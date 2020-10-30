Matchups for this year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge were unveiled on Friday and it looks to be one of the most loaded slates to date as part of the 22nd annual event, with the first day of action set to feature Illinois at Duke and the final day giving us Louisville at Wisconsin and Michigan State at Virginia.

The event begins on Dec. 8 and will conclude on Dec. 9. Tip times and television network details will be announced at a later date.

This year's event features five first-time ACC/Big Ten Challenge games despite more than two decades worth of contests between the two leagues. Those games are Clemson-Maryland, Louisville-Wisconsin, Notre Dame-Ohio State, Pitt-Northwestern and Syracuse-Rutgers.

Below is the full schedule with rankings in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 noted.

2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Wednesday, Dec. 9

The ACC won the first 10 meetings in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and is 12-6-3 since the inception of the event, though the Big Ten has won or tied in three of the last five showdowns. Last season the Big Ten won 8-6.