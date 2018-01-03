College basketball rankings: Kansas has a real concern in the powerful Big 12

If you still want to call Kansas the favorite in the Big 12, that's fine and perhaps even smart. But there's no denying the Jayhawks' string of 13-straight league titles appears in serious jeopardy after Tuesday night's 85-73 loss at home to Texas Tech.

Yes, KU lost by double-digits at home.

Again.

It happened less than a month after the Jayhawks lost 95-85 at home to Arizona State. Which means they've already lost twice by double-digits inside Allen Fieldhouse this season after having never done so in any of Bill Self's previous 14 seasons. So this is literally unprecedented territory for Kansas. And the Jayhawks are at real risk of starting 1-2 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2006 considering they're now 1-1 and scheduled to play at TCU on Saturday.

In the meantime ... how about Texas Tech?

Chris Beard took over a historically bad program in March 2016 and now, in just his second season, has the Red Raiders sitting at 13-1 with a win at Kansas. And the fact that three of Texas Tech's top four scorers are players he enrolled after getting the job suggests this is something he built more than inherited. I've moved the Red Raiders to No. 10 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Kansas is now No. 18. And that TCU team KU will play on the road Saturday remains No. 8 after Tuesday night's OT win at Baylor.

Wednesday's updated Top 25 (and one)