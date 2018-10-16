Drive Chart
OKLA
TCU

No. 9 Oklahoma, TCU face potential Big 12 elimination game

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 16, 2018

When the season began, and even after the first three weeks, Saturday's battle between Oklahoma and TCU -- a rematch of last year's Big 12 championship game -- looked like it would be the first of maybe two big matchups this year between the programs that have become the conference's heavyweights and constant players on the national scene.

But that has all changed during the past three games as ninth-ranked Oklahoma and three-loss and scuffling TCU find themselves looking up at Texas in the conference standings.

Now Saturday's game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth could be an elimination game in respect to securing a berth in the Big 12 title game, especially for TCU.

The Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) finish a three-game homestand in which they beat Iowa State and lost to Texas Tech, both by scores of 17-14. Another loss this week would push TCU below .500 for the season with five games to play and drop them three games behind the surging Longhorns in the conference standings.

TCU is fighting through the growing pains of inexperienced but talented sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson, who racked up 332 yards, 290 of those passing, and both touchdowns in the loss to Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs also have been turnover prone, averaging 2.5 per game in six games.

Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson has seen this type of start before, in 2013, a year that TCU finished 4-8.

"It doesn't look good when you're 3-3 and you're looking down the middle to Oklahoma and they've had two weeks to prepare for you," Patterson said after the loss to Texas Tech. "We're going to learn just like we did in 2013. Hopefully, we'll win more than we lose."

The Horned Frogs are last in the Big 12 at minus-9 in turnover margin. The giveaways are a big reason why TCU has blown halftime leads in all three of its losses. Nine of the 13 turnovers the past four games have come with the Frogs leading, tied or trailing by one point, or in the opponents' territory.

"You can't turn the ball over," Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "If a running back is going to complain about carries, you need to hold on to it. When you're in the red zone, the ball bounces off a guy and they intercept it ... you gotta make plays. It's simple."

Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1) looks to rebound from its 48-45 loss to Texas on Oct. 6 in Dallas that knocked the Sooners from the ranks of the unbeaten and led to the firing of defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.

Former Texas Tech defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill takes over that post after Texas scored its most points ever against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was asked Monday how long it will take for the defense to stabilize after a week of drastic change.

"I'm counting on about two weeks," Riley told the Daily Oklahoman, with a smile. "Everybody's got that sense of urgency. Does a new voice help? Probably some. Is part of it just having not played to the level we want to play defensively? The challenge of putting in the work to get to that point? I think there's some inner challenges happening, too, and there better be."

There has never been a question about the Sooners' offensive explosiveness. As led by uber-talented dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray, Oklahoma has a bevy of threats to take the ball all the way to the end zone on every snap.

The Sooners' signal-caller was his usual calm and cool self at Monday's press conference.

"This bye week was definitely one of our most competitive practices of the year since camp," Murray said. "I think we got a lot of good one-on-one work in, good-on-good work in, and everybody's refreshed. Going into TCU, I think it'll be a good week of practice for us, and we'll be ready to go."

Oklahoma leads TCU 13-5 in the series and has a 2-6 edge in games played in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
TCU
0 Pass
0 Rush
78 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
9:16
46-J.Song extra point is good.
Kickoff
Kickoff
9:16
43-A.Seibert kicks 79 yards from OKL 20. 25-K.Turpin runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
OKLA
3 Pass
7 Rush
84 YDS
2:31 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
9:16
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
Penalty
1ST & 10 TCU 2
9:25
Penalty on OKL 2-C.Lamb Unsportsmanlike conduct.
+37 YD
2ND & 6 TCU 37
9:45
1-K.Murray complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TCU 41
10:20
4-T.Sermon to TCU 37 for 4 yards (95-T.Cooper).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 OKLA 48
10:34
1-K.Murray complete to 5-M.Brown. 5-M.Brown to TCU 41 for 11 yards (17-T.Moehrig-Woodard).
+14 YD
1ST & 10 OKLA 34
11:11
4-T.Sermon to OKL 48 for 14 yards (17-T.Moehrig-Woodard).
+16 YD
2ND & 8 OKLA 18
11:34
1-K.Murray complete to 45-C.Meier. 45-C.Meier to OKL 34 for 16 yards (1-J.Johnson3-M.Simmons).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 OKLA 16
11:47
4-T.Sermon to OKL 18 for 2 yards (42-T.Summers).
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:04
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:16
43-A.Seibert kicks 79 yards from OKL 20. 25-K.Turpin runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
78
yds
00:00
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:16
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:16
1-K.Murray complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
84
yds
02:31
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 1
Rushing 1 0
Passing 3 1
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 0-0 1-2
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 84 15
Total Plays 6 6
Avg Gain 14.0 2.5
Net Yards Rushing 20 4
Rush Attempts 3 4
Avg Rush Yards 6.7 1.0
Net Yards Passing 64 11
Comp. - Att. 3-3 2-2
Yards Per Pass 21.3 5.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties - Yards 1-15 0-0
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 1-43.0
Return Yards 0 99
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-99
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 1/1
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 Oklahoma 5-1 7---7
TCU 3-3 7---7
O/U 62, TCU +7.5
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
 64 PASS YDS 11
20 RUSH YDS 4
84 TOTAL YDS 15
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 64 1 0 389.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.7% 1828 22 3 231.3
Ky. Murray 3/3 64 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 368 3
T. Sermon 3 20 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 460 7
C. Lamb 1 37 1 37
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 1
C. Meier 1 16 0 16
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 686 7
M. Brown 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Jackson, Jr. 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jackson, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bledsoe 1-0 0.0 0
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Ke. Murray 1-0 1.0 0
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Perkins 1-0 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 0-1 0.0 0
C. Bolton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Bolton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/7 39/39
A. Seibert 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 1325 9 8 125.3
S. Robinson 2/2 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 298 1
S. Olonilua 2 4 0 2
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 230 3
S. Robinson 2 0 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Meeking 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
N. Meeking 1 8 0 8
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 352 2
K. Turpin 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Moehrig-Woodard 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Moehrig-Woodard 2-0 0.0 0
T. Summers 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Summers 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cooper 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
M. Simmons 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Simmons 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/6 12/12
J. Song 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 38.7 1
A. Nunez 1 43.0 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 99.0 99 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 26.0 99 0
K. Turpin 1 99.0 99 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 OKLA 16 2:31 7 84 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 35 2:46 7 18 Punt
9:16 OKLA 20 0:00 1 78 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores