Four teams ranked in the top five of Saturday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 played on Saturday. Three of them lost -- all on the road in what was the final year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Home teams went 8-2 in the event to underline just how difficult it can be to win on the road in either league.
One of the top-five teams that lost was Alabama.
The Crimson Tide got smacked at Oklahoma, 93-69, so you might be wondering why Alabama remains No. 2 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Fair question. The answer is that I simply do not believe anybody other than No. 1 Purdue has a better body of work than Alabama even after that 24-point loss to the Sooners. The Crimson Tide are still 18-3 overall, including 8-0 in the SEC, with a 6-3 record in Quadrant 1 and zero losses outside of the first quadrant. Literally every school in the country besides Purdue either has fewer Quadrant-1 wins than Alabama and/or more Quad 1 losses than Alabama and/or more losses outside of the first quadrant than Alabama.
Most have all three.
Bottom line, I will keep Alabama at No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1 until at least two teams, in my opinion, have better résumés. Again, right now, nobody besides Purdue checks that box. Speaking of Purdue, the Boilermakers could probably lose to Michigan State on Sunday and still have the sport's best résumé, which is my way of saying I'd likely keep Purdue at No. 1 in Monday morning's Top 25 And 1 even if the Boilermakers lose to Michigan State the same way I kept Alabama at No. 2 in Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1 even after the Crimson Tide lost to Oklahoma.
Michigan State at Purdue will tip at 12:15 p.m. ET. You can watch it on CBS.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 75-70 win at Michigan. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Michigan State.
|--
|20-1
|2
Alabama
|Alabama allowed the Sooners to shoot 57.6% from the field in Saturday's 93-69 loss at Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|18-3
|3
Kansas St.
|Keyontae Johnson finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 64-50 win over Florida. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Kansas.
|2
|18-3
|4
Houston
|Jarace Walker finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-69 win over Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Thursday at Wichita State.
|2
|20-2
|5
Tennessee
|Olivier Nkamhoua finished with 27 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 82-71 win over Texas. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Florida.
|2
|18-3
|6
Texas
|Texas missed 17 of the 24 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 82-71 loss at Tennessee. The Longhorns' next game is Monday against Baylor.
|3
|17-4
|7
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 95-72 win at Washington. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Oregon.
|1
|19-3
|8
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 77-68 win at Kentucky. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State.
|1
|17-4
|9
Iowa St.
|Iowa State allowed the Tigers to make 14 3-pointers in Saturday's 78-61 loss at Missouri. The Cyclones' next game is Monday at Texas Tech.
|5
|15-5
|10
UCLA
|UCLA nearly allowed the Trojans to shoot 50% from the field in Thursday's 77-64 loss at USC. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Washington.
|--
|17-4
|11
Virginia
|Armaan Franklin finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 76-57 win over Boston College. The Cavaliers' next game is Monday at Syracuse.
|1
|16-3
|12
Baylor
|Keyonte George finished with 24 points and three assists in Saturday's 67-64 win over Arkansas. The Bears' next game is Monday at Texas.
|2
|16-5
|13
Xavier
|Xavier missed 10 of the 14 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 84-67 loss at Creighton. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday against Providence.
|2
|17-5
|14
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 89-69 win at DePaul. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Villanova.
|1
|17-5
|15
Gonzaga
|Julian Strawther finished with 40 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 82-67 win at Portland. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Santa Clara.
|1
|18-4
|16
TCU
|TCU missed 21 of the 27 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 81-74 loss at Mississippi State. The Horned Frogs' next game is Tuesday against West Virginia.
|3
|16-5
|17
Providence
|Bryce Hopkins finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 79-58 win over Butler. The Friars' next game is Sunday at Villanova.
|--
|16-5
|18
FAU
|Brandon Weatherspoon finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-63 win over Western Kentucky. The Owls' next game is Thursday at UAB.
|--
|21-1
|19
NC State
|D.J. Burns Jr. finished with 31 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 79-77 win at Wake Forest. The Wolfpack's next game is Wednesday against Florida State.
|--
|17-5
|20
Saint Mary's
|Logan Johnson finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 57-56 win at BYU. The Gaels' next game is Thursday against San Francisco.
|1
|19-4
|21
Boise St.
|Tyson Degenhart finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 80-59 win over Colorado State. The Broncos' next game is Tuesday at Air Force.
|2
|17-5
|22
San Diego St
|Keshad Johnson finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 72-51 win over San Jose State. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Nevada.
|2
|17-4
|23
Memphis
|Kendric Davis finished with 25 points and 11 assists in Thursday's 99-84 win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Sunday at Tulsa.
|2
|16-5
|24
Auburn
|Auburn allowed the Mountaineers to shoot 45.0% from 3-point range in Saturday's 80-77 loss at West Virginia. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Georgia.
|2
|16-5
|25
Indiana
|Jalen Hood-Schifino finished with 24 points and three assists in Saturday's 86-70 win over Ohio State. The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday at Maryland.
|NR
|15-6
|26
UConn
|UConn allowed Xavier to shoot 53.4% from the field in Wednesday's 82-79 loss to the Musketeers. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday at DePaul.
|--
|16-6