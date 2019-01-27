College Basketball Rankings: Kansas falls to No. 10 in Top 25 And 1 after Kentucky loss

Kansas led by double-digits early and by three points at the half. But the Jayhawks, once again, could not put together a solid 40 minutes Saturday and ultimately lost 71-63 at Kentucky. So they're now just 4-3 since season-ending hand surgery sidelined Udoka Azubuike.

Yes, Kansas is still good without its starting center -- evidence being a 12-4 record vs. top-100 KenPom teams that includes four victories over top-50 opponents since Azubuike went down. But, undeniably, the Jayhawks are something less without him. Saturday's loss at Rupp Arena doubled as a reminder.

KU is No. 10 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Texas.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1