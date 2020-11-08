|
Jones, Giants hold on to beat Washington for 2nd victory
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Well after completing his longest pass of the season and avoiding the mistakes that have cost the New York Giants games, Daniel Jones faced one final challenge to preserve his first game of 2020 without a turnover.
Jones absorbed contact on a blindside sack, held on to the ball and Logan Ryan intercepted Alex Smith not long after to seal a 23-20 victory against Washington. After coach Joe Judge stressed to his players to ''finish'' following several blown leads, the Giants were finally able to do so Sunday and pick up their second win because Jones didn't throw an interception or lose a fumble and the defense forced five turnovers.
''That's been a focus of mine: I obviously know the importance of holding on to the ball,'' Jones said. ''We were able to protect it today, and that was a big advantage for us.''
Jones was 23 of 34 for 212 yards, including a 50-yard connection with Austin Mack and a touchdown pass to Evan Engram to build a 17-point halftime lead. The Giants (2-7) attempted to run to run things out in the second half and survived a couple of touchdown drives led by Alex Smith, who replaced injured Washington quarterback Kyle Allen.
Smith connected with Terry McLaurin on a 68-yard score, his first TD pass in 728 days, to cut New York's lead to 23-20 in the fourth quarter. But Smith threw two interceptions in the final 2:18 to end the threat for Washington (2-6). Both Giants wins are against Washington.
''It just happened that we've come ready to play against Washington these four times and been able to get wins,'' said Jones, who's 4-0 against Washington and 1-16 against the rest of the NFL as a starter. ''We'll look to build off it.''
Before things got hairy for the Giants, Wayne Gallman rushed for a touchdown, and Graham Gano made three field goals to extend his streak to 18 in a row.
Allen injured his left ankle late in the first quarter, forcing Smith into just his second NFL game since gruesomely breaking his right leg in November 2018. Allen's left leg bent the wrong way on a sack by Jabrill Peppers, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and there was an air cast on it as he was carted off.
Smith was 24 of 32 for 325 yards, the TD and three interceptions.
''We had a chance without those (last) two,'' said Smith, whom Rivera named the starter for Washington's next game with Allen out. ''The second one is the one that really hurts. I felt like we were rolling really had them on the heels.''
RYAN'S WEEK
Ryan dedicated the game to his wife, Ashley, who went to the emergency room this week in Florida with abdominal pain on the advice of a Giants trainer and had surgery to stop the bleeding caused by an ectopic pregnancy. Ryan wrote her name on his cleats and said Ashley was resting well back at home.
''That ball is for her,'' Ryan said. ''She told me to bring one home for her so I was able to do that.''
SLIPPERY START
Despite picture-perfect, dry conditions, it looked early on like the ball was covered in grease - or just that this was an NFC East game.
Antonio Gibson fumbled after a 20-yard reception on Washington's first offensive play, and the ball slipped through several players' fingers before New York recovered 26 yards downfield. Jones' 50-yard pass to Mack came on the next snap.
Washington punt returner Isaiah Wright muffed a catch not long after, setting up Gallman's 2-yard TD run.
WHO NEEDS TATE?
Veteran Giants receiver Golden Tate was a healthy scratch and didn't travel with the team days after shouting into a TV camera during a loss to Tampa Bay, ''Throw me the ball!'' Jones completed passes to 10 players, including Mack, who wouldn't be playing if Tate were in uniform.
''Austin did a great job stepping up and made a lot of plays for us,'' Jones said. ''He's someone you can trust to be in the right spot.''
SIMS SHOW
The loss was a coming-out party of sorts for Washington receiver Cam Sims. He had three catches for 110 yards Sunday after entering with a total of 88 yards receiving in his first 15 NFL games.
FANS AT FEDEX
Washington's first home game with fans this season included some Giants supporters among the 3,000 in attendance. They were sprinkled throughout the lower bowl at FedEx Field with all nonalcoholic concessions at half price. A Bud Light was going for the kind of price that would make people socially distance from the beer: a cool $14.
INJURIES
New York: The Giants were without running back Devonta Freeman because of an ankle injury.
Washington: After Kyle Allen got knocked out of the game, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen left briefly with a knee injury in the third quarter before returning.
UP NEXT
The Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles in their second-last NFC East game this season, while Washington visits the Detroit Lions.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
D. Jones
8 QB
212 PaYds, PaTD, 4 RuYds
|
14
FPTS
|
T. McLaurin
17 WR
115 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
|
17
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:27
|23:33
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|12
|3
|Passing
|9
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|350
|402
|Total Plays
|74
|50
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|166
|37
|Rush Attempts
|35
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|184
|365
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|29-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|2-55.0
|Return Yards
|54
|77
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|3-65
|Int. - Returns
|3-22
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|365
|
|
|166
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|350
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
14
FPTS
|D. Jones
|23/34
|212
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
12
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|14
|68
|1
|12
|12
|
A. Morris 36 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Morris
|9
|67
|0
|20
|6
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|1
|18
|0
|18
|4
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|3
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Jones 8 QB
14
FPTS
|D. Jones
|6
|4
|0
|5
|14
|
E. Penny 39 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Penny
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Mack 81 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Mack
|5
|4
|72
|0
|50
|7
|
E. Engram 88 TE
10
FPTS
|E. Engram
|10
|5
|48
|1
|16
|10
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|8
|6
|39
|0
|21
|4
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|1
|
C. Board 18 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Board
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
12
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|12
|
K. Smith 82 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
A. Morris 36 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Morris
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|6
|
L. Toilolo 85 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Toilolo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Penny 39 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Penny
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Ryan 23 FS
|L. Ryan
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|1
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Yiadom 27 CB
|I. Yiadom
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Downs 52 LB
|D. Downs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|3-7
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Ballentine 25 CB
|C. Ballentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sheard DE
|J. Sheard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fackrell 51 OLB
|K. Fackrell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Penny 39 RB
|E. Penny
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 FS
|J. Love
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 5 K
11
FPTS
|G. Gano
|3/3
|48
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|4
|39.5
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Board 18 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Board
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|6
|20
|1
|11
|9
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
7
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|3
|17
|0
|10
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
17
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|8
|7
|115
|1
|68
|17
|
C. Sims 89 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Sims
|4
|3
|110
|0
|45
|11
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
7
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|14
|9
|65
|0
|11
|7
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|3
|3
|35
|0
|21
|9
|
I. Wright 83 WR
1
FPTS
|I. Wright
|3
|3
|30
|0
|15
|1
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
2
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|6
|3
|28
|0
|14
|2
|
S. Sims 15 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Everett 22 SAF
|D. Everett
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|6-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Moreland 20 CB
|J. Moreland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Pierre-Louis 54 OLB
|K. Pierre-Louis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
|J. McKissic
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hamilton 51 OLB
|S. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 97 DT
|T. Settle
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
|L. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Anderson 52 DE
|R. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hudson 47 LB
|K. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Kerrigan 91 DE
|R. Kerrigan
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
8
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|2/2
|48
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|2
|55.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|3
|21.7
|24
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 31 for 6 yards (K.Fuller).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 31(14:36 - 1st) W.Gallman right guard to NYG 38 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 38(13:58 - 1st) S.Shepard right end to WAS 44 for 18 yards (K.Curl). End Around
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 44(13:17 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram to WAS 38 for 6 yards (R.Darby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NYG 38(12:44 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to E.Engram.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYG 38(12:38 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to WAS 35 for 3 yards (J.Moreland).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NYG 35(12:16 - 1st) D.Lewis left guard to WAS 35 for no gain (D.Payne).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 35(12:08 - 1st) K.Allen pass short middle to A.Gibson to NYG 44 for 21 yards (L.Ryan; B.Martinez). FUMBLES (L.Ryan) touched at NYG 38 RECOVERED by NYG-J.Peppers at NYG 19.
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 19(11:49 - 1st) D.Jones pass deep right to A.Mack to WAS 31 for 50 yards (K.Curl; R.Darby).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 31(11:08 - 1st) D.Jones right end to WAS 26 for 5 yards (D.Everett). FUMBLES (D.Everett) ball out of bounds at WAS 26.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYG 26(10:36 - 1st) W.Gallman right guard to WAS 20 for 6 yards (J.Bostic; K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(9:57 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to W.Gallman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYG 20(9:48 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard [M.Sweat].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYG 20(9:44 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right [K.Curl].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NYG 20(9:40 - 1st) G.Gano 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(9:35 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete short middle to L.Thomas (D.Tomlinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 25(9:32 - 1st) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 27 for 2 yards (K.Fackrell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAS 27(8:52 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas (J.Peppers).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAS 27(8:44 - 1st) T.Way punts 54 yards to NYG 19 Center-N.Sundberg. C.Board pushed ob at NYG 25 for 6 yards (K.Hudson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(8:32 - 1st) A.Morris right end to NYG 29 for 4 yards (K.Curl).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 29(8:02 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to A.Morris to NYG 33 for 4 yards (D.Everett) [K.Pierre-Louis].
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NYG 33(7:23 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 35 for 2 yards (J.Moreland).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(6:43 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 29 for -6 yards (sack split by J.Allen and R.Kerrigan). 41 involved in flea flicker
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - NYG 29(6:04 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right intended for E.Engram INTERCEPTED by K.Pierre-Louis at NYG 33. K.Pierre-Louis to NYG 33 for no gain (E.Engram). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to E.Engram.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - NYG 29(6:00 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to E.Engram to NYG 36 for 7 yards (J.Bostic; K.Curl).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NYG 36(5:26 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 49 yards to WAS 15 Center-C.Kreiter. I.Wright MUFFS catch and recovers at WAS 15. I.Wright to WAS 15 for no gain (C.Brown). FUMBLES (C.Brown) RECOVERED by NYG-M.Harper at WAS 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 16(5:13 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to E.Penny.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 16(5:10 - 1st) W.Gallman left guard to WAS 10 for 6 yards (J.Allen).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYG 10(4:26 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to A.Mack for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Jones pass short right to A.Mack to WAS 2 for 8 yards (J.Bostic).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NYG 2(4:18 - 1st) W.Gallman up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 60 yards from NYG 35 to WAS 5. D.Johnson to WAS 26 for 21 yards (E.Penny).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 26(4:10 - 1st) K.Allen pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 33 for 7 yards (B.Martinez).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 33(3:46 - 1st) J.McKissic left end to WAS 35 for 2 yards (B.Martinez).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 35(3:05 - 1st) D.Sharpe reported in as eligible. K.Allen pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 46 for 11 yards (L.Ryan).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 46(2:23 - 1st) K.Allen pass short left to A.Gibson pushed ob at NYG 43 for 11 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 43(1:50 - 1st) K.Allen pass short left to T.McLaurin to NYG 31 for 12 yards (D.Downs).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAS 42(1:08 - 1st) K.Allen sacked at NYG 42 for -11 yards (J.Peppers). WAS-K.Allen was injured during the play. He is Out. PENALTY on NYG-J.Peppers Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NYG 31 - No Play. 8-Allen is ruled out with a leg injury
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 16(0:50 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin pushed ob at NYG 10 for 6 yards (L.Ryan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAS 10(0:44 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-B.Scherff False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 10 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - WAS 15(0:17 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to NYG 11 for 4 yards (D.Downs; J.Peppers). PENALTY on WAS-L.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYG 15 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - WAS 25(15:00 - 2nd) J.McKissic left tackle to NYG 20 for 5 yards (J.Sheard; K.Fackrell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - WAS 11(14:19 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to I.Wright to NYG 11 for 9 yards (D.Holmes). PENALTY on WAS-M.Moses Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at NYG 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 24 - WAS 30(13:53 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to NYG 30 for no gain (J.Sheard).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 24 - WAS 30(13:11 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Kickoff
|(13:05 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(13:05 - 2nd) W.Gallman right guard to NYG 28 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb). PENALTY on WAS-M.Sweat Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - NYG 30(12:37 - 2nd) D.Jones left end to NYG 34 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 34(12:04 - 2nd) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 36 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(11:29 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (M.Sweat).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 36(11:24 - 2nd) W.Gallman right guard to NYG 41 for 5 yards (J.Bostic; J.Allen).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYG 41(10:53 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard pushed ob at WAS 38 for 21 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 38(10:15 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to S.Shepard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYG 38(10:11 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to A.Mack [C.Young].
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYG 38(10:07 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Lewis to WAS 30 for 8 yards (J.Bostic; K.Curl).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - NYG 30(9:28 - 2nd) G.Gano 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(9:24 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 26 for 1 yard (L.Williams; B.Martinez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WAS 26(8:44 - 2nd) A.Smith sacked at WAS 11 for -15 yards (sack split by I.Yiadom and D.Tomlinson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 24 - WAS 11(8:01 - 2nd) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 21 for 10 yards (L.Williams; B.Martinez).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - WAS 21(7:11 - 2nd) T.Way punts 56 yards to NYG 23 Center-N.Sundberg downed by WAS-T.Apke.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 23(6:58 - 2nd) D.Slayton right end pushed ob at NYG 25 for 2 yards (R.Darby). End Around
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 25(6:28 - 2nd) A.Morris right end to NYG 44 for 19 yards (D.Everett).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 44(5:51 - 2nd) A.Morris right tackle to WAS 45 for 11 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 45(5:17 - 2nd) A.Morris right guard to WAS 40 for 5 yards (J.Allen).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - NYG 40(4:45 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at WAS 40 for 0 yards (C.Young).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYG 40(4:05 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to C.Board to WAS 30 for 10 yards (R.Darby).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 30(3:46 - 2nd) D.Lewis right tackle to WAS 25 for 5 yards (D.Everett).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYG 25(3:13 - 2nd) A.Morris left guard to WAS 17 for 8 yards (D.Everett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 17(2:52 - 2nd) A.Morris right tackle to WAS 16 for 1 yard (D.Payne; C.Holcomb).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 16(2:10 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep right to E.Engram for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 66 yards from NYG 35 to WAS -1. D.Johnson to WAS 23 for 24 yards (C.Ballentine).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 23(2:00 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 30 for 7 yards (J.Peppers).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 30(1:53 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 36 for 6 yards (D.Holmes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(1:30 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic (L.Ryan) [B.Hill].
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 36(1:25 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to L.Thomas to 50 for 14 yards (B.Martinez; D.Holmes).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 50(1:14 - 2nd) A.Smith pass deep middle to C.Sims to NYG 18 for 32 yards (J.Love).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WAS 18(0:58 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle intended for J.McKissic INTERCEPTED by B.Martinez at NYG 18. B.Martinez to NYG 20 for 2 yards (J.McKissic).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(0:49 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to E.Engram.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYG 20(0:46 - 2nd) D.Lewis right guard to NYG 20 for no gain (C.Holcomb; K.Curl).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYG 20(0:40 - 2nd) D.Jones kneels to NYG 19 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 24 for -1 yards (D.Lawrence K.Fackrell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - WAS 24(14:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYG-K.Fackrell Encroachment 5 yards enforced at WAS 24 - No Play.
|+45 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 29(14:10 - 3rd) A.Smith pass deep left to C.Sims pushed ob at NYG 26 for 45 yards (L.Ryan) [D.Lawrence].
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 26(14:01 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at NYG 18 for 8 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAS 18(13:22 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to NYG 12 for 6 yards (J.Sheard; B.Martinez).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 12(13:01 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to NYG 1 for 11 yards (J.Peppers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WAS 1(12:28 - 3rd) A.Gibson left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:24 - 3rd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(12:24 - 3rd) W.Gallman right tackle to NYG 37 for 12 yards (D.Everett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 37(11:45 - 3rd) W.Gallman right tackle to NYG 40 for 3 yards (M.Sweat; D.Payne).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 40(11:15 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to K.Smith to NYG 48 for 8 yards (K.Fuller).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 48(10:35 - 3rd) W.Gallman left guard to WAS 47 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYG 47(9:57 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to E.Engram pushed ob at WAS 40 for 7 yards (K.Fuller).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 40(9:28 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to WAS 37 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 37(8:56 - 3rd) W.Gallman left guard to WAS 32 for 5 yards (R.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - NYG 32(8:11 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to A.Mack to WAS 25 for 7 yards (K.Fuller).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(7:26 - 3rd) W.Gallman right tackle to WAS 22 for 3 yards (D.Payne).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NYG 22(6:48 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton [R.Kerrigan]. WAS-J.Allen was injured during the play. His return is Probable. PENALTY on NYG-A.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 22 - No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 17 - NYG 32(6:44 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at WAS 36 for -4 yards (T.Settle).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 21 - NYG 36(5:56 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram to WAS 24 for 12 yards (J.Moreland).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NYG 24(5:16 - 3rd) G.Gano 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 64 yards from NYG 35 to WAS 1. D.Johnson to WAS 21 for 20 yards (D.Downs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 21(5:07 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to C.Sims (B.Martinez).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 21(5:01 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic to WAS 27 for 6 yards (D.Downs; B.Martinez).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAS 27(4:15 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims to NYG 40 for 33 yards (I.Yiadom; J.Peppers).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(3:46 - 3rd) A.Gibson right tackle to NYG 33 for 7 yards (J.Sheard; J.Peppers). PENALTY on WAS-C.Roullier Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYG 40 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - WAS 50(3:19 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic to NYG 43 for 7 yards (D.Downs).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - WAS 43(2:42 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short middle to I.Wright to NYG 28 for 15 yards (L.Ryan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 28(2:05 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to A.Gibson to NYG 25 for 3 yards (D.Holmes).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - WAS 24(1:18 - 3rd) A.Smith sacked at NYG 32 for -7 yards (L.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - WAS 32(0:36 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic to NYG 26 for 6 yards (J.Peppers).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WAS 26(15:00 - 4th) D.Hopkins 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(14:56 - 4th) A.Morris right end pushed ob at NYG 45 for 20 yards (R.Darby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 45(14:29 - 4th) A.Morris right end pushed ob at NYG 46 for 1 yard (D.Payne).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 46(13:52 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to 50 for 4 yards (R.Darby).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NYG 50(13:16 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-M.Sweat Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 45(12:58 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to E.Engram.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 45(12:52 - 4th) A.Morris left guard to WAS 47 for -2 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - NYG 47(12:14 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Lewis to WAS 39 for 8 yards (C.Holcomb; J.Bostic).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NYG 38(11:32 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 23 yards to WAS 16 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-C.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 16(11:24 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 24 for 8 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAS 24(11:10 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to I.Wright to WAS 32 for 8 yards (J.Peppers).
|+68 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 32(10:35 - 4th) A.Smith pass deep left to T.McLaurin for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:24 - 4th) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 56 yards from WAS 35 to NYG 9. D.Lewis to NYG 35 for 26 yards (J.Smith-Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(10:18 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 37 for 2 yards (D.Everett).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 37(9:48 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to A.Mack to NYG 44 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb; K.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYG 44(9:08 - 4th) E.Penny right tackle to NYG 46 for 2 yards (K.Curl).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 46(8:34 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to W.Gallman to WAS 45 for 9 yards (K.Pierre-Louis). WAS-K.Pierre-Louis was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 45(8:09 - 4th) W.Gallman left guard to WAS 39 for 6 yards (S.Hamilton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 33(7:29 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to WAS 33 for 6 yards (R.Darby). PENALTY on NYG-E.Engram Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at WAS 39 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - NYG 49(7:07 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to WAS 43 for 6 yards (S.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NYG 43(6:33 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 48 for -9 yards. FUMBLES touched at NYG 49 and recovers at NYG 46. Penalty on NYG-S.Lemieux Offensive Holding declined.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 25 - NYG 46(6:01 - 4th) D.Jones up the middle to NYG 44 for -2 yards (D.Payne).
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - NYG 44(5:19 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 45 yards to WAS 11 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 11(5:12 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 11(5:07 - 4th) A.Smith pass short middle to L.Thomas to WAS 19 for 8 yards (B.Martinez; J.Peppers).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 19(4:25 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 24 for 5 yards (L.Ryan) [K.Fackrell].
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 24(4:17 - 4th) A.Smith pass short middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 32 for 8 yards (B.Martinez).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAS 32(3:56 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to I.Wright to WAS 39 for 7 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 39(3:20 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin pushed ob at WAS 49 for 10 yards (D.Holmes).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(3:14 - 4th) A.Smith pass short middle to J.McKissic to NYG 40 for 11 yards (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(2:36 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 40(2:32 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to L.Thomas (J.Peppers).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - WAS 40(2:27 - 4th) A.Smith pass short middle intended for J.McKissic INTERCEPTED by J.Peppers at NYG 40. J.Peppers to NYG 46 for 6 yards (J.McKissic).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 46(2:18 - 4th) M.Peart reported in as eligible. D.Jones pass short right to L.Toilolo to NYG 46 for no gain (R.Darby).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 46(2:14 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to 50 for 4 yards (D.Payne).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - NYG 50(2:10 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 43 for -7 yards (K.Curl).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NYG 43(2:00 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 41 yards to WAS 16 Center-C.Kreiter. S.Sims pushed ob at WAS 28 for 12 yards (R.Dixon).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 28(1:48 - 4th) A.Smith pass short middle to S.Sims to WAS 32 for 4 yards (D.Holmes) [L.Williams].
|Int
|
2 & 6 - WAS 32(1:23 - 4th) A.Smith pass short middle intended for T.McLaurin INTERCEPTED by L.Ryan at WAS 45. L.Ryan to WAS 31 for 14 yards (L.Thomas).
