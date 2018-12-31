2019 NFL Draft order: Cardinals lock up No. 1 pick, Lions fall out of top five with win

For much of Sunday, we saw teams with no reason to win appear to pack it in on the last day of the season, but one team that surprisingly put up a strong fight was the Arizona Cardinals. Despite being in position for the No. 1 overall pick, the Cardinals went toe-to-toe with the Seahawks for 60 minutes. However, a sack and fumble late in the game set the Seahawks up in scoring range with the game tied, and they were able to turn it into a field goal and the 24-21 win.

That loss locked the Cardinals into the No. 1 overall pick with a 3-13 record, the only team in football not to reach four wins this season.

Rounding out the top five is four teams that lost on Sunday: the 49ers, Jets, Raiders and Buccaneers. The Bucs were in the sixth spot heading into the final day, but they'll jump one slot thanks to the Lions, who went into Green Bay and destroyed the Packers to move them to 6-10. As a result, they fall from fifth to eighth.

You can find the full draft order below with only the Colts-Titans left to go final.

2019 NFL Draft Order

* indicates TBD in playoffs

1. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12)

3. New York Jets (4-12)

4. Oakland Raiders (4-12)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

6. New York Giants (5-11)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)

8. Detroit Lions (6-10)

9. Denver Broncos (6-10)

10. Buffalo Bills (6-10)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

12. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)

13. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

14. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

15. Washington Redskins (7-9)

16. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

17. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)

18. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)

19. Titans/Colts (9-7)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1)

*21. Colts/Titans (9-7)

*22. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

*23. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

*24. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4)

*25. Raiders from Dallas (10-6)

*26. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

*27. Houston Texans (11-5)

*28. Raiders from Chicago (12-4)

*29. New England Patriots (11-5)

*30. Los Angeles Rams (13-3)

*31. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

*32. Packers from New Orleans (13-3)