With the 2021 NFL regular season over, several teams on the outside looking in at the playoffs are eyeing new head coaches. Some teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants have already made changes at general manager as well.

It's time to spin the coaching carousel. Below, we will track all of the head coaching candidates, general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview. As of now, the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Bears, Vikings and Giants are searching for head coaches.

Chicago Bears, head coach

Denver Broncos, head coach

Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach

Miami Dolphins, head coach

Houston Texans, head coach

Minnesota Vikings, head coach

New York Giants, head coach

Las Vegas Raiders, head coach

Las Vegas Raiders, general manager

Chicago Bears, general manager

Minnesota Vikings, general manager

New York Giants, general manager: HIRED Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen