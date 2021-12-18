We're in the home stretch of the 2021 season with just four weeks remaining. Week 15 promises to paint a clearer picture of who may still be kicking by the time the year comes to a close as seven teams have an opportunity to punch their ticket into the postseason in this coming slate. Of course, you're here to get an inside track of who has the best shot at coming out on top in Week 15 to keep you betting sharp. And you've come to the right place

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 15? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as their incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago.

Raiders at Browns

Time: Monday, 5 p.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Browns -5.5

Current: Browns -3

"The Browns are decimated by COVID-19 as they head to this game, with a lot of key players on offense possibly out for this one. That will challenge Kevin Stefanski. The Raiders haven't played well as of late, but with all the players missing for the Browns, look for the Raiders to hang around and keep it close." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Cleveland to beat the Raiders, despite its COVID-19 issues.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Browns (-4) Raiders Raiders Raiders Browns Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders

Patriots at Colts



Time: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Patriots -1

Current: Colts -2.5

"Heading into Week 15, the Colts are 7-6 on the season, but here's the key part: They're 7-0 when they rush for more than 125 yards in a game and 0-6 when they rush for less than 125, so all you have to do is figure out whether they're going to rush for 125 yards against the Patriots. My gut says no.

"As we know, Bill Belichick tries to take away the thing you do best and the thing Indy does best is run the ball. Belichick is going to take away the run and make Carson Wentz beat him and based on what I've seen from Carson Wentz this season, I have a better chance of defusing a small bomb using a shot glass than Wentz does of dominating a Belichick defense.

"Also, one other thing to keep in mind here is that Belichick hates the Colts. Before Deflategate, Belichick already loved beating the Colts, but after they started that whole controversy, it seems like Belichick wants nothing more than to wipe the entire organization off the face of the planet. Since 2010, Belichick is a perfect 9-0 against the Colts and I think he's going to improve that to 10-0 on Saturday."

CBS Sports NFL writer and Pic Six Podcast co-host John Breech on why he's picking the Patriots to pull out the upset against the Colts on Saturday.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Colts (-2.5) Colts Colts Patriots Colts Colts Patriots Patriots Patriots

Cowboys at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -10

Current: Cowboys -11.5

"The Cowboys didn't have a great performance against Washington last week, but they still escaped with a win. Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy may have different thoughts concerning Dak Prescott and his "slump," but this week provides one of those "get-right" opportunities. Without Daniel Jones, the Giants lost by 16 points to the Chargers last week and by 11 points to the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago. Jones also missed the majority of New York's first meeting with Dallas this year, which was a 24-point loss.

"Jones will be out of the starting lineup yet again this week. Exactly half of NFL games last week were decided by at least 11 points. I'm not too afraid to lay the points here with Dallas."

CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani has the Cowboys as one of his top-five picks for the Week 15 slate. Check out the rest of his picks here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-10.5) at Giants Cowboys Cowboys Giants Giants Cowboys Cowboys Giants Giants

Texans at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jaguars -3.5

Current: Jaguars -5

"Remember when it was the Houston Texans who were the league's embarrassment? The Texans should send a thank you card to Urban Meyer because, hoooooo boy, are the Jaguars an absolute mess right now as Meyer was fired early Thursday.

"The Jaguars have lost five straight and have been outscored 57-7 in the last two weeks. Everything about the franchise seems dysfunctional, and while the Texans are pretty awful themselves, at least they seem to have a plan. I don't know what Jacksonville's is." -- CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli on why taking the points with the Texans against a downtrodden Jaguars team is one of his best bets for Week 15. To see the rest, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Jaguars (-3) Jaguars Texans Jaguars Jaguars Texans Texans Texans Jaguars

Titans at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Titans -2

Current: Steelers -1.5

"The Steelers have managed to rally back from big deficits in two of their last four games, as their offense has largely been MIA in the first half before coming alive late in the game. Ben Roethlisberger may be on his farewell tour, and this could be one of his last games playing in front of the Pittsburgh faithful. The Steelers haven't lost at home since Week 3, and while that run does include an embarrassing tie against the Lions, remember that Big Ben missed that game. I expect him to play well here, and I don't expect the Titans offense to match that output." -- R.J. White in his SuperContest picks for Week 15.

R.J. has cashed twice in the Westgate SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. He's also hit on over 57.1% of his picks over the past six years combined. You can see all five of his Week 15 picks against the SuperContest lines and the Circa Sports Million lines by heading to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans (-2) at Steelers Steelers Titans Steelers Titans Steelers Titans Steelers Steelers

Jets at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Dolphins -8.5

Current: Dolphins -9.5

"It's hard to win consistently betting the NFL, but one of the ways I've managed to do so this season is by making the bets nobody wants to make. This, like betting the Texans, is another example of that. The Jets are awful, and seven of their 10 losses have been double-digit losses. That's not great! Still, while the Jets are bad, that doesn't mean I want to be the person trusting the Miami Dolphins to cover as a double-digit favorite, either.

"Miami is only 6-7 itself, after all, and it's being overvalued this week because it's riding a five-game win streak. But if we look closer at that streak, we see that the five teams Miami has beaten are a combined 22-43. One of those teams was the Jets, who Miami beat at MetLife Stadium, 24-17, but it was a lot closer than the score suggests if you look at the box score."

CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli likes the Jets to cover against the streaky Dolphins in Miami as one of his best bets for Week 15.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Dolphins (-8.5) Jets Jets Jets Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Washington at Eagles

Time: Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Eagles -5

Current: Eagles -5.5

The Washington Football Team is one of a number of teams that has been hit hard by the latest spike of COVID-19, which makes them extremely vulnerable heading into this Week 15 and possibly makes the Eagles a savvy pick in Survivor pools. SportsLine's model -- which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and enters Week 15 of the 2021 season on an incredible 132-96 run dating back to 2017 -- has Philadelphia winning in 66% of simulations.

However, that isn't the highest projected win percentage on the Week 15 by a long shot. To see which team the model has winning in 74% of simulations, go check out SportsLine.

Cardinals at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cardinals -12

Current: Cardinals -13

"It's the year of the big spread, but I don't think this is big enough. The Lions had their Super Bowl beating the Vikings, but they are dealing with major virus issues and they don't have much talent to begin with. Kyler Murray will give them fits and I don't see Kliff Kingsbury taking his foot off the gas on offense here at all. They will be looking to pile up the points and the yards.

"Arizona will get off defensively as well and I suspect they get at least one pick-six off Jared Goff, a limited QB they know all too well. Cardinals can both control the clock and also score quickly with explosive plays. ... They will do plenty of both in this affair. This has the makings of a true blowout by three scores or more and I don't see much hope for a backdoor cover given the Lions' personnel limitations."

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora on why he is picking the Cardinals to cover a massive spread against the Lions as one of his four best bets for Week 15.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals (-13.5) at Lions Cardinals Cardinals Lions Lions Cardinals Lions Cardinals Cardinals

Panthers at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Bills -9.5

Current: Bills -13

"The Buffalo Bills need a win in the worst way. They enter Week 15 clinging to a playoff spot as the No. 7 seed but should be able to get back into the win column on Sunday when they host the Panthers. Carolina's quarterback situation continues to be in a state of flux with Matt Rhule swapping Cam Newton and P.J. Walker in-game. Meanwhile, Buffalo did show flashes of their potential in that comeback attempt against the Buccaneers that forced OT last week. If they play like that at home, they should have no problem clearing this double-digit spread against the Panthers. The Bills are 6-1-1 ATS against teams with a losing record and 4-1-1 ATS following a loss. As for Carolina, they are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games."

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan has the Bills covering against the Panthers as one of his five Locks of the Week for Week 15. So far this season, Sullivan's locks are 40-26-4 ATS.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Bills (-10.5) Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills

Bengals at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -2.5

Current: Broncos -3

"The Bengals are going to make this interesting right down to Week 18. I haven't believed in Denver all year and the Cincy pass rush should be able to impact Teddy Bridgewater." -- CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones on why he's taking the Bengals in Denver. To read the rest of his picks and his latest insider notes, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Broncos (-1.5) Bengals Bengals Broncos Bengals Broncos Bengals Broncos Broncos

Falcons at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: 49ers -7.5

Current: 49ers -9

"This is a long trip for the Falcons, who are playing consecutive road games. The 49ers are home for the first time in three weeks after splitting two road games the past two weeks. They are playing much better football than earlier in this season, and I think that stays that way here. The 49ers take it."

CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco likes the 49ers to defeat the Falcons, 25-19.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at 49ers (-9) Falcons 49ers 49ers Falcons Falcons 49ers Falcons Falcons

Seahawks at Rams

Time: Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Rams -7

Current: Rams -6.5

"The Rams are playing on a short week after their impressive road victory over the Cardinals. Seattle is playing a second straight road game after beating the Texans last week. The Rams are due for a big letdown and Russell Wilson is playing well now after his finger injury slowed him some. The Rams will win it late, but Seattle will keep it close." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco likes the Seahawks to cover against the Rams in Los Angeles.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Rams (-7) Seahawks Rams Seahawks Rams Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Packers at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Packers -1.5

Current: Packers -7

"It was fun to see the Chicago Bears special teams put up a fight against the Packers last week, but it's understood Green Bay is one of the best teams in the NFL. No one was surprised to see the Packers come back from down 10 points to win by 15. Not even Bears fans.

"While the Ravens are regarded as the best team in the AFC North, the last time they registered a great team win was Oct. 17. -- back in Week 6. Since then, the Ravens are 2-3 and have lost two straight with Lamar Jackson struggling and now injured. I have my own questions about Aaron Rodgers' toe, but I can't argue with how well he's playing.

"It's hard to trust anyone this week with the amount of COVID-19 going around. I'll just lean to the team that's 11-2 against the spread this year and taking on a hurt quarterback." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani has the Packers coveriing against the Ravens as one of his top five picks for Week 15. To see the rest of his selections, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-4.5) at Ravens Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers

Saints at Buccaneers



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -11

Current: Buccaneers -11.5

SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Buccaneers and has been an astounding 31-17-4 in his last 52 against-the-spread picks involving Tampa Bay. Needless to say, you'll want to know what he thinks about this primetime matchup between the Bucs and Saints. We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but he's also found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must bet.

To find out what that is, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Buccaneers (-11) Saints Saints Saints Buccaneers Buccaneers Saints Buccaneers Buccaneers

Vikings at Bears

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Vikings -4

Current: Vikings -6

R.J. White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, ended the 2020 season on a 80-89 run on all of his NFL picks that returned more than $,1400 over that span. He's also cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He also has a sharp eye on the Vikings, as he is 39-19-3 in his last 61 picks involving Minnesota. That rate returns well over $1,700 for $100 bettors. As for this game against Chicago, we can tell you he's leaning Under the total, but he has also found an X-factor that makes one side a very attractive bet. To see what that is, head on over to SportsLine.