NFL Week 9 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Russell Wilson's fifth touchdown seals OT win for Seahawks

It's the ninth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 9.

Russ gets it done

It was another big day for Russell Wilson in Seattle as he threw four touchdown passes in regulation against the Buccaneers. The fourth went to DK Metcalf and gave the Seahawks a one-score lead late in the game...

DANGERUSS x DK



Wilson's fourth TD pass puts the @Seahawks on top by 7. #TBvsSEA @dkm14 @DangeRussWilson



...but Seattle needed overtime to push past Tampa Bay, and Wilson was fully prepared to throw his fifth touchdown of the day to get it done. The game-winner went to Jacob Hollister, who just managed to break the plane for the victory.

Browns trying to come back

It's been a brutal day for the Browns but they're making a last gasp effort in the fourth quarter. Odell Beckham Jr. made a nice grab and then broke out some fancy moves for a little extra yardage on this play.

.@OBJ with all kinds of moves 👀 #CLEvsDEN



Rivers airing it out against Packers

Well, this weekend's Chargers-Packers game isn't going the way most people expected. Philip Rivers and the Chargers are taking it to Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers has barely been able to get anything done. Meanwhile, Rivers is unleashing passes like this en route to nearly 300 yards through the air...

Rivers throws a perfect deep ball to Mike Wiliams for 46 yards! #GBvsLAC #BoltUp



Nice try, Browns...

Brandon Allen picked up his second career TD while rookie tight end Noah Fant secured his first NFL touchdown catch on this 75-yard connection. It was an exciting highlight made possible by some horrendous tackling from the Browns.

What an interception

One of the best catches of the weekend came from a defensive player. Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley showed off some excellent man-to-man coverage before pulling in the one-handed interception in the end zone. What an effort.

This one-handed INT by Daryl Worley 😱 #RaiderNation #DETvsOAK



Courtland can catch

Brandon Allen is getting the start in Denver this weekend and he threw his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter against Cleveland. That TD came on an incredible catch by Courtland Sutton in the end zone, and that's going to make a great moment even more memorable for Allen.

COURTLAND SUTTON WANTED IT 💪💪@SuttonCourtland | #CLEvsDEN



Lucky bounce

The Buccaneers may have lucked into an early touchdown, but the six points count all the same.

Just the way they drew it up 👀 @Buccaneers #TBvsSEA



For the brand

It takes a lot for a kicker to make the best highlights of the week but Harrison Butker came up massive for the Chiefs late in their game against the Vikings on Sunday. First, he hit a 54-yard field goal to tie the game in the final few minutes...

Harrison Butker is good from 54 yards out to tie it up with 2:30 left! @buttkicker7 #ChiefsKingdom #MINvsKC



... then he doubled down with a game-winner at the buzzer. Have a day, my clutch friend.

From 44 yards out, Harrison Butker kicks one through the uprights to seal a win for the @Chiefs! @buttkicker7 #ChiefsKingdom #MINvsKC

Run CMC right up the middle

Good luck catching that guy.

THERE GOES MCCAFFREY!



58-yard TD for his third score of the day! #TENvsCAR



Damien Williams (and Ty Hill) off to the races

Damien Williams managed to rip off the longest run of 2019 so far, and yet still also managed to be upstaged by Tyreek Hill on the same play. Though Hill never actually touched the football on the play, he dropped jaws by showcasing his incredible speed and catching up to Williams. HIll apparently hit 22.6 mph as he blazed down the field, according to NFL's Next Gen stats. Insane.

The longest run of 2019 (so far) belongs to Damien Williams!



A 91-yard @Chiefs touchdown! #ChiefsKingdom #MINvsKC



Peterson running hard

Adrian Peterson has had a few pretty awesome highlights in the first half. He's been running hard and isn't going down easy this weekend, that's for sure. Get in his way at your own peril.

Peterson went over 100 yards from scrimmage in the first half. Not a bad start to the day.

Minkah Pick-six-patrick

Brian Hoyer didn't see him and now Minkah Fitzpatrick has three interceptions in the last calendar week, the latest going 96 yards the other way for a Steelers touchdown.

MINKAH FITZPATRICK: 96-YARD PICK 6!



3 INTs in the last 6 days 👀 @minkfitz_21 #INDvsPIT



What a catch

Sometimes you cover a guy about as well as you can and he still comes up with a catch that makes you throw up your arms in disbelief. That's the case with the snag that DeVante Parker made in the first half on Sunday in Miami, going behind him with one hand to make a great touchdown catch.

Back shoulder. With one hand.



This TD grab by @DeVanteParker11 is ridiculous. 😱 #FinsUp #NYJvsMIA



Crowder's quick start

It's been a very good first quarter for Jamison Crowder at the Meadowlands. The Jets receiver has a handful of catches for 70 yards and a touchdown through the first 15 minutes of action.

Sam Darnold's got Jamison Crowder wide open for a @nyjets TOUCHDOWN! #TakeFlight #NYJvsMIA



Air Moore

Patrick Mahomes might be out of action, but Matt Moore can still sling it, and Tyreek Hill can certainly still haul them in. The Chiefs duo connected for this nice 40-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter to take an early lead against the Vikings.

Cousins, Vikings take on Mahomes-less Chiefs

In one of the more intriguing early matchups on Sunday, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings head into Arrowhead to face the Chiefs, who are still without Patrick Mahomes behind center as he recovers from a dislocated right kneecap. The Vikes will look to push their win streak to five games after a rather tumultuous start to the season, but K.C. is a notoriously tough place to play.