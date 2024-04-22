The 2024 NHL Playoffs have officially arrived, and there will be some of the most heart-pounding action in the sports world. With the Vegas Golden Knights set to defend their title, the chase for Lord Stanley's Cup will get underway on Saturday.

The New York Rangers captured the Presidents' Trophy with the best record throughout the 2023-24 regular season. When the regular season concluded, the Rangers finished with a 55-23-4 record (114 points) as they just edged out the Dallas Stars for that honor.

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The division winner with the most points in each conference will face the second Wild Card team in the first round. The division winner with fewer points in each conference will match up with the top Wild Card team in the first round.

Each series will be a best-of-seven format.

Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most points in the regular season has home-ice advantage in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on April 20 with a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, SN, SNE, SNW

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Tuesday, April 23, 7 p.m. | at NY | TV: ESPN

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. | at WSH | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 8 p.m. | at WSH | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at WSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Monday, April 22, 7:30 p.m. | at CAR | TV: ESPN2

Game 3: | Thursday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. | at NY | TV: ESPN2

Game 4: | Saturday, April 27, 2 p.m. | at NY | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Tuesday, April 23, 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN2

Game 3: | Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. | at TB | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Saturday, April 27, 5 p.m. | at TB | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Monday, April 29, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at TB | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Monday, April 22, 7 p.m. | at BOS | TV: ESPN

Game 3: | Wednesday, April 24, 7 p.m. | at TOR | TV: ESPN

Game 4: | Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m. | at TOR | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at TOR | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: | Monday, April 22, 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: ESPN

Game 2: | Wednesday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: ESPN

Game 3: | Saturday, April 27, 10:30 p.m. | at VGK | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Monday, April 29, TBD | at VGK | TV: TBD

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at VGK | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Game 2: | Tuesday, April 23, 9:30 p.m. | at WPG | TV: ESPN

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 10 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 2:30 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, TBD | at WPG | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at WPG | TV: TBD

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Tuesday, April 23, 10 p.m. | at VAN | TV: ESPN2

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. | at NSH | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 5 p.m. | at NSH | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at NSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Monday, April 22, 10 p.m. | at EDM | TV: ESPN2

Game 2: | Wednesday, April 24, 10 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TBS

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m. | at LA | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. | at LA | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at LA | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD