College basketball rankings: No. 1 Villanova isn't just good, but is truly a great team

A season filled with one upset after another has created a narrative that there are no great college basketball teams. But that's not true. Because any way you measure it, at the very least, Villanova is a great college basketball team.

Jay Wright's Wildcats are 22-1 after Sunday's victory over Seton Hall. They now have four wins over teams also ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) -- not to mention seven top-50 KenPom wins -- and they're overwhelming opponents with the top-ranked and a historically great offense that's allowed them to score at least 90 points 10 different times. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler. And considering Butler shot 68.2 percent from 3-point range in that game, and that Butler has proven to be good, that loss qualifies as a respectable loss for which there should be no shame.

So Villanova remains No. 1 in the Top 25 (and one). Virginia, which is also great, just in a different way, is still No. 2. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Monday's updated Top 25 (and one) rankings