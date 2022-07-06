Hello and happy Wednesday, everyone. John Breech is still recovering from the Fourth of July, during which he sported his brand-new Joe Burrow swimsuits (yes, multiple), so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.

We've got spicy team rankings, training camp previews, and NFL stadium news:

Today's show: Ranking best teams of 21st century

Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" will feature a special discussion on Bryan DeArdo's ranking of the top NFL teams of the 21st century. Here's a sneak peek of the rundown from DeArdo's ranking:

The best team of the century did not win a Super Bowl, according to DeArdo, with the 2007 Patriots topping the list thanks to their 18-0 start, historic point differential and MVP performances from Tom Brady and Randy Moss.

The Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" makes an appearance in the top 10 thanks to its 2013 title run, which also featured Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch's run-game dominance.

The 2006 Chargers get an honorable mention for their star-studded regular season, in which LaDainian Tomlinson scored a record 31 touchdowns and Shawne Merriman led a nonstop sack attack on defense.

2. Top rookie camp battles: Cardinals, Seahawks teams to watch

As one of CBS Sports' draft experts, Josh Edwards has a keen understanding of which rookies could challenge for immediate playing time in 2022. Forecasting top rookie camp battles, he envisions a potential changing of the guard at key spots in the NFC West, most notably in Pete Carroll's Seahawks backfield and at tight end in Arizona. Here's a look:

Seahawks: Kenneth Walker II vs. Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny

Penny has played in 10 games or less each of the past three seasons. ... Chris Carson has missed 17 games over the past two seasons. ... The inherent nature of the running back position is that teams often use more than one, so the starter designation is less important. However, Walker's talent and availability should make for a swift rise up the depth chart.



Cardinals: Trey McBride vs. Zach Ertz

Arizona gave Ertz a surprising contract this offseason prior to drafting the winner of the John Mackey Award, given to college football's best tight end. The nearly 32-year-old Ertz could be experiencing deja vu because Philadelphia previously drafted Dallas Goedert in the second round, which ultimately led him to part ways with the organization. McBride is a fairly balanced tight end who should earn favor with the coaching staff through his ability to block.

3. Ranking all 32 rosters ahead of training camp

Talent on paper does not always equate to on-field success, but it's pretty clear which teams enter the summer with the most at their disposal. That's why we ranked all 32 rosters going into camp, to get a clearer idea of which squads are best positioned to make some noise this season. Here's a sneak peek at the top 10, with an explainer for the No. 1 team:

10. Ravens

9. Eagles

8. Packers

7. Cowboys

6. Chiefs

5. Bengals

4. Buccaneers

3. Rams

2. Chargers

1. Bills

It's no wonder Josh Allen's getting lots of MVP buzz entering year five. Not only is the QB a star in his own right, but he's got an enviable supporting cast on the Bills, starting with a one-two-three punch of Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder out wide. That group alone can put on a clinic with route-running (Diggs), deep speed (Davis) and slot work (Crowder), and James Cook's addition to the backfield should give Allen another outlet. The line isn't perfect, but Allen's natural athleticism doesn't require it.

Sean McDermott's defense, meanwhile, is probably even more improved coming off three straight playoff runs. Who will dare play their front four (Von Miller, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Greg Rousseau) with confidence? Behind them, it's one play-maker after another, with Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds manning the middle, Kaiir Elam joining Tre'Davious White in coverage and the aging but savvy safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer rounding out the secondary. If this team doesn't at least advance to the AFC Championship, fans across New York will be sorely disappointed, and rightfully so.

4. Chicago mayor proposes potential Soldier Field dome

The Bears are positioned to relocate from downtown Chicago to the suburb of Arlington Heights in 2026, when they can exit their lease for the aging Soldier Field. But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to convince the team to stick around, including by recommending the city consider adding a dome to the team's current open-air venue. This, of course, would come at a steep price (and require taxpayer help), with a dome estimated at anywhere between $400 million and $1.5 billion. And that's not taking into account the fact the Bears are known for playing outdoors, having occupied Soldier Field since 1971.

5. Seahawks chairwoman says team is not for sale ... yet

This offseason saw the Broncos sold to a Walmart heir and a legal battle among Chargers owners, and now we've got news on the Seahawks ownership front. Jody Allen, team chairwoman and leader of the Paul G. Allen Trust in charge of the franchise, wrote in a letter to fans this week that her "long-term focus is on building championship teams," with no plans to sell or discuss potential sales of the Seahawks. Allen admitted, however, that "a time will come when that changes," hinting that the Trust could look to devote more of its wealth to philanthropy 10-20 years down the road.

6. Mike Evans talks Hall of Fame, Rob Gronkowski comeback

The star Buccaneers receiver has an especially big role in 2022, when he'll have to offset the absences of both Gronkowski, who's retired for a second time, and fellow wideout Chris Godwin, who's still recovering from injury. He addressed a few headlining topics this week: