NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 4: Advanced computer model loving Bears, Colts

Despite suffering a 33-28 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs last week, the Baltimore Ravens are flying high entering a Week 4 matchup against the Browns. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has made serious strides as a passer, leading the NFL's top scoring offense through three weeks. Their primary competition in the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, are off to lackluster starts, giving Baltimore sole possession of first place. Needing a win to hold onto first, Baltimore is a seven-point home favorite over Cleveland according to the latest Week 4 NFL odds. That's one of the largest NFL lines of the week. Elsewhere, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are three-point home favorites over the Redskins in an NFC East matchup. Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks, listen to the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs.

Last season, the model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 4 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Bears (-2.5) cover against the Vikings in an NFC North battle at Soldier Field.

Chicago's defense has been among the best in the NFL, giving up just 13 points per game. The swarming attack was on full display on Monday Night Football against Washington as the Bears forced five turnovers, including a pick-six by safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the win.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, has struggled for Minnesota, completing just 58.7 percent of his passes this season with only three touchdowns and two interceptions. With the Vikings looking largely one-dimensional through three weeks, the model predicts that Cousins will throw for under 200 yards against the Bears as Chicago covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the under (38) because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 4 NFL picks from the model: the Colts cover as 6.5-point home favorites over the Raiders on Sunday in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts have recovered well from Andrew Luck's sudden retirement, as quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been accurate and judicious with the football. Brissett is completing 71.7 percent of his passes and has thrown for 646 yards with seven touchdowns while leading the Colts to a 2-1 start.

Meanwhile, the Raiders surprised with a confident opening-week win over the Broncos despite the offseason drama with Antonio Brown. However, they lost by 18 to the Chiefs and by 20 to the Vikings in the two weeks since, failing to cover by over double-digits in both losses. Oakland ranks 23rd or worse in scoring offense, total defense, scoring defense and total defense. That's why the model has the Colts covering in well over 50 percent of simulations with the under (45) also hitting over half the time.

The model also has a strong pick for the battle between the unbeaten Chiefs and Lions, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard in an upset you won't see coming. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And which Super Bowl contender gets absolutely stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.



Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-4.5, 46)

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (-4, 46.5)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 45.5)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (-3, 49)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (+15.5, 44)

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions (+6.5, 54)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+7, 42.5)

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 45)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (-10, 49.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+5, 48)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-2.5, 38)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos (-3, 38.5)

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (+2.5, 47)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 43.5)