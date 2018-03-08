Bracketology Bubble Watch: Can Louisville avoid joining Oklahoma in nervous wait?

Wednesday, we featured seven bubble teams in action. For five of them, the regular season is now over. The chance of making the NCAA tournament for each of those five teams varies.

For Florida State and NC State, the odds are better. Both teams lost in the second round of the ACC tournament, to Louisville and Boston College. Their resumes are similar, but at little different. NC State has some of its higher quality wins away from home, while FSU is a little more of a home court hero. The Seminoles losses are generally better. There isn't anything severely negative in their resumes to think either would be left out entirely, but you never know.

That win over Florida State was big for Louisville, which finds itself in the bracket this morning among the last four in. Texas also pushed itself a little higher in the bracket with a win over Iowa State in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament.

Syracuse lost to North Carolina in a game that was never especially competitive. The Orange have completed their body of work. They played a strong schedule this season, but have a poor record against better opposition and a couple of bad losses. Selection Sunday will be nervous for Syracuse for the third straight year.

Oklahoma's crash and burn came to an end last night at the hands of its rival, Oklahoma State. The Sooners now await their fate. They built themselves a big cushion early in the season with wins over Wichita State and Kansas, among others, but have executed one of the most dramatic tank jobs in recent memory. Keep in mind that playing badly at the end is not a thing to the committee, but the damage Oklahoma did by playing badly at the end is very real.

Arizona State concluded its own late season implosion last night in a loss to Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. I have the Sun Devils out of the bracket today, and if that holds, they could be the second team ever – and second in two years – to be two No. 1 seeds in non-conference play and miss the tournament. Indiana did it last year. The difference between Oklahoma's and Arizona State's epic dives is that the Sooners were losing to Big 12 teams, while ASU was losing to Pac-12 teams. The carnage inflicted on the Sun Devils' resume was worse.

Washington ended any realistic chance it had at the NCAA tournament with an overtime loss to Oregon State. That is the Huskies' second OT loss to the Beavers this season. They have a couple of nice wins, including one over Kansas in Kansas City, but it is not enough to overcome the fact that so many of their losses have come to non-tournament teams.