NFL 2020 Coaching Carousel Tracker: Cowboys officially dump Jason Garrett, more news and rumors

The end of the NFL season is upon us, and that means the league's annual coaching purge is about to kick into high gear.

The purge actually started back in October when the Redskins decided to fire Jay Gruden. Not to be outdone, the Panthers also decided to dump their coach in December when they cut ties with Ron Rivera. Heading into the 2020 offseason, there could be as many as six teams looking for a new coach, and that number could jump even higher if we see any surprise moves. And we even finally got some closure on the ongoing Jason Garrett saga with the Dallas Cowboys.

We'll be tracking all the latest news as teams start their search for the right coach. To keep you up to date on the latest firings, rumors and hirings, make sure to keep tabs on the coaching tracker below.

Notable developments for Sunday, Jan. 4

[6:52 p.m. ET]: After taking a full week to mull things over, Cowboys owner has finally cut ties with Jason Garrett. The team made the move official on Sunday evening.



Notable developments for Saturday, Jan. 4

[9:07 a.m. ET]: With the 49ers on a bye this week, the Browns will be taking advantage of that by interviewing San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Saturday.

Notable developments for Friday, Jan. 3

[9:29 a.m. ET]: It's been a busy 48 hours for the Browns. After interviewing former Packers head coach and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Thursday, the team plans to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Friday afternoon.

Notable developments for Thursday, Jan. 2

[7:57 a.m. ET]: Let the interviews begin: Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Panthers), former Packers coach Mike McCarthy (Browns) and Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard (Giants) are all expected to be interviewed at some point on Thursday, according to NFL.com.

Notable developments for Wednesday, Jan. 1



[10:00 a.m. ET]: The Redskins officially named former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera their new head coach. Additionally, ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Rivera is bringing in former Jaguars and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio

Notable developments for Tuesday, Dec. 31

[8:34 a.m. ET]: Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy is expected to interview with the Giants this weekend, according to ESPN.com. That makes McCarthy a popular man. Not only has he already interviewed with the Panthers, but he's also expected to talk with the Browns at some point in the near future.

Notable developments for Monday, Dec. 30

[7:03 a.m. ET]: Ron Rivera expected to be named

Pat Shurmur [2:51 p.m. ET]: The Jaguars have added some drama to their coaching decision. According to ESPN.com, Jags coach Doug Marrone won't be meeting with the team until Dec. 31, which means it will be one more day before we know his fate.

AFC

Browns

Fired: Freddie Kitchens

Potential interviews: Mike McCarthy, Greg Roman, Josh McDaniels

The Freddie Kitchens experiment, which turned out to be a disaster for the Browns, is ending after only one season. Shortly after their loss to the Bengals on Sunday, the Browns announced that they've made the decision to fire Kitchens, who ended the season on a three-game losing streak. After a 7-8-1 season in 2018, the Browns had high hopes for 2019, but those hopes quickly went down the drain after a 2-6 start in 2019. Although the team rebounded and eventually got to 6-7, the Browns didn't win another game for the rest of the year after that, which included an embarrassing season-ending loss in Cincinnati. CBS Sports NFL Insiders Jason La Canfora reported that the team had been sending out feelers and making calls to potential coaching candidates during the past few days, which definitely wasn't a good sign for Kitchens, who is now out of a job.

The Browns haven't wasted any time lining up interviews as the team has contacted Josh McDaniels, former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (via ESPN.com). The most intriguing name there might be McDaniels, who is from Cleveland, and according to Cleveland.com, he would have a hard time turning down the job if the Browns were to offer it to him.

The Browns are also planning to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, according to NFL.com. The Browns are also looking west for a new coach as they're expected interview two 49ers assistants, according to ESPN.com. Passing-game coordinator Mike LaFleur is expected to interview this weekend while the Browns are also trying to set something up with 49ers' run game coordinator Mike McDaniel. The team also plans to talk to Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, according to NFL.com. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer also appears to be on Cleveland's radar, according to Fox Sports. One other name to watch out of for in Cleveland is Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who is expected to interview sometime next week (Jan. 5-10).

Jaguars

Not getting fired: Doug Marrone

Jaguars owner Shad Khan has already fired one person this month (Tom Coughlin) and it looked like Marrone was also on his way to getting axed, but that won't be happening. The team has announced that Marrone will be returning for the 2020 season. A report on Dec. 28 had indicated that the Jags had already made the decision to fire Marrone, but it appears he found a way so save his job after meeting with Khan on New Year's Eve. The reason it makes some sense for Jacksonville to keep Marrone is because he's just two years removed from leading the Jaguars to the AFC title game and now has a quarterback to build around for the first time in his Jaguars coaching career. Although Marrone is returning in 2020, he'll definitely be on the hot seat once against next season and that's because he's gone just 11-21 in the regular season since that title game loss at the end of the 2017 season.

NFC

Cowboys

Out: Jason Garrett

Possible hires: Mike McCarthy, Lincoln Riley

After nine and a half seasons as head coach of the Cowboys, Jason Garrett is finally out. The week long drama came to an end on Sunday when the Cowboys announced that they would be parting ways with their long-time coach. The move means that it's going to be a busy offseason for Jerry Jones, who will have to conduct his first full-fledged coaching search since 2007 (Garrett was named interim coach after the firing of Wade Phillips in 2010 and promoted to head coach the following the season). With Garrett out, the Cowboys job instantly becomes the most coveted one in the NFL. Although Jones isn't thrilled with the idea of hiring a college coach, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, Baylor's Matt Rhule and Urban Meyer will all likely garner consideration.

The Cowboys are also looking at multiple former NFL coaches including Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis, who were both interviewed over the weekend.

Giants

Fired: Pat Shurmur

Possible hires: Eric Bieniemy, Matt Rhule

With a rookie quarterback under center, it wasn't a huge surprise to see the Giants go through some growing pains this year, but it those growing pains were too much for co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, who watched the Giants lose 10 games in a row at one point this season. Shurmur, who went 9-23 since being hired at the start of the 2018 season, was fired on Monday morning. According to ESPN.com, two candidates the Giants will definitely be targeting are Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baylor coach Matt Rhule. The Patriots have granted the Giants' interview request with McDaniels as well as special teams coordinator Joe Judge, per the Boston Globe. The Giants are also planning to interview Cowboys passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Kris Richard. Two other names to watch out for are former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who are both expected to interview with the team in the near future, according to NFL.com. The Giants will also interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy Saturday.

Panthers

Fired: Ron Rivera

Possible hires: Mike McCarthy, Josh McDaniels, Matt Rhule, Eric Bieniemy

After Rivera was fired in early December, Panthers owner David Tepper made it pretty clear that he would likely be targeting an offensive-minded coach who had a solid understanding of analytics, and so far, that's exactly what he's doing. Although the Panthers have already interviewed former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, don't look for them to make a quick hire, and that's because Tepper wants to interview multiple coaches who will be in the playoffs this year (coordinators in the playoffs can only interview during their team's bye week). La Canfora has reported that the Panthers plan to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The team also has their eye on Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, but those two won't be available for an interview until their season ends. They'd also be available in the lead up to the divisional round or during the Super Bowl bye week if their team is still playing. The Panthers also plan to interview Baylor coach Matt Rhule with that interview coming at some point after his team's bowl game on New Year's Day. Carolina will also interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy Thursday.

Redskins

Fired: Jay Gruden

Hired: Ron Rivera

When it comes to the hiring process, the Redskins got a two-month head start on nearly every NFL team and that's because they dumped Gruden all the way back in October. Although the Redskins job hasn't always been viewed as an attractive one, that could change this year due to the fact that longtime team president Bruce Allen was officially fired by the club one day after their 3-13 season came to an end in embarrassing fashion against the Cowboys. La Canfora reported that Redskins owner Daniel Snyder wanted Rivera so badly he was going to make him an offer he "can't refuse" and it appears that's exactly what happened. Rivera was announced as the new coach in Washington on Wednesday morning, and he is reportedly bringing former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator.

Was on the hot seat, but got a vote of confidence and will return in 2020

Jets coach Adam Gase: After starting the season 1-7, there was some talk that Gase might only last one year in New York, but since that ugly start, the Jets have gone 5-2 and could end the year 7-9 if they can beat the Bills on Sunday. No matter what happens during the Jets' finale in Buffalo, one thing is for sure: Gase will be keeping his job. Jets owner Christoper Johnson announced in November that Gase would definitely be returning in 2020.

Lions coach Matt Patricia: The Patricia era in Detroit has been a painful one for the Lions with the second-year coach going just 9-21-1 since being hired in 2018, which is even worse when you consider that the man he replaced (Jim Caldwell) had three winning seasons during his four years in Detroit. Although the team hasn't gotten any better under Patricia, the former Patriots defensive coordinator will be getting at least one more season in Detroit, and that's because owner Martha Ford announced in mid-December that Patricia will be returning in 2020.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn: Quinn spent most of the early season on the hot seat, but his chair cooled down considerably after he led the Falcons to five wins in seven games following Atlanta's Week 9 bye. With two of those five wins coming against two of the NFL's best teams -- the Saints and 49ers -- that was apparently enough for him to save his job. Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced on Friday that Quinn will coming back to Atlanta in 2020.