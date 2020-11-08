|
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rally for 34-31 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) The first professional matchup of Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray certainly lived up to the hype.
The two young quarterbacks traded pinpoint passes, timely scrambles and other big plays in a dazzling show of the league's future. In the end, it was the rookie who came out with the win.
The 22-year-old Tagovailoa threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns in just his second NFL start as the Miami Dolphins rallied in the fourth quarter for a 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
''That was awesome. It was fun for the fans as well, not just us competing,'' Tagovailoa said of the duel with Murray. ''You know what you're going to get when it comes to Kyler. You know the kind of explosive player he is. He might be the fastest player in the NFL right now. Oh my gosh, he's faster than me.''
But Tagovailoa was the winner. He's 2-0 since taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter following the team's bye week.
Miami (5-3) has won four straight games. The Cardinals (5-3) had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Murray, the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year, finished with 283 yards passing and three touchdowns, adding 106 yards rushing on 11 carries in another stellar performance. He was obviously frustrated the Cardinals couldn't score in the fourth quarter and watched the Dolphins score 10 unanswered points for the victory
Arizona's Zane Gonzalez was short on a 49-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game with 1:53 left.
Murray paused for several seconds before answering a few postgame questions, struggling for a response.
''We came out here and laid an egg,'' Murray said.
Tagovailoa was much more productive in his second start after throwing for just 93 yards against the Rams last week. He showed great poise during two scoring drives in the fourth quarter. The left-hander also made some plays with his feet, extending drives with scrambles. He finished with 35 yards rushing.
''Tua did his part,'' Miami coach Brian Flores said. ''It wasn't a perfect game. He made some mistakes, like we all did. But he fought back. We fought back as a team.''
This matches the Dolphins' best record at the halfway point since 2001 and the four-game winning streak is their longest since 2016.
Miami had a 24-17 halftime lead but Arizona tied the game early in the third quarter on Murray's 21-yard pass to tight end Darrell Daniels, who snatched the ball away from cornerback Byron Jones as the two tumbled to the ground in the end zone.
The Cardinals pushed ahead 31-24 late in the third quarter on Murray's 12-yard run. It was the seventh time in eight games the quarterback has thrown and run for at least one touchdown.
But the Dolphins and Tagovailoa fought back on the next series, delivering an impressive 10-play, 93-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins. Miami pushed ahead 34-31 with 3:30 left on a 50-yard field goal by Jason Sanders.
''I don't think any moment is too big for Tua,'' Miami center Ted Karras said. ''He has gained the respect of everyone in that huddle, and we want to go to battle for him and keep winning games.''
Miami came in allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL and the defense supplied seven of its own in the first quarter. Murray was scrambling on third down when Emmanuel Ogbah smacked the ball out of his hands. Shaq Lawson scooped up the fumble and ran 36 yards for a 7-0 lead.
Murray played much better after that costly miscue, throwing for 151 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 52 yards in the first half.
BIG FOOT
Sanders made a 56-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to give the Dolphins a 24-17 halftime lead. It was the longest field goal of his three-year pro career.
Sanders has made 20 consecutive field goals, a franchise record.
COACHES OUT
The Dolphins had five assistant coaches unavailable on Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols.
They were defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, defensive line coach Marion Hobby and quality control coach Kolby Smith.
''The protocol said those coaches had to be out,'' Flores said. ''Nothing is more important than the health of this team. We're going to do everything possible to contain the virus. We all know there is a pandemic. The infections are going up. We're trying to do everything we can.''
INJURIES
Dolphins: WR Preston Williams (foot) left the game in the second quarter and didn't return. ... TE Durham Smythe was evaluated for a concussion in the second half.
Cardinals: CB Kevin Peterson left the game early in the second quarter for a concussion evaluation and didn't return. Arizona was already playing without starting CB Dre Kirkpatrick, inactive with a thigh injury.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: return home to host the Chargers next Sunday.
Cardinals: host the Bills next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
T. Tagovailoa
1 QB
248 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 35 RuYds
24
FPTS
K. Murray
1 QB
283 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 106 RuYds, RuTD
43
FPTS
|Time of Pos
|28:44
|31:03
|1st Downs
|24
|26
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|12
|17
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|311
|442
|Total Plays
|56
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|178
|Rush Attempts
|25
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|221
|264
|Comp. - Att.
|20-28
|21-26
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|7-71
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.7
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|61
|26
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|1--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-51
|2-30
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|221
|PASS YDS
|264
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|178
|
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|442
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
24
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|20/28
|248
|2
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Ahmed 45 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|7
|38
|0
|19
|3
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
24
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|7
|35
|0
|17
|24
|
J. Howard 34 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Howard
|10
|19
|1
|8
|7
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Parker 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Parker
|7
|6
|64
|0
|17
|6
|
P. Williams 18 WR
12
FPTS
|P. Williams
|5
|4
|60
|1
|35
|12
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|4
|3
|42
|0
|19
|4
|
J. Grant 19 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Grant
|5
|4
|35
|0
|16
|3
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|7
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Perry 10 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Perry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DT
|C. Wilkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
N. Igbinoghene 23 CB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 58 DE
|J. Strowbridge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
10
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/2
|56
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|3
|41.7
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Igbinoghene 23 CB
0
FPTS
|N. Igbinoghene
|2
|18.0
|22
|0
|
J. Grant 19 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Grant 19 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
43
FPTS
|K. Murray
|21/26
|283
|3
|0
|43
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
43
FPTS
|K. Murray
|11
|106
|1
|28
|43
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
8
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|25
|70
|0
|6
|8
|
D. Foster 37 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foster
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|8
|5
|123
|1
|56
|18
|
L. Fitzgerald 11 WR
5
FPTS
|L. Fitzgerald
|5
|4
|54
|0
|17
|5
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|3
|3
|30
|0
|17
|3
|
D. Daniels 81 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Daniels
|1
|1
|21
|1
|21
|8
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
8
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|3
|18
|0
|10
|8
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Foster 37 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foster
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
M. Williams 87 TE
6
FPTS
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 39 CB
|J. Whittaker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden LB
|M. Golden
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fitts 49 LB
|K. Fitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Peterson 27 CB
|K. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bausby CB
|D. Bausby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mauro DE
|J. Mauro
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Peters 98 DT
|C. Peters
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 38 RB
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
7
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|1/2
|37
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|2
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki pushed ob at MIA 31 for 6 yards (I.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 31(14:25 - 1st) J.Howard up the middle to MIA 33 for 2 yards (I.Simmons).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 33(13:46 - 1st) J.Howard right end to MIA 31 for -2 yards (J.Hicks).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIA 31(13:12 - 1st) M.Haack punts 44 yards to ARZ 25 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by C.Kirk.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(13:03 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles up the middle to ARZ 34 for 9 yards (E.Roberts).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARI 34(12:28 - 1st) K.Murray right end ran ob at ARZ 48 for 14 yards (B.McCain).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 48(12:01 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 49 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins; E.Ogbah).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 49(11:35 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds pushed ob at MIA 45 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - ARI 45(10:48 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 42 for -13 yards (E.Ogbah). FUMBLES (E.Ogbah) [E.Ogbah] RECOVERED by MIA-S.Lawson at ARZ 36. S.Lawson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:37 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 45(10:37 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins. PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard Defensive Pass Interference 20 yards enforced at ARZ 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 45(10:31 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk (E.Ogbah).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 45(10:27 - 1st) C.Edmonds left tackle to ARZ 49 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARI 49(9:56 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to MIA 43 for 8 yards (By.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(9:33 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to MIA 33 for 10 yards (E.Rowe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 33(9:00 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 32 for 1 yard (Z.Sieler).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARI 32(8:39 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to MIA 15 for 17 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 15(8:06 - 1st) C.Edmonds up the middle pushed ob at MIA 14 for 1 yard (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARI 14(7:32 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to A.Isabella [S.Lawson].
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARI 14(7:27 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at MIA 4 for 10 yards (Br.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARI 4(6:57 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Williams for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:51 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(6:51 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Williams to MIA 30 for 5 yards (P.Peterson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MIA 30(6:14 - 1st) PENALTY on ARZ-M.Golden Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at MIA 30 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(5:59 - 1st) PENALTY on ARZ-L.Fotu Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at MIA 35 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIA 40(5:39 - 1st) J.Howard up the middle to MIA 44 for 4 yards (B.Baker H.Reddick).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIA 44(4:59 - 1st) J.Howard up the middle to MIA 46 for 2 yards (M.Golden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(4:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to P.Williams.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIA 48(4:17 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left INTERCEPTED by J.Thompson at MIA 48. J.Thompson ran ob at MIA 48 for no gain. Penalty on MIA-J.Davis Offensive Holding declined. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on MIA-J.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIA 46 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 20 - MIA 30(4:11 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 30 for -6 yards (M.Golden). PENALTY on ARZ-L.Fotu Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at MIA 36 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(3:44 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to P.Williams ran ob at ARZ 38 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 38(3:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa left tackle to ARZ 33 for 5 yards (B.Baker).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 33(2:50 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to M.Gesicki to ARZ 16 for 17 yards (D.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 16(2:07 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-J.Davis False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 16 - No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIA 21(1:46 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Smythe to ARZ 2 for 19 yards (J.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MIA 2(1:04 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to A.Shaheen.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 2(0:59 - 1st) J.Davenport reported in as eligible. J.Howard right tackle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:55 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 41 for 16 yards (E.Rowe) [Z.Sieler].
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(0:30 - 1st) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Hopkins False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 41 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARI 36(0:11 - 1st) C.Edmonds left end pushed ob at ARZ 41 for 5 yards (J.Baker).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 41(15:00 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at ARZ 44 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|+56 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 44(14:31 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep middle to C.Kirk for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:23 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Kickoff
|(14:23 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 60 yards from ARZ 35 to MIA 5. J.Grant to MIA 20 for 15 yards (I.Simmons).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(14:18 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to P.Williams to ARZ 45 for 35 yards (K.Peterson). Penalty on ARZ-K.Peterson Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|
1 & 10 - MIA 0(13:53 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker. Penalty on MIA-T.Karras Illegal Use of Hands offsetting enforced at ARZ 45 - No Play. Penalty on ARZ-K.Peterson Defensive Pass Interference offsetting.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 45(13:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Parker to ARZ 42 for 3 yards (D.Bausby).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 42(13:07 - 2nd) S.Ahmed up the middle to ARZ 35 for 7 yards (J.Hicks; B.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(12:23 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right end to ARZ 31 for 4 yards (K.Fitts). Handoff to 10 who lateraled to 26
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 31(11:37 - 2nd) S.Ahmed up the middle pushed ob at ARZ 12 for 19 yards (P.Peterson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 12(11:10 - 2nd) J.Howard left tackle to ARZ 9 for 3 yards (J.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIA 9(10:29 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Grant (M.Golden).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIA 9(10:25 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Williams for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to ARZ 41 for 16 yards (X.Howard) [S.Lawson].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(9:55 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Edmonds. C.Edmonds right end to ARZ 45 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 45(9:27 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 48 for 3 yards (E.Ogbah).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARI 48(8:48 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald pushed ob at MIA 42 for 10 yards (E.Rowe).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(8:15 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 38 for 4 yards (E.Ogbah).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 38(7:52 - 2nd) C.Edmonds left end pushed ob at MIA 35 for 3 yards (X.Howard).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 35(7:16 - 2nd) K.Murray right end to MIA 19 for 16 yards (B.McCain).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 19(6:39 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 13 for 6 yards (K.Van Noy).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 13(6:05 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. C.Edmonds left end to MIA 19 for -6 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARI 19(5:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to L.Fitzgerald.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ARI 19(5:10 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(5:06 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Grant to MIA 29 for 4 yards (J.Thompson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 29(4:21 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Parker to MIA 45 for 16 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 45(3:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on MIA-T.Tagovailoa Intentional Grounding 11 yards enforced at MIA 45.
|Sack
|
2 & 21 - MIA 34(3:32 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 24 for -10 yards (J.Mauro).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 31 - MIA 24(2:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles up the middle to MIA 32 for 8 yards (H.Reddick).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - MIA 32(2:00 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 41 yards to ARZ 27 Center-B.Ferguson. C.Kirk to ARZ 23 for -4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 23(1:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Humphries False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 23 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARI 18(1:50 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 22 for 4 yards (E.Ogbah).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARI 22(1:30 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to A.Isabella to ARZ 26 for 4 yards (Br.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 26(1:05 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to A.Isabella to ARZ 32 for 6 yards (S.Lawson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARI 32(0:58 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 42 yards to MIA 26 Center-A.Brewer. J.Grant to MIA 36 for 10 yards (T.Vallejo; E.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 36(0:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Grant pushed ob at ARZ 48 for 16 yards (J.Hicks).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIA 48(0:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 46 for -6 yards (M.Golden).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 16 - MIA 46(0:29 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to P.Laird pushed ob at ARZ 37 for 17 yards (D.Campbell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 37(0:21 - 2nd) P.Laird up the middle to ARZ 38 for -1 yards (H.Reddick).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIA 38(0:04 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 11 - MIA 38(0:03 - 2nd) J.Sanders 56 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 67 yards from MIA 35 to ARZ -2. A.Isabella to ARZ 19 for 21 yards (A.Van Ginkel). FUMBLES (A.Van Ginkel) touched at ARZ 19 and recovers at ARZ 13.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 13(14:51 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 14 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARI 14(14:21 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 31 for 17 yards (X.Howard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 31(14:01 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 36 for 5 yards (E.Roberts; S.Lawson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 36(13:26 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Foster pushed ob at ARZ 43 for 7 yards (N.Needham).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(12:55 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to MIA 43 for 14 yards (By.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(12:19 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins. PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at MIA 43 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(12:13 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 21 for 4 yards (By.Jones).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 21(11:55 - 3rd) K.Murray pass deep right to D.Daniels for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:48 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 67 yards from ARZ 35 to MIA -2. N.Igbinoghene to MIA 20 for 22 yards (D.Gardeck).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(11:42 - 3rd) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 18 for -2 yards (H.Reddick).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - MIA 39(11:04 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to D.Parker. PENALTY on ARZ-J.Whittaker Defensive Pass Interference 21 yards enforced at MIA 18 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 39(10:58 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Parker to MIA 48 for 9 yards (P.Peterson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIA 48(10:25 - 3rd) S.Ahmed up the middle to ARZ 49 for 3 yards (C.Peters).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(9:41 - 3rd) S.Ahmed up the middle to ARZ 45 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIA 45(9:06 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to M.Perry (J.Thompson).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MIA 45(9:03 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 44 for -11 yards (D.Campbell). Penalty on MIA-A.Jackson Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MIA 44(8:49 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 40 yards to ARZ 16 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-M.Hollins.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 16(8:38 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 27 for 11 yards (B.McCain).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(7:54 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 31 for 4 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 31(7:22 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at ARZ 37 for 6 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 37(6:53 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk (K.Van Noy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 37(6:48 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 42 for 5 yards (R.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARI 42(6:13 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to ARZ 46 for 4 yards (Br.Jones).
|
4 & 1 - ARI 0(5:30 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins [A.Van Ginkel]. Penalty on MIA-X.Howard Defensive Pass Interference offsetting enforced at ARZ 46 - No Play. Penalty on ARZ-M.Cole Ineligible Downfield Pass offsetting.
|+28 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARI 46(5:22 - 3rd) K.Murray up the middle pushed ob at MIA 26 for 28 yards (N.Needham).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 26(4:40 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left tackle to MIA 29 for -3 yards (S.Lawson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - ARI 29(4:01 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins. PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards enforced at MIA 29 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(3:57 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 22 for 3 yards (K.Van Noy; Z.Sieler).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 22(3:18 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to MIA 12 for 10 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 12(2:33 - 3rd) K.Murray left end for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. MIA-B.McCain was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to MIA 0. N.Igbinoghene to MIA 22 for 22 yards (J.Ward). PENALTY on MIA-P.Laird Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards enforced at MIA 14.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 7(2:21 - 3rd) J.Howard up the middle to MIA 5 for -2 yards (H.Reddick; C.Peters).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIA 5(1:39 - 3rd) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 8 for 3 yards (J.Hicks).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIA 8(0:55 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Parker to MIA 22 for 14 yards (J.Whittaker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 22(0:14 - 3rd) J.Howard up the middle to MIA 23 for 1 yard (M.Golden; J.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARI 23(15:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Parker to MIA 28 for 5 yards (P.Peterson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 28(14:22 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa scrambles right tackle to MIA 34 for 6 yards (B.Baker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 34(13:39 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to MIA 34 for no gain (B.Baker). PENALTY on ARZ-B.Baker Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at MIA 34 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 49(13:19 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to D.Parker to ARZ 34 for 17 yards (P.Peterson). Penalty on ARZ-P.Peterson Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 34(12:50 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Grant to ARZ 28 for 6 yards (J.Whittaker).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 28(12:11 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa scrambles up the middle to ARZ 11 for 17 yards (D.Campbell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 11(11:24 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Hollins for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:19 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 53 yards from MIA 35 to ARZ 12. A.Isabella to ARZ 27 for 15 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(11:14 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 31 for 4 yards (C.Wilkins).
|
2 & 6 - ARI 0(10:42 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to ARZ 40 for 9 yards (C.Wilkins). Penalty on ARZ-J.Murray Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at ARZ 31 - No Play. Penalty on MIA-C.Wilkins Face Mask (15 Yards) offsetting.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 31(10:07 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at ARZ 38 for 7 yards (By.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(9:42 - 4th) J.Jones reported in as eligible. D.Foster up the middle to ARZ 40 for 2 yards (R.Davis; J.Strowbridge).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 40(9:01 - 4th) K.Murray right end ran ob at ARZ 39 for -1 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARI 39(8:30 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles up the middle to ARZ 47 for 8 yards (E.Rowe).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARI 47(7:43 - 4th) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray left tackle to MIA 49 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 49(7:12 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 45 for 4 yards (E.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 45(6:43 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 43 for 2 yards (R.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 43(5:56 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles left end to MIA 40 for 3 yards (By.Jones).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARI 40(5:20 - 4th) J.Jones reported in as eligible. C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 40 for no gain (Z.Sieler E.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 40(5:15 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to M.Gesicki to ARZ 41 for 19 yards (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 41(4:32 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIA 41(4:27 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIA 41(4:22 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Grant to ARZ 32 for 9 yards (P.Peterson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - MIA 32(3:35 - 4th) J.Sanders 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(3:30 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep right to C.Kirk to MIA 40 for 35 yards (B.McCain).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(3:03 - 4th) C.Edmonds to MIA 34 for 6 yards (E.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 34(2:25 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 31 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARI 31(2:00 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk.
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - ARI 31(1:58 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez 49 yard field goal is No Good Short Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 39(1:53 - 4th) J.Howard up the middle to MIA 47 for 8 yards (D.Campbell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 47(1:09 - 4th) J.Howard up the middle to MIA 48 for 1 yard (M.Golden; B.Baker).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 48(1:05 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa up the middle to MIA 49 for 1 yard (M.Golden; J.Hicks).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(0:50 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa kneels to MIA 48 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIA 48(0:13 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa kneels to MIA 47 for -1 yards.
