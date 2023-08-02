Happy midweek, everyone! The Bengals may have escaped a doomsday scenario with Joe Burrow's injury situation (more on that in a bit), but resident Cincinnati superfan John Breech is still taking the day to calm his heartrate. So you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.

Katie Mox, Will Brinson and John Breech teamed up on the latest "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to break down the hottest topics around the NFL as we venture into August and toward the 2023 preseason. Some highlights:

The crew agrees the Bengals dodged a bullet with Joe Burrow suffering a calf strain on his non-contact camp injury, as opposed to an Achilles or ACL issue. Breech also isn't concerned with the quarterback's regular-season prep, considering Burrow's failed to have a single uninterrupted training camp since entering the NFL.

Breech can't see Colts owner Jim Irsay "changing his tone" in a suddenly public spat with running back Jonathan Taylor. Despite Taylor's desire for a trade after failed contract talks, the Pro Bowler almost "has to play" due to Indy's leverage.

Mox believes Sam Darnold has been "a little bit better" than Trey Lance at 49ers camp, while Breech thinks the time is now to bet on San Francisco to win the NFC West and possibly the conference "while they still have these quarterback questions."

2. Camp injury tracker: Joe Burrow, Cooper Kupp among big names sidelined

Summer brings lots of excitement for the new season, but also injury concerns around the league. We're tracking all the big-name starters in danger of missing Week 1, and the list is headlined by a couple of recent Super Bowl contenders:

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf strain) is expected to be sidelined "several weeks"

(calf strain) is expected to be sidelined "several weeks" Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ACL) has "no idea" when his surgically repaired knee will be ready

(ACL) has "no idea" when his surgically repaired knee will be ready Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has yet to practice at camp after early-offseason surgery

(ankle) has yet to practice at camp after early-offseason surgery Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is likely out several weeks after exiting practice

(hamstring) is likely out several weeks after exiting practice Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney (knee) has a "chance" to be ready for Week 1 after surgery

(knee) has a "chance" to be ready for Week 1 after surgery Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) could be out for months after suffering a torn meniscus

3. Aaron Rodgers won't make Jets debut in Hall of Fame Game

Sorry, Gang Green fans. The star QB has sported Jets colors at practice, but coach Robert Saleh confirmed this week that the longtime Packers great will sit out Thursday's preseason opener. The opposing Browns will also rest their starters, with third-string QB Kellen Mond playing in place of Deshaun Watson. The Jets, meanwhile, will have Zach Wilson back under center to open their exhibition schedule, extending Rodgers' streak of non-preseason action to six seasons.

4. Inside training camps: Onsite reports from Eagles, Patriots, Ravens, Commanders

We've got boots on the ground across the country for practice observations. Here's a roundup of our latest:

5. Top 30 players 30 and over: Travis Kelce headlines list of older stars

Who says the NFL's elite have to be spring chickens? Yes, lots of today's best playmakers are fresh on the scene. But there are still dozens of top-tier starters on the back half of their respective careers. With that in mind, we ranked 30 of the best players 30 and over entering 2023. Here's a look at the top five on the rundown:

5. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (39)

4. 49ers OT Trent Williams (35)

3. Raiders WR Davante Adams (30)

2. Rams DT Aaron Donald (32)

1. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (33)

Why Kelce at No. 1? Ageless and uncoverable, his annual reliability as Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 target is probably taken for granted. Looking for an eighth straight 1,100-yard receiving season, he's been MVP-caliber for the NFL's best offense.

6. Extra point: Bucs QB battle, Jets drama, state of the RB position

