College basketball rankings: Kansas has a real concern in the powerful Big 12
Texas Tech, meanwhile, surges into the top 10 of Wednesday's CBS Sports Top 25 (and one)
If you still want to call Kansas the favorite in the Big 12, that's fine and perhaps even smart. But there's no denying the Jayhawks' string of 13-straight league titles appears in serious jeopardy after Tuesday night's 85-73 loss at home to Texas Tech.
Yes, KU lost by double-digits at home.
Again.
It happened less than a month after the Jayhawks lost 95-85 at home to Arizona State. Which means they've already lost twice by double-digits inside Allen Fieldhouse this season after having never done so in any of Bill Self's previous 14 seasons. So this is literally unprecedented territory for Kansas. And the Jayhawks are at real risk of starting 1-2 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2006 considering they're now 1-1 and scheduled to play at TCU on Saturday.
In the meantime ... how about Texas Tech?
Chris Beard took over a historically bad program in March 2016 and now, in just his second season, has the Red Raiders sitting at 13-1 with a win at Kansas. And the fact that three of Texas Tech's top four scorers are players he enrolled after getting the job suggests this is something he built more than inherited. I've moved the Red Raiders to No. 10 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Kansas is now No. 18. And that TCU team KU will play on the road Saturday remains No. 8 after Tuesday night's OT win at Baylor.
Wednesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Michigan State and Florida State. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Boston College.
|--
|13-1
|2
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils have three top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Xavier and Kansas. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Arizona.
|--
|12-1
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won 13 straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. But 11 of their 14 wins are sub-100 KenPom wins.
|--
|14-1
|4
|Villanova
|The Wildcats took their first loss Saturday at Butler. They own wins over Tennessee and Gonzaga.
|--
|13-1
|5
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 13 straight games since losing their season-opener to Texas A&M. Next up is Saturday's showdown with Oklahoma.
|--
|13-1
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won four straight games since losing at West Virginia. Next up is Wednesday's game at Virginia Tech.
|--
|12-1
|7
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners have won nine straight games since losing to Arkansas in Portland. They've won road games at Wichita State and TCU.
|--
|11-1
|8
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features four top-55 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Baylor, SMU and Nevada. The lone defeat is a single-point loss to Oklahoma.
|--
|13-1
|9
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won 10 straight games since losing to Arizona State. The winning streak features wins over Cincinnati, Baylor and Butler.
|--
|15-1
|10
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 2-0 in the Big 12 with a win over Baylor and a victory at Kansas. They'll host Kansas State on Saturday, then play at Oklahoma on Tuesday.
|12
|13-1
|11
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features wins over Baylor, Oklahoma State and Marquette. Their two losses are single-digit losses to Oklahoma and Notre Dame.
|--
|11-2
|12
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels have won two straight games since losing at home to Wofford. They've beaten Tennessee, Arkansas and Michigan.
|--
|12-2
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won nine straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Their resume features three top-40 KenPom wins.
|1
|13-2
|14
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won eight straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The streak includes victories over Arizona State and Texas A&M.
|2
|11-3
|15
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats overcame a second-half deficit to beat Georgia on Sunday. UK's next two games are road games at LSU and Tennessee.
|2
|11-2
|16
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes' lone loss is a single-digit loss to New Mexico State. They own wins over Minnesota and Middle Tennessee.
|2
|12-1
|17
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies are 0-2 in the SEC with losses to Alabama and Florida. Their leading scorer, D.J. Hogg, missed both of those games because of a suspension.
|7
|11-3
|18
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have already lost twice by double-digits inside Allen Fieldhouse this season. That's the first time that's ever happened to a KU team coached by Bill Self.
|3
|11-3
|19
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' resume features a win over Florida and zero sub-50 KenPom losses. Their next two games are against North Carolina and Miami.
|--
|11-2
|20
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won two straight games since losing at San Diego State. Their resume features wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State.
|--
|12-3
|21
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' resume features four top-60 KenPom wins. Their losses are to Rhode Island and Rutgers.
|--
|13-2
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats beat Memphis on Sunday by 38 points. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Temple.
|1
|12-2
|23
|Clemson
|The Tigers are taking an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Boston College. Their resume features a win over the Florida team that's beaten Texas A&M, Gonzaga and Cincinnati.
|4
|12-1
|24
|Florida
|Three of the Gators' four losses are to schools ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). They own wins over Gonzaga, Cincinnati and at Texas A&M.
|3
|10-4
|25
|Baylor
|The Bears' four losses are all to teams ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 (and one). Their best win is a win over Creighton.
|--
|10-4
|26
|Creighton
|The Bluejays' three losses are all to teams also in the Top 25 (and one). They've won six of their past seven games.
|--
|11-3
