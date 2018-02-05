College basketball rankings: No. 1 Villanova isn't just good, but is truly a great team

The Wildcats continue their run as the top team in the Top 25 (and 1)

A season filled with one upset after another has created a narrative that there are no great college basketball teams. But that's not true. Because any way you measure it, at the very least, Villanova is a great college basketball team.

Jay Wright's Wildcats are 22-1 after Sunday's victory over Seton Hall. They now have four wins over teams also ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) -- not to mention seven top-50 KenPom wins -- and they're overwhelming opponents with the top-ranked and a historically great offense that's allowed them to score at least 90 points 10 different times. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler. And considering Butler shot 68.2 percent from 3-point range in that game, and that Butler has proven to be good, that loss qualifies as a respectable loss for which there should be no shame.

So Villanova remains No. 1 in the Top 25 (and one). Virginia, which is also great, just in a different way, is still No. 2. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Monday's updated Top 25 (and one) rankings

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Villanova The Wildcats' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins, including four over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Villanova's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler. --22-1
2 Virginia The Cavaliers have won 14 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They're 11-0 in the ACC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings. --22-1
3 Purdue The Boilermakers have won 19 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fifteen of Purdue's 23 wins are double-digit wins. --23-2
4 Michigan State The Spartans' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-25 losses. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Iowa. --22-3
5 Xavier The Musketeers have won six straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. --21-3
6 Cincinnati The Bearcats will take a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with UCF. They're 10-0 in the AAC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings. --21-2
7 Texas Tech The Red Raiders' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-35 loss. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Iowa State. --19-4
8 Auburn The Tigers have won 19 of their past 20 games to improve to 9-1 in the SEC. They own a two-game lead over Tennessee in the league standings. --21-2
9 Duke The Blue Devils' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. Next up is Thursday's game at North Carolina. --19-4
10 Kansas The Jayhawks' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and three losses inside Allen Fieldhouse. They are tied atop the Big 12 standings with Texas Tech. --18-5
11 Saint Mary's The Gaels' 18-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago. --23-2
12 Gonzaga The Zags have won five straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-35 KenPom wins and only one sub-40 loss. --21-4
13 Oklahoma The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. They're tied in the loss column with Texas Tech and West Virginia for second place in the Big 12 standings. --16-6
14 Clemson The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 12-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games. --19-4
15 West Virginia The Mountaineers' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-35 loss. They snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over Kansas State. --17-6
16 North Carolina The Tar Heels' resume includes four victories over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). They snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over Pitt. --17-7
17 Tennessee The Vols' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Kentucky. --17-5
18 Ohio State The Buckeyes' resume includes wins over Michigan State and Michigan. Ohio State has won 10 of its past 11 games heading into Wednesday's game at Purdue. --20-5
19 Arizona The Wildcats had their seven-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Washington. They're 3-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with three additional sub-50 losses. --19-5
20 Wichita State The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-55 loss. Next up is Tuesday's game at Memphis. --17-5
21 Kentucky The Wildcats' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses. They're 6-4 in SEC games. --17-6
22 Rhode Island The Rams have won 14 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). --19-3
23 Michigan Four of the Wolverines' six losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume is highlighted by a double-digit victory at Michigan State. --19-6
24 Nevada The Wolf Pack's four losses have come by an average of just 3.3 points. Nevada has a one-game lead in the loss column over Boise State in the MWC standings. --20-4
25 Seton Hall The Pirates' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. Their best win is a double-digit win over Texas Tech. --17-6
26 Butler The Bulldogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. They are the only team that's beaten top-ranked Villanova. --17-7
