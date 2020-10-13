The weekly 2020 Rookie Power Rankings are difficult to produce because there are so many first-year players making an impact on their respective teams. The list could easily be 20-plus rookies this season. In an effort to spotlight more than the Top 15 below, here are some of the honorable mention that did not make the cut:
The Patriots have started Michael Onwenu at left guard, right guard and right tackle. The Michigan product has had success at each of those positions. Seahawks offensive guard Damien Lewis has held up really well but his five penalties are second most among all linemen. Injuries forced Kevin Dotson into the Steelers starting lineup to begin the season and he flourished. The unit healed and Dotson was relegated to the bench. He played a significant amount of snaps against the Eagles in Week 5, however, and should have a starting role moving forward quite frankly. Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz has been a revelation getting to the second level for that rushing attack but his body of work is still small compared to others. Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn, Rams safety Jordan Fuller, Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw have all flashed. There are several others that could be mentioned but the long, rambling paragraph should make one thought clear: the 2020 rookie class came to play.
On a side note, the rookie rankings were produced prior to the Tuesday evening game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Reasonably speaking, Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is the only player that might have made the list with a big game but, even then, it was still doubtful. If he does have a big game that warrants inclusion on the list, I will rectify the situation in next week's power rankings.
Without further ado, the cumulative rookie power rankings.
|1
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
|It was just another week of Justin Herbert going toe to toe with a future Hall of Fame quarterback. He is throwing with touch and anticipation. Analysts project his regression each week and he continues to prove them wrong. His ability to extend plays and push the ball downfield has made Los Angeles an unexpected playoff contender this season.
|2
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
|Joe Burrow is a star so his spot at No. 2 is not a reflection on him, but rather a reflection on his team. The offensive line has been putrid allowing 18 quarterback hits against Philadelphia and 15 quarterback hits against Baltimore. If Cincinnati's objective is to shatter his confidence and/or get him hurt, then they are on the right track.
|3
CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR
|The quarterback situation is suddenly a bit unstable in Dallas, which could reflect the play of its wide receivers. However, CeeDee Lamb's ability transcends limitations. He will continue to make an impact and make it clear that he was the top wide receiver prospect in the 2020 draft class.
|4
Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers T
|Thursday night's matchup with Khalil Mack was his most challenging to-date but it truly was a battle. Fans might not be able to shake the visual of him being hip tossed by Mack but there were several reasons to be optimistic about his play that night.
|5
Chase Young Washington Football Team DE
|Chase Young returned to the field for Washington. Although he did not record a sack, there is little doubt that the Ohio State product is the best pass rusher to emerge this year.
|6
Patrick Queen Baltimore Ravens LB
|The rookie was everywhere against the Bengals. He recorded one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown against the division rival. Patrick Queen has been growing in his role.
|7
Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears CB
|Jaylon Johnson has yet to record his first career interception but his seven deflected passes are the most by a rookie and second most in the entire NFL.
|8
Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS
|Antoine Winfield Jr. is not going to be the guy that stacks that stat sheet each week but he knows how to play the game and is often in the right position to make a play. He might be trending down in recent weeks but the future is still bright.
|9
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR
|Adam Thielen is Kirk Cousins' go-to receiver but Justin Jefferson is next. He has been targeted at least five times in each of the team's past three games and has recorded two 100+ receiving yard games in that time.
|10
James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars RB
|James Robinson has been more effective through the air than on the ground the past few weeks. He continues to provide Jacksonville with consistency in every facet. However, he did lose his first fumble of the season Sunday against the Texans.
|11
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB
|Kansas City is using Clyde Edwards-Helaire a lot more in the pass game since Week 1. Conversely, he has not been as effective on the ground. Following a huge season opener, everyone thought that he was going to produce 100+ rushing yard games each week but that has not been the case.
|12
Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions G
|Jonah Jackson has been incredibly effective and consistent. Detroit is not having the type of bounce back season that many projected but Jackson is a building block for the next head coach. The rookie interior offensive line class as a whole has been really impressive.
|13
Jedrick Wills Cleveland Browns T
|Jedrick Wills has been the most inconsistent of the Tristan Wirfs and Mekhi Becton trio but his technique and hand usage is superior to his peers. As he becomes more comfortable playing left tackle, there is a good chance that he becomes the best of the bunch.
|14
Mekhi Becton New York Jets T
|Missed time is starting to mount for Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. When he has been on the field, he has been dominant.
|15
Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers WR
|Following a four touchdown performance against Philadelphia, I could not leave Chase Claypool off this list. Claypool has had moments of brilliance but now needs to produce on a more consistent basis if he wants a weekly spot on this list.
