|CHI
|TEN
Titans snap 2-game losing streak, beat skidding Bears 24-17
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and the banged-up Tennessee Titans never trailed in snapping a two-game skid by beating the Chicago Bears 24-17 Sunday.
The Titans (6-2) avoided their longest skid since Tannehill took over as starting quarterback and stayed atop the AFC South going into Thursday night's division showdown against Indianapolis.
They got a big help from an undermanned and struggling defense missing three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with an injured knee days after the Titans released linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. and starting cornerback Johnathan Joseph.
Cornerback Desmond King picked up a fumble and ran 63 yards for a TD only days after the Titans picked up the 2018 All-Pro from the Chargers for a sixth-round pick. King didn't join Tennessee until Saturday after clearing COVID-19 testing protocols and put the Titans up 17-0 late in the third quarter.
The Bears (5-4) came in trailing Green Bay in the NFC North dealing with their own injuries and COVID-19 issues. Chicago lost its third straight despite the defense coming up with three sacks and holding the NFL's fifth-best offense averaging 407 yards a game to a season-low 228.
Nick Foles made it interesting with a pair of TD passes within the final minutes. Amani Hooker recovered the Bears' onside kick attempt for Tennessee with about a minute left.
Tennessee came in as the NFL's worst on third downs by a big margin but stopped the Bears on their first nine third downs. The Titans also were among the NFL's worst sacking the quarterback, and they sacked Foles three times. They recovered two fumbles.
This was the first game for punter Ryan Allen in Tennessee, reunited with his former Patriots teammate Stephen Gostkowski with three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern put on injured reserve Saturday. Matt Overton also took over as long snapper after Tennessee also made a change at that position.
Foles was playing behind an offensive line missing center Cody Whitehair currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Foles threw for 335 yards.
The Titans' defense got a big confidence boost on Chicago's first drive. Foles hit Allen Robinson II for a 4-yard pass, but Robinson was marked out just shy of the first-down marker. The Titans stopped David Montgomery for no gain, sparking a big celebration by Tennessee defenders.
They gave the NFL's sixth-best scoring offense time to shake off a sluggish start.
Tennessee settled for a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter from Gostkowski. Then the Titans started their best drive by giving the ball to Derrick Henry five straight times, and they converted four third downs on a 12-play, 91-yard drive.
Tannehill capped the drive with a perfectly thrown ball to A.J. Brown covered by Buster Skrine, and Brown scored by reaching the ball out to the goal line. Tannehill also found a wide-open Jonnu Smith for a 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
INJURIES
Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt hurt his right knee late in the first quarter and had to be helped off the field. Rodger Saffold hurt a shoulder in the second quarter and went to the locker room. Defensive back Dane Cruikshank also injured a groin muscle.
Chicago defensive back Sherrick McManis hurt his hand and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Bears: Host Minnesota in prime time on Nov. 16.
Titans host Indianapolis on Thursday night in an AFC South showdown.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
N. Foles
9 QB
335 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 RuYds
|
25
FPTS
|
R. Tannehill
17 QB
158 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 RuYds
|
18
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:54
|26:06
|1st Downs
|22
|11
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|17
|7
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|375
|228
|Total Plays
|75
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|92
|Rush Attempts
|20
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|319
|136
|Comp. - Att.
|36-52
|10-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|6-57
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-49.7
|8-50.5
|Return Yards
|117
|86
|Punts - Returns
|6-64
|3-49
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-53
|2-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|319
|PASS YDS
|136
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|375
|TOTAL YDS
|228
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Foles 9 QB
25
FPTS
|N. Foles
|36/52
|335
|2
|0
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|14
|30
|0
|5
|2
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|13
|0
|6
|3
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
1
FPTS
|B. Mingo
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
N. Foles 9 QB
25
FPTS
|N. Foles
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|9
|7
|81
|0
|27
|8
|
A. Miller 17 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Miller
|8
|5
|59
|0
|34
|3
|
J. Graham 80 TE
11
FPTS
|J. Graham
|6
|6
|55
|1
|24
|11
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|11
|5
|43
|0
|22
|4
|
R. Nall 35 RB
9
FPTS
|R. Nall
|4
|4
|35
|1
|16
|9
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|4
|4
|27
|0
|9
|3
|
R. Ridley 88 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Ridley
|2
|2
|23
|0
|18
|2
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|3
|3
|12
|0
|13
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Skrine 24 CB
|B. Skrine
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCullers-Sanders 75 DT
|D. McCullers-Sanders
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 LB
|R. Quinn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McManis 27 DB
|S. McManis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nall 35 RB
|R. Nall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Scales 48 LS
|P. Scales
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Vaughters 93 LB
|J. Vaughters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
5
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|6
|49.7
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|23.0
|26
|0
|
J. Holtz 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Holtz
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 82 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|6
|10.7
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
18
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|10/21
|158
|2
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Henry
|21
|68
|0
|26
|6
|
D. Foreman 40 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|5
|11
|0
|3
|1
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
1
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|2
|10
|0
|5
|1
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
18
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|3
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
16
FPTS
|A. Brown
|9
|4
|101
|1
|40
|16
|
J. Smith 81 TE
9
FPTS
|J. Smith
|2
|2
|32
|1
|30
|9
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|6
|3
|19
|0
|12
|1
|
C. Batson 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Davis 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Davis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Borders 24 CB
|B. Borders
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 55 ILB
|J. Brown
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
|A. Hooker
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 DT
|D. Jones
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DT
|J. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 46 DB
|J. Kalu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Roberson 50 LB
|D. Roberson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Bates 56 LB
|D. Bates
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Milton 30 CB
|C. Milton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dzubnar 49 LB
|N. Dzubnar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cruikshank 29 DB
|D. Cruikshank
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
6
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|1/1
|40
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Batson 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|3
|16.3
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 25(14:56 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 28 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEN 28(14:19 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown (K.Fuller).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEN 28(14:15 - 1st) R.Allen punts 55 yards to CHI 17 Center-M.Overton. Dw.Harris to CHI 25 for 8 yards (D.Cruikshank; D.Long Jr.).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(14:03 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to C.Patterson to CHI 33 for 8 yards (H.Landry III).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 33(13:32 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to J.Graham pushed ob at TEN 43 for 24 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 43(13:07 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to TEN 42 for 1 yard (H.Landry III; R.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 42(12:28 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to A.Miller to TEN 38 for 4 yards (B.Borders).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHI 38(11:48 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson ran ob at TEN 34 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CHI 34(11:15 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to TEN 34 for no gain (J.Brown; J.Crawford).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 34(11:10 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Firkser.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 34(11:06 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 35 for 1 yard (D.Trevathan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEN 35(10:22 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEN 35(10:16 - 1st) R.Allen punts 42 yards to CHI 23 Center-M.Overton. Dw.Harris pushed ob at CHI 33 for 10 yards (D.Bates).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 33(10:05 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to C.Patterson to CHI 38 for 5 yards (A.Hooker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 38(9:25 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to CHI 40 for 2 yards (J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CHI 40(8:46 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CHI 40(8:41 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 54 yards to TEN 6 Center-P.Scales. K.Raymond pushed ob at TEN 22 for 16 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 22(8:31 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 27 for 5 yards (B.Urban D.Trevathan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 27(8:04 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 29 for 2 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEN 29(7:27 - 1st) J.McNichols up the middle to TEN 34 for 5 yards (B.Skrine; R.Quinn).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 34(6:43 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to CHI 28 for 38 yards (D.Trevathan; M.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(5:52 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to CHI 28 for no gain (R.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 28(5:13 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Batson to CHI 22 for 6 yards (B.Skrine).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEN 22(4:31 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Firkser (E.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TEN 22(4:26 - 1st) S.Gostkowski 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to CHI 0. C.Patterson to CHI 20 for 20 yards (J.Kalu).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(4:17 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 19 for -1 yards (D.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHI 19(3:33 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 24 for 5 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CHI 24(2:48 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to A.Miller.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CHI 24(2:43 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 64 yards to TEN 12 Center-P.Scales. K.Raymond to TEN 33 for 21 yards (S.McManis).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 33(2:32 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to TEN 36 for 3 yards (A.Hicks J.Vaughters).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - TEN 36(2:07 - 1st) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 30 for -6 yards (M.Edwards). TEN-M.Pruitt was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TEN 30(1:37 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Firkser.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TEN 30(1:33 - 1st) R.Allen punts 56 yards to CHI 14 Center-M.Overton. Dw.Harris to CHI 14 for no gain (C.Milton). PENALTY on TEN-A.Hooker Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 30 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - TEN 20(1:25 - 1st) R.Allen punts 60 yards to CHI 20 Center-M.Overton out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(1:17 - 1st) N.Foles scrambles left end to CHI 22 for 2 yards (J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CHI 22(0:31 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CHI 22(0:27 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to A.Robinson (M.Butler).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CHI 22(0:23 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 53 yards to TEN 25 Center-P.Scales. K.Raymond to TEN 37 for 12 yards (P.Scales).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TEN 37(15:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 29 for -8 yards (R.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TEN 29(14:25 - 2nd) R.Allen punts 48 yards to CHI 23 Center-M.Overton. Dw.Harris to CHI 32 for 9 yards (A.Hooker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(14:14 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to J.Graham to CHI 36 for 4 yards (B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CHI 36(13:30 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to A.Robinson (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CHI 36(13:26 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to A.Miller.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 6 - CHI 36(13:23 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Houston-Carson. B.Mingo right end pushed ob at CHI 47 for 11 yards (A.Hooker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 47(12:45 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 49 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 49(12:06 - 2nd) C.Patterson left end pushed ob at TEN 45 for 6 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CHI 45(11:37 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to TEN 45 for no gain (D.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CHI 45(10:55 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 36 yards to TEN 9 Center-P.Scales fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 9(10:49 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 15 for 6 yards (R.Quinn).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 15(10:25 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 17 for 2 yards (D.McCullers).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 17(9:58 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 19 for 2 yards (D.McCullers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 19(9:19 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 23 for 4 yards (A.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEN 23(8:41 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 23 for no gain (B.Skrine).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEN 23(7:59 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to TEN 40 for 17 yards (R.Smith) [D.Trevathan].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(7:17 - 2nd) D.Foreman right end to TEN 43 for 3 yards (B.Skrine). TEN-R.Saffold III was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 43(6:51 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown [B.Urban].
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEN 43(6:47 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to CHI 48 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(6:10 - 2nd) R.Tannehill scrambles up the middle to CHI 43 for 5 yards (R.Smith; D.Trevathan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 43(5:27 - 2nd) D.Foreman right end to CHI 40 for 3 yards (R.Smith K.Fuller).
|+40 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 40(4:47 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep left to A.Brown for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:39 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(4:39 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to J.Graham to CHI 39 for 14 yards (J.Brown; B.Borders).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(3:58 - 2nd) N.Foles sacked at CHI 33 for -6 yards (J.Brown).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 16 - CHI 33(3:15 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 31 for -2 yards (D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 18 - CHI 31(2:32 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to C.Patterson to CHI 40 for 9 yards (K.Vaccaro; K.Byard).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CHI 40(2:00 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 51 yards to TEN 9 Center-P.Scales fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 9(1:54 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to TEN 10 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - TEN 10(1:16 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 2 for -8 yards (B.Nichols).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - TEN 2(1:12 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 2 for no gain (J.Johnson; A.Hicks).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - TEN 2(1:07 - 2nd) R.Allen punts 65 yards to CHI 33 Center-M.Overton. Dw.Harris to TEN 48 for 19 yards (J.Kalu).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 48(0:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-C.Leno False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 48 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - CHI 47(0:54 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Robinson to TEN 47 for 6 yards (J.Brown). PENALTY on CHI-R.Coward Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at CHI 47 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 25 - CHI 37(0:49 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 44 for 7 yards (J.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - CHI 44(0:30 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to D.Montgomery to 50 for 6 yards (B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CHI 50(0:03 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to D.Mooney [H.Landry III].
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 43 yards from TEN 35 to CHI 22. J.Holtz to CHI 29 for 7 yards (D.Bates; D.Roberson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 29(14:56 - 3rd) N.Foles Aborted. A.Bars FUMBLES at CHI 28 recovered by CHI-N.Foles at CHI 26. N.Foles to CHI 23 for -3 yards. Handoff to C.Patterson to CHI 26 for 3 yards (J.Brown; B.Borders).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 13 - CHI 26(14:16 - 3rd) N.Foles pass deep left to A.Miller pushed ob at TEN 40 for 34 yards (A.Hooker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(13:48 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 40(13:43 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left tackle to TEN 36 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHI 36(12:58 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to C.Patterson to TEN 31 for 5 yards (D.King).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CHI 31(12:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-A.Hambright False Start 4 yards enforced at TEN 31 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - CHI 35(12:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-J.Graham False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHI 40(12:11 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 40 yards to end zone Center-P.Scales Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 20(12:05 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 25 for 5 yards (B.Urban).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 25(11:31 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 31 for 6 yards (J.Johnson R.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 31(10:50 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 32 for 1 yard (B.Mingo; B.Urban).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TEN 32(10:11 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEN 32(10:08 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to C.Davis (J.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEN 32(10:04 - 3rd) R.Allen punts 47 yards to CHI 21 Center-M.Overton. Dw.Harris to CHI 27 for 6 yards (C.Milton A.Hooker).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 27(9:54 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at CHI 32 for 5 yards (H.Landry III) [J.Crawford].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 32(9:18 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson ran ob at CHI 39 for 7 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(8:42 - 3rd) N.Foles pass deep right to D.Mooney to TEN 39 for 22 yards (R.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(7:55 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to TEN 36 for 3 yards (K.Byard; D.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - CHI 36(7:18 - 3rd) N.Foles sacked at TEN 45 for -9 yards (H.Landry III).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 16 - CHI 45(6:33 - 3rd) N.Foles pass deep middle to R.Ridley to TEN 27 for 18 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 27(5:44 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete [H.Landry III]. PENALTY on CHI-N.Foles Intentional Grounding 11 yards enforced at TEN 27.
|Penalty
|
2 & 21 - CHI 45(5:41 - 3rd) N.Foles sacked at TEN 45 for -7 yards (J.Simmons). PENALTY on TEN-D.Roberson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 38 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - CHI 33(5:27 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to J.Graham pushed ob at TEN 30 for 3 yards (B.Borders).
|-7 YD
|
3 & 13 - CHI 30(4:53 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to D.Montgomery to TEN 34 for -4 yards (J.Simmons). FUMBLES (J.Simmons) RECOVERED by TEN-D.King at TEN 37. D.King for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on CHI-D.Mooney Illegal Motion declined.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:41 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-R.Allen.
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to CHI 7. C.Patterson to CHI 33 for 26 yards (N.Dzubnar). TEN-J.Kalu was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 33(4:35 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 36 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 36(4:00 - 3rd) N.Foles pass deep right to A.Robinson to TEN 41 for 23 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 41(3:21 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short left to A.Robinson to TEN 37 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 37(2:39 - 3rd) C.Patterson right end to TEN 32 for 5 yards (D.Roberson K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CHI 32(2:10 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to D.Mooney (D.Roberson).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - CHI 32(2:07 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to TEN 27 for 5 yards (J.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 27(1:26 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left tackle to TEN 22 for 5 yards (D.Roberson; R.Evans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CHI 22(0:43 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHI 22(0:39 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to A.Miller to TEN 17 for 5 yards (B.Borders).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 17(15:00 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to R.Ridley to TEN 12 for 5 yards (K.Byard).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 12(14:32 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to TEN 4 for 8 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - TEN 4(13:55 - 4th) N.Foles sacked at TEN 5 for -1 yards (sack split by D.Jones and R.Evans).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 5(13:16 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to TEN 4 for 1 yard (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEN 4(12:38 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to D.Mooney (H.Landry III).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TEN 4(12:33 - 4th) C.Santos 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 64 yards from CHI 35 to TEN 1. C.Batson to TEN 24 for 23 yards (D.Shelley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 24(12:23 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to C.Davis (D.Trevathan).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 24(12:14 - 4th) D.Henry right end to 50 for 26 yards (E.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 50(11:34 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to 50 for no gain (D.McCullers).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 50(10:54 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown to CHI 44 for 6 yards (B.Skrine; K.Fuller).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEN 44(10:15 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to CHI 32 for 12 yards (B.Skrine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 32(9:34 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to CHI 32 for no gain (A.Hicks; D.Trevathan).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 32(8:49 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith to CHI 2 for 30 yards (E.Jackson) [A.Hicks].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TEN 2(8:14 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 4th) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(8:10 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to A.Robinson to CHI 30 for 5 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 30(7:48 - 4th) N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson to TEN 43 for 27 yards (M.Butler).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 43(7:21 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to D.Montgomery to TEN 30 for 13 yards (A.Hooker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 30(6:55 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to TEN 29 for 1 yard (B.Borders).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 29(6:19 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to TEN 25 for 4 yards (K.Vaccaro; A.Hooker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CHI 25(5:32 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short left (J.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 5 - CHI 25(5:29 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to A.Miller to TEN 13 for 12 yards (K.Byard). PENALTY on TEN-K.Byard Face Mask (15 Yards) 7 yards enforced at TEN 13.
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - CHI 6(5:14 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to A.Miller (J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 6(5:11 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to R.Nall for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 54 yards from CHI 35 to TEN 11. K.Raymond to TEN 25 for 14 yards (R.Nall).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(5:01 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 27 for 2 yards (A.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 27(4:57 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to TEN 29 for 2 yards (A.Hicks).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEN 29(4:51 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Firkser to TEN 27 for -2 yards (R.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEN 27(4:05 - 4th) R.Allen punts 46 yards to CHI 27 Center-M.Overton. Dw.Harris pushed ob at CHI 39 for 12 yards (J.Kalu).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(3:46 - 4th) D.Foreman left guard to CHI 42 for 1 yard (K.Mack).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 42(3:38 - 4th) D.Foreman right tackle to CHI 41 for 1 yard (K.Mack D.McCullers).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEN 41(2:54 - 4th) J.McNichols up the middle to CHI 36 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|
4 & 3 - TEN 36(2:08 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CHI 36 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEN 41(2:08 - 4th) R.Allen punts 41 yards to end zone Center-M.Overton Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(2:02 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to R.Nall to CHI 36 for 16 yards (J.Brown; K.Vaccaro).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 36(1:55 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to R.Nall to CHI 37 for 1 yard (D.Roberson) [J.Crawford]. PENALTY on TEN-J.Crawford Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at CHI 37.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 48(1:49 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to J.Graham pushed ob at TEN 46 for 2 yards (B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CHI 46(1:43 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short left [T.Tart].
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CHI 46(1:38 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to A.Miller (A.Hooker). PENALTY on TEN-A.Hooker Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at TEN 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 31(1:34 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney (B.Borders).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 31(1:30 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to R.Nall pushed ob at TEN 19 for 12 yards (A.Hooker).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 19(1:25 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to A.Robinson to TEN 8 for 11 yards (M.Butler; A.Hooker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - CHI 8(1:07 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to J.Graham for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 4th) C.Santos kicks onside 13 yards from CHI 35 to CHI 48. A.Hooker (didn't try to advance) to CHI 48 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(1:04 - 4th) R.Tannehill kneels to CHI 49 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEN 49(0:38 - 4th) R.Tannehill kneels to 50 for -1 yards.
