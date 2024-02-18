The annual NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview show aired on CBS on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 ET, at which point the selection committee confirmed what I've been telling you for more than a month — that despite what the AP Top 25 poll has been suggesting, Purdue, not UConn, actually has the sport's best body of work.
But is that still true?
It's certainly a tougher question to answer now than it was when the selection committee unveiled Purdue as the No. 1 overall seed Saturday, because what happened about 90 minutes later sure was something.
Final score: UConn 81, Marquette 53.
The Huskies were more or less told that the selection committee thinks less of them than AP voters do, then they went out and added a Quadrant 1 win by thrashing a fellow top-five team and Big East rival. It was an impressive beatdown from start to finish. Cam Spencer made sure to let Marquette know about it.
"We were just trying to prove who we are," said UConn center Donovan Clingan.
Point taken, young man! Point taken!
Regular readers of the Top 25 And 1, or listeners of the Eye On College Basketball podcast, understand that I've never insisted that Purdue is "better" than UConn because that's obviously a subjective and debatable thing. All I've ever written or said is that, at this point in the season, the team with the best body of work, the team that would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, should be ranked No. 1 — and, yes, I still believe that's Purdue. Is the gap now closer than it was previously? Yes. I acknowledged that in the first paragraph. But Purdue is still 15-2 in the first two quadrants with nine Q1 wins and nothing but Q1 losses while UConn is 14-2 in the first two quadrants with nine Q1 wins and nothing but Q1 losses. It's very close. But we can agree that 15 is more than 14, right?
Beyond that -- and this is the biggest difference in the résumés, I think -- Purdue has seven wins over schools ranked in the top 25 of the NET while UConn has four. And though I can admit Purdue hasn't done anything as impressive as what UConn did to Marquette on Saturday, I'm still giving the edge in the Top 25 And 1 to the Boilermakers based on the totality of the body of work.
If you care about computers, Purdue remains ahead of UConn in the NET, BPI, KPI and at BartTorvik.com -- but the Huskies have passed Purdue at KenPom.com and EvanMiya.com with the Boilermakers set to put their nine-game winning streak, and top-rated strength of record, on the line at Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. That game will tip at 1 ET on CBS with Tom McCarthy and Jim Spanarkel on the call.
Sunday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday's 84-76 win over Minnesota. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Ohio State.
|--
|23-2
|2
UConn
|Donovan Clingan finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 81-53 win over Marquette. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday at Creighton.
|--
|24-2
|3
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 82-61 win over Texas. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Iowa State.
|--
|22-3
|4
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 105-60 win over Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Washington State.
|1
|20-5
|5
Tennessee
|Jonas Aidoo finished with 11 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 88-53 win over Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at Missouri.
|1
|19-6
|6
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn finished with 20 points and four assists in Saturday's 94-81 win at West Virginia. The Bears' next game is Tuesday at BYU.
|1
|19-6
|7
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 82-74 win over Texas Tech. The Cyclones' next game is Monday at Houston.
|1
|20-5
|8
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek was 2 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 81-53 loss at UConn. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against DePaul.
|4
|19-6
|9
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 96-81 win over Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Virginia.
|1
|20-6
|10
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 67-57 win at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|1
|20-6
|11
Duke
|Jared McCain finished with 35 points and three steals in Saturday's 76-67 win at Florida State. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at Miami.
|1
|20-5
|12
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes II finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 78-70 win over Fordham. The Flyers' next game is Wednesday at George Mason.
|1
|21-4
|13
Auburn
|Auburn shot 30.9% from the field in Saturday's 70-59 loss to Kentucky. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Georgia.
|4
|20-6
|14
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 23 points and four assists in Saturday's 100-75 win over Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Florida.
|--
|18-7
|15
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 85-80 win at Maryland. The Illini's next game is Wednesday at Penn State.
|1
|19-6
|16
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 23 points and four steals in Friday's 81-70 win over New Mexico. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Utah State.
|1
|20-6
|17
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens finished with 18 points and eight assists in Saturday's 75-55 win over Utah State. The Rams' next game is Wednesday at New Mexico.
|3
|20-6
|18
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 79-57 win over Butler. The Bluejays' next game is Tuesday against UConn.
|5
|19-7
|19
Washington St.
|Myles Rice finished with 14 points and five assists in Saturday's 72-59 win over Stanford. The Cougars' next game is Thursday at Arizona.
|--
|20-6
|20
South Carolina
|South Carolina missed 14 of the 20 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 64-63 loss to LSU. The Gamecocks' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|5
|21-5
|21
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 88-82 win at Georgia. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at Alabama.
|NR
|18-7
|22
Kentucky
|Adou Thiero finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win at Auburn. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday at LSU.
|NR
|18-7
|23
Wisconsin
|Max Klesmit was 2 of 10 from the field in Saturday's 88-86 loss at Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Maryland.
|5
|17-9
|24
Saint Mary's
|Augustas Marciulionis finished with 28 points and six assists in Thursday's 103-59 win over Pepperdine. The Gaels' next game is Tuesday against San Francisco.
|--
|21-6
|25
TCU
|Micah Peavy finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 75-72 win at Kansas State. The Horned Frogs' next game is Tuesday at Texas Tech.
|NR
|18-7
|26
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 17 points and six assists in Thursday's 80-68 win over Temple. The Owls' next game is Sunday at South Florida.
|NR
|20-5