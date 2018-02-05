College basketball rankings: No. 1 Villanova isn't just good, but is truly a great team
The Wildcats continue their run as the top team in the Top 25 (and 1)
A season filled with one upset after another has created a narrative that there are no great college basketball teams. But that's not true. Because any way you measure it, at the very least, Villanova is a great college basketball team.
Jay Wright's Wildcats are 22-1 after Sunday's victory over Seton Hall. They now have four wins over teams also ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) -- not to mention seven top-50 KenPom wins -- and they're overwhelming opponents with the top-ranked and a historically great offense that's allowed them to score at least 90 points 10 different times. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler. And considering Butler shot 68.2 percent from 3-point range in that game, and that Butler has proven to be good, that loss qualifies as a respectable loss for which there should be no shame.
So Villanova remains No. 1 in the Top 25 (and one). Virginia, which is also great, just in a different way, is still No. 2. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Monday's updated Top 25 (and one) rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins, including four over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Villanova's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|22-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 14 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They're 11-0 in the ACC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|22-1
|3
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 19 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fifteen of Purdue's 23 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|23-2
|4
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-25 losses. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Iowa.
|--
|22-3
|5
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won six straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss.
|--
|21-3
|6
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with UCF. They're 10-0 in the AAC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|21-2
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-35 loss. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Iowa State.
|--
|19-4
|8
|Auburn
|The Tigers have won 19 of their past 20 games to improve to 9-1 in the SEC. They own a two-game lead over Tennessee in the league standings.
|--
|21-2
|9
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. Next up is Thursday's game at North Carolina.
|--
|19-4
|10
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and three losses inside Allen Fieldhouse. They are tied atop the Big 12 standings with Texas Tech.
|--
|18-5
|11
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 18-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago.
|--
|23-2
|12
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won five straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-35 KenPom wins and only one sub-40 loss.
|--
|21-4
|13
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. They're tied in the loss column with Texas Tech and West Virginia for second place in the Big 12 standings.
|--
|16-6
|14
|Clemson
|The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 12-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|--
|19-4
|15
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-35 loss. They snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over Kansas State.
|--
|17-6
|16
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume includes four victories over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). They snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over Pitt.
|--
|17-7
|17
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Kentucky.
|--
|17-5
|18
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume includes wins over Michigan State and Michigan. Ohio State has won 10 of its past 11 games heading into Wednesday's game at Purdue.
|--
|20-5
|19
|Arizona
|The Wildcats had their seven-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Washington. They're 3-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with three additional sub-50 losses.
|--
|19-5
|20
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-55 loss. Next up is Tuesday's game at Memphis.
|--
|17-5
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses. They're 6-4 in SEC games.
|--
|17-6
|22
|Rhode Island
|The Rams have won 14 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|19-3
|23
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' six losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume is highlighted by a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|--
|19-6
|24
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's four losses have come by an average of just 3.3 points. Nevada has a one-game lead in the loss column over Boise State in the MWC standings.
|--
|20-4
|25
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. Their best win is a double-digit win over Texas Tech.
|--
|17-6
|26
|Butler
|The Bulldogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. They are the only team that's beaten top-ranked Villanova.
|--
|17-7
-
Syracuse vs. Louisville odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Louisville vs. Syracuse game 10,000 times.
-
Podcast: KU's Final Four odd take a hit?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Duke, Kentucky and Washington's buzzer-beater
-
Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one)
There's a bit of a shakeup in Sunday's Top 25 (and one) following a wild Saturday of upset...
-
Washington upsets Zona at the buzzer
The Huskies are on track to get to the NCAAs after snatching a massive win over the Wildca...
-
Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, picks
Our advance computer model simulated Sunday's Seton Hall vs. Villanova game 10,000 times
-
Winners/losers: Kentucky, Duke stumble
College basketball's biggest bluebloods stumbled in an upset-filled Saturday
Add a Comment