Dolphins at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -5.5, O/U 50.5

"The Dolphins have played two teams this year that currently have a winning record -- Philadelphia and Buffalo -- and they lost those two games by an average of 21 points. They can't beat good teams and I'm not sure if playing this game in a different country is going to change that. Also, if I have one rule here, it's that I never pick against Patrick Mahomes when he's coming off a loss. Mahomes has won eight straight games coming off a loss, which is the longest streak of any QB in the NFL."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins vs. Chiefs (-1.5) Chiefs Dolphins Chiefs Dolphins Chiefs Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Vikings at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Falcons -1.5, O/U 41.5

"The Vikings downgraded at quarterback while the Falcons upgraded. Kirk Cousins of course tore his Achilles last week, which pushes the rookie Jaren Hall into the lineup for now, while Falcons head coach Arthur Smith benched Desmond Ridder for Taylor Heinicke. Ridder led the NFL in giveaways with 12. ... Atlanta's defense looked good this year up until Will Levis surprisingly shredded them. I'm not expecting Hall to throw four touchdowns against the Falcons like the kid from Kentucky did last week."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Falcons (-4.5) Falcons Vikings Vikings Falcons Falcons Falcons Vikings Falcons

Cardinals at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Browns -7.5, O/U 39.5

"Arizona will be starting rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune in this game. That's about as tough of a landing spot into the NFL as you can imagine for the youngster, as he'll go into Cleveland and face a Browns defense that can torment even the most seasoned signal-callers. The Browns defense is a league-best on third down (28.3% opponent conversion rate) and allows just 260 yards of total offense per game. Myles Garrett also has 8.5 sacks on the year and can wreck a game on his own when he's firing on all cylinders. This game has blowout potential no matter what the Cleveland offense looks like."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Browns (-8) Browns Browns Cardinals Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns

Rams at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -1.5, O/U 43.5

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Packers (-3.5) Packers Rams Packers Rams Packers Packers Rams Packers

Commanders at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Patriots -2.5, O/U 39

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Patriots (-3.5) Patriots Patriots Commanders Commanders Patriots Patriots Commanders Patriots

Bears at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Saints -5.5, O/U 40.5

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Saints (-8.5) Saints Saints Bears Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints

Seahawks at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -4.5, O/U 42.5

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Ravens (-6) Ravens Seahawks Ravens Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Ravens Seahawks

Buccaneers at Texans



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -2.5, O/U 39.5

"These teams are basically the same team. You could call them the Houston Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay Texans. They're both coming off disappointing offensive days. Tampa Bay's defense is 32nd on third down but first in the red zone. Houston's defense is very similar. Both defenses are great versus the run, and both offenses can't run. I think getting Tampa with the three points on extended rest, I think that's the way to go here. I don't think if Houston wins this game, it's gonna be by more than three."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Texans (-2.5) Buccaneers Texans Texans Texans Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Texans

Colts at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Colts -2.5, O/U 43

"Do you believe in miracles? No, OK, fine. Do you believe in Revenge Games™️? Great, because this is the perfect Revenge Game™️. Frank Reich was fired midseason last year as Colts coach for Jeff Saturday. If you don't know the details, here's a quick download: Reich won a Super Bowl as an offensive coordinator, and Saturday hadn't coached above the high school level prior to that year. Jeff isn't to blame, though; Jim Irsay is to blame. And Lil' Jimmy Irsay is missing his quarterback and equipped only with Gardner Minshew. The Panthers aren't good and the Colts aren't bad, but Indy shouldn't be favored here on the road. Bryce Young probably got the game ball last week, but even if Reich did I can easily picture David Tepper handing him another one, slapping him on the back and getting a good guffaw in on Irsay's behalf."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-2.5) at Panthers Panthers Panthers Colts Panthers Colts Panthers Panthers Colts

Giants at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Raiders -3, O/U 39.5

"Taking any team to stay within a touchdown of a Raiders squad that cannot score seems like a pretty good move. But the Giants have also struggled to score points for basically the entire season. ... It sounds like the offense will be missing its most reliable pass catcher as well due to Darren Waller's injury, so I jut can't have confidence in this team scoring more than 7-10 points. I'll also point out that the Raiders are probably getting a coaching upgrade this week with the firing of Josh McDaniels, and plenty of teams have seen spikes in performance following the dismissal of a maligned head coach. Expect the team to give a lot of effort in the hopes of beating a bad Giants team and getting interim coach Antonio Pierce a win in his coaching debut. I could see this being something like 20-10 Las Vegas when all is said and done."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Raiders (-1.5) Raiders Raiders Giants Giants Raiders Raiders Giants Raiders

Cowboys at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -3, O/U 46.5

"In his last three starts against the Eagles, not only has Dak Prescott gone 3-0, but the Cowboys have averaged 44 points per game. In those three wins, Prescott threw 11 touchdowns compared to just one interception. I don't know why, but the Eagles seem to bring out the best in Dak. ... On the Eagles' end, Jalen Hurts is still hobbling around and I'm not sure how he's going handle the Cowboys' pass rush. I won't be surprised if he struggles, but even if he does find time to throw the ball, the Cowboys have two corners (Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland) who are good enough to slow down A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. With this game in Philadelphia, I hate picking against the Eagles, but I'm going to do it anyway."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Eagles (-3) Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Eagles Eagles

Bills at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bills -1.5, O/U 46.5

"The Bengals have come back to life after the slow start due to Joe Burrow's calf injury early in the season, which really impacted the offense. Buffalo played looser against the Bucs last week and they have three extra days of rest. This will be a fun offensive game that will go right down to the wire. It's tight, but the Bengals will win it late."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills at Bengals (-2) Bills Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Chargers at Jets

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Chargers -2.5, O/U 42.5

