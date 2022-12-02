It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
"When you have Arizona on your chest, you expect the other team's best shot -- and, obviously, their shot was a lot better than ours tonight," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said after the 15-point defeat. "We didn't match it, especially early in the game."
Arizona arrived in Utah averaging 97.5 points per contest after scoring at least 81 points in each of its first six games. Against the Utes, though, Arizona only scored a season-low 66 points in part because the Wildcats missed 24 of the 28 3-pointers they attempted.
"We really guarded well," said Utah coach Craig Smith. "That's been our deal this year."
The double-digit loss is why Arizona fell from No. 4 to No. 13 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. That development moved everybody previously ranked from No. 5 to No. 13 up one spot -- including Creighton, which lost 72-67 at Texas on Thursday night. Simply put, Creighton didn't do anything at Texas to lose its place in the Top 25 And 1's pecking order, so the Bluejays remain in between Indiana and Arkansas heading into the weekend.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 19 points and five assists in Thursday's 72-67 win over Creighton. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Illinois.
|--
|6-0
|2
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 25 points and four assists in Tuesday's 100-52 win over Norfolk State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|7-0
|3
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 79-69 win at Florida State. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Minnesota.
|--
|7-0
|4
Virginia
|Reece Beekman finished with 18 points and five assists in Tuesday's 70-68 win at Michigan. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|1
|6-0
|5
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 26 points and two rebounds in Thursday's 74-64 win over Oklahoma State. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Florida.
|1
|9-0
|6
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 77-65 win over North Carolina. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday at Rutgers.
|1
|7-0
|7
Creighton
|Creighton missed 23 of the 27 3-pointers it attempted in Thursday's 72-67 loss at Texas. The Bluejays' next game is Sunday against Nebraska.
|1
|6-2
|8
Arkansas
|Ricky Council finished with 27 points and three rebounds in Monday's 74-61 win over Troy. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against San Jose State.
|1
|6-1
|9
Gonzaga
|Julian Strawther finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 88-84 win over Xavier. The Zags' next game is Friday against Baylor.
|1
|5-2
|10
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 24 points and five assists in Sunday's 103-101 4OT win over North Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against South Dakota State.
|1
|6-1
|11
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 60-41 win over Bellarmine. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday against Michigan.
|1
|5-2
|12
Illinois
|Terrence Shannon finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 73-44 win over Syracuse. The Illini's next game is Friday at Maryland.
|1
|6-1
|13
Arizona
|Arizona missed 24 of the 28 3-pointers it attempted in Thursday's 81-66 loss at Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday against California.
|9
|6-1
|14
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 76-40 win over McNeese. The Vols' next game is Sunday against Alcorn State.
|--
|6-1
|15
Kansas
|Kevin McCullar finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 91-65 win over Seton Hall. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|--
|8-1
|16
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 81-72 win over Ohio State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Boston College.
|--
|7-2
|17
Iowa St.
|Caleb Grill finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 63-44 win over North Dakota. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday against St. John's.
|--
|6-1
|18
Maryland
|Donta Scott finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 79-54 win at Louisville. The Terrapins' next game is Friday against Illinois.
|--
|7-0
|19
Miss. St.
|Tolu Smith finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 74-54 win over Omaha. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against Mississippi Valley State.
|--
|7-0
|20
Marquette
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 96-70 win over Baylor. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against Wisconsin.
|--
|6-2
|21
Baylor
|Baylor finished with 20 turnovers and 12 assists in Tuesday's 96-70 loss at Marquette. The Bears' next game is Friday against Gonzaga.
|--
|5-2
|22
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 27 points and three steals in Thursday's 80-66 win at Stanford. The Bruins' next game is Sunday against Oregon.
|--
|6-2
|23
Auburn
|Wendell Green Jr. finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 65-60 win over Saint Louis. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Colgate.
|--
|7-0
|24
San Diego St
|Nathan Mensah finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 72-69 win over UC Irvine. The Aztecs' next game is Friday against Occidental.
|--
|5-2
|25
N. Carolina
|North Carolina finished with just five assists in Wednesday's 77-65 loss at Indiana. The Tar Heels' next game is Sunday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|5-3
|26
West Virginia
|Tre Mitchell finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 84-55 win over Florida. The Mountaineers' next game is Saturday at Xavier.
|--
|6-1