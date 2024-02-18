The annual NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview show aired on CBS on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 ET, at which point the selection committee confirmed what I've been telling you for more than a month — that despite what the AP Top 25 poll has been suggesting, Purdue, not UConn, actually has the sport's best body of work.

But is that still true?

It's certainly a tougher question to answer now than it was when the selection committee unveiled Purdue as the No. 1 overall seed Saturday, because what happened about 90 minutes later sure was something.

Final score: UConn 81, Marquette 53.

The Huskies were more or less told that the selection committee thinks less of them than AP voters do, then they went out and added a Quadrant 1 win by thrashing a fellow top-five team and Big East rival. It was an impressive beatdown from start to finish. Cam Spencer made sure to let Marquette know about it.

"We were just trying to prove who we are," said UConn center Donovan Clingan.

Point taken, young man! Point taken!

Regular readers of the Top 25 And 1, or listeners of the Eye On College Basketball podcast, understand that I've never insisted that Purdue is "better" than UConn because that's obviously a subjective and debatable thing. All I've ever written or said is that, at this point in the season, the team with the best body of work, the team that would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, should be ranked No. 1 — and, yes, I still believe that's Purdue. Is the gap now closer than it was previously? Yes. I acknowledged that in the first paragraph. But Purdue is still 15-2 in the first two quadrants with nine Q1 wins and nothing but Q1 losses while UConn is 14-2 in the first two quadrants with nine Q1 wins and nothing but Q1 losses. It's very close. But we can agree that 15 is more than 14, right?

Beyond that -- and this is the biggest difference in the résumés, I think -- Purdue has seven wins over schools ranked in the top 25 of the NET while UConn has four. And though I can admit Purdue hasn't done anything as impressive as what UConn did to Marquette on Saturday, I'm still giving the edge in the Top 25 And 1 to the Boilermakers based on the totality of the body of work.

If you care about computers, Purdue remains ahead of UConn in the NET, BPI, KPI and at BartTorvik.com -- but the Huskies have passed Purdue at KenPom.com and EvanMiya.com with the Boilermakers set to put their nine-game winning streak, and top-rated strength of record, on the line at Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. That game will tip at 1 ET on CBS with Tom McCarthy and Jim Spanarkel on the call.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1 rankings