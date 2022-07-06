Last month, legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski made the decision to retire. It's something he's done before, which is why not everyone is sold on his claim that he's hanging up the cleats again. In fact, Gronk's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that he wouldn't be surprised if Tom Brady calls in the middle of the 2022 or 2023 season, and Gronk ends up returning to the field.

Those who have a better idea of Gronk's mindset are his former teammates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Mike Evans recently called him "the best tight end ever," and said that the offense will certainly miss him. However, he does believe Gronk is officially done with football.

"I hope he comes back," Evans told KPRC2. "With Tom and Gronk you never know. I wouldn't be mad if he came back, I'd be excited. But I think he's done. He plays the tight end position with max effort, he takes a pretty big beating and I've seen his body after some of the games and I understand why (he retired)."

If this is it for Gronkowski, then he will be in Canton in five years time. No one has caught more NFL touchdowns from Brady than Gronk, and the two also have the second-most touchdown hookups (including postseason) in NFL history behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison. Among all NFL tight ends to have ever played, Gronk finishes his career third in receiving touchdowns (92), fifth in receiving yards (9,286) and 10th in receptions (621).

Evans is correct in saying that you can never close the book on a Gronk return, but if he had to guess, we've seen No. 87 on the field for the last time.