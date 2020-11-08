|
|
|CAR
|KC
Chiefs escape with 33-31 win when Panthers FG is wide right
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each went over 100 yards receiving, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat Carolina 33-31 on Sunday when Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the final play.
The Chiefs (8-1) were left clinging to the lead when Christian McCaffrey, just back from his ankle injury, scored from a yard out with 1:26 to go. The Panthers' onside kick was recovered by Kansas City, but they used their three timeouts to get the ball back, and Teddy Bridgewater's 23-yard pass to Curtis Samuel with 9 seconds remaining gave them hope.
Carolina (3-6) tried to get a bit closer with a pass to McCaffrey, but the incompletion brought on Slye, who had plenty of leg with the wind behind him. His kick dropped just outside the uprights, though, allowing the Chiefs to escape.
Slye also missed a 65-yard attempt late in a 27-24 loss to New Orleans in Week 7.
McCaffrey finished with 18 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown while catching 10 passes for 82 yards and another score. Bridgewater threw for 310 yards and two TDs with Samuel catching nine balls for 105 yards and the other score.
Kelce had 10 catches for 159 yards and Hill had nine for 113 and a pair of scores, helping the pass-happy Chiefs climb out of an early 14-3 hole and head into their bye with a bunch of new milestones and a big surge of momentum.
The win was the 230th for Andy Reid, breaking a tie with Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau for fifth most in NFL history. It was the 23rd straight game the Chiefs have scored at least 23 points, breaking their own NFL record, and Mahomes beat Hall of Famer Dan Marino's mark for fewest games to 100 career touchdown passes. Mahomes did it in 40 games, Marino needed 44.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said all week that McCaffrey would get a full load if he was able to take the field.
It was clear from the game's first series that Rhule meant it.
Starting alongside Mike Jones, the Panthers' workhorse during his six-game absence, McCaffrey carried four times and caught two passes in helping Carolina mount a 75-yard scoring drive. It took nine plays and consumed nearly nine minutes before McCaffrey reached the end zone, keeping the potent Kansas City offense on the sideline.
The Panthers drilled deep into the playbook, too. There was a hook-and-ladder play that set up a field goal late in the first half, and a fake punt that gave Carolina a first down and ultimately led to a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.
The Chiefs probably should have been ready for that one. Not only did the Panthers pull off a fake against the Falcons last week -that was Jeremy Chinn taking a direct snap rather than punter Joseph Charlton throwing to wide receiver Brandon Zylstra on Sunday - but Kansas City also executed a faked punt of their own against the New York Jets in Week 8.
The Panthers still led 17-13 after the teams traded missed field goals to start the second half, but the Chiefs finally hit their offensive stride. Mahomes hit Kelce for a big gain to set up Clyde Edwards-Helaire's TD catch late in the third quarter, then Hill baffled the Carolina secondary to get wide open for a 28-yard touchdown catch to start the fourth.
Bridgewater answered for Carolina by running for 15 yards on fourth-and-14, a scramble that ended with his cart-wheeling dive for a first down, then taking a quarterback draw 4 yards for a touchdown to get within 26-24 with 10:22 to go.
Rather than kick it deep, though, the Panthers tried an onside kick and recovered it too early. That gave the Chiefs a short field, and a couple of third-down conversions to set up another TD pass to Hill that stretched the lead again.
INJURIES
Panthers: LT Russell Okung (calf) and SS Jeremy Chinn (knee) were inactive. ... McCaffrey appeared to get dinged on the ribs late in the game, though he was still on the field for the plays that mattered.
Chiefs: RT Michell Schwartz (back) and WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) were inactive. ... DT Taco Charlton left in the first half with an ankle injury. RT Mike Remmers left early in the second with a rib injury.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.
Chiefs: Off next week before visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 22.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Bridgewater
5 QB
310 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 19 RuYds, RuTD
|
31
FPTS
|
P. Mahomes
15 QB
372 PaYds, 4 PaTDs
|
38
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|38:01
|21:59
|1st Downs
|30
|24
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|18
|18
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|435
|397
|Total Plays
|1
|58
|Avg Gain
|435.0
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|30
|Rush Attempts
|24
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|331
|367
|Comp. - Att.
|37-50
|30-45
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|12-82
|8-75
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-32.5
|1-36.0
|Return Yards
|46
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-46
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|331
|PASS YDS
|367
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|30
|
|
|435
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
31
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|36/49
|310
|2
|0
|31
|
J. Charlton 3 P
1
FPTS
|J. Charlton
|1/1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
26
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|18
|69
|1
|13
|26
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
31
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|2
|19
|1
|15
|31
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|3
|13
|0
|7
|17
|
M. Davis 28 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Davis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|9
|9
|105
|1
|28
|17
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
26
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|10
|10
|82
|1
|24
|26
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|13
|9
|63
|0
|22
|6
|
M. Davis 28 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Davis
|6
|5
|34
|0
|12
|3
|
B. Zylstra 16 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Zylstra
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|2
|
D. Moore 12 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Moore
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|1
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Douglas 24 CB
|R. Douglas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Elder 29 CB
|C. Elder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Carter 56 LB
|J. Carter
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Whitehead 52 MLB
|T. Whitehead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Larkin 96 DE
|A. Larkin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Kerr 92 DT
|Z. Kerr
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Robinson 27 SAF
|K. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 94 DE
|E. Obada
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 4 K
7
FPTS
|J. Slye
|1/3
|47
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|2
|32.5
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|2
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
38
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|30/45
|372
|4
|0
|38
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|5
|14
|0
|7
|9
|
T. Hill 10 WR
23
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|8
|0
|8
|23
|
L. Bell 26 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bell
|4
|8
|0
|4
|0
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
38
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|2
|0
|0
|6
|38
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
15
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|12
|10
|159
|0
|44
|15
|
T. Hill 10 WR
23
FPTS
|T. Hill
|18
|9
|113
|2
|28
|23
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|4
|3
|48
|0
|32
|4
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|3
|3
|34
|1
|28
|7
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|5
|3
|20
|1
|8
|9
|
D. Williams 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
L. Bell 26 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bell
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 23 SAF
|A. Watts
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hitchens 53 ILB
|A. Hitchens
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 CB
|R. Fenton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 20 CB
|A. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 54 OLB
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Keizer 48 TE
|N. Keizer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
9
FPTS
|H. Butker
|2/3
|55
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.McCaffrey to CAR 32 for 7 yards (T.Mathieu; F.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 32(14:22 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 36 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 36(13:47 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right end to CAR 35 for -1 yards (W.Gay). PENALTY on KC-C.Jones Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at CAR 36 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 41(13:25 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to CAR 42 for 1 yard (D.Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 42(12:49 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis pushed ob at KC 46 for 12 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 46(12:22 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left end to KC 40 for 6 yards (B.Breeland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CAR 40(11:44 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right [M.Danna].
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAR 40(11:37 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to KC 35 for 5 yards (B.Breeland).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(10:59 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right end to KC 31 for 4 yards (A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CAR 31(10:22 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAR 31(10:18 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to D.Moore to KC 24 for 7 yards (B.Niemann).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 24(9:42 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right end to KC 21 for 3 yards (C.Ward; J.Thornhill).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CAR 21(9:02 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to A.Armah to KC 21 for no gain (W.Gay). PENALTY on KC-C.Ward Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at KC 21 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 16(8:40 - 1st) C.Samuel left end to KC 9 for 7 yards (D.Sorensen). KC-T.Charlton was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CAR 9(8:08 - 1st) PENALTY on CAR-R.Anderson False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 9 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CAR 14(7:42 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to KC 14 for no gain (B.Breeland) [M.Danna].
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAR 14(6:58 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel to KC 9 for 5 yards (R.Fenton).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - CAR 9(6:13 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.McCaffrey for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:07 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(6:07 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 27 for 2 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KC 27(5:32 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 27 for no gain (B.Roy).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - KC 27(4:54 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 41 for 14 yards (C.Elder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(4:17 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 41(4:14 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to CAR 49 for 10 yards (J.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 49(3:37 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill to CAR 46 for 3 yards (R.Douglas). PENALTY on CAR-R.Douglas Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CAR 46.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 31(3:19 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire to CAR 23 for 8 yards (C.Elder).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 23(2:40 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to CAR 21 for 2 yards (Z.Kerr; A.Larkin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 21(1:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 21(1:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KC 21(1:47 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hill.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - KC 21(1:42 - 1st) H.Butker 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 62 yards from KC 35 to CAR 3. P.Cooper to CAR 26 for 23 yards (R.Fenton; N.Keizer).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 26(1:31 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right end to CAR 31 for 5 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 31(0:51 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to D.Moore to CAR 42 for 11 yards (D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 42(0:15 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to R.Anderson (T.Mathieu).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 42(0:08 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to CAR 45 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KC 45(15:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right [C.Jones].
|+28 YD
|
4 & 7 - KC 45(14:54 - 2nd) J.Charlton pass deep left to B.Zylstra to KC 27 for 28 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 27(14:07 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left guard to KC 21 for 6 yards (T.Wharton; D.Sorensen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - KC 21(13:25 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.McCaffrey to KC 14 for 7 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 14(12:44 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Samuel for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:39 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(12:39 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 31 for 6 yards (R.Douglas).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 4 - KC 31(12:02 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to M.Hardman to CAR 37 for 32 yards (S.Thompson; S.Franklin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 37(11:24 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 37(11:17 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KC 37(11:13 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill [M.Haynes].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - KC 37(11:06 - 2nd) H.Butker 55 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:01 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(11:01 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey right guard to CAR 38 for 13 yards (D.Sorensen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAR 38(10:20 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel. PENALTY on CAR-C.Samuel Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at CAR 38 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - CAR 33(10:14 - 2nd) C.Samuel right guard to CAR 37 for 4 yards (C.Ward).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAR 37(9:33 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to CAR 45 for 8 yards (D.Sorensen).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - CAR 45(8:48 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to D.Moore to KC 49 for 6 yards (D.Sorensen). PENALTY on CAR-C.Samuel Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at CAR 45 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - CAR 35(8:18 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CAR 44 for 9 yards (D.Sorensen) [C.Jones].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CAR 44(7:36 - 2nd) J.Charlton punts 21 yards to KC 35 Center-J.Jansen out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(7:29 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce to CAR 42 for 23 yards (S.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 42(6:46 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at CAR 35 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - KC 35(6:18 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to CAR 28 for 7 yards (D.Brown; S.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 28(5:39 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to CAR 23 for 5 yards (T.Whitehead).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 23(4:54 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to CAR 15 for 8 yards (J.Carter).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 15(4:15 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at CAR 1 for 14 yards (S.Franklin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - KC 1(3:50 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to D.Robinson for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 67 yards from KC 35 to CAR -2. P.Cooper to CAR 21 for 23 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 21(3:40 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 24 for 3 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 24(2:55 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson to CAR 35 for 11 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(2:20 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 41 for 6 yards (A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CAR 41(2:00 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey right guard to CAR 41 for no gain (D.Nnadi).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CAR 46(1:19 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (C.Ward) [C.Jones]. PENALTY on KC-C.Jones Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at CAR 41 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 44(1:16 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson pushed ob at KC 32 for 12 yards (B.Niemann). CAR-R.Anderson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 32(1:07 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 32(1:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to I.Thomas.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAR 32(0:54 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to KC 38 for -6 yards. Lateral to C.McCaffrey to KC 29 for 9 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CAR 29(0:50 - 2nd) J.Slye 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CAR 29(0:50 - 2nd) J.Slye 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(0:46 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce pushed ob at KC 35 for 10 yards (S.Thompson). Penalty on CAR-E.Obada Defensive Offside declined.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(0:42 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to KC 44 for 9 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - KC 44(0:36 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 44(0:31 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to CAR 46 for 10 yards (S.Franklin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(0:17 - 2nd) P.Mahomes spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 46(0:16 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson pushed ob at CAR 41 for 5 yards (D.Jackson) [B.Burns].
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - KC 41(0:11 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Darr.Williams. PENALTY on KC-T.Kelce Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at CAR 41 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - KC 15(0:08 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce to CAR 15 for 36 yards (S.Thompson). PENALTY on CAR-D.Brown Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at KC 49 - No Play.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 10 - KC 46(0:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep right to D.Robinson to CAR 18 for 28 yards (C.Elder). FUMBLES (C.Elder) RECOVERED by CAR-M.Hartsfield at CAR 14.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Bell left end to KC 29 for 4 yards (S.Franklin). PENALTY on CAR-D.Brown Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at KC 29.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(14:36 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 48 for 14 yards (R.Douglas) [D.Brown].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(13:55 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to CAR 48 for 4 yards (D.Brown).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 48(13:17 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to CAR 19 for 29 yards (T.Boston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 19(12:35 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Hill.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 19(12:32 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to L.Bell to CAR 24 for -5 yards (S.Franklin; D.Brown).
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - KC 24(11:49 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at CAR 29 for -5 yards (S.Franklin).
|No Good
|
4 & 20 - KC 29(11:05 - 3rd) H.Butker 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 38(11:00 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey right end to CAR 48 for 10 yards (B.Breeland).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 48(10:25 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey right guard to KC 49 for 3 yards (C.Jones; A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAR 49(9:45 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson (C.Ward).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - CAR 49(9:41 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson pushed ob at KC 41 for 8 yards (C.Ward).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 41(9:07 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas to KC 33 for 8 yards (D.Sorensen). FUMBLES (D.Sorensen) ball out of bounds at KC 33.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAR 33(8:33 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to KC 34 for -1 yards (W.Gay; D.Nnadi).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAR 34(7:53 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to KC 33 for 1 yard (R.Fenton).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - CAR 33(7:04 - 3rd) J.Slye 51 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(6:59 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire. KC-M.Remmers was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 41(6:54 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 44 for 3 yards (S.Franklin) [B.Burns].
|+44 YD
|
3 & 7 - KC 44(6:09 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Kelce to CAR 12 for 44 yards (R.Douglas).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 12(5:16 - 3rd) T.Hill left end pushed ob at CAR 4 for 8 yards (S.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 4(4:47 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(4:42 - 3rd) C.Samuel right end to CAR 27 for 2 yards (M.Danna).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAR 27(3:58 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at CAR 30 for 3 yards (C.Ward).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAR 30(3:20 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.McCaffrey to CAR 33 for 3 yards (D.Sorensen). PENALTY on KC-D.Sorensen Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at CAR 33.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 48(2:58 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey left guard to KC 49 for 3 yards (W.Gay). PENALTY on CAR-D.Daley Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CAR 48 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 20 - CAR 38(2:28 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 31 for -7 yards (F.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 27 - CAR 31(1:42 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left [F.Clark].
|No Gain
|
3 & 27 - CAR 31(1:34 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to R.Anderson.
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - CAR 31(1:29 - 3rd) J.Charlton punts 44 yards to KC 25 Center-J.Jansen. M.Hardman to KC 31 for 6 yards (J.Carter; K.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 31(1:19 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to KC 31 for no gain (J.Carter; Z.Kerr).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 31(0:42 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to KC 41 for 10 yards (M.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(0:03 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KC 44(15:00 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to M.Hardman. PENALTY on CAR-B.Burns Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at KC 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KC 46(14:56 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 5 - KC 46(14:51 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill ran ob at CAR 28 for 26 yards. Penalty on CAR-D.Jackson Defensive Holding declined.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 28(14:29 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN [B.Burns].
|Missed PAT
|(14:23 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend. PENALTY on KC-A.Wylie Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:23 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 80 yards from KC 20 to end zone Touchback. PENALTY on KC-A.Hamilton Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced between downs.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 5 - CAR 30(14:23 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to C.Samuel to KC 42 for 28 yards (T.Mathieu).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 42(14:02 - 4th) C.McCaffrey left end pushed ob at KC 46 for -4 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CAR 46(13:20 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CAR 46(13:14 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to M.Davis [C.Jones].
|+15 YD
|
4 & 14 - CAR 46(13:09 - 4th) T.Bridgewater scrambles to KC 31 for 15 yards (B.Niemann). CAR-D.Daley was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 31(12:41 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to C.McCaffrey to KC 7 for 24 yards (D.Wilson).
|Sack
|
1 & 7 - CAR 7(11:55 - 4th) T.Bridgewater sacked at KC 7 for 0 yards (C.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 7(11:11 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel to KC 4 for 3 yards (A.Hitchens; D.Nnadi).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAR 4(10:26 - 4th) T.Bridgewater up the middle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:22 - 4th) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 4th) J.Slye kicks onside 9 yards from CAR 35 to CAR 44 downed by CAR-J.Slye. PENALTY on CAR-J.Slye Illegal Touch Kick 5 yards enforced at CAR 44.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 39(10:22 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 39(10:16 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at CAR 31 for 8 yards (R.Douglas).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 31(9:42 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to CAR 18 for 13 yards (B.Burns) [E.Obada].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(8:55 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to CAR 15 for 3 yards (D.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KC 15(8:13 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - KC 4(8:09 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to D.Robinson. PENALTY on CAR-D.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CAR 15 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 10(8:03 - 4th) P.Mahomes scrambles right end ran ob at CAR 4 for 6 yards (T.Boston). PENALTY on CAR-J.Carter Defensive Holding 2 yards enforced at CAR 4.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - KC 2(7:44 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:40 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(7:40 - 4th) C.McCaffrey right guard to CAR 29 for 4 yards (D.Sorensen; T.Kpassagnon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 29(6:54 - 4th) C.McCaffrey right guard to CAR 30 for 1 yard (T.Kpassagnon).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAR 30(6:15 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel ran ob at CAR 41 for 11 yards (B.Breeland).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 41(5:45 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to CAR 43 for 2 yards (B.Breeland).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAR 43(5:04 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.McCaffrey to KC 48 for 9 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 48(4:25 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to R.Anderson to KC 26 for 22 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 26(3:42 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to KC 15 for 11 yards (D.Nnadi).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 15(3:05 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to KC 10 for 5 yards (A.Watts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 10(2:29 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to KC 7 for 3 yards (B.Breeland).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 7(2:00 - 4th) C.McCaffrey left end pushed ob at KC 1 for 6 yards (A.Watts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CAR 1(1:55 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 4th) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 4th) J.Slye kicks onside 7 yards from CAR 35 to CAR 42. D.Sorensen (didn't try to advance) to CAR 42 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 42(1:52 - 4th) L.Bell left guard to CAR 42 for no gain (D.Brown).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 42(1:47 - 4th) P.Mahomes left end to CAR 48 for -6 yards (B.Burns).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - KC 48(1:42 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams to CAR 45 for 3 yards (E.Obada; Y.Gross-Matos).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - KC 45(1:33 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 36 yards to CAR 9 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 9(1:26 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Samuel to CAR 18 for 9 yards (A.Watts).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - CAR 18(1:10 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to CAR 19 for 1 yard (D.Sorensen). PENALTY on KC-B.Breeland Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CAR 18 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAR 23(1:05 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson (C.Ward). PENALTY on CAR-C.Reed Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at CAR 23 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - CAR 13(1:03 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis to CAR 22 for 9 yards (B.Niemann; T.Mathieu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAR 22(0:43 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to CAR 28 for 6 yards (A.Watts).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAR 28(0:25 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to C.Samuel to KC 49 for 23 yards (C.Ward) [C.Jones].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 49(0:10 - 4th) T.Bridgewater spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 49(0:09 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.McCaffrey to KC 49 for no gain (A.Watts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAR 49(0:05 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (A.Watts).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - CAR 49(0:02 - 4th) J.Slye 67 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
-
LV
LAC
28
17
3rd 7:49 FOX
-
MIA
ARI
24
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
PIT
DAL
9
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
GB
SF
34
17
Final NFLN
-
CAR
KC
31
33
Final FOX
-
BAL
IND
24
10
Final CBS
-
CHI
TEN
17
24
Final FOX
-
DET
MIN
20
34
Final CBS
-
SEA
BUF
34
44
Final FOX
-
DEN
ATL
27
34
Final CBS
-
HOU
JAC
27
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
WAS
23
20
Final FOX
-
NO
TB
0
051 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
NE
NYJ
0
042 O/U
+10
Mon 8:15pm ESPN