College Basketball Rankings: Kansas falls to No. 10 in Top 25 And 1 after Kentucky loss
Bill Self's Jayhawks are just 4-3 since Udoka Azubuike suffered a season-ending hand injury
Kansas led by double-digits early and by three points at the half. But the Jayhawks, once again, could not put together a solid 40 minutes Saturday and ultimately lost 71-63 at Kentucky. So they're now just 4-3 since season-ending hand surgery sidelined Udoka Azubuike.
Yes, Kansas is still good without its starting center -- evidence being a 12-4 record vs. top-100 KenPom teams that includes four victories over top-50 opponents since Azubuike went down. But, undeniably, the Jayhawks are something less without him. Saturday's loss at Rupp Arena doubled as a reminder.
KU is No. 10 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Texas.
Sunday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 18-1 record includes 10 wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee's lone loss is a neutral-court loss in overtime to Kansas.
|--
|18-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers beat Notre Dame by 27 on Saturday to record their 11th victory by at least 20 points. Virginia is 8-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming by a bucket at Duke.
|--
|18-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 10 straight since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features five wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court win over Duke at the Maui Invitational.
|--
|19-2
|4
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with six points and four assists in Saturday's win over Georgia Tech that doubled as his first game back after suffering a shoulder injury. Duke is 10-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses.
|--
|17-2
|5
|Michigan
|The Wolverines extended Indiana's losing streak to six games on Friday after holding the Hoosiers to just 18 first-half points. Michigan's resume features 10 wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-10 losses.
|--
|19-1
|6
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won 13 straight since losing in overtime at Louisville. Michigan State's resume features 10 wins over top-75 KenPom teams - among them road victories at Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State and Florida.
|--
|18-2
|7
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' six-game winning streak includes victories over Kansas, Mississippi State and Auburn. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Tuesday's game with Vanderbilt.
|3
|16-3
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at UNLV.
|--
|19-1
|9
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Virginia Tech and NC State. UNC is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|15-4
|10
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks lost at Kentucky on Saturday and are just 4-3 since losing Udoka Azubuike to season-ending hand surgery. Twelve of KU's 16 wins are wins over top-100 KenPom teams.
|3
|16-4
|11
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games with Saturday's victory at Xavier. Marquette's resume features nine wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|18-3
|12
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies beat Syracuse on Saturday to improve to 5-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. Two of Virginia Tech's three losses are to schools ranked in the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|16-3
|13
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders snapped their three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over Arkansas. Texas Tech is 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|2
|16-4
|14
|Houston
|Houston beat East Carolina on Wednesday to extend its home winning streak to 30 games. The Cougars are 6-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Sunday's game at Tulsa.
|2
|19-1
|15
|Louisville
|The Cardinals beat Pitt on Saturday to extend their winning streak to five games and improve to 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. Three of Louisville's five losses are to teams ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1.
|2
|15-5
|16
|Maryland
|The Terrapins have dropped two straight games, most recently Saturday's game with Illinois, since starting 7-1 in the Big Ten. Maryland is 7-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses.
|4
|16-5
|17
|Villanova
|Villanova's seven-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 6-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East team still without a league loss.
|1
|15-4
|18
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones own wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Ole Miss since Lindell Wiggington returned to the lineup. Two of Iowa State's five losses came in games in which Wiggington did not play.
|NR
|15-5
|19
|LSU
|The Tigers won at Missouri on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games. LSU is 9-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-80 losses.
|4
|16-3
|20
|NC State
|Braxton Beverly's buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted the Wolfpack to a win over Clemson on Saturday. NC State is 6-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-150 loss.
|--
|16-4
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls bounced back from their first league loss by winning at Kent State on Friday. Buffalo is 4-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with victories over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|--
|18-2
|22
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio State. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-30 KenPom teams.
|--
|13-6
|23
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats' five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by a Texas A&M team that's 1-5 in the SEC. KSU is 11-3 in games in which Dean Wade plays heading into its weekend game at Oklahoma State.
|9
|15-5
|24
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes' five-game winning streak came to an end Thursday via a 15-point loss at home to Michigan State. All four of Iowa's losses are to top-10 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-4
|25
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs beat Auburn on Saturday to improve to 3-3 in the SEC. Mississippi State is 8-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss.
|1
|15-4
|26
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners have won two straight since losing back-to-back games to Kansas State and Texas. Oklahoma is 10-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|NR
|15-5
IN: Iowa State, Oklahoma
OUT: Ole Miss, Auburn
-
