.Maulet).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 22(14:54 - 3rd) D.Harris right guard to NE 33 for 11 yards (B.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 33(14:25 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 35 for 2 yards (N.Shepherd; F.Fatukasi).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 35(13:47 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NYJ 45 for 20 yards (B.Hall) [N.Shepherd]. Penalty on NYJ-B.Hall Defensive Holding declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 45(13:25 - 3rd) R.Burkhead up the middle to NYJ 40 for 5 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 40(12:45 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to D.Byrd to NYJ 32 for 8 yards (B.Austin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 32(12:13 - 3rd) R.Burkhead left guard to NYJ 27 for 5 yards (N.Hewitt; H.Langi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 27(11:29 - 3rd) R.Burkhead left guard to NYJ 24 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - NE 24(10:53 - 3rd) R.Burkhead up the middle to NYJ 17 for 7 yards (M.Maye B.Austin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 17(10:13 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to Jak.Johnson to NYJ 17 for no gain (N.Hewitt).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 17(9:32 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to NYJ 11 for 6 yards (B.Austin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NE 11(8:46 - 3rd) R.Burkhead up the middle to NYJ 7 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins; H.Anderson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - NE 7(8:05 - 3rd) D.Harris left end pushed ob at NYJ 1 for 6 yards (A.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NE 1(7:31 - 3rd) R.Burkhead right tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:27 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short middle to F.Gore to NYJ 33 for 8 yards (K.Dugger; T.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYJ 33(6:49 - 3rd) F.Gore right end to NYJ 36 for 3 yards (J.McCourty).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(6:09 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short right to J.Crowder to NYJ 42 for 6 yards (J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 42(5:28 - 3rd) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 45 for 3 yards (T.Hall; D.Wise).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 45(4:44 - 3rd) L.Perine left guard to NYJ 48 for 3 yards (C.Winovich; T.Hall).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(4:01 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to B.Perriman to NE 33 for 19 yards (D.McCourty; J.McCourty).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(3:19 - 3rd) F.Gore right guard to NE 32 for 1 yard (C.Winovich; T.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 32(2:36 - 3rd) F.Gore right guard to NE 32 for no gain (C.Winovich).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 32(1:56 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short middle to B.Perriman to NE 20 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(1:20 - 3rd) F.Gore right tackle to NE 15 for 5 yards (N.Thurman; A.Phillips).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 15(0:34 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Perriman for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 3rd) S.Castillo extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 35(15:00 - 4th) C.Newton pass short middle to R.Burkhead to NE 36 for 1 yard (B.Austin).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYJ 36(14:25 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to D.Byrd to NE 46 for 10 yards (B.Austin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(13:51 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to D.Byrd (B.Austin).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 46(13:45 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to NYJ 43 for 11 yards (H.Langi). NYJ-T.Basham was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(13:09 - 4th) R.Burkhead left guard to NYJ 36 for 7 yards (T.Smart).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 36(12:40 - 4th) R.Burkhead up the middle to NYJ 34 for 2 yards (H.Langi M.Maye).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 34(12:06 - 4th) C.Newton up the middle to NYJ 32 for 2 yards (N.Shepherd; T.Smart).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(11:30 - 4th) R.Burkhead left guard to NYJ 25 for 7 yards (B.Austin; M.Maye).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 25(10:57 - 4th) D.Harris right tackle to NYJ 19 for 6 yards (B.Huff).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(10:25 - 4th) D.Harris right guard to NYJ 18 for 1 yard (F.Fatukasi; J.Zuniga).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 18(9:47 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to NYJ 10 for 8 yards (P.Desir).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 10(9:15 - 4th) C.Newton right end to NYJ 14 for -4 yards (H.Anderson T.Basham).
|
4 & 5 - NYJ 0(8:37 - 4th) PENALTY on NYJ Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at NYJ 14 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - NYJ 9(8:22 - 4th) R.Burkhead right guard to NYJ 7 for 2 yards (A.Davis). NYJ-T.Basham was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 7(7:53 - 4th) R.Burkhead right tackle to NYJ 3 for 4 yards (P.Desir; H.Langi). PENALTY on NE-M.Onwenu Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 7 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 17 - NYJ 17(7:26 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to J.White to NYJ 13 for 4 yards (H.Langi).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - NYJ 13(6:47 - 4th) C.Newton scrambles up the middle to NYJ 10 for 3 yards (H.Langi).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NYJ 10(6:07 - 4th) N.Folk 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to NYJ 3. B.Berrios to NYJ 18 for 15 yards (J.Bethel).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 18(6:00 - 4th) J.Flacco pass deep middle intended for D.Mims INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE 28. J.Jackson to NE 28 for no gain (D.Mims).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 28(5:50 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to D.Byrd [H.Langi].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NE 28(5:45 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete deep middle to J.Meyers.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NE 41(5:39 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers. PENALTY on NYJ-B.Austin Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NE 28 - No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 33(5:34 - 4th) D.Harris left guard to NYJ 46 for 21 yards (B.Austin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 46(5:00 - 4th) D.Harris right end to NYJ 37 for 9 yards (T.Basham). NE-D.Harris was injured during the play. PENALTY on NE-J.Meyers Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - NE 44(4:53 - 4th) C.Newton pass deep middle to J.Meyers to NYJ 39 for 17 yards (A.Davis). New York Jets challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Newton pass incomplete deep middle to J.Meyers (A.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - NE 44(4:48 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete deep right to D.Byrd (P.Desir).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 20 - NE 44(4:43 - 4th) C.Newton pass deep right to J.Meyers to NYJ 37 for 19 yards (A.Maulet).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NE 37(4:00 - 4th) C.Newton up the middle to NYJ 34 for 3 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 34(3:28 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd pushed ob at NYJ 3 for 31 yards (B.Austin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - NE 3(3:16 - 4th) C.Newton up the middle to NYJ 1 for 2 yards (M.Maye; N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NE 1(2:45 - 4th) C.Newton up the middle to NYJ 1 for no gain (H.Anderson; F.Fatukasi).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 1(2:00 - 4th) C.Newton right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 4th) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 67 yards from NE 35 to NYJ -2. B.Berrios to NYJ 26 for 28 yards (M.Slater).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(1:51 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short middle to L.Perine to NYJ 34 for 8 yards (A.Phillips J.Simon).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - NYJ 34(1:29 - 4th) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 29 for -5 yards (D.Wise).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 29(0:59 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NYJ 29(0:55 - 4th) B.Mann punts 49 yards to NE 22 Center-T.Hennessy out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 22(0:47 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.White [J.Jenkins].
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 22(0:41 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to J.White pushed ob at NE 33 for 11 yards (A.Maulet). NYJ-T.Basham was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 33(0:34 - 4th) J.White right guard to NE 37 for 4 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 37(0:29 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to NE 42 for 5 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 42(0:22 - 4th) C.Newton up the middle to NE 47 for 5 yards (J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(0:09 - 4th) C.Newton spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 47(0:08 - 4th) C.Newton pass deep right to J.Meyers to NYJ 33 for 20 yards (A.Davis).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - NE 33(0:03 - 4th) N.Folk 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
-
GB
SF
34
17
Final NFLN
-
CAR
KC
31
33
Final FOX
-
BAL
IND
24
10
Final CBS
-
SEA
BUF
34
44
Final FOX
-
CHI
TEN
17
24
Final FOX
-
DET
MIN
20
34
Final CBS
-
DEN
ATL
27
34
Final CBS
-
HOU
JAC
27
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
WAS
23
20
Final FOX
-
LV
LAC
31
26
Final FOX
-
MIA
ARI
34
31
Final CBS
-
PIT
DAL
24
19
Final CBS
-
NO
TB
38
3
Final NBC
-
NE
NYJ
30
27
Final ESPN